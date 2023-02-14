Megan Fox ‘won’t speak’ to Machine Gun Kelly, she took off her engagement ring

Saturday night, Megan Fox posted some photos on her Instagram with the Beyonce-lyric message: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also included a video of an envelope burning, and some suggested that she was burning some of Machine Gun Kelly’s love letters. The rumor-mongering was steady all day Sunday and Monday, something about how Megan and MGK had some kind of falling out and they broke off their engagement and possibly broke up. What’s weird is that they were just together on Friday night at Drake’s Super Bowl party. They looked affectionate inside the event, but as they were leaving, Megan did look upset. I’m including those photos – MGK looks like he’s trying to comfort her or keep hold of her as they leave the party, and I think she might have even brushed away a few tears. According to People’s sources, Megan and MGK had a huge fight at some point this weekend:
Megan Fox is “very upset” with Machine Gun Kelly after a fight over the weekend, a source tells PEOPLE.
A source says the actress, 36, is not on speaking terms at the moment with her musician fiancé, 32, following a dispute during Super Bowl weekend. “Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” says the source.
“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” the source adds, noting that while the couple “have had issues in the past, things seem pretty serious this time.”
I wonder what he did? The Instagram – which she later deleted – kind of suggested that he cheated. Did she just find out about his infidelity when they were out at the Super Bowl party? Hm. I do hope Megan is done with him, but… she’s always been chaotic in love. She fell hard and fast for MGK and they got very wrapped up in each other very quickly. It’s going to take a minute to unwind that, I think. Also: Fans think MGK is banging his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Eh.
This woman pursued BAG when she was 18 years old and he was 30. He put her off for a minute but they got married six years later, then two kids, a divorce filing, then a new pregnancy, calling off the divorce, then the new baby, then she does a video shoot and turns teen again and gets with MGK. She skipped crushes and adolescence and is going through that now. That stupid intense obsessive love is not sustainable. And since she has admitted to having very low self esteem, which clearly manifests in her hatred of her own looks and her constant tweaking of her image with PS and fillers, she needs to take a break from men and get into therapy. She has always been beautiful. She’s never needed to “fix” anything about herself except her confidence. She hated being sexualized in Transformers but now only presents herself in public in a sexual way—like she’s internalized the misogyny or is trying to take back that power, but it’s not working. Take a breather, Megan. Live alone and on your own with your kids. Find your real womanhood and empowerment. That’s the only path to happiness for her, as far as I’m concerned.
Wait a minute. Are we REALLY blaming an 18-year-old girl for the actions of 30-year-old man?? This ain’t it.
Nope.
Ameerah, please go back to interviews about Megan Fox regarding BAG. She pursued and pursued -this is verbatim coming out of her mouth- and he kept rejecting her because of her age. If I remember correctly, she said she had to prove herself as being mature enough for him to even look her way. This is one of those cases where 2023’s mindset does not apply.
Not even the point a little bit.
Yes. And no this ain’t it. As a mid-30s straight man there’s absolutely NOTHING an 18/19 even early 20s woman could do that it would happen because that’s just not healthy. (Before you @ me look up research into age gaps that large they don’t work.) Their brain is still forming for heaven’s sake.
The middle-aged adult should adult and shut that person out of their life to stop the unhealthy obsession in such a scenario. This isn’t remotely on her.
I won’t blame Megan Fox for the relationship, but ThatsNotOkay has made a good point about the reality of her life. She turned that passionate obsession toward a grown man whom she ended up marrying and having kids with. And something about that first experience and missed opportunity to just be a teenager/young adult seems to be manifesting in her current actions. Maybe you can blame BAG for that in the end, but she did pursue him.
Some of you are really trying to rewrite history, and it’s weird.
I wasn’t I’m not speaking about any of that. I’m speaking about the idea that a 30-year-old man wouldn’t have the agency to NOT date an 18-year-old (whose brain isn’t even fully developed yet) no matter how much she pursued him. and the fact that a lot of y’all don’t see how problematic that is is frankly weird to me. I said nothing about Megan and her issues.
Uh, no. I have an 18-year-old. He still has a Cars pillow he keeps under his other pillows. Your comment blaming the teenager is gross.
You’re ridiculous. I didn’t “blame the teenager” and you know that. I’ve never excused Prince Charles for what happened to Diana and I’ve never excused any adult who gets with a teen. This was putting her chronology in context—she’s never been allowed to grow up and experience teen things. She was thrust into adulthood and marriage and pregnancy and not given room to grow into womanhood. I used HER WORDS to describe her relationship with BAG. SHE has gone hard trying to excuse the age difference. And SHE is the one who admits to having low self esteem—perhaps part of the reason why she wanted him at all.
Same, he still keeps his baby blanket in his closet so he can pull it out at night. He’s away at college too for the record! This is 18.
Exactly. My 18 year old is very much still a child (while trying to adult in college). One can easily say “she was with BAG at 18 and skipped some formative years” without blaming her for the actions of a 30-something man who CHOSE to be with a teenager.
I don’t think we know anything about her on this level. She was essentially MIA for years and then came back into the public eye. She’s had only two major relationships and both were terrible for reasons not her fault. Now she’s deleted her instagram, so I think we can safely assume she’s not trying to hog spotlight with drama or something. It’s a stretch to say that because of the image on instagram she presented that she hasn’t found her “path to happiness”; you could discount almost every high profile person on that basis.
She was being sexualized in Transformers as a piece of meat. Feeling sexual herself is another thing entirely.
Thatsnotokay- how do you know that MK pursued BAG??? And not the other way around?? And how do you know that he put her off for a minute?? You either know MK really really well, and have known her for a very long time, in order to have such detailed info about her relationships. OR your comment is based on supposition, as opposed to ACTUAL knowledge, and I’m with Ameerah M- you ABSOLUTELY sound like you’re trying to excuse BAG for getting with MK when she was barely legal by claiming that SHE did the pursuing when I don’t see how you could possibly know that. Frankly you sound like the derangers who claim to have intimate, detailed knowledge of H&M’s relationship when they absolutely do not.
Those are HER WORDS that she used to justify that relationship. HERS! Not mine. You could Google it and it’ll come right up. I’ll wait.
“Those are HER WORDS that she used to justify that relationship. HERS! Not mine. You could Google it and it’ll come right up. I’ll wait.”
It’s common for very young girls who wind up in problematic and predatory involvements with much older men to take the blame and defend them that way. Also consider that she had kids with BAG. She’s going to want to protect their father for their sake.
@MIAWW I completely agree with you. But I framed it that way so as to not dismiss what she herself has said and allow her some agency. I don’t excuse that relationship, I’ve always thought it was more than troubling and that he exhibited coercive control, especially when she tried to divorce him. My sympathies lie with her alone.
A person can dislike the way someone else sexualized them and still enjoy wearing whatever they want. You don’t have to yield to respectability politics to be a real woman.
You’re right. You don’t. I believe it’s something else with her, given all the things I’ve read that she herself has said. She has hated everything about herself and body except her blue eyes, but she’s always been beautiful yet sexualized way too early. Again, from her words I derived my opinion.
Agreed. Megan Fox also likely has handlers and PR people. The way she dresses might be part of her brand or PR strategy.
Part of the grooming is manipulating the younger, more naive person into thinking that they’re the one in control and that they’re the one insisting they be together. Basically Megan had to “convince” BAG that she was mature enough to be with him. He knew what he was doing.
Do we know that it did “injure” her finger? She deleted her instagram so there are no pictures. The article above doesn’t go into detail about anything really.
I have always felt sad for her. She was basically groomed by Brian Austin Green when she was a teenager, exploited by Michael Bay during auditions and god knows what else, and then this relationship always seemed super toxic and incompatible with health. Every other week people see him with other women. I hope she is able to focus on herself.
Not to forget she was with Shia LaBeouf whose behavior towards women is more than questionable. I feel bad for her.
Same. I’ve always felt bad for her. And when she tried to speak up about Michael Bay she was vilified and blackballed. The “nazi” comment was indeed inappropriate but she was punished for trying to have a voice.
He might be cheating but it looks like the Sophie Lloyd “rumor” is just fans speculating online? Page 6 just running with that story is kind of unfair to Sophie but I shouldn’t be surprised….
It’s GROSSLY unfair if there isn’t any real evidence because here we are again where a woman just trying to do her fucking job is having her reputation trashed for the crime of being in proximity to a man whose relationship is falling apart.
amen!
This seems like an exhausting way to live – especially as an adult mother of three young kids. Parenting and adulthood are tiring enough without whatever all this is going on on top. Get some therapy, Megan and swear off these raggedy ass men you keep getting entangled with. That’s the best skin care/anti-aging serum you will ever find.
We all did this or had a friend who did/does this. I just want to tell her that (1) she can absolutely do better, (2) relationships are not supposed to be this painful and difficult, (3) being alone for awhile is not a terrible thing.
Hope she realizes these things- when we do, if we need to, our lives get better.
Thatsnotokay . That’s the post. Do better.
At first I thought he went off the rails after not winning anything at the Grammys (although, did he actually expect to?). It seems like something happened at this party.
On his breath could mean drugs/alcohol and not necessarily cheating. We all know he smokes up, but possibly worse?
I think you missed the part where that is a lyric from Beyonce Lemonade album about cheating.
What has she done to her face? That’s all I got.
That man is 32 years old- she should dump him for wearing that stupid looking shirt and being a poser.