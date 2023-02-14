Queen Camilla got Covid for a second time, one year exactly after her first bout

On Monday, Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Camilla would skip her planned engagements for today, Tuesday, because she had come down with a cold. I honestly didn’t think much of it – lots of people get colds this time of year, especially people in public-facing jobs. Camilla had several events last week, which saw her interacting with the large swathes of the public. She did so maskless. Well, you guessed it (when I didn’t) – Camilla has Covid. Again! She had it this time last year too, and last year’s bout of Covid came right after she breathed all over people at a food event and the British Asian Trust awards!
Queen Camilla has tested positive for coronavirus nearly a year to the day after her first diagnosis with COVID-19 was announced. Buckingham Palace shared the news in a statement on Monday.
“After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus,” the palace said. “With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”
Last February, Clarence House announced that Queen Camilla, 75, tested positive for COVID. Camilla tested positive four days after her husband, who was then known as Prince Charles, entered self-isolation following his own positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Last year, when Camilla came down with Covid, they made a point of saying she had been triple-vaccinated, meaning she got the first two shots then a booster. I wonder if she got a fourth shot/second booster? Here in America, everyone was encouraged to get another booster last fall, and/or get the bivalent booster, which is what I got (I actually got a flu shot AND the bivalent booster, it’s a long story).
Anyway, I’m not going to slam Camilla – almost everyone is going maskless these days, myself included. We have gotten to that point where vaccinated people get Covid and the overwhelming majority recover within a week, which is what public health officials wanted. CB actually just got Covid too – she found out the same day as Camilla. Prayers up for CB! And Camilla too, I guess.
I don’t go maskless, and neither does my husband when he’s in a crowded indoor place. I have ME/CFS, so being sick is never something that’s just over in a week. I had Covid in 2020 and it was hell. I got it again after being vaccinated, and it was FAR less severe — still, I’m not chancing it. Plus there’s the flu and colds. Nope. Masks for us from now on, every flu season.
I also have a disregulated immune system, so still mask up indoors. It seems like a no-brainer, honestly, for anyone in crowded indoor spaces like subways, grocery stores, etc. I mask at the movies too. I don’t judge people at this point for not masking up, but I really hate how unmasked people look at me like I’m crazy or a freak of nature or something for doing a very sensible thing in public indoor spaces.
I tested positive for the first time today! I made it three years without getting infected with corona, but now it got me. Probably at work…
I still mask everywhere too. Every time I think “maybe I can relax a little” I see a new piece of research and think “hmm seems bad” and I stick with my mask.
Honestly, it’s a novel virus and we have no idea what the longer term effects may be. Early indications aren’t great. It sounds crass, but I’m kinda just waiting to see what happens to all these people getting multiple infections before I decide.
I’m sick right now; a friend and I went to the theater a week ago today. I decided not to mask since no one was sitting near us. I got complacent and didn’t mask for a hair appointment and a rehab session the next two days. Woke up Sunday morning around 3:30 sick as hell. It’s not covid – so far, so good – but it’s like a monster cold. I’m kicking myself because until last week, I masked. After making it through three years, my stupidity landed me here. Never again will I get complacent enough to think I won’t get anything. I’m quadruple boosted and have had a flu shot, but still…
Same! Once I read that it stays in your organs just damaging things, I was a big nope!
Camilla s photos are airbrushed a lot. Kate hugging people may not be the best idea . Camilla does not go in for the hugging photo ops like Kate is doing now
After reading this article, I send heartfelt wishes for CB’s swift and full recovery, as for others mentioned here, I’m busy.
I just saw a post of someone who says that Camilla was on their plane to Antigua on Friday…. Maybe the Covid think is a lie? The girl just wanted to go|stay on vacation ?!
I read that also. So who knows. I can’t muster any sympathy or concern.
Yeah saw that on Twitter as well!
The comment I read said that it was the Parker Bowles “clan” on the flight, so that does not necessarily mean Camilla. I don’t think they would lie about her having COVID so she could go on vacation. They just wouldn’t have scheduled any events for her this week.
It’s possible she went and was heading back yesterday for events today, but noticed symptoms … originally they were only cancelling today. But someone likely realized that they should check for Covid if she was travelling, hence the positive test.
@Nic she was at an event on Thursday in London, while its possible she went, I don’t think she would have done that flight for a weekend given her vertigo issues. Unless of course she is still there and is quarantining there or something? But then why schedule events for this week at all if she had plans to be away?
Old people shouldn’t get COVID. It’s too much of a risk. But I guess when you’re queen consort, you have access to the best care, and the most potent Paxlovid and Regeneron money can buy. Still, you’re not immortal. Depending on how she got and what strain, she could end up in Hospital. But with these Royals, appearances are more important than reality. So as long as she appears in public, hair did and coat dressed with a hint of booze on her breath, all is well.
Are anti-viral drugs available in Great Britain? I suppose Camilla would have access to them even if regular Brits don’t.
Yes this. People don’t realize that the rich and powerful have access to all kinds of new treatments and drugs. And it doesn’t even matter if they’re available in the country or not. They’re available to them. So when people see them bounce back and it’s nothing, trust that they weren’t just taking Tylenol cold and flu.
I got Covid two weeks ago and my boyfriend just caught it for the second time in a month, so tis the season I guess. I figure my booster wore off. Should’ve gotten another one but the last one gave me 25 canker sores, so I was reluctant!
All these older people like Camilla catching it twice are just wearing out the gray matter in their brains. Farewell, monarchy.
I know so many people that have gotten Covid multiple times. Most cases were mild but it seems to be luck of the draw. I haven’t gotten Covid yet, and in all honesty I don’t mask up much unless I’m truly in a crowded indoor place or a doctor’s office. I am vaccinated and boosted. I wonder if Charles has Covid also, and they just aren’t saying? Whenever an older person gets Covid it’s a worry, but Essp when they aren’t healthy, and Charles isn’t the picture of health.
I also got both the bivalent booster and the flu shot. I thought that was recommended for everyone?
Our entire household did as well. The flu shot kicked my butt for about 24 hours, but was worth it. I haven’t tested positive for COVID and neither has our friend that stays with us. My husband got it once (2020) and our son got it once (2022). Otherwise, we feel pretty fortunate.
I still haven’t gotten Covid (or at least I haven’t tested positively, I suppose I could have gotten it and been asymptomatic), but did get what we assume was RSV since the antibiotics didn’t kill it, and it’s been lingering for weeks now. I had a discussion with the nurse who saw me the day I went in to get tested after the doctor left like “I guess we all still just get sinus infections or the common cold or respiratory virus still too” and she was saying that yes, we are all still at risk for Covid, but also still at risk for everyday infections, too.
Keeping everyone and their health in my thoughts!
With this bint I don’t believe anything coming from her or her friends at the tabloids. Maybe she’s off to dry out.
Boy, were those my first thoughts. Maybe they’re trying to gen up support post Spare/pre Chubbly. They lie so much.
To all the people going maskless I have just one plea: if anyone tells you that they, or their loved one, has cancer or is otherwise immunocompromised or frail, please consent to wear a mask around them. You might just save a life and prevent some suffering. May you all be well!
Fully vaxxed and boosted, I still wear my mask in public spaces like the grocery. As I’m being treated almost every damned day for post-concussion issues, I’m in medical facilities frequently and masks are required. I’m also using hand sanitizer like crazy because college students and older, possible sick, people are in and out of all of those places. So far, so good ………
Healing thoughts for CB!!! As for the Other One, well, I hope all the people she’s exposed stay healthy.
I wonder how often she is being tested? I can see the confusion between a cold and COVID, when I had COVID last year I spent days just thinking it was a bad cold, but if you’re testing regularly (which I assume she is, I would expect her Charles to be tested on a daily basis, but maybe they’re not?) then you would presumably know right away.
Very few people in my area are masking all the time now but I do notice a general…..well, courtesty, I guess? For example, I volunteer at school with a woman who wore a mask all last week bc she had a cold. She tested, it wasn’t COVID, not the flu etc, just a bad cold or maybe bad allergies, etc. So she wore a mask. I’ve done the same when I am coughing or sneezing a bit. My mom and I went to see a theater show last month and probably half the people in the theater were wearing masks (which makes sense considering how close those seats are etc.) I just hope that keeps being the norm. Maybe you don’t wear a mask 100% of the time, but you have one in case you feel uncomfortably close to people, or in case someone asks you to put one on, or whatever.
Feel better soon CB!
I think they tested her because she had come back from Antigua.
Also CB – feel better soon!
Sounds like Cam is a royal Typhoid Mary.
Camilla had a lot of events prior to her COVID announcement so people who were around her will have to be isolated and get checked. Also there is no press release assuring the public that Chuck and other members of the BRF were not exposed, especially those in the line of succession. That’s a concern if they are planning to “work” this week.
Richard Palmer was on twitter crying that people are being mean to Camilla for getting COVID and that Harry is to blame. The reality is he got a rude awakening that Camilla is universally not liked and has seen for himself the toxic environment that he and the rest of British press has stoked since Meghan was known as Harry’s girlfriend.
Everyone should mask up. Covid is still killing millions in the U.S. and many previously healthy people are ending up with long-term health issues because of the virus. The disabled and immune compromised also deserve to have safe public spaces.
Walk onto any Hollywood set and you’ll see how they test, mask, filter the air to protect talent.
I noticed that the late night talk show audience in New York still mask up. Both colbert and the daily show still have masked audiences. And honestly I don’t blame them. Seeing as how you can get Covid multiple times, some precautions aren’t that onerous.
It’s been established that SARS-Cov-2 damages the immune system, is related to an increase in stroke and heart attacks for people in their 40s and under (excess deaths), rots the brain. The younger may think they’re invincible and that only the old die. Sadly, we don’t take care of each other or give each other a thought these days.
Masks mitigate and masks obstruct the evolution of Covid. Masks make life livable for everyone not just the young.
As a guide, we can look to Davos where they had ALL the mitigations in place and were strict about vaccination and testing. Do the rich and powerful know something we don’t?
For the first time in a long time I looked at DM cause I wanted to see something. To my surprise the comments on the article about Camilla wasn’t moderated and there was about 800 comments at the time.I struggled to find a positive comment. I think Spare dragged up the old Diana and Camilla drama again and people remembered why they didn’t like Camilla in the first place.
Most of us old enough to remember Diana’s agony have never forgotten why we didn’t like her then. Most of us who have read Harry’s book know full well why we like her even less now. I think I’ll save my sympathy for those who don’t spend their time in cruel and selfish pursuits. Might sound a bit harsh but that’s how I feel.
I still wear a mask indoors and around strangers.. I do the best I can. COVID is not a respiratory virus, it affects the vascular system, and can lead to immune system disregulation even in children and healthy young adults. Its worth avoiding it, for the long term. Even if you recover in a week does not mean avoiding long term issues. Make sure your mask is a well fitted N95 or KN95 and remember that it is airborne!
COVID two consecutive Februarys … Camilla REALLY doesn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day with Charles.
I still mask, too, because I’m immunocompromised. I will be masking every cold/flu season forever now that I know it’s effective (I still haven’t had COVID). Get well soon, CB!
I don’t go mask less indoors or anywhere is a large crowd. I’ve never had covid, thankfully. I live alone, I can’t afford to be possibly bedridden. No to take care of me or my furbabies.