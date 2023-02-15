Princess Kate only ‘hugs people she likes,’ which is why she never hugs Meghan

In the Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex described how naive she was when she first met Prince Harry’s royal relatives, and how she really didn’t know that she wasn’t supposed to greet Prince William and Kate with a hug. In Spare, Harry noted that he prepared Meghan on how to curtsy and formally greet his grandmother and his father, but he made it sound like he didn’t give her any specific instructions on William and Kate. Perhaps because he hoped they would greet Meghan warmly and match her affectionate, demonstrative nature. That is not what happened.

What’s funny is that after Meghan’s big reveal about how her hugs weren’t really welcomed, tons of royalists sniffed and argued that she should keep her hands to herself and not assume that everyone wants a hug. Instead of simply leaning into that – “Meghan is wrong to hug people” – Kensington Palace has gone full-throttle into “Kate is a hugger too, watch her as she hugs everyone BUT Meghan.” These people do not have the good sense god gave a goose. So, that’s where we are now: performative hugs from Kate, all aimed at “proving” Meghan wrong and/or copykeening Meghan’s warm, affectionate demeanor. But that’s not all – they have to “explain” why… Kate didn’t want to hug Meghan.

Former Brexit leader Nigel Farage says Kate Middleton didn’t hug Meghan Markle because she sussed her out “very early on”. “The whole idea that Kate is this very cold fish, and yet you’ve seen the joy when she met a former schoolteacher of hers, you saw the joy with that wonderful polar explorer,” he told Sky News host Paul Murray. “The point is, Kate hugs people she likes, which is why she didn’t hug Meghan because she sussed her out very early on – how wise and how magnificent Kate is.”

[From Sky News]

Ah, yes, it’s no secret what Kate and Nigel Farage “sussed out” about Meghan right away – the fact that she is a Black American woman who “doesn’t know her place.” All of this is a clear admission that everything Meghan said was correct – Kate didn’t want to hug her or be sisterly towards her. Kate was a bitch to Meghan from the word go. Oh, but that’s not all. From Amanda Platell’s column in the Daily Mail:

Adorable pictures of a beaming Princess of Wales embracing her old prep school teacher this week. So much for Harry and Meghan’s snipe at Kate that she’s Ms High And Mighty, a cold fish and not ‘a hugger’ like Meghan. Maybe Kate just doesn’t like cuddling up to scorpions.

[From The Daily Mail]

How is THIS the argument they’re all going with at the same time? “Kate hugs people all the time, except for Meghan, because Kate was rude as f–k to Meghan as soon as she met her.” And “scorpion,” really? These people are deranged.