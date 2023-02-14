Megan Fox ‘won’t speak’ to Machine Gun Kelly, she took off her engagement ring

Saturday night, Megan Fox posted some photos on her Instagram with the Beyonce-lyric message: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also included a video of an envelope burning, and some suggested that she was burning some of Machine Gun Kelly’s love letters. The rumor-mongering was steady all day Sunday and Monday, something about how Megan and MGK had some kind of falling out and they broke off their engagement and possibly broke up. What’s weird is that they were just together on Friday night at Drake’s Super Bowl party. They looked affectionate inside the event, but as they were leaving, Megan did look upset. I’m including those photos – MGK looks like he’s trying to comfort her or keep hold of her as they leave the party, and I think she might have even brushed away a few tears. According to People’s sources, Megan and MGK had a huge fight at some point this weekend:

Megan Fox is “very upset” with Machine Gun Kelly after a fight over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE. A source says the actress, 36, is not on speaking terms at the moment with her musician fiancé, 32, following a dispute during Super Bowl weekend. “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” says the source. “They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” the source adds, noting that while the couple “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”

[From People Magazine]

I wonder what he did? The Instagram – which she later deleted – kind of suggested that he cheated. Did she just find out about his infidelity when they were out at the Super Bowl party? Hm. I do hope Megan is done with him, but… she’s always been chaotic in love. She fell hard and fast for MGK and they got very wrapped up in each other very quickly. It’s going to take a minute to unwind that, I think. Also: Fans think MGK is banging his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Eh.