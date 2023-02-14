Queen Camilla will wear the consort crown & the Koh-i-Noor will be removed

For months now, Buckingham Palace has released a steady drip of news about King Charles’s coronation in May. We’ve gotten news on the new gold carriage, the new thrones, the music, the bank holiday and so much more. But for months, there’s been a long-simmering controversy about what crown Queen Consort Camilla will wear. The original plan/scheme was to possibly have Camilla wear the traditional “Mary Teck” queen-consort crown worn by Charles’s grandmother, the last queen consort. The problem with that is the traditional queen-consort crown includes the Koh-i-Noor, a diamond stolen from India, a diamond which India wants back in no uncertain terms. Narendra Modi’s government has already made it clear that they will have a huge problem if Camilla trots out wearing the Koh-i-noor. So… other crown plans have been quietly debated for months. The solution has just been announced, weirdly at the same time Camilla is canceling events because of another Covid infection.

Camilla’s crown for her Coronation on May 6 has been revealed. The Queen Consort, 75, will wear the Crown of Queen Mary which was today removed from the Tower of London. It’s been revealed she will wear the consort crown made for Mary of Teck in 1911. It was placed on the Queen Mother’s coffin during her 2002 funeral and has since sat on public display in the Tower of London. The choice of Queen Mary’s Crown by Her Majesty is the first time in recent history that an existing crown will be used for the Coronation of a Consort instead of a new commission being made. Some minor changes and additions will be undertaken by the Crown Jeweller. These changes will in particular pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, as the Crown will be reset with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. The diamonds were part of Queen Elizabeth II’s personal jewellery collection for many years and were often worn by Her late Majesty as brooches. The crown is expected to include a replica of the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond. The diamond has been at the centre of a 700-year political and legal wrangle over its ownership. Some in India and Pakistan believe the gemstone, which was discovered in the 14th century, was stolen by the British Empire and are demanding its return.

[From The Sun]

Love the way India’s ownership of the Koh-i-Noor is filtered through the British media. “Some in India and Pakistan believe the gemstone, which was discovered in the 14th century, was stolen by the British Empire.” Where was it discovered? The Sun doesn’t say! And only “some people,” huh? So… Camilla WILL wear the traditional queen consort’s crown, the Mary Teck crown worn by queen consorts in the 20th century. But the Koh-i-Noor will be removed and replaced with a “replica,” plus QEII’s Cullinan diamonds will be set in the updated crown? Basically, instead of dealing with the Koh-i-Noor drama head-on and actually having a debate about whether the diamond should be returned, the Windsors are just going to hide the Koh-i-Noor and pretend that it doesn’t exist? (How much do you want to bet that the “replica” will just end up being the actual Koh-i-noor?)

