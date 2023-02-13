“The trailer for ‘The Flash’ debuted during the Super Bowl” links

The Flash trailer came out during the Super Bowl. They spent all of this money on a film starring… Ezra Miller. [Seriously OMG]
I am not watching the trailer but from comments I’ve seen, they are trying to really really lean in to Michael Keaton’s presence as a selling point. Which, yes, he is the best cinematic Batman to many many many many many (many) people, but, I wonder if he would very much like to be excluded from the narrative on this mess.
I didn’t see the trailer last night but yes to me he is THE best Batman and it makes me sad that he is associated with this mess.
They’re still going to release that film??? I’m sorry, WHAT????
Near as I can tell, the goal is to reboot the entire DC Universe (film and television), and in the comics the Flashpoint storyline where Barry Allen goes back in time to save his mother, changes and causes chaos to the entire DC universe affecting every character big and small.
So, DC is using this Flash film to reboot everything. They will recast who they want to recast (ie. No more Henry Cavill as Superman). If they really wanted to get rid of Ezra, they can re-cast him after this with someone less problematic. But it’s too late to change this movie now too much.
Unbelievable! Mediocre white men can get away with anything! Absolutely disgusting.
Not even mediocre! He’s an actually criminal white man getting away with this!
@Anony
But *also* mediocre! It’s not like he’s some super-talented artist that they’re trying to salvage. They’re trying to salvage a criminal who also isn’t that good.
Honestly, I was so shocked when I saw that commercial. Shocked that he still has a job, shocked they released a trailer with him in it. I don’t know why.
And now we can see why they made such a big play for Ezra to apologise and pay penance. DC were potentially going to make their best movie yet. All the batmans?! Michael Keaton??
And with James Gunn restarting the studio has given an easy out to their lead. They won’t get the actual firing for the criminal acts or their other behaviour, instead it can all fall under “the new direction is young superman etc etc” and you can’t possibly have a Flash in their late 20s then
The trailer for the Flash film looks really good, Michael Keaton is in it and I love that but I still won’t pay to watch this. I cannot stand Ezra.
Christian Siriano is so f*cking talented. I just adore him.
The way Pat Tillman was used and continues to be used is horrific.
Let me know when there’s a supercut of Keaton as Batman, and maybe I’ll watch that.
I’m reading the list of articles on this page and seeing The Flash and Ezra Miller with a second article about Michael B. Jordan and thinking to myself, can they recast The Flash with Michael B. Jordan? Isn’t he done with the Black Panther film series, other than making an occasional cameo appearance every now and then? The trailer looks good; the movie promising, even it’s another multiverse/timeline plot, but JUST NO to Ezra Miller. I’m afraid the movie will do well and he gets to keep his job. He needs to be gone, this role recast, and I vote for Jordan.
With the whole multiverse thing technically Marvel *could* bring back MBJ, but I gotta say that I love the idea of him as The Flash. If not him, who is the guy who plays the TV version of the Flash (Grant Gustin?), why not just use him?
Yes to Grant Gustin!! I love him and the show so much. He’s the *best and ONLY* Flash to me, imho.
@Frippery and Serenity
I like Grant Gustin too. He’d make a great Flash for the big screen. I’m just trying to ship Jordan as a superhero. I never liked him as a villain. He’s too pretty and too nice.
From what I’ve heard about EM, jail time is needed. Hard.Pass.
Has anyone seen Your Place or mine? I’m beginning to think Rom coms belong to the 20-early 30 somethings because these recent ones with mature actors just are not working. I think they will only work again if Nancy Meyers tries the genre again. Which would be a great thing.
It wasn’t the worst thing I’ve seen, but Hallmark does it better. The last rom com I liked was Always Be My Maybe. I can’t remember one before that.
So a studio can literally shelve a completed Supergirl but won’t pull this. Wow, it really is an ingrained assumption that audiences will keep paying to see abusers and child groomers in starring roles. Hate that society is not proving them wrong.
Hollywood is full of talented, good looking people.
Fire this actor.
Reshoot with literally anyone else.
OR dump the entire movie and write it off as a loss.
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors (hiiiiie fellow Texan hottie) can literally both get the business. Oh my. 😍😍😍
It is unbelievable how hot they both are. And seemingly super nice, talented and stylish to boot!