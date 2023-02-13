Pregnant Rihanna delivered a memorable, if low-energy, Halftime performance

First off, that was a pregnancy confirmation for Rihanna at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Shortly after the show, Rihanna’s rep confirmed that Rihanna is expecting again. She just welcomed Baby Boy Fenty in May of last year! She got pregnant again right away, damn.

So, I’m sure Rihanna’s pregnancy affected the staging and choreography of the Halftime Show, but even without the pregnancy, I’m not sure she would have chosen to do much differently. Unlike many Halftime shows in recent memory, Rihanna didn’t throw everything and the kitchen sink into this sh-t. There were no guest-stars – Rihanna knew she was enough. There wasn’t a ton of choreography for Rihanna – she let her dancers take care of that. There weren’t elaborate costume changes – Rihanna said she’s not doing all of that. What we got was a simplified, almost elegant stage set-up with floating Plexiglass platforms and a very basic red-and-white color scheme. It worked… in my opinion.

The thing that occurred to me is… I bet the NFL is very happy about this. She kept it simple, there was no vulgarity, no crazy moments overshadowing the game, yet she delivered a memorable performance. Considering all of the (completely justified) sh-t she’s talked about the NFL, I wonder if they were shocked that she kept everything (relatively) wholesome. She’s even being praised by NFL moms for being a glowing example of pregnancy and motherhood.

Also, the fact that she whipped out a Fenty compact and checked her makeup mid-performance? She said, I’m a billionaire now, be grateful you’re getting this.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Pregnant Rihanna delivered a memorable, if low-energy, Halftime performance”

  1. Arizona says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:27 am

    I really like Rihanna and her music, but I don’t think I would call anything that happened in this performance memorable other than all of Twitter trying to figure out whether she was pregnant or not. I’m sure her being pregnant affected what she was doing, but she didn’t really attempt to lip sync that well even lol. I don’t think she needed a guest but it was incredibly boring. which is crazy when you consider all of her hits!

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:29 am

    I enjoyed the performance, she ran through her greatest hits, the choreography was good (for the dancers), I liked the floating stages, etc. But I did not think it was memorable and I am not going to watch it again on YouTube today the way I did last year’s performance or Shakira’s performance etc.

    Reply
  3. Snuffles says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:31 am

    We ain’t EVER getting new music.

    That said, the performance reminded me how many bangers she’s had and just how long her career has been at only 34. She literally has nothing left to prove. If she wants, she can retire and just be a MILF.

    Reply
  4. Ctmamom says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:31 am

    Her performance was so lame. She was smart announcing her pregnancy so the headlines this morning are all about that rather than her sad halftime show.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment