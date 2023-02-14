Prince William showed up empty-handed for a ‘surprise’ visit with first responders

Something sort of strange has been happening this year with Prince William and Kate’s travel between their four homes. For the most part, I suppose we can assume that Kate is based out of Adelaide Cottage, where she does the Windsor-based school run with her kids. We don’t hear anything about where Kate is or where the kids are on the weekends though – are they staying in Windsor? Because it feels like Prince William is mostly based out of Norfolk these days. He keeps doing these “unpublicized” and “surprise” appearances in Norfolk or close-ish to Norfolk. I get that no one knows where he is at any given time, but it does feel like he’s trying to do more Norfolk-based stuff recently. Almost as if he’s based out of Anmer Hall or the Sandringham main house these days.
Prince William is thanking medical staff. The Prince of Wales, 40, made a surprise visit to a hospital on Friday to pass on his gratitude and talk to first responders and other staff. Pictures emerged of the royal chatting with ambulance staff and workers at Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station, joining them for selfies as they marked the visit.
Prince William, who was an air ambulance pilot, frequently supports and heralds the work of emergency services. The news was made public by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Trust, which runs the hospital that lies about 70 miles from Prince William and wife Kate Middleton’s country home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Ipswich is about 80 miles northeast of London.
After sharing some pictures from the visit, the trust said, “It’s not every day the future king drops in! Thanks to Prince William for visiting NHS staff at #IpswichHospital today. The prince thanked staff and found out more about our local NHS.”
“Last Friday, we had the honour of welcoming @KensingtonRoyal at our Ipswich Ambulance Station. He took the time to meet and thank our staff for their hard work and dedication!” the organization said in a tweet. They added, “A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!”
The outing was a private one, so Prince William’s office at Kensington Palace had no comment.
My explanation for the cupcake discrepancy is that William’s visit to the hospital was a surprise but people were informed at Ipswich Ambulance Station, thus they had time to pick up cupcakes for William. Since he and his wife always show up empty-handed, wherever they go, the people they’re visiting must give THEM gifts. Imagine how well it would have played if William had turned up to a hospital and ambulance service with food gifts for overworked first-responders. Instead, they had to make arrangements for cupcakes just for him. Cupcakes which probably came out of their budget. Besides, I doubt any of these visits were a surprise.
Whew. That man gets uglier and uglier.
I truly believe our souls and character are reflected on our faces as we age. Being incandescent with rage and catatonic with rage will take its toll.
Really fulfills the Penis with Teeth prophesy, the one where the ancestors said… and the first born shall inherit the small island, and his looks shall fade with time, and he shall resemble a penis with teeth. (I kid. I kid.)
Why won’t these places say, ‘no thank you, we busy’ to these photo ops. There is no benefit to them and it literally cost them money they don’t have.
I wish one location would do so.
I wish schools would say sorry, we need each parent sign off first.
See Sistah Space. We saw how the media went after the founder for daring to accuse not an actual RF but a staff person of racism and made it so she had to shut down her charity and the media only backed out when she agreed to meet on the RF’s terms weeks later. If an org/nonprofit refuses expect it to “leak” to the press so they get harassed to the point they can’t literally work. No most ppl won’t see through it they’ll say “just suck it up it’s only an hour” and your org will be in the press and you get a photo with a royal you prob won’t see again for 10 years.
@jmoney. You absolutely right. I didn’t even factor in this group of con artist pettiness when it comes to hearing no, we don’t want you here. I would think org that are majority white ran would have the upper hand on that.
No amount of photo op appearances mean anything. If he wants people to respect him, stop showing up empty handed and stop briefing against and attacking the Sussex’s and their children. At this point I think we all have figured out that marriage is all smoke and mirrors.
Is this what passes as a genuine smile from William?
And the cupcakes, instead of him helping them, they’re spending money to amuse him. Talk about bass ackwards.
Well, the cupcake specially says HRH just for him. Cringe!
“A big thank you to @kerryjgaskin for the incredible cakes, we heard they went down a treat!”
Not with the royal visitor, apparently. How thoughtful of him to give his honest opinion…
https://metro.co.uk/2023/02/14/prince-william-calls-children-on-lunch-break-and-rinses-their-mums-baking-18280256/
What an ass!
@maremotrice, he insulted the woman who brought the cupcakes??!!!
Jesus. If they ever bring back guillotines…
He’s so charmless. This woman is apparently an employee of the ambulance service and made the cakes herself. So PW crapped on that gesture.
In the Mail article about this call, they said he was “laughing at his own jokes” (a bit of shade there), which I can well believe.
His ONLY f*cking job is diplomacy. He’s 40 years old. What is wrong with him?? The cupcake surely couldn’t have been that bad? Honestly. Pathetic.
At least he wore a mask in the hospital.
A mask was the least he could do. He couldn’t even smarten himself up a bit. He looks like he’s just come in from a farm (no disrespect to farmers.) But if you go to one of the palaces you, an ordinary bod, are expected to dress smartly! He’s a disgrace.
Photo op drop in✔️. Bring nothing but a smile ✔️. My work is done ✔️.
There is no way they popped over to the bakery at the last minute, which just happened to have HRH captioned cupcakes in their grab-and-go section. Kerry worked on those for a while.
Hey, if Willy’s wife isn’t getting anything for Valentine’s day, what makes you think he would give anything to strangers?
Thank you! Someone else noticed. When I read about this ‘surprise visit’ on Twitter the pre-ordered or home made HRH themed cupcakes were my first thought too. Surprise visit my ar*e.
These visits are just a surprise to the public so they can’t assemble for a protest. I read somewhere that all of W&K’s engagements are embargoed now until the morning of.
Yeah, embargoed doesn’t mean its a surprise. It just means its not announced. This visit was last week, right? I can’t see the full tweets but doesn’t one say it was last Friday? Wonder if he and Kate are on vacation with the kids and so we’ll see a few embargoed visits being posted?
@brassyrebel
Ding! Ding! Ding! We have a winner. Expect the protests to ramp up the closer they get to the coronation.
Mmm – yes it would be extremely telling if Kate is still doing the school run out of Adelaide and William is pitching up for random, ‘private’ visits in Norfolk on a schoolday. That would indicate that they are living separately. However, it is half term time right now in the UK so it’s possible they are all at Anmer at the moment?
Funny how all his PR centers around “future king”. Saying the POW or Duke of Cornwall stopped by doesn’t sound as impressive to KP?
Future king? Are you sure?
And ofcourse he turns up empty handed.
Interesting what you said about the Norfolk visit whilst Kate is at Windsor.
Just wanted to look at images of his eyes.
The signs will be seen there……
I mean, even medieval queens used to show up at churches with cash to hand out and they often made clothes for poor people as well.
Any “but tradition” excuse does not excuse this.
William and Kate fail to understand that old school royal “work” is not effective. Just showing up, thanking people, handing out awards, “meeting with experts” and “raising awareness” mean absolutely nothing. On its website, the Royal Foundation is not very detailed about the specific work/projects/people it funds, how much is given and the impact it has annually. The website looks like a W & K vanity project. Plus they still list the Invictus Games as a “past project”! W & K are extremely out of touch.
The audacity of them to include Invictus games as a past project is astounding. Harry needs to make them remove it pronto!
That first photo is interesting. That poor lady looks like she’s holding FreeWilly up. If he leans on her any further, they will both fall down.
It’s a past project because it was started under the Royal Foundation.
If he actually “worked” in emergency services, he would know how overworked and understaffed they are, or at least how taxing their work is. So he would know not to show up empty handed with empty gratitude. Even children bring gifts as thank yous. But not the fk. You have to thank HIM for HIS time, like THAT’S the gift. His presence. SMDH.
I understand he blew off the air ambulance work whenever he felt like it. So he, at least, wasn’t overworked. And he was often the cause of short staffing.
in Spare, Harry mentioned how William was jealous of Harry’s work in the military, and how he was training to be a rescue pilot bc that was basically the most he was allowed to do, and he (william) was bitter about that compared to Harry’s. So I wonder if he always felt his work was not that important* and was bitter about it compared to what Harry had done, so felt fine blowing it off.
*I’m not saying being an air ambulance pilot is not important obviously, just that William seemed to think it was.
Also, wasn’t he a co-pilot? Still a critical role but IIRC to do with not doing the hours to be able to hold the full pilot role?
And we had a bunch of nonsense about how he couldn’t do royal ‘work’ on his non-air ambulance days because of the essential rest. I remember that being blown out of the water as an excuse.
I think Pegs truly believes that it is unwise to feed the peasants, because they might spread disease & breed like crazy. He’s the worst.
Does he know there are now ways to whiten teeth? It’s not the 18th century.
This isn’t much, and we know his true nature behind doors, but William is better with people publicly than Kate IMO; it’s something that strikes me whenever he does solo formal events. He is more natural at speaking and engaging. Now, this isn’t much given how bad Kate is at this stuff, but it is interesting to watch him when he isn’t with her. I sense she embarrasses him or that he feels some kind of disconnect – either it’s contempt or it could be that she is ill and he is fed up of dealing with it.
I agree. He’s actually a lot better without her.
I was reminded how bad he is at the job. Twitter is now replaying his unfunny so called jokes about covid and this back in March 2020
I do think he’s better without her. I mean he’s still William, so he’s still awkward with his dumb comments, lol, but he seems more relaxed and comfortable without her. At joint events he just seems to spend most of the time looking at her like he can’t believe what she’s saying.
Of course he showed up empty handed….is anyone surprised? I will say he looks genuinely happy in that pic, like his smile seems genuine. A stark contrast from when he does these photo ops with Kate.
He’s a billionaire now. He could have walked with some refreshments.
Willy has done something with his teeth. They look suspiciously white and strait. Or this is photoshop?
It could be some work, but with these two the answer is always first and foremost huge levels of photoshop, particularly Kate.
He’s still ugly tho.
Like i said, this man truly is Britain’s discount farquad
His schedule reminds me of someone who has unpredictable good days and bad days.
100%.
“ Pictures emerged of the royal chatting with ambulance staff and workers at Ipswich Hospital and Ipswich Ambulance Station, joining them for selfies as they marked the visit.”
I thought it was against protocol to take selfies with people. Didn’t they rail against Princess Meghan for taking selfies?
Did he really dissed the cakes during his chat with children? Publicly tell the kid that his mom isn’t the best cook (or something like that). He thinks this is funny? For kid or his mom? Unbelievable!
Also, teased some ginger kid in that group?
William is so stupid. Who says he has better skills than Kate? I don’t think so. At least no one can understand what she is saying. Bill simply insults people when he opens his mouth.
I feel like this man’s face should come with a trigger warning.
Warning , bald and ugly inside and out coming through.