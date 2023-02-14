Bethenny Frankel: Rihanna is a ‘much less inspired’ performer than Pink

I wish I could find that white lady TikToker who broke down Bethenny Frankel’s whole energy and vibe, which the TikToker described as “it’s giving Bitter Hag.” I think about that every time I write about Bethenny these days, and by that I mean, Bethenny knows she’s going to get attention every time she brings her bitter energy towards successful Black women. Recently, Bethenny has spent a lot of time talking about how much she hates the Duchess of Sussex. But did you also know that Bethanny Frankel has sh-t to say about Rihanna?
Bethenny Frankel wasn’t wowed by Rihanna’s Super Bowl 2023 halftime show. The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum found the 34-year-old’s performance “good not great,” she admitted in an Instagram video Monday. The former reality star recalled once attending a Rihanna concert the same month she saw Pink live, calling the “Umbrella” singer a “much less inspired” performer than the 43-year-old rocker.
“It wasn’t even comparable,” Frankel, 52, said. “Pink was just so incredibly passionate.”
As for Sunday’s show, the ex Bravolebrity noted that taking the stage while pregnant with baby No. 2 “could not have been easy” for Rihanna.
Despite her lukewarm reaction to the gig, Frankel clarified that she considers Rihanna a “winner” whether her “performance was amazing or not” because her makeup company, Fenty Beauty, “won the Super Bowl in the beauty category…Rihanna was touching up with her makeup, and her whole entire makeup brand flew and paid for all these influencers to go to the Super Bowl. They’re going to do hundreds of millions of dollars in sales.”
Does Bethenny understand that no one needs her input? I get that she’s trying to style herself as a social media influencer – even though she’s regularly dragged on all platforms – but every time she’s getting attention, it’s because she doesn’t have the good sense god gave a goose. Can I just say? Bethenny has consistently tried to “analyze” women of color from a “businesswoman” perspective, but she always gets fundamental things wrong about business. Rihanna is a billionaire already with successful clothing, intimates and beauty lines, in addition to her wildly successful music career. Bethenny is just some Real Housewife wannabe influencer trying to market her own body dysmorphia, bigotry and self-hatred to a larger audience.
comparing her to “p!nk”… she has officially lost me pic.twitter.com/3tuqEqXEpo
— Edna Del Lastrassi (@goIdicocks) February 13, 2023
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I came to pile on but you said it perfectly.
Ditto!
Is this the tik tok?
https://www.tiktok.com/@talialichtstein/video/7151141266955259141
Thanks for the tiktok!!! Burn…..
Ditto here too!!!!
Social media wanna be influencer Karen = Skaren
Racist trash is trashy.
@Tacky Always. You wonder how they can look in the mirror every day and congratulate themselves…on what??? Making the world a worse place? We have plenty of hate on this earth, thank you. Don’t need more.
Pink is somewhere yelling, keep my name out your mouth, Heffa.
Yeah. If she knows I’m sure she doesn’t appreciate being dragged into BF’s hate.
100%. P!NK would NEVER endorse/invite/ want this commentary or comparison.
I have never watched anything of hers except various rants posted on social media that end up in my timeline. She seems to have a huge issue with any and every smart, successful and talented black and biracial woman that are loved and have extremely loyal fan bases. Sad for any kids she has that hate and racism are all she will be known for.
Why can’t she just go away and then stay away?
Bethenny should concern herself with moisturizing her perpetually dry ass skin and whatever capsular contraction is happening in her left breast implant.
She always seems ashy and sad. It’s not a good look.
Making a living constantly trying to get attention by talking shit about other people seems so bad for the spirit.
No moisturizer could fix that picture above. There’s not enough Oil of Olay in the world. Now, if only she could see the picture for herself, it might cure her of the impulse to show off her surgeon’s work in garment made for someone without plastic surgery, or a better doctor.
I’m not a Rihanna fat AT ALL – for various reasons. but bitter WW like Bethenny makes me want to defend her because they’re so unhinged in their hatred of successful Black women. This bish is just mad that there are Black women who are prettier, more successful, and more LIKED than she is.
I have mad respect for Rhianna – not a huge fan of her music, but she’s put out some bangers, and although the halftime show left me a little “meh” I still think she’s a great performer and business woman. I don’t understand why white women feel the need to shit on successful black women just because of the colour of their skin, and their total lack of self-awareness that sharing their opinion isn’t the flex they think it is.
Being racist to get attention. Very MTG. That need for attention, even if it gets everyone calling you a racist B, is something else.
Not today, Satan. Not today.
It’s like comparing Beyoncé and Adele. Why? Two completely different styles, performances, etc. It’s unnecessary and boring. Next.
There is a desperation in this new round of culture wars.
This is so familiar, like the reagan years, a reboot.
That time, the critics all matched in the civil rights movement events.
Instigates by Rufo with attacks on CRT, all right wing poli-tricks and their liberal counter parts, take dead aim at black women.
That way, it becomes a distraction to those women in order to slow their progress, Toni Morrison, intoned a similar sentiment in more articulate and profound manner.
Successful black women just have to remember what made them successful, quarreling with medicores is not how one keep that position.
Look for constructive criticism and know your limits.
The response crickets…..
.
This is a thought that I am processing, so I apologize in advance if it is inarticulate. I notice that there’s also a specific type of racism by razor-thin, WASPy white women against curvy women of color who are comfortable with letting their sexuality be part of their act or business. Specifically, I’m thinking that Bethenny Frankel would never say something like this about Viola Davis or Shonda Rhimes, but women like her feel threatened in some way by a woman of color who is considered sensual. Or maybe WWs just never believed there was a place for their sensuality in business and so resent a WOC who doesnt play by those racist and archaic rules. Also, by all evidence, Rihanna doesn’t give an F about catching a billionaire hedge fund manager, and it makes women like Bethany mad that a WOC might not want the thing she’s spent her entire life working towards and making other women believe that they need to be working towards. It’s like some kind of attack on her very reason for existence. Just another side of the coin of all the WWs who believed that Meghan Markle should’ve been grateful for the bullying and attacks on her because she should’ve been grateful to be made a princess.
Gatekeeping indeed.
Clout chasing loser in the highest order.
So it is clear that this frog faced troll has decided to lean into her jealousy, hatred and envy of of black women. Her criticism gets people calling her out on social media, so she gets the attention she craves. Such a pathetic way to live.
“no one needs her input”
What an excellent put down and summation. What a tiresome existence this one has
Bethany is 100% of the era where to be a success you had to be just like a white man to get a seat and now that she did that and clawed her way up, she is so resentful of women who are successful as they are, especially women of colour. She believes she should get to gatekeep the way men did her, and to do that, she cannot stop punching down and attacking women of colour who aren’t seeking validation to do their thing.
It’s like being hazed but told once you’re in you get to do it, and knowing how awful it was but still insisting on hazing because “it was done to me”.
She could be a successful personality redeemed by her charity work but she just. Cannot. Let. It. Go. She will never be successful enough to the point she doesn’t need to attack someone else to feel good about herself. (Doesn’t help she couldn’t make it in tv after walking away from housewives).
Also I get the feeling from her shows she is very resentful of women happy in their relationships (and maybe a bit spiteful when someone has a partner they can have kids with?) I used to like her in early RHNY when she had less success but was less bitter. Odd how those two have worked out for her.
Nah this is very much WW behavior. Has nothing to do with WM.
“Bethenny is just some Real Housewife wannabe influencer trying to market her own body dysmorphia, bigotry and self-hatred to a larger audience.”
Nuff said.
Yick, someone needs to clamp this has-been’s robo-jaw shut.
Bethany is a troll. That tic tok is spot on! (The vocal fry was hard at first though.)
Pink probably wasn’t pregnant during that performance, there’s a reason for different energy. I’d still rather see Rihanna than pink live, even if rih lip syncs, better catalog and I prefer her fashion (other than that bustier with nipples tho) pink has a lot of energy but that particular energy is not to everyone’s taste. I quite like rih’s general mood
Old Beth is lookin’ rough. She needs some peace in her life.
She is truly one of those women whose bitterness has sucked any attractiveness from her. She looks unwell, unhealthy, unhappy.
Bethany absolutely sucks as a human being and apparently in applying moisturizer.
However Pink is a better performer than Rihanna by far. Rihanna has the bigger hits but Pink goes all out performing. Pink isn’t at Shakira or Beyoncé level but she’s good
I just saw on Twitter a picture of BFrankel heads together smiling, holding a drink with George Santos. Or whatever the hell his name is. Perfect match.
Pink and Rihanna are two very different performers and have totally different vibes. The two cannot be compared. I love Pink but I’m not into her performances with the mid-air suspensions and all. Pink is an “Entertainer” Rihanna doesn’t need to do all of that and she has never pretended to be acrobatic or even a dancer. The comparison does not make sense.
Bless her little pea-pickin’ heart.
She is definitely giving “I’m too old to be wearing this dress.”
Don’t get me wrong, I think women of all ages should wear what makes them comfortable, what they find flattering. But she doesn’t really seem comfortable there. She’s trying too hard to look sexy and youthful, like she’s going clubbing. It’s sad.
And why the need to compare Rihanna and Pink anyway? They can both be dynamic in their own ways.
Nailed it, @Kaiser. I read this trash’s opinion and thought hmm, she’s often coming for women of color. God Frankel’s such a troll but I can’t help but comment. Waiting for her to join Fox News any second now.
We already knew she is a huge racist