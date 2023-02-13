Prince William is ‘gobsmacked’ by Harry bringing up the Nazi uniform story

In both the Netflix docuseries and his memoir Spare, Prince Harry addressed one of the worst moments of his life, the “colonialist and native” costume party in 2005 where he “dressed up” in a rented Nazi uniform. In the Netflix series, Harry called the costume one of the biggest mistakes of his life and he framed it as a moment where he had to choose to learn and grow and try to get to a more righteous and aware path. In Spare, Harry gave additional, never-before-heard background on choosing the Nazi uniform, which was that Prince William and then-Kate Middleton “howled with laughter” at the uniform and told him he should definitely wear it. Well, more than a month after Spare was released, apparently William is engorged with rage about Harry spilling those details. William is mad that… Harry has been holding onto that story for years? My dude, you are not making the point you think you’re making. From the Daily Beast:
The Nazi uniform story in Spare: The friend told The Daily Beast: “It just demonstrates how utterly f–ked the relationship is that Harry resorted to dragging up this thing that literally happened almost 20 years ago. William was completely gobsmacked by it.” The friend did not suggest the story, as told in Harry’s memoir, Spare, was untrue…However the friend said William was stunned by Harry deciding to tell the story, having apparently been “nurturing this grievance for almost two decades.”
It’s not Peg’s fault!! William’s office at Kensington Palace have made no comment on Harry’s book and said they did not wish to comment to The Daily Beast for this story. The friend who spoke to The Daily Beast said: “Whatever Harry wore to a fancy dress party could never possibly be William’s fault.” They added that William was stunned by “the realization that Harry has been nurturing this grievance for almost two decades.”
The Keens would never deign to read Spare: The friend said their understanding was that William and Kate had not read the book but said they would “of course” have been apprised of its contents by their advisers and would likely have read many media reports on it. “You can understand why William has his reservations about Harry attending King Charles’ coronation,” the friend said—referring to Harry’s older brother being the apparent sticking point in getting Harry and Meghan to the ceremony in early May.
Why the Nazi uniform story out of all of the Spare stories? Of course, attention will now turn as to why it is this particular story that has so got under William’s skin. There was no shortage of arguably much more damaging brickbats thrown at William in Spare, after all, including allegations that he physically assaulted Harry and that he and Kate acted dismissively towards him and Meghan on countless occasions. Asked if Harry recounting the incident had upset William more than any of the other accusations made in the book, including the aforementioned claim that William pushed him to the floor in a physical fight, the friend said, “There is plenty for William to not like in the book. But he found it particularly astonishing that Harry wanted to reopen this issue, and rather than to accept responsibility for it, to try and blame William and Catherine for it, when it was clearly no-one’s fault but his own.”
One of my takeaways from Spare and the various ways Harry described William was that William seems like a guy who smokes his own product, you know what I mean? William lives in his own sheltered little world, an echo chamber full of rage and sycophantic yes-men who regurgitate familiar talking points to him because that’s what he wants to hear. Like, I actually believe that William believes many of the lies coming from his own office, some of which he even started. My point is that I halfway believe that William is too lazy to sit down and read Spare, so the content of the book is being filtered to him by those Tory political operatives grooming him to be the king they need.
Anyway, Harry didn’t “blame” William and Kate for the Nazi uniform thing – what Harry has said and written is that he owned his choice for nearly two decades, and people should know that William and Kate thought the Nazi uniform was hysterically funny. It’s not “this is William and Kate’s fault,” it’s “they’re in it too.” Harry also treated the story with perspective, because (clearly) William has done a lot of sh-t to him over the years.
BREAKING: Heir to Throne Does Not Know the Meaning of the Word ‘Memoir’
Lol! Exactly. “Bringing up stories from 20 years ago” is literally what you do in a memoir. 😆
They are surprised that PH still thinks about the uniform thing years later when the BM and W&K stans STILL bring it up constantly years later? PW needs to just be relieved that PH didn’t reveal any of his costume details and shut his mouth.
Yes. Harry is still protecting william. He didn’t mention the blackface thing. That would really hurt the future king.
@Equality EXACTLY. Those trolls post the Sun cover on the regular on SM, as soon as they feel the Royals are being accused of, cough, “unconscious bias”. Spectacularly disingenuous of the Daily Beast to pretend now that Harry is dredging this up out of the blue.
Harry is to William what Diana was to Charles and he will now be forever in the shadows of someone he once thought was less important than him.
This happened to both father and son partially because they are, simply put, not good people. The contrast is more apparent this way. Although Harry and Diana had flaws, they are both, at heart, good people trying their best . We can all tell.
He will forever be in the shadows of someone he thought was less important than him… that is a concise truth right there Moderatelywealthy. Both he and Copy Kate are gobsmacked that they are being outshone by the “regulars.” And I agree Charles and William ended up overshadowed by people who were simply trying their best. And William hasn’t ever put that much effort into anything
When I read things like this and Kate hugging everyone, I picture a type of 2-year old tantrum “we’re the special ones, not them, us!” They honestly think they deserve the attention because of when they were born. No work required!
@nottheone
That comment made me think of this
https://www.instagram.com/reel/CodifnKABxU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
LOL @Snuffles! I love that guy’s VoiceOver videos.
Assuming that Harry has decided to publish milder situations, that there are more serious situations that would incriminate them or show them in an even more terrible light.
“ William lives in his own sheltered little world, an echo chamber full of rage and sycophantic yes-men who regurgitate familiar talking points to him because that’s what he wants to hear” W reminds me of Lord Farquad. That’s all I see now whenever I see him and it just too hilarious 😂 does anybody else get that vibe or is it just me?
Hmmmmm. A pathetic nothing of a man who desperately and grossly overcompensates for his shortcomings. I think you nailed it! 😂
I thought a memoir was about taking people on their road of …memories? Willie’s courtiers should read him the dictionary
They are both so handsome in that stadium pic. Meanwhile Peg is an idiot.
I know. I used to think Will was SO handsome and never looked at Harry. Sorry for my foolishness. Harry is the far better man. William is just…smacking gobs and incandescent with rage.
Harry was forced to take responsibility for his actions, but because their roles in Harry’s disgrace were never revealed publicly, William and Kate remain ignorant racists to this very day. Harry learned and grew from this experience.
This. The whole point was his realization that he was gleefully tossed under the bus and they skated away scot free – this was a moment of understanding for him.
So the briefings from Peggy against Prince Harry continue. Maybe he should listen to the audiobook (truthfully not sure if he has any reading skills at all) then he wouldn’t sound like such an idiot when he issues his “incandescent with rage and how dare Harry” briefings.
I really don’t see how people aren’t discomforted by the apparent fact that Charles and William don’t read things for themselves and rely on others to filter the information for them. I was six when my parents explained primary sources and how I should question everyone including them. The idea that two people in power are perfectly okay with not reading information to form their own opinions but also perfectly ok with letting the world know this is mind boggling to me. They are flat out saying they are easily manipulated. Lord have mercy.
I agree completely. They think it makes them look cool and above it all. I think it’s a lie anyway. They didn’t read it all but they definitely at least namesearched themselves in the Kindle copy.
That struck me as well. How do they know that the contents of the book are being reported accurately and not taken out of context?
This.
Prime example from the outfall of Spare: the interview with Michael Booley, Harry’s flight instructor.
Plus all the lies by the rota 🐀🐀🐀, plus the Sad Little Man, the Moron, Liemily A., the liar Camilla T., “Maureen” Eden etc etc
💯 It’s not just William and Charles. The Queen was the same too. Having everything fed to her by her courtiers. Through their personal lense and all too easy to twist and manipulate to however they see fit. But I’d argue that William is the worst, because he refuses to even read the briefs put together by his courtiers to prepare for events. Charles at least does that and so did the Queen.
An excellent example in the book on his Harry is different is when they had the Sandringham summit and they were lying to him about the printer being broken, Harry took it upon himself to investigate. William would NEVER do that.
Agree completely! Too lazy to read anything for themselves, they end up with the equivalent of the old telephone game at kids’ parties, where intermediaries have filtered & interpreted the initial message until it’s completely distorted or inaccurate. But what else should we expect from Chuck, a guy who won’t squeeze out his own toothpaste?
Right, the idea that they are being told “what they need to know” about the book or Harry’s interviews or whatever is really problematic. this is the head of state and the future head of state and they just know whatever their staff thinks they should know?
Not only did Harry NOT blame William, he actually debunked a persistent rumor that said Will wore blackface as a Zulu warrior and the photos had been suppressed in favor of Harry in the Nazi costume. Harry says Will was dressed as some kind of jungle cat in a leotard, which sounds dumb but inoffensive. Will should send Harry a thank you note for this one.
“Anyway, Harry didn’t “blame” William and Kate for the Nazi uniform thing – what Harry has said and written is that he owned his choice for nearly two decades, and people should know that William and Kate thought the Nazi uniform was hysterically funny. It’s not “this is William and Kate’s fault,” it’s “they’re in it too.”
Yep, this. All of this.
More gaslighting from Kensington Palace. Harry didn’t blame them, as you said. He said they were laughing about it and encouraged him to wear it. Harry does accept blame, and understands how damaging it was. I was moved by how he responded to it at the time too, with those talks with that Rabbi.
What William really is ‘gobsmacked’ about is that he can’t use this as a stick to beat Harry with anymore.
Wow, methinks he doth protest too much! How many times does this ‘friend’ say that it’s nobody’s fault but Harry’s own or there’s absolutely, positively, no way on earth any of this is W’s fault? None, do you hear me? None! Lol.
Also, doesn’t Peggington see how he’s confirming every single thing Harry has said by sending his minions to only complain and explain that the future king is incandescent, gobsmacked, filled with rage about Harry’s claims…yet never once denying that the story didn’t happen? Not one ‘friend’ or palace source has come out to say, that’s ridiculous, William loves his brother and would never assault him. Or of course William doesn’t think dressing up like a Nazi is funny. They all know that everything Harry has said is true (and likely has receipts) so the only response they can give is to say how angry Peggington is that his dirty/racist/violent laundry has been aired.
William should stop smacking gobs, shoving his brother, and being all-around violent.
Lol, “stop smacking gobs.” Yeah, that’s what’s interesting. Even the Daily Beast questions this “friend” on why William is angrier about this than the fact that Harry revealed William physically assaulted him. Or even that William and Kate were consistently dismissive towards Harry and Meghan. Maybe, as CT said in her super secret newsletter, William thinks the assault makes him look edgy so he doesn’t mind. And as the heir, he and his wife have the right to dismiss those beneath them. So gross.
PERFECT.
One wonder what the 2 princes learned at Eton?. Furthur, one would expect being older Kate and William would have advised Harry not to wear the deadly offensive Nazi uniform.
William is gobsmacked at this revelation because it showed poor judgement and lack of international diplomacy and awareness on the part of the future King.
William does not want anyone reminded of the straight-line ties he and his family has to Nazis and Nazi saluting and Nazi sympathizing and just being Nazis themselves. That’s why acknowledging this particular piece of the past is so egregious to him. He prefers to live in Willyful ignorance and pretend reality is what he says it is, not what actually happened. He’s as bad as Trump.
THAT’SNOTOK, Spot on, let’s not forget that there are pictures of the young queen and her sister, being shown by their parents how to do a Nazi salute!!. So many “friends”,) for friends read paid flunkys!), talk for William, yes they do, because they are reading from the script that the odious little temper ridden toad has given them. Harry didn’t blame William for it,, but by christ there is plenty he could AND SHOULD name and shame William for. Come on Harry take the bloody gloves of. Tell people about the way William screamed at the cook at Balmoral and was shouted right back at from the cooks daughter. Even then Billy bully tried to get both of them in trouble for something HE had started. Tell people about the VERY expensive vase that William broke and tried to blame you for, until Ken stepped in and told your great grandmother that it was YOU that had broken it, she went from scolding Harry for being so careless, to “never mind William, it must have been an accident”. THIS is the way it has always been, Billy bullious always tries to twist the narrative to appear so saintly, when in fact he is the nastiest kind of person you could ever have the misfortune to know, let alone be related to.
Typo, it was WILLIAM who broke the vase, NOT Harry
I’d say the number of times Will has been accountable and apologized for anything in his life has been less than 5. He’s shocked Harry would bring up a time that he was in the wrong and talk about it again, because he would never admit he was wrong and definitely would never speak of a time he might’ve been mistaken.
Less than 5! Lol, I’m seriously trying to think of one time. It’s possible he has but I’m just struggling to think of an example.
More likely, this news outlet didn’t have anything to write about this am and decided to just make something up so they could have an excuse to write about Harry and try to stir up more outrage about a book that was released about, what, a month ago?
It’s been known for years that Will was with Harry when he picked out this costume. We had no clue Kate was there as well. Interesting that she laughed hysterically at this and she is involved with holocaust survivors…
Kate is the new revelation. That’s probably what Will is mad about.
They are weird. I don’t get the RF.
I’m listening to Spare right now and I am two-thirds of the way through the book. I do not want it to stop. Also, I keep thinking that Chaz and Rage should *listen* to it, several times, to really hear what Harry has to say, in his own voice.
The book’s heartbreaking, it’s riveting. They let this interesting person go? They are such losers this RF, really.
Also, I know that there are different dynamics and rivalries between siblings and I also know that this is Harry’s view of things. BUT, man, does Rage come across as a bad brother; and that’s despite Haz giving him excuse after excuse. And Camilla is the evil step mother. Period.
For me, the Nazi uniform story and the fallout from it marks the moment Harry chose to get his own head out of his own a** and participate in the real world. That is something William has never done or never had to do. One of the takeaways I got from Spare was how out of all of the people in his family, Harry gained the most life skills. I think of how much he had to go out of his way to get them and even worse, was DISCOURAGED from getting them. If the monarchy were to fall tomorrow, I don’t think most members of his family would make it. Charles might, but William wouldn’t (mind you, I think he’s have some protection due to Kate growing up with some amount of wealth). The only one of Charles’ siblings that would even stand a chance against the world is Anne. They all live in their privileged insulated bubbles, especially Charles and William. They don’t have the skills to cope outside of the bubble they live in. Given the state of the British monarchy and the rise in republican sentiment across the commonwealth and the UK, I’m not sure they’d survive a world without the monarchy.
William’s mad bc this was one of the biggest mistakes of Harry’s life and it was on the front pages and it has stayed with Harry for decades and William has always been able to escape it. And here is Harry saying, “william was a part of this.” He’s not blaming William, he’s just not willing to let William escape it anymore.
For me, part of the point of Harry recounting that, along with W&K’s reactions, was to describe how insular his world was, how privileged his bubble was, etc. People always say about this – how did he not KNOW this was so bad!?!? He lived in this incredibly privileged bubble where all of his friends apparently thought it was hilarious. He didnt know it was bad, William didn’t know it was bad, Kate didn’t know. They “howled” and thought it was hilarious.
That’s not Harry placing blame, that’s giving context.
Has anyone ever seen the queen, Wm or Kate with a book? Do they read? Charles and Camilla are big readers, I’ll give them that, but to rely on your aides to read a book for you and tell you about it is beyond belief. Their library at Anmer and KP is full of color coordinated bound books on display that I’ll wager have never been opened or read. Like Wm and Kate, their purpose is only to be on display.
William should count himself extremely lucky the owner of the costume shop hasn’t come out and reiterated the facts. William picked out the costume, goaded Harry into it, and William demanded a ‘Zulu warrior’ costume. Harry is once again being too nice and glossing over what William did.