“Halle Berry jokes about face-planting at a recent charity event” links

Halle Berry has a sense of humor about falling ass over tea kettle at a charity event last week. I would have been too embarrassed! [Dlisted]
Check out Sarah Paulson’s Malibu home. [OMG Blog]
The group behind those Jesus commercials during the Super Bowl is bankrolling the effort to criminalize medication abortions. [Jezebel]
Michael B. Jordan’s Creed III promotion has begun in earnest. [LaineyGossip]
There are three movies called Stalingrad?? [Pajiba]
Photos from the Goya Awards! [RCFA]
Craig Conover is ready to marry Paige DeSorbo. [Starcasm]
Jay-Z was Blue Ivy’s Super Bowl photographer. [JustJared]
Oof, this Rodarte collection is kind of bad. [GFY]
Czech footballer Jakub Jankto comes out as gay. [Towleroad]
Kendall Jenner and her sisters have the jankiest Photoshop. [Buzzfeed]
Speaking of janky Photoshop, here’s Khloe Kardashian in a bikini. [Egotastic]
I love 💕 Halle’s sense of humor.
I’ve been there. Dang me and that fall on that set of Leverage that one time fam ok. 😂 🤦♀️
I love her hair like that!
Halle!
I think her posting this face plant might get that charity more publicity. That is a charity I’ve never heard of before, sounds like a good cause.
Good for her for having a sense of humor about it.
Dang it those spiky heels she was wearing look so painful.
Flats Halle, cute platform sneakers are also good. Comfort over style I say.
I vote NO on her skunk hair in the top photo.
Carry on.
The face plant instagram is PR genius and Halle absolutely will get the charity 100x more attention than if everything had gone smoothly.
Those fake bums are so disturbing. I get that people like to alter their appearances but it truly looks like a deformity to me when it so obviously does not match the rest of the body.
Reminds me of an interview I had years ago for a job. We were talking and walking down a flight of stairs. I must’ve thought we were on the last step because my next step missed, and I tumbled to the floor on my face. Didn’t get the job.
I thought I read that Khloe got those butt implants removed. If so, how bad were they before??