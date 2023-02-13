Sarah Ferguson will answer questions about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex in NYC

Sarah Ferguson has always made a lot of money in America. Once she and Prince Andrew divorced, she became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and got a publishing contract for her line of children’s books. She honestly made enough to pay off all of her debts and live quite comfortably for years… except that Fergie is terrible with money and she’s always working a million different scams. All of which to say, she’s made and lost several fortunes already, and she’s currently rebuilding her finances yet again with a brand new book contract and a promotional book tour. Fergie is coming to New York in early March and the press release about her appearance is getting a lot of attention:
The Duchess of York will speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an appearance in New York City while she will be promoting her romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.
Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, 62, will be appearing at the cultural center 92nd Street Y on March 6. According to the press release, the duchess will also be ‘talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan.’
The press release describes Fergie’s novel as drawing upon historical characters and biographical elements from the Duchess’ royal life and family lineage.
The release also refers Fergie as the ‘former sister-in-law’ to King Charles. Between 1986 and 1996, the duchess was married to the king’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, who has been widely criticized in recent years for his close relationship with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
I mean… this isn’t some new thing. Whenever she gives interviews, she talks about her ex-husband’s family and her ex-husband. She still lives at Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, and once Prince Philip passed away, Fergie has even been included in tons of family events. Do I think it’s tacky AF that Fergie’s team put Harry and Meghan’s names in the press release? Yes. It is, just as it’s tacky to put QEII’s name in there too. This is the kind of tackiness the Windsors were expecting from the Sussexes, by the way. They thought Harry & Meghan would be desperate and grasping for any connection with royalty.
There goes the neighborhood 😕 😒
I know, right? Where’s the border security when it’s needed?
Messy Fergie has been sent to do the dirty job of the RF. I suppose that’s the price she is paying for being admitted back into the fold. I remember her blabbing that Diana gave her verruca. It’s a shame Harry and Meghan invited her to their wedding. All we can hope for is that some of the reporters push back on her assertions and I hope they point out that Epstein lent her money.
Quid pro quo, Clarice. Quid pro quo. Fergie was loudly and publicly welcomed back into the family at Sandringham for Christmas – attending the Boxing Day shoot by Camilla’s personal invite, etc. Now she has to sing for her supper in serving Sussex gossip in the RF. It will be interesting to see if she has anything new to say!
Fergie knew Epstein well, the FBI should take her up for questioning. If I was a reporter I would not be able to resist this one. Does anyone think Andrew only slept with one under age American?
If anything, I think her willingness to speak OTR about H&M means that she’s increased her negotiating power versus the Windsors.
Yes, she is the ex-wife of the family’s home-grown, unsweaty rapist. But her children – at least, Eugenie – are obviously close to H&M. And for Sarah, there’s a lot of upside in the “I love the black sheep! FAMILY!” narrative.
Look, she seems eager and imbecilic. She’s not pro-rape, per se. Just pro-Andrew’s re-installation…
I’ll call it right now. She’s going to say nice things about the Queen and Meghan.
@Lady Esther
Camilla has never forgiven Andrew and Sarah for siding with Princess Diana
She is settling scores her own unique way,
that is why there was an announcement in the first instance.
I wonder if Eugenie and the Sussexes simply agree to disagree when it comes to her parents.
I usually try hard not to judge people by their parents. But with parents like these two, it’s a miracle if Eugenie is an emotionally healthy, functioning adult.
No kidding, I marvel at the fact that these girls grew up anywhere near normal. And Eugenie seems to be incredibly normal considering her parents. The Nannie’s are to be commended
@ Liz Version 700
Yes, I think we can definitely thank the Nannies. If those two women are stable, it’s clearly because if them.
I would imagine if anyone can understand difficult parents and the inability to stop them talking it would be Meghan and Harry. I used to listen to this History Podcast that always described Royal children as Poor Little Prince X or Poor Sad Princess Y and I am kind of getting the dark humor now. Being a Royal child is not all it is cracked up to be.
@Noki – I think they do agree to disagree given that Harry briefly mentioned the charges against Andrew in Spare…
Harry mentions every member of the York family in one way or the other in Spare but not a single word about Beatrice. I wonder why that is?
If you turn a lens on her you’ll find her lips firmly attached to KC and QC’s backsides, only un-attaching for a brief few seconds to get a swipe of PW’s.
She will do/say anything for a “price”, and right now, she badly wants to be back in the inner royal circle, so yes, she will leak like cracked china and do their dirty work.
I *still* want to know how she and Pedo were able to afford that chalet, AND how she got almost £8M to finance those two Mews properties in Mayfair.
This trick!!!!
Ugh gimme a break.
She won’t give you a break, but for the right price she will sure sell you one
WORD.
it just feels so embarrassing – everything she does. I’ll never forget that she went to epstein for money
I feel like it’s way worse than embarassing. I think a lot of people think of her as tacky but harmless but she’s provided coverage for that disgusting ex of hers for years and I think she’s every bit as vile as the people she covers from and takes money from. She’s a nasty trick, far worse than embarassing.
Great point! She’s not stupid and knew/knows exactly what Epstein and her husband were accused of (if not actually doing).
Of course she’s going to talk about the Sussexes, whatever will get her the most attention.
I don’t think she’ll say anything especially revealing, she’ll probably make some comment about how family stuff should stay private (as she talks about family stuff) or something. there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between her and Harry and Meghan and i feel like anything she says would just be for the attention.
Yes, sure, but the real question is this: will she answer questions about Andrew? Because we’d all be FASCINATED by her very special insider take on his . . . activities.
Would love to see someone ask her about that on camera when she’s trying to slog her book.
I thought royals and royal adjacents were not supposed to monetize their connections to “The Firm”. And what could she possibly know about H&M that we don’t already know?
While she’s answering questions, maybe she’ll take a few about her pedo ex-husband and when he plans to have a sit down with the FBI.
@Brassy Rebel
Oh dont you know………that was only yet another death-by-a-thousand-cuts lobbed at H&M only.
ALL the Welfare Royals, from the monarch on down, “monetize their connections to “The Firm.”
Like many little old ladies, betty was quite the little miser and in her last decade as monarch, she hawked and kept the proceeds from selling:
dog biscuits
dog perfume
honey
brown sauce
ketchup
scotch
gin
beer
wine
PS: I merely googled: “what products did queen elizabeth sell”
Fergie, the friend of Piss Moron. Another one who wants to make money off of the Sussexes. Tacky gonna be tacky I guess. I would like to know what she REALLY thinks of Queen Crocmilla though. I can only imagine the conversations she and Diana had about that witch over the years.
Hey Fergie can you confirm categorically the Sasha did indeed popped Harry’s Cherry? Who is more racist towards Meghan, charles or William? Why is Charles refusing to give Archie and Lilibet their Due? Does Charles recognise he has been a terrible Dad to Harry? These are just a few of the Meghan and Harry questions I’d like answered. SMH cloutchaser
And, “Has William ever assaulted you or have you witnessed him assaulting anyone?” So many questions, so little time.
She’s going to milk her mention in Spare and the documentary until we all want to scream at the next mention of curtseying.
Now we know for sure why she was invited for Christmas with the Royals, it’s so she could be given briefing notes on what to say about harry and meghan!! Let’s hope they have a few right minded people there who asks her WHY she still lives with a man who indulged in sex with a young woman who was trafficked for HIS pleasure,How would she feel if that was one of her daughters WHY she took money in the form of a loan from Epstein? Why she is willing to talk about a woman she doesn’t know and a man who was always kind to her, as Harry was. Will she answer questions about the dodgy money dealings on her and Andys Swiss chalet. Will she answer questions on her toe sucking texan? Soooo many questions fergie, be very afraid because not every reporter will stick to your script, I HOPE
The 92nd Street Y is not exactly a big/important venue. But yes, reporters will cover this, particularly for H and M gossip. I’ve always wondered how she managed to navigate all the metaphorical landmines to be able to survive all these years when poor Diana couldn’t. I think this trick is crafty, but Diana was much more intelligent. I think that’s the title of Fergie’s new book, How I Survived the Monarchy for 45 Years (it may be less time, but seems like more).
I’ve been to many events at the 92Y, and I disagree about it not being an important venue. I bought a ticket to this event, and nowhere on the 92Y site do they mention that she will talk about H&M and the Queen. She is supposed to be promoting the sequel to her novel that came out last year.
There are always big events at that Y-it’s definitely a venue of note for the city.
They should be asking about her borrowing money from Jeffery Epstein and just what her relationship and involvement with him entailed, he was allowed around her minor daughters while her ex was “allegedly” paying to rape trafficked minors. Then I would ask why she still lives with and supports him and his vile behavior attacking women who were raped while being trafficked minors! It’s time for her to stay home on that isle also.
What? The 92nd Street Y is absolutely an important venue. Its programming is very Upper East Side cultural interests + Jewish history. I’ve been to several excellent events there.
Honestly, the way people just make things up sometimes…
Diana just wasn’t willing to sell her soul to survive.
This – Fergie’s goal is just to survive, whatever the cost. Diana’s mindset, to me, seemed to be more in line with H&M – not enough to just survive, but she wanted to thrive.
Also, weirdly, Fergie always seems to have had the support of Andrew, more or less. I don’t remember a lot about their divorce besides the headlines, so maybe it was different then, but now they seem to have a very mutually supportive relationship. She supports and defends him, he lets her live with him (presumably rent free), they both seem to get along with their daughters, etc. like clearly both benefit a great deal from that mutually supportive relationship, its transactional, but I’m bringing it up bc Charles never seemed to support Diana. There was nothing mutually supportive about their relationship. I dunno.
I’ll be curious to hear what she says about Harry and Meghan. Can she straddle the line and not diss them?
I’m sure she’ll insert Diana’s name into the conversation and say the same things we’ve heard over and over again that Diana would have been sad, happy, etc.
Instead of speaking about the Sussexes who live thousands of miles away from her she should speak about her ex-husband who lives in the same house as her. There’s a lot that people would like to know about him and the individuals that were adjacent to him (and her) traversing the palaces and taking photos.
It’s kind of interesting that, by both being so gross, she and Andrew actually are soulmates.
She should be too grateful that the Sussexes had allowed her daughter to stay and live in Frogmore Cottage and welcomed her to their Montecito mansion. I don’t think her daughter would do the same thing to them if it were the other way around, especially since she is afraid to interact with Meghan in public when they’re with Windsor.
Sorry, Elizabeth, I meant no offense about the 92nd Street Y.
Who cares, talk about your shady finances! Your ex husband’s shady finances! I want the money gossip, what could she possibly reveal about anyone in that family at this point? Ugh.
This is the one thing I wish Harry had had talked about … at all. A whole-ass documentary, a biography, and we’re still none the wiser about the finances. Maybe he doesn’t know but someone sure does.
It must kill most Brits that Meaghan and Fergie are as “Royal” as Kate is…having married sons of monarchs. I mean seriously does anyone think Camilla is now of “royal blood” because Charles bullied his dying mother for her title lol…
But Fergie is divorced and Meghan is still Harry’s wife.
So she can easily speak about the Sussexes but bet she’ll clam up real quick when asked about Andrew’s dealing with Epstein or the money Epstein loaned her. Hope some of his victims are there to ask her some hard questions.
I wonder if Eugenie had a “come-to-Jesus” talk with her mother about keeping her big yap shut about the Sussexes? It’s a tricky situation as Eug and Jack are clearly close friends with M&H and would not appreciate her spilling tea on them, plus Fergie’s not known for her discretion. I hope Eug read her the riot act.
As a non-sequitur, the book sounds like some godawful Harlequin romance-type trash.
I have zero interest in hearing from Fergie.
Go away to all of the BRF.
Me either but what does she know about, or think she knows about, Harry and Meghan? And why would she be so tacky when her daughter and son-in-law are such good friends with the couple?
I’m just being as catty as she is tacky…why are her legs so far apart when she’s standing? Can you imagine the pearl-clutcing if Meghan stood like that?!
Of course, Harry’s side has a “Samantha Markle” too. If the RF did not exist, these minor RF and RF-adjacent people might have been able to build ordinary, honorable lives, with jobs, starting and raising families without public attention, and taking on the ordinary challenges to build happy balanced lives without bizarre rules, privileges, and the never-ending family backstabbing to ensure one’s position, home, place on the balcony is maintained. It’s The Truman Show – RF edition. The grasping, stunted, reality-show-style behavior is so sad and disturbing to see. Animals who chose the cage.
Her makeup is badly in need of an update. That black eyeliner is really not good on an older pale face.
What if none of the reporters ask about the Suxxes. But only about Andrew and Epstein. Then what is she going to do. These reporters aren’t the royal rota. Unless they are all vetted first and can’t ask about Andrew they are all going to regret her doing this.
If Fergie is in the mood for candour, I hope the media asks her about Charles or especially Andrew. I doubt she has anything on Harry or Meghan.
In a way I hope they do, and then she’ll become pissy and walk out, and the “book tour” will look like hell. It looks like hell right now actually. It’s shameless and opportunistic and way beyond tacky.
Anyone who hasn’t seen Harry Enfield’s The Windsors, please please you have to watch it! Fergie is one of the many perfect characterizations – constantly grifting and running to her Girls for help!
Another thing about The Windsors, Enfield didn’t include the Queen in his sitcom so it looks especially appropriate now that she is gone. And Camilla, oh, he does a perrrrfect job of her…
didn’t piers morgan also claim that fergie reached out to thank him for his awful meghan coverage?!? truly that is going beyond too far and is hateful
No he didn’t say Fergie, but he was posing in front of Kensington Palace.
Fergie just got back in the BRF recently after being cold shouldered by most of the family except the Queen.
Fergie posted on Twitter or IG during Piers’ exile about he “should” be back on TV asap. Which is shocking considering how Piers tormented her “dear friend” Diana.
So no questions about her and her ex-husband’s relationship with Epstein and Maxwell?
Shameless. Will she be asked about Andrew going to court to try to make a come back.
She knew Epstein well enough to feel comfortable asking for money. That’s all I need to know about F.
“Coarse” is the word that always comes to mind for Fergie. Oh, and definitely tacky
That power stance she’s pulling in the one photo above looks like she’s airing out her knickers.
I think she might want to be careful by going beyond her book. If she opens the door to other things, the press are going to ask questions that she probably won’t want to answer. Fergie has never struck me as a particularly thinking of consequences before acting, but she needs t give some thought about this.
That said, I certainly hope if she opens a door that the US media walk through.
Thank you, Kaiser. The British media is intentionally shying away from this story because they don’t want to alert certain factions in New York. The Fergie, who was once the face of Weight Watchers and also a guest on the Oprah Winfrey Show, where she discussed her life inside the cage, is now the Fergie who lives with the renowned royal pedophile, Prince Andrew. Women’s Rights groups with well-versed placards asking all the right questions will be outside to greet her (fingers crossed). I’ve attended events in the 92nd Street Y in the past. She’s traveling across the Atlantic to join a book discussion at $20 per attendee rather than a more prominent Manhattan location to answer questions about matters that don’t relate to the book. It sounds like a “testing the water” event. We’ll have to wait and see.
Shouldn’t she be talking about her book?—or, barring that, Jeffrey Epstein?
@CopaCabana- I agree 100% that she’s only going to say nice things about Harry and Meghan. Despite her support of Andrew and the vile things she’s said about his accuser, when it comes to Harry and Meghan, I just don’t sense any malice. I really don’t think that she’s going to say anything that would hurt them.