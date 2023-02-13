America shot down three UFOs in three days: what in the world is happening??

Two weeks ago, America was obsessed with the Chinese “spy balloon” floating its way across the continental United States. It was a very weird story – the balloon was being tracked on military radar the whole time, and apparently President Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon when it was halfway across the country. They waited until the balloon went over North Carolina, and an F-22 Raptor shot down the balloon just over Myrtle Beach. It was said that the Coast Guard (or whoever) gathered up the remnants of the balloon for intelligence purposes. It was also said that China had been sending spy balloons over America for years, and during the Trump administration, Trump never did anything about them.
Following the mysterious spy balloon, people have simply been paying more attention to the sky. There’s something unsettling about the reality that we’re being monitored in our own airspace, and weirder still, that some of the unidentified flying objects are coming from parts unknown. All of which to say, over the past four days, three UFOs have been shot down over North America. It’s insane.
Pentagon and intelligence officials are trying to make sense of three unidentified flying objects over Alaska, Canada and Michigan that U.S. fighter jets shot down with missiles on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The latest turn in the aerial show taking place in the skies above North America comes after a helter-skelter weekend involving what at times seemed like an invasion of unidentified flying objects.
The latest object had first been spotted on Saturday over Montana, initially sparking debate over whether it even existed. On Saturday, military officials detected a radar blip over Montana, which then disappeared, leading them to conclude it was an anomaly. Then a blip appeared Sunday over Montana, then Wisconsin and Michigan. Once military officials obtained visual confirmation, they ordered an F-16 to shoot it down over Lake Huron.
There are two big questions around the episodes: What were the craft? And why does the United States appear to be seeing more suddenly, and shooting down more?
There are no answers to the first question yet. American officials do not know what the objects were, much less their purpose or who sent them.
For the second, it is not clear if there are suddenly more objects. But what is certain is that in the wake of the recent incursion by a Chinese spy balloon, the U.S. and Canadian militaries are hypervigilant in flagging some objects that might previously have been allowed to pass.
The NYT goes on to say that after the Chinese spy balloon, NORAD adjusted their radar so they could pick up smaller objects, which has led to… all of this. Suddenly, NORAD is seeing all of these UFOs. And I’m not using “UFOs” to mean that all of these flying objects are alien aircraft. I’m saying that they are truly “unidentified” and the government isn’t giving us any explanations (yet) for what the f–k is going on. I’m not naive – I get that everyone is spying on everyone. I get that foreign governments are monitoring North America. I get that the American government monitors its own citizens. But this whole “three UFOs have been shot down in three days” thing feels very different. Right??
Did y’all watch that Unsolved Mysteries episode “Something in the Sky,” all about the UFO sightings in Michigan in 1994? That’s what I kept thinking about this weekend. What if… these are really aliens?
In the immortal words of Sting, “I hope the Russians love their children too”
Jesus. I hope we get more info on this from Biden. It’s really concerning and we need some answers.
Not sure where I read this but it applies – “What I don’t get is that there are so many galaxies in the universe and the aliens are coming to earth to look for intelligent life. Boy, they are lost. “
To quote Calvin and Hobbes (and hopefully not misquote): I think the surest sign there’s intelligent life in the universe is that none of it has visited us.
The truth is up there.
We will always be the last to know. And whatever they tell us will be watered down. Meanwhile the media will blow it all up to scare people.
Tbh there are foreign country satellites orbiting the earth that are surveilling us all of the time with incredibly fine detail so I would not get hung up on that aspect of it. My take is that whatever these ufos are, they are trying to gather some kind of data that spy satellites taking photos can’t gather, like something about wind currents or air quality or sound.
Interesting, especially about atmospheric currents and direction, etc. Maybe research for aiming weapons that are non-traditional (eg. Havana syndrome).
If they’re adjusting their radar so that now it picks up smaller objects then one could assume these objects were flying around before undetected…realistically speaking they could be anything, debris from other aircraft, spy technology…and they are quite probably benign (the ones that weren’t the Chinese one) given that the White House shot them down out of an “abundance of caution”. But who knows.
I lived in that part of Michigan when all of that happened and I don’t remember any of it. I never even heard of it until my husband, who also lived there at the time, randomly decided to watch unsolved mysteries one night. I have to say though it was not very convincing. I’ve watched a ton of unsolved mysteries and ghosts and UFO stuff and some of it really makes me think but this one really didn’t.
These three UFOs though? Idk, I don’t trust anyone in our govt at this point so I don’t expect to get a straight answer.
If this is China, boy have they some freakin’ nerve. If it’s aliens, we might be starting an intergalactic war. If it’s Russia, why didn’t Sarah Palin see them coming? Is she covering for Russia? Is she a Russian asset and spy?
To quote Jane Lane in Daria, “If there were any aliens smart enough to come here, they wouldn’t be stupid enough to come *here*.”
Where are Mulder and Scully?
Seems like these objects are so small that they have been evading radar detection. Then NORAD adjusted to detect smaller objects and are finding a lot of them. So how long has this been going on? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I had no idea there was an Unsolved Mysteries on UFO sightings in Michigan. I swear that I saw a UFO in Northern Michigan when I was 10 or 11 years old. I’ll have to watch that episode.
I clicked the link in the post and I was staying at a cabin on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan! Wild!
Yes there have been a lot of “sightings” by many in Michigan I grew up in the Upper Peninsula, many blamed it on the “northern lights” but others were adamant that they saw ufos. It was even part of the storyline in Jeff Daniel’s “Escanaba in the Moonlight” play/movie which always made me laugh because if you’ve lived there you know people exactly like the characters.
There’s a whole Unsolved Mysteries episode on Netflix (the relaunched one, not the one hosted by Robert Stack) about UFO sightings in Massachusetts in 1969. It’s from the first season, 5th episode called “Berkshires UFO.” Many people reported seeing/experiencing really weird things that day! I remember because the first episodes came out during covid quarantine in 2020 and my family and I binged the episodes! My sister was all out of sorts about that episode because while she had heard of people reporting seeing UFOs, she was completely unaware that people have also claimed to see real aliens and claims of being kidnapped in their spaceships and being experimented on by them (I forget if that episode has claims of kidnappings but some people say they experienced some VERY weird things). She completely missed the X-Files bandwagon because we were so young in the 90s when it aired.
Just want to add that during all this there is a Chernobyl-like event happening in Ohio, a plume of megatoxins from a train derailment that has killed fish life & birds and surely is going to give many people cancer. So everything is feel especially apocalyptic right now. (the aliens i can’t explain, but the train derailment would have been avoided if the railroad workers had been allowed to strike, given that they had been warning about something like this happening if the RR companies didn’t step in to fix crumbling infrastructure.)
Totally agree. There has hardly been any good coverage of this and it’s really very scary. I live in a town with a lot of railroads and although it’s a lot bigger than EP in Ohio I’m still really worried it could happen here.
It will be interesting to finally find out what is going on. I think we can all agree whatever is going on is not good. It is terrifying to me because my adult children live on the Great Lakes so far these “ufos” have been shot down without injuries on the ground but that could change. Also being so low just how long before they endanger a plane filled with passengers? I am glad to see Canada and the USA working together on this thing also.
Let’s just set up a national OnlyFans account and make some damn money off these creepy, nosey bastards.
I’m in Canada but I read some American theories on Twitter that these are to distract from what’s happening in Ohio.
I would highly doubt that. The derailment was far from national news although it should have been. Thankfully they were able to burn off the vinyl chloride to prevent explosions and the EPA and other authorities have been monitoring air and water contaminants assiduously. For the moment the danger isn’t high but the EPA admits that only when they can come up with a remediation plan can they assess the real damage. It’s unfortunate that the materials spilled are extremely toxic but the one bright point is that they don’t have the longevity of nuclear material.
And unfortunately this kind of thing happens all the time without the federal government getting involved to try to distract.
That is a lot of unexplained technology being used to distract from a disaster that is being written about. I read my news, I don’t rely on televised news so I have no idea if the tv stations are reporting on the disaster, but I have read a lot of articles on it. The latest was on how many family pets are sick and dying. It is going to be horrible for anyone who was around there at the time of the derailment. I also read they were allowing residence to return to their homes which seems far too soon and reckless. It’s a small poor town, and the Ohio government cares more about corporations than citizens, that much was obvious when they started arresting reporters for doing their jobs. That it was preventable is heartbreaking and those responsible should be criminally charged imo.
I also read my news and read about the train/chemical spill yesterday.
The train environmental tragedy appears to not be a surprise to people paying attention to such things.
I was just listening to Neil deGrasse Tyson on audiobook. Is it likely we are the only form of life in the billions of galaxies in the universe? No. Is it likely aliens are going to be humanoid/have recognizably human designed machines? Also, probably no.
Look up the UFO sighting at O’Hare airport in 2006. A silent, metallic saucer-shaped object was sighted hovering over one of the gates for about five minutes by ground crew, pilots, and mechanics. It shot up into the sky and left a hole in the cloud layer. The government called it a “weather phenomenon.” For those who don’t know, O’Hare is close to Lake Michigan, one of the northern Great Lakes that also includes Lake Huron.
I think there could be some very pissed off meteorologists out there in a couple of days when they find out the Air Force has been taking pot shots at their balloons 😆
Maybe after the Trump administration, Brexit, Corona and the war in ukraine ’tis the year where Aliens invade the earth. I wouldn´t be surprised!
Every major global power is almost certainly doing this to everyone all the time.
Well, I’ve got evangelicals in the family who have been declaring the End Times for awhile now.
This will give them more to worry about.
How do we spend billions in tax dollars every year for our military to make sure we’re safe and have all the latest and greatest gadgets then have this shit happen so frequently? I don’t get it
While I know everyone has their opinions on aliens and conspiracy theories, I don’t think any of these objects are alien related. People who claim to have seen alien UFOs all describe aircrafts that moved preternaturally fast and in very odd ways that don’t match any human made aircrafts. None of these objects seem to match that criteria (that we know of). I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these objects are from North Korea too, China is their biggest ally. Russia’s another one of my hunches too. I think of that weird video taken by AirForce pilots (I think?) that came out a few years ago tracking some kind of object going ridiculously fast and everyone was like “Omg an alien object!” That doesn’t seem to be the case with whatever is going on here. It’s disconcerting for sure though.
I honestly think at this point the change is not in what is happening, but how we engage with it. We know that these balloons have been around for quite a while.