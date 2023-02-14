“Halle Berry jokes about face-planting at a recent charity event” links
  February 14, 2023

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Halle Berry has a sense of humor about falling ass over tea kettle at a charity event last week. I would have been too embarrassed! [Dlisted]
Check out Sarah Paulson’s Malibu home. [OMG Blog]
The group behind those Jesus commercials during the Super Bowl is bankrolling the effort to criminalize medication abortions. [Jezebel]
Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III promotion has begun in earnest. [LaineyGossip]
There are three movies called Stalingrad?? [Pajiba]
Photos from the Goya Awards! [RCFA]
Craig Conover is ready to marry Paige DeSorbo. [Starcasm]
Jay-Z was Blue Ivy’s Super Bowl photographer. [JustJared]
Oof, this Rodarte collection is kind of bad. [GFY]
Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay. [Towleroad]
Kendall Jenner and her sisters have the jankiest Photoshop. [Buzzfeed]
Speaking of janky Photoshop, here’s Khloe Kardashian in a bikini. [Egotastic]

7 Responses to ““Halle Berry jokes about face-planting at a recent charity event” links”

  1. Nicegirl says:
    February 14, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I love 💕 Halle’s sense of humor.

    I’ve been there. Dang me and that fall on that set of Leverage that one time fam ok. 😂 🤦‍♀️

    Reply
  2. teehee says:
    February 14, 2023 at 12:33 pm

    I love her hair like that!

    Reply
  3. HeyKay says:
    February 14, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    Halle!
    I think her posting this face plant might get that charity more publicity. That is a charity I’ve never heard of before, sounds like a good cause.

    Good for her for having a sense of humor about it.
    Dang it those spiky heels she was wearing look so painful.
    Flats Halle, cute platform sneakers are also good. Comfort over style I say.

    I vote NO on her skunk hair in the top photo.
    Carry on.

    Reply
    • EllenOlenska says:
      February 14, 2023 at 1:51 pm

      The face plant instagram is PR genius and Halle absolutely will get the charity 100x more attention than if everything had gone smoothly.

      Reply
  4. Josephine says:
    February 14, 2023 at 12:47 pm

    Those fake bums are so disturbing. I get that people like to alter their appearances but it truly looks like a deformity to me when it so obviously does not match the rest of the body.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:01 pm

    Reminds me of an interview I had years ago for a job. We were talking and walking down a flight of stairs. I must’ve thought we were on the last step because my next step missed, and I tumbled to the floor on my face. Didn’t get the job.

    Reply
  6. Kaye says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:25 pm

    I thought I read that Khloe got those butt implants removed. If so, how bad were they before??

    Reply

