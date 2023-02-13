Princess Kate hugged two people last week, is this part of a hug conspiracy??

Last week, the Princess of Wales joined her husband for their first joint trip to Cornwall since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. While they were there, Kate unexpectedly (?) ran into one of her old teachers, and she chatted with the older gentleman briefly and then she gave him a hug and continued on with the event. The hug got a lot of play in the British media, almost as if it was set-up and Kate knew ahead of time that she was supposed to hug the man and give the photographers a good angle. I have no idea if it was prearranged or not – Kate’s a terrible actress and she has no pokerface, so I kind of believe that she was genuinely surprised to see her former teacher there and her enthusiasm was genuine.
Now, all that being said, it was the second time that week in which Kate hugged someone on camera. The other time was when she saw Captain Prett Chandi – the two women greeted each other with a particularly warm embrace. Orders have been given and a plan has been put into action: Operation Hugs and Buttons. Even People Magazine openly suggested that this is a change in Kate’s personal branding from icy bitch to affectionate hugger, and it’s all to do with Meghan:
Kate Middleton is on a hugging spree. The Princess of Wales, 41, was quick to embrace some familiar faces during royal engagements this week. While congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica during a school visit on Wednesday, Kate greeted the explorer with a big hug. Another sweet moment came on Thursday during Princess Kate and Prince William’s visit to Cornwall, when she reunited with one of her former teachers.
Although Meghan Markle said in the Netflix show Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December, that she was surprised by Kate and Prince William’s formality behind closed doors, a friend of the Princess of Wales recently told PEOPLE that the royal is quite affectionate.
“Kate’s a big hugger,” the friend said. “She is warm and friendly and greets everyone with a big hug and kiss. It comes naturally to her to be like that.”
Recalling the first time that Meghan met Kate, the Duchess of Sussex said on Netflix show that she was “in ripped jeans and barefoot” when Prince William and Kate came over for dinner.
“Like I was a hugger, always been a hugger,” Meghan, 41, said. “I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”
“I guess I’d start to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside,” she added. “There is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and you relax now. But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”
As I said previously, the “Kate is a hugger, we promise” thing is not the way to play this. Kate is a reserved, self-contained, unaffectionate person – that’s not a crime, and she should have owned that and acted like Meghan was wrong to go around hugging people constantly. That would have been the smart way to handle it. But no, we’re getting performative hugs from the Princess of Copykeening. It’s not enough that Kate copies Meghan’s clothes, jewelry, shoes, typeface, color schemes, billboards and charitable branding, Kate also has to copy Meghan’s affectionate, demonstrative nature. Pretty soon Kate is going to go around barefoot, claiming to be a California girl. It’s giving CREEPY.
The Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby on Wednesday 8th February with Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. The Princess of Wales was Patron of Preet's expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history. Pushing the boundaries of human endeavor, Preet covered 922 miles in 70 days and 16 hours, skiing for 13-15 hours a day with as little as five hours sleep at times. Preet pulled all her kit and supplies on a sledge weighing around 120kg while battling temperatures of -30c and wind speeds of up to 60mph.
The Princess tries resistance training that Preet did to get fit for her trip
The Princess tries resistance training that Preet did to get fit for her trip
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, during a visit to the Dracaena Centre in Cornwall, to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2023. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year.,Image: 755039780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
Falmouth, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
This is William and Kate's first job as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The Royals will learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit Falmouth: Prince William and his wife Catherine visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall.
This is William and Kate's first job as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.
The Royals will learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the Museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Pictured: Prince William, Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Captain Preet Chandi
Where: Derby, England, United Kingdom
When: 08 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Captain Preet Chandi
Where: Derby, England, United Kingdom
When: 08 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, to learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales reunited with an old school teacher of hers
Where: Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall, visit the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, to learn more about the rich maritime heritage of Cornwall and how the museum is working to highlight the relevance of maritime issues to the present day.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales reunited with an old school teacher of hers
Where: Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
When: 09 Feb 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Kitty can hug all she wants but it is forever emblazoned in our minds the mean behavior she displayed to her biracial sister in law. We are not fooled for one second.
This teacher’s hug was such a set-up. I’ve seen videos, you can really see how bad she’s acting! Cringe worthy.. Also, what a coincidence: everyone is behind the fence but the teacher just happens to be in front of it so she can hug him… Pathetic
One of the RRs said that the teacher was allowed in front of the fence to say hi to Kate, so security at least definitely knew he was there and who he was. The idea that it was a surprise is just ludicrous.
But how did the teacher even know Kate was going to be there unless he was contacted? She and Burger King have been traveling by stealth since Spare came out to avoid egg tossers. And she’s been a royal for years now so why did the teacher just suddenly decide to show up and push to the center now? This was fake, fake, fake and a pathetic attempt to counteract Harry’s portrayal of who she really is. The best thing is that unless you are a royal watcher and keep up with Kate”s shenanigans, you won’t see her trying to repair her image. Harry’s description of a cold fish will be what sticks in everyone’s mind.
The trip was embargoed, so if he had shown up spontaneously it’s unlikely that security would have been able (or willing) to verify his identity. At the same outing a man got moved on by the police for holding a blank piece of paper, they would not take the risk of putting someone unknown who hadn’t been invited in advance in front of the fence.
The funny thing is that I think she become warmer when she finally got the ring. I remember the girlfriend years, I always used to think she seems very cold and unapproachable. Maybe she was insecure about the toffs and not locking it down yet.
She’ll copy everything except Meghan’s work ethic, ingenuity and intelligence.
Will have to take People’s word re: Kitty-Katty hugs. Tried getting interested in her after Meghan joined BRFCo, but decided she was uninteresting. Whenever I google Harry Meghan, I always -Kate.
Hah I was literally thinking this. If she’s going to SWF Meghan, I’d want my taxes to at least go towards her starting to become competent at her job. Anything but that! Too much for her lol
Right on @snuffles
So superficial, they can’t even pinpoint the best of Meg and actually take that and do better. They choose pantsuit, copy paste outfits, Archetypes’ font for the ridiculous ShapeUs campaign, and hugs.
The things they could do if they were actually committed to anything other than proving others wrong about them. They expend so much energy copying, raging, and plotting incompetent moves that could otherwise be channeled into positive, productive achievements. But, no. That’s what happens when you’re fueled by hate.
Maybe I’m cynical but I bet the former teacher was contacted to be there for that heartwarming moment. Wasn’t there something similar that happened with Meghan running across someone she knew in a crowd? I wouldn’t count embracing a male anyway. She doesn’t seem to mind touching men.
Meghan was in the carriage when she saw her former teacher in the crowd.
Sorry, it was in New Zealand, a follower of the tig, that Meghan use to write emails to. Jacinda Ardern was in the background with the biggest smile on her face.
@Jan: You were correct about the carriage story. But she did meet a fan in New Zealand as well. I’m sure Meghan meeting fans from her Tig and Suits days upset the other royals.
@Jan is correct. It happened at the end of the walkabout at the Viaduct. Meghan and Harry were being hustled into their car as they had an evening function to get to up at the Museum when Meghan recognised a girl in the crowd. Meghan dodged round a security guard so she could get to the girl, say hello and give her a hug. I saw it. I was there. Meghan only noticed the girl because she was standing very close to where the car had stopped, it was just by chance.
@equality: Meghan didn’t set up that encounter with her old acting coach that was one of the British TV channels who brought the lady over to the UK. My guess is they wanted to see if Meghan would see her and recognise her. Let’s remember that according to the press, Meghan was a social climber and schemer who left people by the wayside when she got ahead. Meghan was genuinely surprised to see her in the crowd. It’s a pity the TV channel didn’t make any attempt to get them to met after the wedding.
Wasn’t saying Meghan set it up but I bet that inspired KP to set up something for Kate.
@equality: I mean it’s possible but I suspect KP was setting up scenarios long before Meghan came on the scene.
Yep, one of khates minions watched the Adelle concert and thought “let’s get that on board the media blitz” to try and paint a false picture of Khate being warm is beyond ridiculous, christ if she Hugged the devil, hell WOULD freeze over. The gaslighting continues people
I could have sworn when Hug gate started “sources” claimed that Kate just wasn’t a hugger and that she’s just not a tactile person like that and then there were all of these think pieces dissecting the differences between British and American social norms and etiquette. Am I hallucinating that?
100% correct about how they should have played this. They should have pointed out that this was her first meeting with Meghan and it is not in her nature to be overly affectionate and that there was nothing wrong with that as there are many people who could understand that. However, they have the worst people working for them so they have gone for the Meghan was awful and Kate just sensed something was off about her which makes people question what that was other than Meghan’s skin color, or job, or where she is from, so we have racism, classism, or xenophobia. They’re so stupid.
Right, I’m not a hugger, not because I’m cold but I have a big personal space bubble for people I’m not related to. I also don’t think how dare they? When someone hugs me, I think, they don’t know me yet. So all they had to do was say something like that, but they went for HOW DARE SHE HUG KATE.
“As I said previously, the “Kate is a hugger, we promise” thing is not the way to play this. Kate is a reserved, self-contained, unaffectionate person – that’s not a crime, and she should have owned that and acted like Meghan was wrong to go around hugging people constantly. That would have been the smart way to handle it.”
Kate couldn’t handle it that way because deep down she knows that Meghan is right. She knows she was a b-tch to Meghan and is trying to convince herself she’s not a horrible person by overcompensating.
Also, you can be uncomfortable hugging when first meeting someone but still develop a warm and caring relationship. It’s not that big of a deal if it’s followed up by friendliness or openness. But the lack of a hug was followed up by coldness and keeping Meghan at arms length. It’s the fact that Kate clearly never acted well around Meghan.
Nothing warm in performative warmness. She definitely should embrace her cold demeanor, playing it like “Englishess”, or, maybe, shyness or “introvertness”. Her PR has already tried that angle “Kate is introvert”, as I recall. They need to be consistent. Anyway, she looks ridiculous with her sudden hugs.
Agree it looks ridiculous. Makes one wonder what the people in the crowd that day thought of it, the falseness would have been apparent.
They’re just going through Spare and trying to prove they aren’t any of the things H said.
The thing is we don’t believe them anymore.
Has she been seen hugging people before Spare was published?
Hope H&M have recordings or footage that proves the point, and even if they don’t I now still believe H&M.
To brief against H&M the way they did was unforgivable, I didn’t know her (though know someone who worked for her through a relative) think Diana would not have liked what Willy became and she would have hated K.
To keep the kind of wealth they have and hoarded for years will still be held against them.
Our eyes are open to them. The scales can’t be put back once they fallen.
It’s too little too late.
The Wales are a hopeless duo. If as has been demonstrated their goal in character development is to mirror the Sussexes, they have loss the battle. Harry and Meghan said it best in their docuseries, any interaction you have with a person is that person’s moment. The wales make it their moment, not the persons. A pathetic duo.
Agreed! It’s like W&K are thinking “we can do that stupid stuff, too!” and thinking how H&M act is performative/scripted instead of who they really are. And if comes off weird because it’s not who they are. They need therapy to figure out who they really are.
Catty has always been a cold fish – nothing has changed, she may have relaxed somewhat once she got the ring but that was smug satisfaction that she got her prize.
Anyways, I think you have to be a cold hearted b!tch to survive in that family and in those aristo circles.
I think this too. Certain empathic personality types would always struggle to survive intact, emotionally & mentally, within that institution. Not without surrendering all that was genuine and unique about them anyway. Diana, Harry & Meghan are cases in point. They were/are just too genuine, too real, too hopeful and too kind hearted to live healthily with the undercurrent of machination and nastiness that flows through the entire system. The ones that have survived have adapted themselves to the system as it’s the easiest path. Some will have found this adaptation easier than others depending on their baseline, innate personalities. I’ve seen it happen in toxic workplace environments too, the bitchiness spreads like a disease if it’s what’s needed to survive.
As for Kate being a born again hugger…sure Jan 🙄.
A born again hugger😂
This makes Kate look worse. That she singled Meghan out in rejecting Meghan’s hugs.
Also Kate and the UK media are acting as if there isn’t a photo graphic record of her previous lack of hugging, which makes Kate look even pettier.
This looks like Kate will hug everyone BUT Meghan. It looks racist as hell. Kate is not a hugger. Her hugs looked awkward and forced.
They are not racist according to Harry. It’s just unconscious bias lol.
In the first instance, H was offering grace…….it takes someone with perception to recognize that.
.
.
.
.
.
Secondly, wherever H is quoted or whenever he is seen to speak on the matter of unconscious bias and race, he says: (1) we ALL have unconscious biases. (2) it is a human failing and no one is being blamed for having unconscious bias……..it is a product of one’s upbringing. (3) however, if after its pointed out to you that the views you hold are racist and you persist in holding those those views, then you are being deliberately racist and therefore, becomes part of the problem.
This exactly. Playing up the idea that she’s a hugger and super affectionate just makes the way she treated Meghan seem worse and absolutely racist. It is totally ok to not be a hugger (though I do think in this case, Kate was also being purposefully cold to Meghan in particular).
Who is Kate at this point without Meghan? Everything she does is in relation to Meghan. Meghan was surprised that hugging was so jarring for her so now she’s on a hugging spree to show that she hugs just like Meghan. Seriously, wtf? And if that’s actually the case, that just means she didn’t want to hug Meghan and was cold to her from the start. Kate Middleton has turned herself into an absolute joke. She lost her mind when Meghan entered into the picture and has never recovered it.
Truth!!
This!! She’s painted herself into a corner now.
I don’t get them or their Comms team. Do they not understand how this article makes Kate look?
Just the fact that Kate was not usually seen hugging. Meghan said something in a documentary, and now Kate is hugging everyone in sight, and now there are articles about it makes Kate look ridiculous. Totally ridiculous.
Unfortunately for the Princess of Hugs there are a ton of photos on the internet of her NOT hugging Black people, even seeming to avoid shaking their hands. Twitter has the receipts.
The tabloids and Kate both look stupid. Anyone with common sense can see she’s doing all that to combat what Meghan said. Same with them coordinating their coats during the flop Christmas special. Where are all the pictures before the Netflix show of matching outfits and hugging?
Will never get over the matching burgundy brigade. Way to show the world you are obsessively bothered by what Meghan says. Meanwhile meghan remains unbothered in Montecito. Also love how anonymous friends are the new palace sources.
That ‘all in burgundy’ was childish beyond belief and should never have been allowed to go ahead.
Just another example of how badly W needs reining in.
Completely agree with you on how they could have played this.
Katy is a f*cking fraud. Periodt.
More than likely Meg is EVERYTHING that Katy wants to be. We can go through the superlatives again but why bother? Meghan is THAT woman and Kate is ventriloquist milquetoast dummy groomed to be the princess. Even Pippa would have been a better princess.
It’s her self satisfied smirk that she has every time she blatantly copies Meghan that truly makes her look creepy as f*ck. There is something seriously not right with this woman.
I agree that this is not the way to play this. People, even on here, were actually defending her after those stories, saying that not everyone is a hugger, people have different definitions of personal space, etc.
Emphasizing that Kate is perfectly fine hugging relative strangers but wasn’t fine hugging Meghan isn’t really a good look here.
@Becks: Kate proved Meghan right and I’m here for it. There was nothing wrong with Meghan did especially when Harry says he was surprised by the way William and Kate reacted to Meghan when they met. It says that his former girlfriends were not expected to be formal with William and Kate and they probably did hug or kiss each other when they met. William and Kate were being purposely cold to Meghan.
This is the other thing that gets me. It is totally clear that while Harry’s relationship with W/K wasn’t super close despite the tabloid and PR spin, it was friendly enough behind closed doors and they were welcoming and friendly to his previous girlfriends.
Even with Harry’s 2016-17 blinders on (I do think he was naive and didn’t totally prepare Meghan), I think he would have said “my brother and SIL are really cold and formal behind closed doors too, just fyi!” if they had previously been unwelcoming to his girlfriends. I don’t think Harry is perfect and I do think he had blinders on about his family especially then, but I don’t think he’s stupid. He clearly expected the same treatment his earlier girlfriends got from W/K. Which is so telling about W/K and how they treated Meghan.
100000%, BITSYC. Harry thought they’d treat her like a person, and the way previous girlfriends were. I wish he’d included a line that emphasized that. Maybe it’s in the 400 pages of the second, truly scalding book.
This is why I don’t give the benefit of the doubt. Lots of celebitchies straight up ignored black women when we said that there was more to Kate’s coldness than “personal space,” but we were treated weird, all to give a racist white woman (Kate) the benefit of the doubt.
I hope people think it was worth it.
Amen. I don’t give Katy credit on anything she does. Even if this Shaping Us or whatever it’s called is huge success I. Don’t. Care. She is a selfish, lazy, hateful creature who assisted in the torture of Meghan and done with her.
I would NOT want her hugging me. Imagine that maniacal smile coming atchu, followed by a thorough stabbing of buttons and bones. Probably get hair in your mouth too. No than you.
Hahahaha, I’m dead. *picking wiglet hairs off my tongue*
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 IKR??! This is so pathetic it would be sad if it were anyone else; with Kate though, it’s a creepy sham. Cue the vacation she’ll need to recover from all that hugging. I can see her taking extra showers to wash off all the peasant germs. She’s doing God’s work, y’all!
HEY KATE: We still see you. 🙄
The level of manipulation and gaslighting from all of them but particularly form Wan(d)k (credit to whoever came up with this. It’s brilliant!) is incredible
Also, suddenly assymetrical hemlines and pleats have suddenly started to become a k signature. This woman is crazy!
How do they not realize that “nuh-uh, look at this, Kate is totally a hugger!” is not just unconvincing, but actively makes her look WORSE. What is it about Meghan that set her apart and warranted the sudden coolness from the allegedly demonstratively affectionate Kate? Can’t put my finger on it…
They act like we are saying it is a crime for Kate to not be a hugger. I’m not a hugger, never have been and that is okay! Because I make up for it being warm, friendly and open. I dont actively flinch when gently touched on the arms by POC. I may be awkward AF when people come in for a hug, but I give it all I’ve got, my lower body isn’t a foot plus from theirs.
If they would stop talking about it and forcing Kate into hugging people, eventually we would all forget. (And I love Meghan but if she came rushing towards me for a hug on our first meeting I would be SO awkward, sister in law or not. And it seems like Meghan would go “oh! You’re not a hugger, noted.” )
In the distorted bubble they and the rota live in this is a way to ‘prove’ that Meghan was lying. They can’t see that to regular outsiders looking in and noticing that it comes across exactly as you describe. That’s the danger of echo chambers.
The friend is probably Carole or Gary. Kate is such a phony
It has to be one of them, right? Seriously, do we have any evidence of Kate having even a single actual friend she’s not related to? She doesn’t even appear to be on particularly friendly terms with the other women in the RF, outside of official engagements.
No, I think it’s just a palace source, aka the palace comms team. They’re just sensitive to the idea that the palace plants stories so they’re going with anonymous friends. Another way to try and call
Harry and Meghan liars and show how the palace would never leak and plant narratives.
Kate was purposely cold to Meghan. Let’s accept that, it had nothing to do with her being reserved or self-contained or unaffectionate. She and William were on a mission to make Meghan feel unwelcomed and isolated. Kate is hugging people now because she didn’t like being revealed as cold and unwelcoming. I think the docuseries and the book have rattled her and now she feels she has to disprove everything that Harry and Meghan has said about her.
Kate can publicly apologize to Meghan instead of playing these obvious games.she is so self righteous hypocrite.
@Tessa: Agreed.
btw the Hobbs coat she wore is brand new. The versions she wore years ago are knee length
I thought Meghan was talking about the first time meeting William in the docuseries (when Kate wasn’t there) & that she hugged him. It’s then suggested in Spare that William perhaps expected a curtsey not a hug & that’s the unexpected formality behind closed doors Meghan referred to.
So not clear why Kate/her friendly press outlets seem to be reacting this way. It’s so silly that Kate seems to be going out her way to hug everyone (and I’ve noticed she even seems to be copying the arm rub Meghan does – creepy!) , take selfies etc or that the press is highlighting this because that just proves she is reacting to the docu series & Spare even though the press claims the palace weren’t going to read/watch these & were rising above them.
Plus it is very possible that Kate can be friendly to random people AND be cold to meghan. The Fail said Kate is a huggy person with people that she likes anc suggesting she didn’t like Meghan which is entirely possible. Even Kate friendly press said she was wary of Meghan from the start & her Times birthday profile which was meant to be a complimentary piece said that she has ice running through her veins.
@Abritguest: Meghan was talking about when they came over for dinner. Harry said in his book that Meghan met William first without Kate and he was cold as well.
I thought he said William was fine at that meeting. Not overly friendly but ok. And that’s another reason Harry was shocked at how they acted when they both came to dinner.
She just.made things worse for herself showing imo that she is very fake
Also feels like this is a bad copy of the scene in the Meghan/Harry Netflix documentary where Meghan goes back to her old elementary school. Meghan & her mom hug the principal and read a passage that young Meghan wrote to the principal and school. Meghan’s visit was warm and genuine, even if it was pre-planned for the documentary. Kate’s copy version with this teacher feels wooden, flat and staged. Kate, we see your continued attempts to copy Meghan and it is not working. You need to move on. Meghan and Harry already have.
Fake. Fake. Fake.
I’m hearing Julia Louis Dreyfus as Elaine saying that in the famous masturbation episode. Talking about pretending to have an orgasm. ‘Fake. Fake. Fake.’ 😂
Copy keen strikes again. What’s next her own podcast? Oops no that would actually be work.
Are people actually buying this latest performance?? After being outed for having made Meghan cry – and allowing the damaging lie that it was the other way around to stay out there – how could anyone believe anything this broomstick does or says?
It’s amazing how much power H&M have over the RF. Every move the RF makes is in direct response to something H&M did or said. W&K in particular have zero ability to just do their own thing.
So now K is going around giving practiced, pre-arranged, perfectly-angled robot hugs.
Pathetic.
The “hug” with Preet Chandi looks very awkward.
And I’ll bet Kate was very huggy and tactile with Harry before Meghan entered the picture.
I don’t get them or their Comms team. Do they not understand how this article makes Kate look?
Just the fact that Kate was not usually seen hugging. Meghan said something in a documentary, and now Kate is hugging everyone in sight, and now there are articles about it makes Kate look ridiculous. Totally ridiculous.
It wa a set up. Kate knew he would be there. I cannot remember where I read it but the teacher said *they* (Kp staff) contacted him and asked him to be there and it was his day off but he told them he would show up anyway. So, yes of course it was all stage managed just like the rest of all their visits. Just like in the US that kid that dressed up in British uniform obviously was not American and was most likely their staffs kid flown over with them for the photo op. I’m convinced the majority of their little vanity outings are all heavily stage managed.