Prince William showed up empty-handed for a ‘surprise’ visit with first responders

Something sort of strange has been happening this year with Prince William and Kate’s travel between their four homes. For the most part, I suppose we can assume that Kate is based out of Adelaide Cottage, where she does the Windsor-based school run with her kids. We don’t hear anything about where Kate is or where the kids are on the weekends though – are they staying in Windsor? Because it feels like Prince William is mostly based out of Norfolk these days. He keeps doing these “unpublicized” and “surprise” appearances in Norfolk or close-ish to Norfolk. I get that no one knows where he is at any given time, but it does feel like he’s trying to do more Norfolk-based stuff recently. Almost as if he’s based out of Anmer Hall or the Sandringham main house these days.

Prince William is thanking medical staff. The Prince of Wales, 40, made a surprise visit to a hospital on Friday to pass on his gratitude and talk to first responders and other staff. Pictures emerged of the royal chatting with ambulance staff and workers at Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station, joining them for selfies as they marked the visit. Prince William, who was an air ambulance pilot, frequently supports and heralds the work of emergency services. The news was made public by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs the hospital that lies about 70 miles from Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Ipswich is about 80 miles northeast of London. After sharing some pictures from the visit, the trust said, “It’s not every day the future king drops in! Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS.” “Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station. He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication!” the organization said in a tweet. They added, “A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!” The outing was a private one, so Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace had no comment.

[From People]

My explanation for the cupcake discrepancy is that William’s visit to the hospital was a surprise but people were informed at Ipswich Ambulance Station, thus they had time to pick up cupcakes for William. Since he and his wife always show up empty-handed, wherever they go, the people they’re visiting must give THEM gifts. Imagine how well it would have played if William had turned up to a hospital and ambulance service with food gifts for overworked first-responders. Instead, they had to make arrangements for cupcakes just for him. Cupcakes which probably came out of their budget. Besides, I doubt any of these visits were a surprise.

It’s not everyday the future king drops in!

Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS. #LoveYourNHS pic.twitter.com/I0cBjF0mIx — East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (@ESNEFT) February 10, 2023

A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat! pic.twitter.com/hIFGW4c5oE — EEAST Ambulance Service (@EastEnglandAmb) February 13, 2023