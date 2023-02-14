Queen Camilla will wear the consort crown & the Koh-i-Noor will be removed

For months now, Buckingham Palace has released a steady drip of news about King Charles’s coronation in May. We’ve gotten news on the new gold carriage, the new thrones, the music, the bank holiday and so much more. But for months, there’s been a long-simmering controversy about what crown Queen Consort Camilla will wear. The original plan/scheme was to possibly have Camilla wear the traditional “Mary Teck” queen-consort crown worn by Charles’s grandmother, the last queen consort. The problem with that is the traditional queen-consort crown includes the Koh-i-Noor, a diamond stolen from India, a diamond which India wants back in no uncertain terms. Narendra Modi’s government has already made it clear that they will have a huge problem if Camilla trots out wearing the Koh-i-noor. So… other crown plans have been quietly debated for months. The solution has just been announced, weirdly at the same time Camilla is canceling events because of another Covid infection.
Camilla’s crown for her Coronation on May 6 has been revealed. The Queen Consort, 75, will wear the Crown of Queen Mary which was today removed from the Tower of London. It’s been revealed she will wear the consort crown made for Mary of Teck in 1911. It was placed on the Queen Mother’s coffin during her 2002 funeral and has since sat on public display in the Tower of London.
The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made. Some minor changes and additions will be undertaken by the Crown Jeweller.
These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches.
The crown is expected to include a replica of the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond. The diamond has been at the centre of a 700-year political and legal wrangle over its ownership. Some in India and Pakistan believe the gemstone, which was discovered in the 14th century, was stolen by the British Empire and are demanding its return.
[From The Sun]
Love the way India’s ownership of the Koh-i-Noor is filtered through the British media. “Some in India and Pakistan believe the gemstone, which was discovered in the 14th century, was stolen by the British Empire.” Where was it discovered? The Sun doesn’t say! And only “some people,” huh? So… Camilla WILL wear the traditional queen consort’s crown, the Mary Teck crown worn by queen consorts in the 20th century. But the Koh-i-Noor will be removed and replaced with a “replica,” plus QEII’s Cullinan diamonds will be set in the updated crown? Basically, instead of dealing with the Koh-i-Noor drama head-on and actually having a debate about whether the diamond should be returned, the Windsors are just going to hide the Koh-i-Noor and pretend that it doesn’t exist? (How much do you want to bet that the “replica” will just end up being the actual Koh-i-noor?)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Getty.
Does an impartial party get to examine the crown up close to ascertain that it’s a replica and not the Koh-i-noor?
Charles’ first trip abroad as king should be to India to return the koh-i-noor.
I don’t believe this for one second 🤢 pure propaganda 🤢 same old playbook.
It seems stupid to me to remove the Koh-i-noor just to put a replica in its place. Like the idea is still the same, right? Maybe its marginally better than parading around with the actual diamond, but its still saying “well we do have this stone and we do like how it looks in this crown so here’s a replica but don’t ask where we put the actual stone, its not in the crown so there are no more issues with it.”
Does this mean Charles is giving the Cullinan diamonds to the crown jewels collection? Or will they be removed? Why not just have a new crown made with those cullinan diamonds? (there are already two cullinan diamonds, I believe, in the crown jewels, one in Charles’ crown and one in his scepter, I think? I would have to confirm. But then there are maybe 5 that belonged to the Queen personally, she called them “Granny’s chips” IIRC without checking Wiki.)
Agreed, replace it with another stone because I don’t see how a replica resolves the ‘HA HA WE HAVE YOUR DIAMOND’ issue in the slightest.
They really are SO bad at this, aren’t they? I mean way to not solve the problem AND create a whole new issue for themselves – namely, if a replica of the Koh-i-noor is good enough for Camilla’s coronation crown then a replica of ALL the jewels they’ve half inched over the centuries is good enough for any royal. So now they’re basically saying that fake jewels are acceptable, what excuse do they have for hanging onto any other loot??
And yeah, there’s no logic at all in the ‘we’re not actually using it so therefore we don’t need to return it’ strategy.
Seriously?
I agree which is why the sun’s article is such a poor write up. In the public statement they stated they are going to use the Cullinans III, IV, and V brooch as tribute to the Queen. III and IV together will be placed where the Koh-i-noor was presumably due to size and prominence
It was a poor write-up! I’m still confused over the part where they say this is the first time a new crown hasn’t been made for the QC, yet they mention how this particular crown was placed on the coffin of QE, the queen mother. So then what crown was made for her for George VI’s coronation? Why was that one not placed on her coffin?
yeah that part doesn’t make sense. I’m looking it up and it seems that both Queens Alexandra and Mary had new crowns made for their coronations (as well as the Queen Mother) but they all used the Koh-i-Noor in their crowns, so maybe that’s the confusion?
South Africa wants the Cullinan diamonds back. By removing the Koh-I-Noor they are showing respect for South Asia and showing none for Africa. Unsurprising
I’ve begun to think that all those millions Charles keep bringing home from trips abroad are not bribes per se, but him selling off the uncatalogued stolen treasures in their castles.
How about no Crown at all? Problem solved.
Lol so they think if people think it’s a replica no one will be protesting outside his big day? Sure Jan.
Should there be a count down to this event??
It will be a let down on the actual day, too much is being said already.
Isn’t Camilla ill??
If she is resting while news of her not doing the same??
India and Pakistan is already dealing with the matter, no need to have an opinion.
Utterly pointless. What on earth is putting a replica in going to do except gather more publicity and remind people they still have the Koh-i-Noor and are refusing to give it up?
Just put a paper bag over her face
This made me laugh out loud
A bedazzled bag. With little tin cups.
@S, THAT is the crown she has truly earned and deserves!
Some people??? If they’re going to replace the Koh then they should just return it while they’re at it. And people are still going to be talking about the Koh throughout the ceremony and how it was “replaced.” These shameless grifters.
THIS. Imagine the goodwill if there was a little side ceremony before the actual Chubbly, formally returning the jewel to India’s representative. DUH.
Yeah I don’t believe for a second they’d actually remove the Koh-i-Noor. Then what? Put it back later? Imagine if it was damaged as they did this replacement? I don’t see this happening.
They’re incrementally working up for her just wearing the Koh-i-Noor. They’ll be some story later about how a replacement couldn’t be made in time.
Rapunzel, of course they won’t replace it. It’s just the usual gaslighting from the Palace . They think we are all like mushrooms, keep us in the dark and feed us bullsht
Totally agree. These OG racists and white supremacists do not care that India and Pakistan have been demanding the return of the Koh-i-Noor. They didn’t consider or validate Harry’s feelings and perspective about their wrongful or harmful actions and he is their own flesh and blood. They don’t care about anything except preserving their own hides, riches, privilege and power.
Even if they do actually substitute the Koh-i-Noor with a replica, how much is it going to cost? They definitely aren’t going to use a cubic zirconia or a piece of glass as a replica.
Exactly! No one can see whether it is the original or a copy. Camilla is going to wear the original stone and they are just going to lie about it.
Not the flex they think it is. To hide the real diamond and then consider all is well? Dumb reigns supreme again.
Yes. Remove the Koh-i-Noor and return it to the rightful owners. Raggedy ass thieves.
If you want to learn more about the Koh-i-Noor, and yes, how the British Empire stole it and a child along with it, I highly recommend the Noble Blood podcast’s episode on “The Curse of the Koh-i-Noor.”
Wow, thanks for this Susie Q! I’ve downloaded a few episodes already.
Noble Blood is SO GOOD!
Yes! It was so good!
Omg I LOVE Dana Schwartz! I haven’t been listening to Noble Blood as much recently but I’ve been following her since her @GuyInYourMFA on Twitter days. Just yesterday one of the Jeopardy champions mentioned she was a writer for Noble Blood (it wasn’t Dana the host, just someone who works on the podcast) and I got all excited lol. It is such a good podcast and delves into all the weird and sordid histories of different members of various royal families.
So rather than dealing with the actual issue of stolen gems, the royals are kicking the can (or the Koh-i-Noor) down the road. Procrastination is the theme of Charles’ reign.
‘(How much do you want to bet that the “replica” will just end up being the actual Koh-i-noor?)’
As I was reading, I was thinking along those lines stated at the end. No one will be able to differentiate from a distance. Haha 😆. These people are so good at smoke and mirrors, you can tell it’s what they have been doing for centuries. Difference is, 21st century population is more aware of the shenanigans.
India – what say you to the colonizer’s ruse? 🤔 Will you insist they return it before the coronation?
I call bs. No way is C-Rex, who lied bigly to the public about Cam being called princess consort instead of QC, going to allow a fake jewel be worn by the woman he has placed above everyone and everything else (after himself). These two are far too selfish to let anything diminish their victory lap at the ClownFest. She will wear the real jewel and they both will smirk and have a giggle session over how they hoodwinked the public yet again. India should sent their own jewelry appraiser and again loudly demand the jewel’s return. And keep demanding it.
Harry spoke vividly about this crown and the diamond.
The last time Harry saw the crown was on his great grandmother’s coffin, and now the world will see it on his stepmother’s head.
I feel like I would want a crown that hadn’t taken a public trip on top of someone’s coffin. That’s just me.
This entire coronation just gets worse with every decision they make. Sticking their heads in the sand won’t make the controversy go away. There is no official budget for this 💩show, and it just keeps growing. I will be surprised if people aren’t in full revolt by the time it takes place. I don’t see it even getting ratings since it is the most tone deaf and grotesquely greedy self centered event I’ve ever heard of. When the final cost comes in it’s going to be staggering. As far as her crown, I can’t bring myself to care she is a horribly evil person sticking diamonds on her head doesn’t change that, it only makes it worse. This woman has been only about herself since day one she could care less who she destroys to get what she wants. What India wants means nothing to her, I wouldn’t put it past her to keep the diamond in the crown and gaslight the public saying it’s a replica.
I wonder how much aid the money from the sale of that diamond would buy for earthquake victims in Pakistan?
The world is falling to pieces and these people are resetting stolen diamonds with other ill-gotten blood diamonds. It’s just so gross.
Why is there a need to have a replica of Koh-i-noor? Just leave it off entirely.
There’s a TV show airing in Canada right now which is a joint Canadian/Australian production called “Stuff the British Stole.” Each episode covers a specific item in England that the home country wants back and the diamond was the subject of episode 1 or 2. It’s really good and hopefully it puts more pressure on institutions to return stolen items.
Stuff the British Stole is a great podcast, too! I’ve learned a lot about artifacts and history I never even knew about from listening.
@Leah Thank you for the recommendation! Will def check it out.
Soooo, just to clarify – they are swapping out India’s stolen diamonds for South Africa’s stolen diamonds (Cullinan) makes perfect sense
Right? That was my first thought. These people have no conscience, no shame. I can’t imagine actually feeling that entitled. I would be kind of embarrassed to have that kind of coronation with people in your country (and around the Commonwealth) struggling to make ends meet. Not excusing the Dutch or Spanish royal families completely, but at least they kept their ceremonies to a minimum.
These ppl are so goddamned arrogant, entitled and ignorant. They have absolutely no clue as to how they appear to the rest of the world.
whoever it was that coined the phrase “you can’t put lipstick on a pig” is having the last laugh now.
Queen Side Piece gonna trot up the aisle wearing a giant CZ on her head. What a metaphor for the whole Chubbly.
Kind of poetic, no?
If Charles were smart, he would return the real stone prior to the Coronation so there’s no speculation…. But we know he’s not that smart. I hope he proves me wrong.
Charles and Camilla are going to look ridiculous, if not downright amusing, wearing purple velvet crowns in the year 2023.
That was my thought, too, they will look like they are going to a cheesy costume party.
He would score so many points if they would just make and wear simple gold crowns for the coronation. Obviously, these would still be monstrously expensive, but it’s a start.
Guarantee they already own plenty of gold and legally-acquired gems to make new crowns. Also guarantee that the jewelers would donate their labor. It needn’t cost anything. They’re just too hung up on bad ideas to see the forest for the trees.
What is the point of replacing it with a replica if they’re not giving the original back? This is like William’s earth shot ceremony that didn’t have any of the winners present or Kate’s early childhood initiative that doesn’t actually do anything. So, basically, totally on brand for the royals.
Just give it back. They could use the goodwill more than the diamond.
Then they might as well just put Andrew in the ceremony. What more can he do to sully this event? It’s already in the gutter.
For anyone interested in the history of the Koh-I-Noor, I can recommend the book about the diamond by William Dalrymple and Anita Anand. It is very informative. This diamond has had a long a bloody history. It is intricately bound up in the history of empire: the Persian, the Mughal and lately the British empire – and that is why several different countries are making claims to its ownership. Dalrymple and Anand also has a really good podcast called Empire (where they have a 4-part story about the Koh-I-Noor).
That’s what I said below! I know it’s seen more recently as a symbol of British colonial oppression because that’s whose had it the last few centuries but that diamond has had many, many owners. It had a long bloody history before Queen Victoria acquired it. She supposedly didn’t like wearing it as she was uncomfortable with how it was acquired. It’s only been the cause of misery and devastation, why would anyone want to own it is beyond me. I’ll have to look up the podcast! Thanks for the recommendation.
They have no inclination to actually return the Koh-I-Noor diamond. There will be no replica and they hope no one will question them on it. This is why Camilla called in Covid this week. She wants all the perks of the job but none of the scrutiny.
The British Royal family is a sham and a disgrace. As an Indian American, I am deeply offended that they plan to display this symbol of brutal British oppression and rule on what they consider a historic day. It shows that they do not give a damn if they offend people of color (even their own British American citizens) as long as they get to display their stolen wealth and symbol of white supremacy.
So, if they can’t wear it any more and they can’t sell it, why not…
Give it back.
I don’t believe for one minute the diamond is being replaced with a replica. Liars.
It was once worn by Queen Mary. Imagine how she would have felt seeing a former married mistress of the Prince of Wales wear that crown. She could not stand Wallis who was another married mistress of a Prince of Wales but never got near the throne. People Magazine has a photo of the Crown on their website.
Ignoring the crown talk for a moment as every all the points have been made – but is it my imagination that the mistress-consort has lost a lot of weight recently?
The Koh-I-Noor has a very complicated history. India isn’t the only country reclaiming it and it was passed along and looted from several dynasties and nobody knows exactly where or when it was found (supposedly in India but it’s hard to know for sure). It was in Iran for awhile, Afghanistan, and Pakistan and then back to India before it finally ended up with Queen Victoria in the UK (she didn’t like wearing it apparently according to Wikipedia). If that diamond could talk, I can only imagine the stories it could tell. Do I think Camilla should wear it on her head? No, and she won’t in the end. Do I think the diamond should be kept in the UK? Not necessarily. But when so many wars and assassinations have been caused over that stupid thing long before it came into British possession (seriously that diamond has only been the cause of pain and tears), maybe it should just be tossed into the ocean a la Titanic.
It’s false economy to be using this crown – no matter what they do to it there will be controversy. Just make a new crown.
I’m going to say something really shitty: that woman is really unattractive. Most of the crowns are ugly, not to mention stupid (#abolishthemonarchy) but this woman makes them look like bargain-basement trash.
It’s not shitty, it’s true. They have trouble finding pics of her where she doesn’t look like she’s been dug up … because she looks like she’s been dug up. That aside, she’s also a horrible, very unintelligent person.
I don’t think The Sun got this right. I read this on the BBC earlier, and it sounded like the Koh-i-Noor would be replaced with one of the Cullinan diamonds. I looked at the crown, and there seem to be three settings for “major” gemstones in the front. I imagine each of those will be popped out and replaced with one of the Cullinans. I doubt there will be a replica.
(I can’t believe I just wrote “‘major’ gemstones”! The “minor” diamonds on that crown are larger than anything I could likely imagine.)