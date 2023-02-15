Princess Kate only ‘hugs people she likes,’ which is why she never hugs Meghan

In the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex described how naive she was when she first met Prince Harry’s royal relatives, and how she really didn’t know that she wasn’t supposed to greet Prince William and Kate with a hug. In Spare, Harry noted that he prepared Meghan on how to curtsy and formally greet his grandmother and his father, but he made it sound like he didn’t give her any specific instructions on William and Kate. Perhaps because he hoped they would greet Meghan warmly and match her affectionate, demonstrative nature. That is not what happened.
What’s funny is that after Meghan’s big reveal about how her hugs weren’t really welcomed, tons of royalists sniffed and argued that she should keep her hands to herself and not assume that everyone wants a hug. Instead of simply leaning into that – “Meghan is wrong to hug people” – Kensington Palace has gone full-throttle into “Kate is a hugger too, watch her as she hugs everyone BUT Meghan.” These people do not have the good sense god gave a goose. So, that’s where we are now: performative hugs from Kate, all aimed at “proving” Meghan wrong and/or copykeening Meghan’s warm, affectionate demeanor. But that’s not all – they have to “explain” why… Kate didn’t want to hug Meghan.
Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage says Kate Middleton didn’t hug Meghan Markle because she sussed her out “very early on”.
“The whole idea that Kate is this very cold fish, and yet you’ve seen the joy when she met a former schoolteacher of hers, you saw the joy with that wonderful polar explorer,” he told Sky News host Paul Murray.
“The point is, Kate hugs people she likes, which is why she didn’t hug Meghan because she sussed her out very early on – how wise and how magnificent Kate is.”
Ah, yes, it’s no secret what Kate and Nigel Farage “sussed out” about Meghan right away – the fact that she is a Black American woman who “doesn’t know her place.” All of this is a clear admission that everything Meghan said was correct – Kate didn’t want to hug her or be sisterly towards her. Kate was a bitch to Meghan from the word go. Oh, but that’s not all. From Amanda Platell’s column in the Daily Mail:
Adorable pictures of a beaming Princess of Wales embracing her old prep school teacher this week. So much for Harry and Meghan’s snipe at Kate that she’s Ms High And Mighty, a cold fish and not ‘a hugger’ like Meghan. Maybe Kate just doesn’t like cuddling up to scorpions.
How is THIS the argument they’re all going with at the same time? “Kate hugs people all the time, except for Meghan, because Kate was rude as f–k to Meghan as soon as she met her.” And “scorpion,” really? These people are deranged.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
When you try to clear up behind a racist, you only make it worst.
So true. So true.
This “explanation” reminds me of what the writers here at celebitchy say all the time about the various toxic BRF members- this is NOT the flex you think it is.
You aren’t proving Kate is warm and friendly- you are proving Kate acted ugly to Meghan from day 1.
Not the flex they think it is.
And the british press can keep posting stories from inside their deranged, racist echo chamber- but- more and more people see it for what it is.
Are they trying to make it easier for H&M to decide against going to the Chubbly? Not that it was a tough decision to begin with
I guess people who read Harry’s book unfollowed their racist asses. They lost over 400,000 Instagram followers yesterday. I bet you the Press won’t talk about that. Either that or Instagram caught on to them buying 500,000 followers three months ago to get them to 15 million.
I would love to thank 400k people got fed up with them, but I think it was just a bit clear out. It happens frequently.
I hope they continue to loose genuine followers, let them continue to buy bots because the lack of engagement makes it glaringly obvious.
They may have not read “Spare” but a hell of a lot of others have, even people who are not royal watchers. It makes it hard to hide just how horrible, desperate and fake these people are.
Might be related to the “team Jorge” stories.
kate was jealous because she had some competition, she likes being the centre of attention periiod!!!!!!!!!!
Definitely feels like they continue to be flabbergasted, just speechless, that a black-biracial woman didn’t play by their Royal racial-social class rules. A black-biracial woman (the BLACK part is what really has them gnashing their teeth) swooped in from the USA by way of Canada and stole their favorite Prince. For shame!
Except for the fact that this is new behavior that clearly is in response to what someone said, because it’s true. If it wasn’t true, and she didn’t care she wouldn’t be changing her behavior. Like her clothes, her hairstyles, and how she interacts with her husband. Also, these people like Platell never can explain why everyone else seems to like Harry and Meghan, except those two but Harry and Meghan are the problem. Her husband is a jerk who thinks being a bully is witty, and she is rude and arrogant. Lean in to it, your job is apparently secure since no one really seems to care that you suck at it. Stop trying to be who you aren’t.
Yes and this new behavior—towards acquaintances and near strangers, no less—is alarming in the face of…*drumroll*…PROTOCOL!
What happened to clutching a clutch so you don’t have to shake a peasant’s hand? What happened to “Tom Cruise, don’t you dare help me up the stairs, please follow my husband’s lead”? What happened to “don’t talk to royals unless spoken to” and “never ask a question, unless approved”? Khate is just making everyone awkward because now she can’t walk back on her performative, protocol-breaking hugs. Now every Tom, Dick and Harry (okay, maybe only Tom and Dick) will be waiting with open arms.
Explains why we never see her hugging her husband, let alone showing affection whatsoever.
They just keep telling on themselves.
And yet we have never seen her hug Sophiesta…..
Why is that?? Is it in “private”?? I know where Sophiesta has her lips are permanently placed but has never been ingratiated with a hug from her favorite married in!!
We’ve barely seen her hug her own children, so acting like she’s some epic snuggle-bug now is ridiculous.
This is getting stranger and stranger.
So, they’re saying Kate pre-judged Meghan, because she refused to hug her upon meeting her. Prejudged. She’s prejudiced. Got it, and thank you for the confirmation.
At that moment, all she knew about Meghan was her SUITS character and that she’s biracial. So I guess they’re trying to tell us Kate never could abide Rachel Zane.
And that Harry was super into her.
Kate had Meghan sussed out before she even met her? How is that even possible? This just makes Kate look super racist.
Just a mean girl, nothing more complicated or nuanced. All she “sussed out” was that Meghan was competition — and brilliant, beautiful, and accomplished. That was all she needed to know to put on the mean girl suit aice ice Meghan out using all possible resources.
And all means girls can smile and dole out hugs when it suits their public image. Just another accessory to add to the buttons.
She never needed yo be competition.
If she had been nice, she and Meghan could have made a great duo, doing charity etc together.
When I stopped seeing women as competition somewhere in my late teens, I am so much happier and have lots of great female friends who are supportive of me in turn.
Most women will lift you up if you lift them up too.
Often make a point of it to compliment women to their managers as well, either when I’m a customer or their colleague
That’s what’s so wild. Kate could have befriended and supported Meghan for real. Fans of Meghan would have become fans of Kate if she’d truly done that. Most people were indifferent to Kate before this, but now now. The way she treated Meghan put a huge spotlight on her, and a lot of people have gone, yeah no, that is not it. She has more attention but it’s not good attention and it’s all on her.
*not now as opposed to now now 🙄
Nothing like an endorsement and support from known white supremacist.
And we have a winner @ Amy Bee!!
Yeah Khate we know. We also know you can’t move on and you need help.
so why is obsessed with the woman she claims to hate, copying her clothes , mannerisms etc gosh kate is one pathetic woman, who has never felt any pain in her life until meghan showed her some well done meghan!!!
“How wise and magnificent” Kate is? These people need surgery to remove their lips from royals arses. So Kate can hug someone she never met before and be okay but she disliked Meghan from the beginning? But “they were welcoming” and Meghan had no reason to not feel welcome?
I was blown away by that line. It sounded like satire!
I thought is was satire until I reminded myself again as to who the source was. Thank you for my 3 hours of sleep last night.
My brain is mush and even I can tell that this “new” revelation is utter rubbish, nonsense, purely fed by KKKHate herself all rolled into a giant mass of lies, lies and more lies…..🙄🙄🙄🙄
“The point is, Kate hugs people she likes, which is why she didn’t hug Meghan because she sussed her out very early on – how wise and how magnificent Kate is.”
That’s not wise, it’s just rude. Kate couldn’t be bothered to be nice to her brother in law’s girlfriend because she had a royal scepter up her ass.
And I’ve hugged plenty of people I didn’t like or know well because the situation called for it. It’s called SOCIAL SKILLS.
“She sussed her out early on” = kate was being a prejudiced prick. How can you dislike someone you never met?
Because she is a threat. Pure and simple. KKKHater couldn’t possibly allow another woman to stand near Bullyiam and Harry *gasp, clutches pearls* whose attention will be placed on his future wife and NOT KKKHater.
Why is this what they’re obsessing over? They could have just ignored it entirely, but if they had to say anything, it should have been “Kate’s not a big hugger and that’s fine.” That’s it. No one would care.
I still want to know why she and Willy wanted Easter presents.
The easter presents thing is really weird – yes you get gifts for the kids but not the adults but then again considering how infantilised twit and twat are I guess you should treat them as thou they are still small children.
The main thing with that story is that it highlighted how needy the Wails are – they were expecting to be showered with gifts from H&M to curry favour and got pissy when none with forthcoming. It also tells us how much stuff they are likely already being given for free.
I love that Harry told that story in his book. It make W&K look like entitled snobs.
Really. Especially when you consider some of the royals don’t even habitually shake hands with people.
I suspect that Kate hoped her obvious hugging of Captain Chandi and her old school teacher would get more play, and this is Middleton sources overegging the pudding as usual. We certainly noticed that suddenly after ten years she suddenly throwing her arms around people with a manic grin, but she didn’t get the “Ha, take that, Meghan” headlines she was going for.
It couldn’t be more clear that a. This is a direct reaction to Kate’s characterization in “Spare” and b. It must have hit home
“how wise and how magnificent Kate is”
Clearly, Nigel Farage is smoking some of that good s–t from the Middleton pot farm.
It truly borders on parody. How flunked must your mind be if you are deifying Kate? How small your world?
Parody exactly. I expect John Cleese to pop out and slap someone with a fish while Nigel goes on about her.
She’s as wise and magnificent as the Wizard of Oz was Great and Powerful.
@lucy – thanks for the visual – hahahahaha!
“O omnipresent, omniscient and omnipotent Kate! What knowledge dost thou impart today?”
“Um, Ahly Ahs…ya…”
Oh my gggooooossshhhhhhhh……..
Brava 👏👏👏👏👏
This reminds me of Mr Collins dribbling on about Lady Catherine de Bourgh in P&P….LOL.
Thanks for the laugh!
Right?!? It makes him sound like a 12 year old fan club President for the “Adolescents Love Kate” fan club. Boy this hugging story got under their skin. And they make sure to prove the worst parts of themselves as correct with follow up stories.
Katy along with her royal rota fans are all messy ass racists.
The more stuff like this comes out, the more Kate gets exposed lol.
I mean….
Just goes to show that any comment that might mildly suggest she is a bit distant and cold really upsets her.
First meg correcting the bridemaids story, now this.
That’s my big take-away from all of this. Kate is extremely bothered that she’s been outed as a cold mean girl. And she’s overcompensating to counteract the truth. She was a witch to Meghan from the start and no amount of performative hugs will fix that image. There’s way too much photographic evidence that supports the idea that Kate is a rude AF petty mean girl.
Chloe, do u remember before these two ejits got married , Williams friends where quoted as saying Kate was ‘Cold’ and ‘Serious’ and here we are, 10 years later still cold and serious and dull! I still can’t understand how William married her, she has zero personality, like zero !
@Kit — Willy doesn’t have personality beyond mean and incandescent. No one else would have him.
“How wise and magnificent Kate is” Ugh I just threw up in my mouth. These guys are going to need surgery to detach their lips from the Wails’ asses.
Same. The moment Nigel Farage comes to your defense is the moment you need to sit down and rethink ALL of your life choices that led up to that point. That’s like being championed by David Duke.
She’s George Costanza from Seinfeld.
I’m more disgusted at the lack of self respect from the people that meet them, maybe they’re being paid because that’s they only way I’d say something that obsequious. Toadies.
Yeah all the Kate stans are spinning this as “She is SO a hugger! But she obviously is discerning and didn’t want to hug that fake slattern Meghan!!” and similar nonsense.
“Wise and magnificent” LOL
Kate isn’t a hugger. She looks SO awkward hugging people and there haven’t been any photos or videos of Kate hugging people before Meghan. She MIGHT have hugged some kids but not adults. You can tell she is uncomfortable hugging people. She isn’t a warm and friendly person, it’s obvious.
You can be warm and friendly without being a hugger. But yeah, Kate is anything but warm and friendly.
One of royal “biographer” Penny Junor’s books about William, an *authorized* one no less from 2012, described Kate as cold, dull, and serious and because of this William’s friends never liked her. So take from that what you will, lol.
Edit: LOL, there was a post on here about it in 2012!!
A commenter the other day called Kate a born-again hugger and I can’t get over it. The performative zeal of a born-again is totally her hugging vibe.
It’s also setting her up for questions about why she didn’t “suss out” and reject all sorts of other unsavory people.
Well the people who are speaking up for Kate are just as horrible as she is so birds of a feather I guess. I expect Candace Owens, Bethenny and Megyn Kelly will be chiming in any minute to say how wonderful Kate is too. And I bet Kate did suss Meghan out right away….as a beautiful smart woman who would make her look like the mannequin Kate really is.
With friends like these…….
seriously, though, WTF is this: “how wise and how magnificent Kate is.” She’s wise and magnificent because she’s a racist mean girl who was an icy bitch to her BIL’s girlfriend and eventual wife from the word “go”? Meghan is a “scorpion” because…..because why?
I can’t tell if this is an extremely desperate bid to defend Kate, or if this is just about finding another tactic to attack Meghan – the answer is probably both.
The thing is, the issue wasn’t that Kate didn’t want to hug Meghan, its that she was otherwise cold and unwelcoming and apparently expected a freaking curtsy from her. You can be warm and welcoming without hugging.
And also, we can also tell that Kate wasn’t hugging everyone and their mother before last month, so we know this is a direct response to what Meghan said.
Yeah, if someone like Nigel Farage called me wise and magnificent that would be a big ass problem.
Farage associates with mango Mussolini and helped set the Uk on a disaster path economically through Brexit using racism as the reason and that’s the guy who supports Kate and her wisdom?
This is not who she wants openly supporting her.
All while making sure his kids had foreign citizenship and could flee the UK for the EU. He’s also buddies with Steve Bannon.
Cue her hugging POC of all ages in 3…2….1….
One of these days, they’re going to try and hug a POC child and they won’t give a fuck who they are and cause a scene.
I did that once when I was 3 years old with a white male neighbor. My parents LOVE to tell this story. The family was at a T-ball fame for my brother. The neighbor man had lifted me up on his lap. Apparently, toddler me wasn’t having it and I screamed something unrepeatable I saw on Sanford and Son and the WHOLE place heard it!! My parents were MORTIFIED. 😂🤣
I’m still convinced Kate the Wise and Magnificent knew Willy found Meg sexy on Suits and was dead set against her because of that. Would not surprise me if a little role play had been going on in house Wails and Kate was just shook when Meg ended up with Harry.
What Kate “sussed out” about Meg was that if she didn’t get rid of her, Will would never stop fantasizing about. I suspect Kate set out to make Will hate Meg because she knew he’d be attracted otherwise.
The crying story, for example. I maintain Kate lied to Willy about that. And that he was mad post Oprah at discovering that. And I think she lied to sour Will on Meg out of jealousy.
THIS! I don’t think it had as much to do with racism (in this case) as William was jealous of Harry that he was going to marry his dream girl and Kate was jealous cause William wanted to trim Megan’s rose bushes.
I am now and forever convinced that William put a hard pass on Meghan and she cut him off at the knees for it. His full hatred started at that moment, and his hatred for Harry ramped up too. William is beyond pathetic and irredeemable.
Oh I think there is some racism in there because Kate is a rich white girl who has no friends who aren’t white much less from the “wrong” social circle and specifically cultivated that for access to William’s circle.
But I don’t disagree that since William was a fan of Suits she went into “protect William from competition” mode which she did in university and believed that Meghan would have some interest in William too. The reality to anyone not in an insecure relationship is that Meghan was so obviously into Harry and him alone that she would have been a solid ally even if they didn’t have much in common. But kate only sees pretty women as threats to her position and so she was nasty from day one.
Totally agree with you about KKKhate lying to William. She is a manipulative mean girl and she knows damn well how to play him. I believe she did cry over the bridesmaids dresses…to William and to her mother….and lied and lied lied. I know that William didn’t get along with Harry before which is how she is able to use that to her advantage. I’ve seen woman like this before (I’m related to them) and they live for doing this crap
THIS has been my thinking as well. “Super fans” until reality met the fantasy. Kate’s jealousy (as well as insecurity) of Meg, and William’s of Harry getting “Rachel Zane”. Add in William being pissed off that Meghan wasn’t impressed by him in any way (“I’m the HEIR TO THE HEIR!!”), and only had eyes for Harry, and you have two people who are bent on twisted “revenge” for a crime only “committed” in their own warped, childish minds.
Correct me if I’m wrong but these 2 hugs are the only hugs I recall seeing Kate give anyone other than a child. 10+ years a royal and she’s just now hugging people, gee I wonder why?
So by that reasoning she’s hugged the late Queen and can provide proof she’s done so.
Ugh.
Who’s going to speak up for Kate next? Trump? Ron DeSantis? Vladimir Putin? That Saudi Prince killer dude whose acronym I can’t remember? We could get a veritable posse of rogues, murderers, and villains singing Kate’s praises. Next up: Kim Jong Un touts Kate! Bashar Al Assad applauds Kate! Lauren Boburt and Majorie Taylor Greene LOVE Kate! Victor Orban invites Kate to Hungary!
And don’t forget good ole Boris–he’s always had a hankering for Kate!
This is a great comment, Lanne! 🤣😂All the nasty fascists love their Kate!
Racist Kate!!!
++ @lanne. Hey, maybe theyll roll out David Duke out to show their winning and popular in America.smh
These people are incredibly dumb, if anything they always manage to make K-hate and Bulliam look worse than they seemed (which says a lot lol).
Meghan is lucky she didn’t get a hug from Mr.Burns drawing her in with those lobster claws while transferring a bunch of negative energy towards her and trying to chop off locks of Meghan’s hair for her vision board with said claws. Stay back bitch! Stay far away from Meghan with those insect arms.
Now i’m glad she stayed clear of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as well.
💯 Mixed race children should be protected from their racist relatives. I hope Kate never, ever meets Princess Lili.
Everything you just said @Beverley!
The BRF’s dumpster fire of a PR team strikes again.
Yep!
Of course she hugged her old school teacher after planting him in the crowd – that’s what he was there for.
The fact that these two very recent, very public hugs are notable sort of undercut the idea that Kate is totally into hugs, too! Just not with the woman who stole Harry from her. And, in my opinion, she should just have owned that instead of trying to compete with Meghan, who just exudes genuine warmth. It’s not a fair fight, you know? I’m embarrassed of and for Kate.
The press seem to forget that they attacked Meghan for hugging people. They said Meghan was breaking protocol. All Kate and the press have done is prove Meghan right once again. Kate is a cold fish and she was unwelcoming to Meghan. It must have been weird for Meghan to have Kate to pretending to nice to her in public. I’m just loving that Kate is rattled by the docuseries and the book.
First she’s petty than she’s not petty than she’s petty than she’s not petty, I guess the British media is trying to confuse us until we just throw our hands up and leave them be in their delusions. Sometimes I wonder how sad it is wasting all your life playing manmade pretend??
“Magnificent”?!?!?!?!
I’m done. This is too bloody much. No one is magnificent especially this 🤬
They did not call Fave Duchess a scorpion 🦂.
Mean mean mean uncool af
Ooh. this makes a Nicegirl mad
That really is a nasty thing to say. What exactly has Meghan done to Kate? Nothing except outwork and outshine her. This whole under relentless attacks and disrespect. She didn’t let her walk all over her with her petty demands during her wedding, she tried to treat her as a normal person and befriend her but guess snooty insecure Kate expected deference. Evan at that walkabout during the funeral, Kate was just obsessively staring at Meghan during that weird interaction where Meghan stepped back from her. She has tried to co-opt every aspect of Meghan from the way she dresses, to the optics of her work, to even her interactions of hugging others or meeting a former teacher. Kates team
has studied every frame of that documentary and try to respond to it with either petty swipes or full on appropriation. Yet Meghan is the scorpion? I think tf not. The Waleses are really quite the warped pair, my god.
Nice dog whistle from Amanda platell comparing Meghan to a scorpion. And king of uk bigots Nigel farage saying Kate judged Meghan right away so didnt want to be friendly isn’t support id want if trying to prove we are very much not a racist family but hey ho.
And agree with Amy bee point that Kate was applauded for following her husband’s tradition of being ‘reserved’ when Meghan was being slammed in 2018 for hugging staff & the public.
In fact wasn’t the whole hoopla about LeBron James having his arm around Kate & Michelle Obama with the queen that it was supposedly against protocol to touch a royal? So idea k&W are now hugging everyone in sight after the docuseries & book is too transparent
OK, let’s tell it how it is, Farage the fart is a known racist, who can forget his poster about immigrants. Khate the Queen of mean DID suss Megan out. She sussed that Megan is a beautiful, successful, independently wealthy, independent woman, in fact, Khate SUSSED that Megan is EVERYTHING that Khate wants to be but never, ever will. She sussed that she (Kate) is as shallow as a saucer of water and if Megan was allowed to stay, then she would show ALL of khates flaws, so she had to go. THAT is how it was and how it is now? It’s Khate trying to be Megan, EPIC FAIL BOTOX BARBIE, EPIC FAIL
All this hoopla proves to me is they most definitely have read the book and watched the series. And the desperation, My God. If it wasn’t so pathetic for two real life adults to be carrying on this vendetta it would be comical. I wonder if Harry and Meghan ever just shake their heads and howl laughing. That might take a bit more time though but I hope they get there
Harry is definitely over her shenanigans and I’m sure Meghan feels sorry for her. Without the RF KKKate has no identity of her own.
I think any sympathy Meghan had for Kate went out the window when Kate and her trashy family quadrupled down on the crying lies. Meghan’s public reaction to Kate at the funeral walkabout made it clear; Meghan has no idea what B!tch Kate will do to her next.
When you’re stabbed in the back repeatedly. When your husband’s, children’s, and mother’s lives are threatened. Because another woman is threatened by you simply existing?
Even a girl’s girl like Meghan knows there are some women who aren’t worth your time, energy, or sympathy. Kate chooses to be the way she is, Meghan is smart enough to know that. Exhale, move on, never give Kate an ounce of sympathy for her abusive choices, and never think of her again. Best revenge.
Meghan still acted sympathetically to Kate at the funeral, after the walkabout. When Kate was desperately trying to catch Meghan’s husband’s eye, Meghan gently reached out for Kate’s hand. Meghan is full of grace and deeply admirable for it.
Do they seriously think this makes her look good? Can a 41 year old adult be anymore PATHETIC? I guess she only decided she likes a handful of people in her life and all after the docuseries🤷🏻♀️. Is there anything that this woman hasn’t tried to steal from Meghan? She is a horrible person and with these type of briefings and her behavior you can’t convince me she is a good mother either.
Plus, somebody should tell Catherine Middleton her hugs suck: who presses their genitalia against the other party’s for a social hug? Perhaps Roger Federer didn’t mind, but this looks hideous on the photographs.
I think Meghan figured out Kate being mean girl early on. Kate looks even worse now with this explanation of kates bad behavior.
The character assassination on M continues on the Dmirror as M had the temerity to write about K’s wedding to W. They’re trying to prove she was against becoming a princess in favor of being a strong woman when they don’t realize you can be both.
Very depressing. It just never lets up.
So here we are, everything Meghan is twisted on its head and torched as terrible negatives. Everything Kate is turned into perfect positives with a golden halo. So much for free speech and a free press.
Wait so the strangers she hugged she liked? How can that be unless these hugs were a set up. Surely they would never do that (not).
There are people imo who had keen S u s s e d out well before she married in. Her laziness and mean girl behavior. And her pursuit of William. Kate is the opposite of magnificent. It is just sycophantic praise of Kate down to her rude behavior and a feeble attempt to try to praise bad behavior.
Huh… I thought Kate’s preferred PDA was showing her tonsils and manic eyes.
The hugs recently have all been performative and complete BS. Let’s face it: Kate is an incompetent, air-headed see you next Tuesday. A thoroughly nasty human being in hideous, expensive clothes. Nothing upstairs. Nothing.
never warmed up to her and her phoney act ha ha!!!
Only a total narcissist would dictate to a bride how to organize her own wedding, bully her to tears when she pushed back, sell a different version of the story to the press and watch her continually ripped to shreds. None of this performative bullshit makes Khate look good, no matter how the gutter press spin it, and in fact she’s just making her unrelenting jealousy and spitefulness more obvious. Keep on copy-keening Khate, it will lead to your eventual fall from grace.
This.
So….she doesn’t like her husband or any of her children either?
Lol, girl what! Duh, that’s how hugs work but um thanks for telling on yourself I guess 😀
As someone who is not a hugger I find this messaging, coming from KP, incredibly annoying. Just because someone prefers personal space doesn’t mean that they are cold or unwelcoming.
KP’s reaction is due to the fact Kate is cold and unwelcoming. Kate going around hugging people is her trying to prove Meghan wrong. The problem is people have noticed that she’s started hugging people when in the past she would not have done that.
Way to confirm what we already knew, that KKKate is a racist. There’s no difference between her and Carolyn Bryant (Emmett Till’s killer) imo.
What I see is Kate being 2% more demonstrative with the polar explorer (I’ve forgotten her name, let me blame the migraine meds- Captain Chandri, yes?) and then thrilled to see someone from her past.
IT IS OKAY TO NOT ENJOY HUGS. I don’t. Even my boss said yesterday “I know you hate hugs but it is Valentine’s day” and she got a side hug from me. Not gonna lie, someone running up to me for a hug will make my eyes bug out- but that person would still receive a hug from me. All you have to do is say (in a private moment) “hey I’m not really a huggy person, sorry.” I’ve done it countless times and from all I’ve seen/heard from Harry and Meghan, they would respect that and move on with their lives, the end.
What I’ve not done is go on media spree about how ACTUALLY I DO love hugs, just not from my Black sister-in-law. Other than “the party,” Kate got what…. a total of a page of mentions in the book/Netflix series?
LET IT GO KATE. LET IT GO.
Lol, so true. I don’t like hugging in general. I’m working on it with my husband but I just don’t like giving hugs. What’s odd is this message she feels she must shout out to everyone. Like chill Kate you are doing too much.
honest question, how do we know this is kate and fam trying to correct the narrative? like i’m genuinely confused why we take DM and other tabloid stories with a grain of salt, but when it’s stuff about kate doing whatever and random people defending her we assume it’s the RF out there doing the deed. am i missing something? is there an official “unofficial” spokesperson of the RF and SkyNews or whatever that we KNOW is just the person to release unofficial statements?
Because the way i am reading it now is just tabloids writing nonsense and we look at the pretty (or not pretty pictures), probs not believe anything, and move on.
A major portion is made up nonsense. But KP manages to have articles removed or revised that don’t suit their agenda, like with Tatler. When things are so nasty against H&M, why is KP always silent?
yea i get that. they’re not going out of their way to try to remove or tone down the negative H+M articles. and sure, they’re certainly not going to tell tabloids to tone it down when it’s positive press about them. in fact, i bet they love it that H+M are the villain now and they write sig. less negative crap about the RF. but on the flip side, all these articles about kate being a hugger with random quotes from godknows who and 7th grade writing just reads like total nonsense and clickbait. but here we are spinning a narrative around it too like it’s sanctioned news. i just feel like i don’t believe anything from the tabloids and i don’t want to base any sort of “news” on it or even speculate. which is why i’m confused.
and tatler is literally the lit mag of the aristocracy, with the monarchy as the head…they’re def not gonna want to piss off the RF, so i can see why they will remove articles when the RF complains.
@Hangonamin KP actively works with the Daily Fail for briefings. See Jason Knauf getting permission to give evidence to the DF against Meg. W&K work with the tabloids/rota for positive coverage. It’s why stories about the Keens from the rags hold more width than ones about H&M.
But isn’t it rather odd that she suddenly is out there hugging people and a former teacher just happens to know about a “secret” outing? The BM didn’t force her to start hugging, did they?
But in this case, the tabs are literally chronicling what Kate is doing. She is making a point to be photographed hugging people to the point of arranging a hugging-op with an old teacher. She wants that to be noticed to counteract the idea that she isn’t a hugger. Her actions are driving the narrative on purpose. She is aware of how the tabs will spin this. It’s not random.
So if Kate is magnificent and wise because she sussed out Meghan from the first, what does that make QE and KC for approving the marriage, immediately taking Meghan on an event and walking her down the aisle–bumbling and stupid? Why didn’t Kate share her wisdom with them and get TQ to not approve the marriage?
I realize that the Wails fans (Meghan haters) will continue to support her, but I have to believe that they remember how she has been framed in the past. I would think there are those who have to be wondering why Wails’ personality keeps changing all of the time. How many more years will they keep using the written hogwash to support her? I just don’t think this is sustainable over the long haul. I wonder why he used the word magnificent? I cannot imagine that there’s anyone in the world who would describe her this way outside of the bm.
@SAUCY&SASSY You ask..
Q. How many more years will they keep using the written hogwash to support her?
A. Until she’s in her early to mid 50’s. Then poor Charlotte will become the next show pony. She will 100% be cast in the role of the ‘pretty, young English rose’ Princess Royal. She will be similarly verbally & visually feasted upon by the BM, proclaimed a ‘perfect princess’ there to be built up or torn down at the whim of whatever scum journalists pick up the batons of the current crop of ‘royal experts’.
Unless , they actually wake up & take notice of what Harry has tried his hardest to tell them.
This explanation is not helping her cause at all.
There is concerting effort to capitalize on the unease that certain older segment of the population feel about Meghan.
(Similar to Obama’s and ?)
Specifically her creative approach to volunteerism, her drive, her work ethic, air of confidence, and her likability.
There is strength in her vulnerability, the essence of her humanenes, her humanity.
The effort to strip her humanity was evident when in the year of 2019; 219,000 articles out of 299,000 were negative.
(How dare Meagan not participate nor accept her dehumanization quietly??
Doesn’t she understand where her self esteem is located??)
Since the recent revelations from the docu-series and book ‘Spare’, the source of continued revenue generation will have to be reconsidered.
Since there are no longer enough advert monies in ‘devalue and discard then scapegoating’.
That strategy did not work, Prince Harry have tonnes of self love.
But wait??
What about Meghan??
Culture Wars?? Diversion or Distraction??
Who would be the standard bearer and target??
Capable and inspiring Black women of differing and contrasting ideology, even if it is actually unknown.
Meghan.
Who would be the standard bearer of the other side?? Proper labeling is the only requirement.
Kate.
Why Kate??
Meghan lives rent free in her head,
her occupation in the impossible quest to be better than the best version of Meghan.
These two reasons along with need for attention and egocentrics make her pliable and useful.
Now off to buy bots.
Getting obsequious praise from Nigel Farage is proof that KKKhate is doing everything wrong.
It’s obvious that Kate, who’s been sold a bill of goods on her superiority, was threatened by the beautiful, gracious, kind and smart-as-hell Meghan. It must have enraged her, because she’s supposed to be the fairest of them all!!!! Her mummy said so!!!!
The palace flacks should let this hugging issue go. It only reminds everyone of how inept Kate is at human interaction, especially when compared with Meghan.
Wow, Khate is the poster child of resting bitch face and death stare.
Kaiser description yesterday of Kate going from icy B to warm hugger I think she said . Still holds true . Infact I think it’s never be more evident. Kate is like a steel rod. Nothing beating in those dried up looking veins.
And the other reason she didn’t want to hug Meghan is because in her twisted head. Meghan stole her man . Cause bunny boiler kate actually thinks Harry is hers. She still to this day can’t comprehend why he would go fall in love with Meghan and find his own happiness. She expected him to stick around so he could be her emotional support whenever will ignored her which is all the time. To top it all off kate is the white English rose and Harry shattered her ice block of a heart when he preferred a beautiful, black woman over a dried up thorn . This is yet to make sense to her because Kate has a baby brain
Yep. I don’t think this has much of anything to do with Willy being attracted to Meghan (though he is.) It’s about Harry, and how Kate thinks he’s her second husband. Articles that are supposed to be embiggening her keep talking about her like he left her for another woman, and she’s a brave little divorcee. It is so deeply weird.
I remember Kate in her Waity days glaring at women who tried to talk to William and clearing out the bathroom at Mahiki so she could doll up for her pap walk home. I also remember the roller skating charity party where Kate and Pippa did not tell Princess Beatrice that it was an 80’s theme, so Beatrice was the odd woman out. Kate is not a warm person and has not been for a long, long time.
What a ridiculous non story. If ever the tides turn, all of the non existent attributes will be used against her.
People call her a cold, calculating b-tch, so she counteracts by photo ops of her “warmly” (HA) hugging various people. I think Camilla should do the same thing because she too is a cold, calculating b-tch.
Ahhh yes the old “look I embraced a woman of color at a photo op therefore I’m not a racist entitled a**hat” switcheroo…. To think I almost believed otherwise smh. I think my eye roll just tilted the earth’s axis at their blatant inability to read a situation and just acknowledge their maltreatment, instead of doubling down and leaning in on their white privilege. Sheesh…