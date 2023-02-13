Sarah Ferguson will answer questions about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex in NYC

Sarah Ferguson has always made a lot of money in America. Once she and Prince Andrew divorced, she became a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and got a publishing contract for her line of children’s books. She honestly made enough to pay off all of her debts and live quite comfortably for years… except that Fergie is terrible with money and she’s always working a million different scams. All of which to say, she’s made and lost several fortunes already, and she’s currently rebuilding her finances yet again with a brand new book contract and a promotional book tour. Fergie is coming to New York in early March and the press release about her appearance is getting a lot of attention:

The Duchess of York will speak about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an appearance in New York City while she will be promoting her romance novel, A Most Intriguing Lady. Sarah ‘Fergie’ Ferguson, 62, will be appearing at the cultural center 92nd Street Y on March 6. According to the press release, the duchess will also be ‘talking about her relationship with the Queen and answer a few questions about Harry and Meghan.’ The press release describes Fergie’s novel as drawing upon historical characters and biographical elements from the Duchess’ royal life and family lineage. The release also refers Fergie as the ‘former sister-in-law’ to King Charles. Between 1986 and 1996, the duchess was married to the king’s younger brother, Prince Andrew, who has been widely criticized in recent years for his close relationship with financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

I mean… this isn’t some new thing. Whenever she gives interviews, she talks about her ex-husband’s family and her ex-husband. She still lives at Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew, and once Prince Philip passed away, Fergie has even been included in tons of family events. Do I think it’s tacky AF that Fergie’s team put Harry and Meghan’s names in the press release? Yes. It is, just as it’s tacky to put QEII’s name in there too. This is the kind of tackiness the Windsors were expecting from the Sussexes, by the way. They thought Harry & Meghan would be desperate and grasping for any connection with royalty.