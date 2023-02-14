Olivia Wilde was creepy about ASAP Rocky ‘respecting’ Rihanna at the Super Bowl

Remember last year, when Olivia Wilde’s drama-queen persona became mainstream public knowledge? Perhaps many people knew for years that Wilde is a lying a–hole (I certainly did), but the chaos of the “Miss Flo” situation unfolding at the Venice Film Festival really took Olivia’s problematic nature mainstream. You would think someone would tell Olivia to just lay low and don’t cause any drama for, like, a year. Hope that people forget and move on. Well, she can’t do that. It’s not in her nature. Her nature is to center herself at all times, in every situation, even the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

So, Olivia watched the Halftime Show and she saw a visibly pregnant Rihanna perform her hits on a thin sheet of plexiglass up in the air. Olivia saw all that and decided to praise… ASAP Rocky, Rihanna’s partner. Don’t you understand, Olivia thought Rocky needed to be singled out and praised for “supporting” Rihanna. Here’s her creepy post on Instagram:

“If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge,” she wrote, tagging Rihanna and ASAP Rocky. She deleted it a few hours later, then replaced it with this message: “For anyone who got it twisted… it’s hot to respect your partner, especially when your partner just did thaaaat.” I’m reminded of the time when she effusively praised Harry Styles for showing up to work – Olivia lavishes praise on men for doing the bare minimum, and she thinks nothing of tagging ASAP Rocky for merely… taking a photo of the mother of his child?? The bar is in hell.