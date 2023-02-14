Olivia Wilde was creepy about ASAP Rocky ‘respecting’ Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Remember last year, when Olivia Wilde’s drama-queen persona became mainstream public knowledge? Perhaps many people knew for years that Wilde is a lying a–hole (I certainly did), but the chaos of the “Miss Flo” situation unfolding at the Venice Film Festival really took Olivia’s problematic nature mainstream. You would think someone would tell Olivia to just lay low and don’t cause any drama for, like, a year. Hope that people forget and move on. Well, she can’t do that. It’s not in her nature. Her nature is to center herself at all times, in every situation, even the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
So, Olivia watched the Halftime Show and she saw a visibly pregnant Rihanna perform her hits on a thin sheet of plexiglass up in the air. Olivia saw all that and decided to praise… ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner. Don’t you understand, Olivia thought Rocky needed to be singled out and praised for “supporting” Rihanna. Here’s her creepy post on Instagram:
“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” she wrote, tagging Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. She deleted it a few hours later, then replaced it with this message: “For anyone who got it twisted… it’s hot to respect your partner, especially when your partner just did thaaaat.” I’m reminded of the time when she effusively praised Harry Styles for showing up to work – Olivia lavishes praise on men for doing the bare minimum, and she thinks nothing of tagging ASAP Rocky for merely… taking a photo of the mother of his child?? The bar is in hell.
Nobody asked for your opinion, Miss O.
I mean, I thought it was a cute video of him (I didn’t see it from Olivia’s account) but of course not more noteworthy than Rihanna’s performance. I wasn’t familiar with him pre-Rihanna, so I can’t say “I already thought he was hot.”
I like how Serena Williams’ husband is her hype guy, and this kind of feels the same way. I love to see it.
I think Olivia is BEC to some people though. I am indifferent on her.
Agreed. It was cute because he sees Rihanna all the time, and he still wants to record her. I’m not gonna criticize Olivia for appreciating that.
I do think Olivia suffered some significant misogynistic backlash. She didn’t say or do anything overtly wrong, but people speculated and draw conclusions and added some hyperboles.
She also makes some reaaallly good points about systemic misogyny, and despite the fact that I eye-rolled a lot of it (pretty bold, appointing yourself as some sort of female savior), she’s not wrong-wrong.
Sorry but it gives me fetish-y white woman vibes for her to thirst after him like this, tag BOTH of them, and then put up this weird disclaimer.
THIS. Exactly THIS.
We should count ourselves lucky that male directors (with maybe even more ego and entitlement than Olivia) don’t get the actress levels of attention she does.
She IS an actress. Who also directs and who seems to love to draw attention to HERSELF.
This. People need to quit acting like Olivia Wilde isn’t putting herself out there for this attention, lol. It would be one thing if someone overheard her saying this to a friend but she put it on a public platform for all to see.
Exactly. This wasn’t an interview it was a social media post that SHE posted.
Correction: Male directors aren’t able to summon the actress levels of attention she gets.
Because she’s an ACTRESS.
Male director/actors like Taika Waititi do. Wilde is a director/actor as well.
What is wrong with this freaky weirdo that she wants to thirst over Rihanna’s partner an an indirect way to “praise” her?
Everyone gets weird when a Black women has a supportive partner. They have a hard time with the concept of a Black woman being respected, admired and desired on a personal level. We are taught across societies that Black women are USEFUL and only to be admired for what we do FOR OTHERS, because Black women are expected to work to our own detriment. It doesn’t matter if people noticing us receiving admiration results in attacks or performative gushing, it’s all weird.
ALL of this, @Eowyn. Nailing Ms. Olivia’s (and so many others’) subconscious mind here.
Preach!
Other guys have filmed and photographed their partners performing and she didn’t call them hot. So I think the first one where she strait-up just said asap was hot was closer to the truth. Not sure Rhiannon would care that Olivia thought her man was hot.
Agreed. Rhianna is like. “Who? I don’t know who she is…”
When compulsive attention-seeking really starts to tarnish your shine.
Side thought: I always thought Harry Styles kind of copies ASAP Rocky’s fashion, looks to him for inspo.
Not really sure what Olivia was thinking when she posted that, it’s uncomfortable though.
She is so weird and messy. She’s fishing hoping that man will have seen that message…she knows what she’s doing.
Yeah I agree – I think she’s putting up a Bat Signal for Rocky. I can almost see the “call me if if doesn’t work out with your girl” subtext. Ugh. I wasn’t into being as hard on her for the Don’t Worry Darling and Harry Styles stuff last year but when she does stuff like this, it’s just all so messy and gross.
Sigh. Yes Olivia, everyone knows you’re a “cool girl”.
My teen tells me this behaviour is a “Pick Me” girl. She acts sooooo cool and down with the guys and not “like the other girls”, but she is cringingly obvious.
Someone get this woman a glass of water bc she is thiirrssstttyyyy! I’m embarrassed for her. And no one buys her attempt to clean up on aisle 9.
I think she is at a place in time that if she even sneezes wrong people will jump down her throat. It’s like that friend you don’t know why why you’re friends with, then one day you get the courage to tell her why she grinds your nerves and from then on anything she does is unacceptable.
She needs a good girlfriend (or talent manager) to tell, no MAKE her lie low like Anne Hathaway had to for a couple of years. She has enough work (at least two big directing jobs coming up) and children to keep her busy and away from SM. She needs to realize she’s just a gossip target now.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 right on!
She could have that partner as well. Just sayin.
I’m going to go out on a limb and say she (Olivia) didn’t feel her partner respected her professionally. That’s why she admires men who appear to do that. I can relate to that but yes, it should be a basic expectation at this point.
Before you think we’ve all moved from traditional gender roles on as a society, I’ve been blown away lately by TikToks and Reels about women who have the babies, make all the food, do all the cleaning, etc. etc., even as they also work full-time. It seems it still IS exceptional for a woman to earn respect for her work, because she’s still doing twice as much as her partner when you factor in all the labour she does at home. Just some thoughts.
For cryin’ out loud. Does she want to totally trash what reputation she has left and torch her career to the ground? I’m seriously beginning to wonder if she became a director just so she’d have a bigger drama-queen stage. After DWD’s disastrous rollout, anyone with sense would be keeping a low profile and proving she’s a real pro by. Just. Working. 😛
If the tables were turned and it was Rihanna snapped videoing ASAP performing and OW or anybody else wrote this IG story saying “it’s hot respecting your partner,” I think most people would think that’s an odd thing to write. Because “respecting your partner” should be the BARE MINIMUM in a relationship. Finding it “hot” suggests that it’s somehow unusual or, like, a “bonus” in a relationship. And people just assume that if Rihanna is in a relationship with ASAP then of course she respects him. Why make a comment about that being “hot”?
But because it’s a man, maybe even in particular a black man, showing respect and admiration for his partner, it’s a big deal. Why? Because as Kaiser notes, the bar for men is so low in relationships. A man respecting his female partner and what she does for a living should be the bare minimum, just like it is for how a woman feels for her man. Yet we’ve got some twisted idea that somehow such respect and admiration, and a man showing it, is somehow “special.” C’mon. It’s fine to think it’s cute to see ASAP out there admiring his woman. But praising him like he’s going above and beyond and doing something so great, when it really should be expected and the minimum in a relationship and would be expected if it was Rihanna watching ASAP perform, is just tone deaf and kind of ick to me.
And for OW to express this just shows me, again, how her so-called feminism is performative and with about as much depth as a contact lens.