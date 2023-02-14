Wootton: Prince William is ‘engulfed by catatonic rage’ towards Prince Harry

Prince William’s favorite nutjob Dan Wootton is at it again. Sometimes, it’s clear that Wootton is talking out of his ass and just trying to be as contemptible and racist as possible all on his own. Other times, like in this particular column, it’s perfectly clear that Wootton is being intimately briefed by Peggington and/or Friends-of-Peg (FOPs). The headline? “Prince William is justifiably angrier than he’s ever been with Harry. But given Charles is determined to have the Sussexes at the Coronation, it’s now up to the king to protect his eldest son.” Yes, William is incandescent with rage and has a history of violently assaulting his younger brother, but now William is “worried” that Harry will come to the coronation and William will need to hide behind daddy for protection. Bonkers. Some highlights from this nutty column:
Catatonic rage: “But the catatonic rage engulfing William in the past month towards his brother following the publication of his twisted autobiography Spare – an effective character assassination on the heir to the throne – pales in comparison. According to my royal sources, the Prince of Wales still cannot fathom the vicious intent behind his brother’s book, which he believes marks the end of their relationship forever. Sure, time heals all wounds but at this moment in time courtiers believe William is adamant he will never speak to his sibling again.”
Charles’s determination to have the Sussexes at the Chubbly: “The Coronation is Charles’ day, I understand that. But given he is determined to have the Sussexes in attendance – in my opinion an unwise decision driven by heart over head that will overshadow the historic event – it’s now up to the king to protect his eldest son.”
Courtiers are worried that William won’t be able to keep calm during the Chubbly: “The question of how [William] will be able to contain his acute feelings of betrayal, anger and sadness at the Coronation if Harry is there is front of mind for courtiers. But I believe it is Charles who must find a way to maintain the comfort and dignity of William, who has done nothing wrong and tried to put duty first in the most tortured of family situations.”
This… is not what happened: “William managed to do just that in the days before the funeral of the late Queen, even offering an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by suggesting a joint walkabout outside Windsor Castle after hearing the Sussexes were planning to do something on their own seeming to, as ever, steal the limelight. But that’s, in part, what is most frustrating for William and Kate. The entire family tried so hard to include Harry and Meghan during the mourning period for the late Queen, yet it made absolutely no difference to their vile behaviour in the months that followed.
Emotional blackmail?? “The Prince of Wales is also acutely conscious of the fact Harry has attempted to back both him and their father into a corner, in what feels like a form of emotional blackmail. Only reconciliation talks, including an apology to Meghan, will even start to appease the Sussexes. But even starting that conversation is virtually impossible given the trust has been shattered after the broadcast of their Netflix reality show and the publication of Spare, where deeply personal conversations were printed verbatim but out of context to further Harry and Meghan’s warped victimhood narrative.
How William & Kate justify their ghastly behavior: “The king wants to think the best of his youngest son and Meghan, with whom he has always been incredibly affectionate, but it’s William and Kate who know their real gameplan. Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise. So if Charles wants to proceed with naively thinking the Sussexes can be included at the Coronation without causing any damage, it’s on him to make sure that the Prince of Wales is completely insulated from any form of forced reunion or conversation, either in public or private.
Wootton is desperate for the Sussexes to stay in Montecito: “The easiest scenario for everyone involved is that they stay away from the Coronation altogether and celebrate Archie’s birthday in California. But if Charles is hellbent on the Sussexes seeing him crowned in person, he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is insane. I know I say that after every Dan Wootton column, but really – this is flatout bonkers, even more so when you consider that this is genuinely representative of how William actually feels. The wheels have well and truly come off. “The catatonic rage engulfing William in the past month” – always nice when the spare describes the heir violently assaulting him and the heir’s reaction to that disclosure is “catatonic rage.” Really, the crux of this is that Charles must take pains to protect his nearly 41-year-old rage monster son from violently attacking Harry in full view of a global audience at the coronation. If Charles fails to “protect” psycho Peg, then Peg’s actions are his father’s fault. “Look what you made me do, daddy!” Speaking of emotional blackmail!
Also: William “offered an olive branch to Harry and Meghan by suggesting a joint walkabout outside Windsor Castle after hearing the Sussexes were planning to do something on their own seeming to, as ever, steal the limelight.” That’s not what happened. What actually happened was that Harry and Meghan were minding their business in Frogmore Cottage and Charles ordered William to invite Harry and Meghan to do a walkabout. You could tell that Charles ordered William to do it because William later took credit for coming up with the invitation.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721656891, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
The Princess of Wales and Prince of Wales meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.,Image: 721657021, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657210, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657308, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Prince William, Prince of Wales shakes hands with members of the public on the Long walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657592, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721657674, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659119, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to crowd on the long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Crowds have gathered and tributes left at the gates of Windsor Castle to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle on 8 September, 2022.,Image: 721659584, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
King Charles, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Windsor, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
“helpless William” hmm? not quite the flex that you think it is, Wootty. and “catatonic rage” makes zero sense. he’s just going to be very very still and very very angry? that actually sounds a lot better than physically assaulting people!
I didn’t even know there were so many ways to describe visceral anger.
This violent, rage-filled man is supposed to be the best option we have for being a figurehead to our country?
I still haven’t heard them say what exactly Harry has done? Has Harry violently assaulted his brother, and then tell him he must keep the abuse from his wife?
‘Catatonic rage’next they will say he has been sitting in a corner rocking back and forth frothing at the mouth.
I sort of feel like that’s what Wootton is basically saying here.
Wootton though he is a big fan of bill makes him sound like a mess and a spoiled brat
No mention of the way Kate acted on the walkabout. How come the so called great dad Charles did not do something to protect harry, Meghan and family.
I sometimes think that people saying H&M aren’t safe in the UK is hyperbolic. After reading this insanity – they are not safe in the UK! I thought at least Harry would be safe – nope, something bad is going to happen. The mob is getting desperate.
I really hope they both stay home and have a birthday party for their son (can you imagine what is going to happen if an Archie bday picture is released and overshadows the entire spectacle in the UK?)!
Catatonic? That’s a level above incandescent. I can only think of one kind of anger more extreme: Homicidal. Let’s hope Willy stays at catatonic.
Though honestly, “catatonic” is the wrong word. If Willy were catatonic, he wouldn’t be able to do anything. He doesn’t do anything, but I haven’t noticed him being particularly more lazy than before. None of the rota rats can write, but Wooten’s incompetence is particularly egregious.
So, yes, this article is bonkers and I know I say this after Wootton article, but he just sounds unhinged. But I guess that’s nothing new at this point.
So what stands out to me, besides the fact that this is bonkers, is the repeated emphasis on William needing to be protected, William’s reputation being at risk, etc. It really sounds like William wants to attack Harry, physically or verbally or both, and he does not care who is around. He’ll do it at Westminster Abbey, he’ll do it if they’re on the balcony together, etc.
And the part about needing to protect Kate’s reputation at all costs – Wootton knows, whether or not he admits it, how bad Kate looks when she interacts with Meghan. She looks cold, mean, snobbish. So he wants Kate and Meghan separated in public at all costs so that people cant put together for themselves what an absolute mean girl Kate is.
LOL at the bit about “helpless” William and Kate. Wootton makes it sound like Harry and Meghan are going to show up at the Chubbly with cartons of eggs or something.
William cannot hide his rage and if he acts out in public it will prove Harry right, once and for all. It will also prove the Rota right, from a decade ago, when they kept saying William needs Harry, implying William is too volatile to rule. And it will also show the world what Kate has to deal with behind closed doors. This world is so comfortable protecting abusive men it’s disgusting. No more.
If at the big age of forty one Will cannot control his temper, that’s on him. It’s amazing how white men are infantilised though.
Every time I think that this man couldn’t get more pathetic he just has to prove me wrong. Is he ever not “Raging” about something? I wonder if he takes blood pressure medicine because no one can sustain that heightened level of rage without health consequences. What is truly horrific is that he is raising three children and this is the example he sets. What an absolute disgrace if I was an English subject I would be mortified that this man is set up as some great example of a leader and will be their future. He is spoiled toddler in what is rapidly becoming a geriatric body. It’s time for Pa to tell him to grow the hell up and get some help.
Does Wooten understand that this article does not make William look good?