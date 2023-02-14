Tom Brady & Gisele put more than $84 million into FTX cryptocurrency??

Last November, a number of celebrities became entangled in the imploding cryptocurrency debacle. Crypto markets crashed, and celebrity endorsers of various cryptocurrencies, like FTX, are being sued. FTX was one of the biggest implosions and it had tons of celebrity endorsers, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen. Coincidentally, as soon as the crypto market began to falter, suddenly Tom and Gisele had a quickie divorce and Gisele started taking a lot of vacations to Costa Rica. TikToks were made to explain that specific issue, with a catch-all conspiracy that Tom and Gisele were actually hiding and protecting their assets rather than divorcing because of Tom’s football career. I still don’t know, but I suspect that Tom and Gisele had many problems and FTX was one of them. Speaking of, reportedly Tom dumped $84 million into FTX. Yiiiikes.
Advisors to Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen weren’t able to spot any issues with FTX’s underlying financials before the celebrity couple piled cash into the now-bankrupt crypto exchange, the Financial Times has reported. The then-couple spent over $84 million buying 1.8 million shares in Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire after their team found no issues with its financial documentation, according to the report Tuesday.
Brady and Bündchen’s team were extremely diligent and “saw what they believed were legit financials,” an unidentified former FTX employee told the FT.
“People wanted shares. There was some FOMO, but people always saw financials,” the source said.
Owners of FTX shares, including NFL star Brady and international supermodel Bündchen, lost all their investment due to the bankruptcy proceedings. That led to potential major losses for both NFL star Brady and international supermodel Bündchen. The former couple, who divorced in October after 13 years of marriage, both promoted the crypto group.
Brady owned 1.1 million shares in his own name and was a high-profile brand ambassador, even appearing in three commercials for FTX. Bündchen held another 700,000 shares, appeared in one of those ads, and promoted the exchange in an April 2022 edition of Vogue where she discussed “Crypto, Collaboration, And Helping FTX Donate Billions”.
The true extent of the couple’s losses is unknown because FTX was a private company, but Forbes previously estimated that Brady’s stake was worth as much as $45 million.
No, but do you really think that Tom put $84 million into FTX, and Gisele put… what? Something in the vicinity of $50-60 million? And they both lost all of that investment? Here’s the thing… I think different parts of the “Tom and Gisele divorced to protect their assets from the FTX debacle” conspiracy make sense, but not all together. I’m starting to think that FTX was a major factor in the divorce, but it was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Do I believe that Tom and Gisele quietly got some or all of their money out before the FTX implosion though? Eh. That’s where the conspiracy theory kind of loses me. But Jesus, I really did not know that Tom and Gisele had thrown so much money into FTX. How stupid. Their advisors are idiots too.
I cannot believe anyone was dumb enough or greedy enough to fall for crypto. The explanation is in the name FFS.
It is kind of shocking that they didn’t have a financial advisor to keep them from pouring everything into crypto. But maybe they were laundering some money, too? That’s what crypto is especially good for.
It’s amazing how many otherwise intelligent people fell for crypto. If it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true — no matter what you tell yourself to believe.
I know one person who made money off of crypto: one of my brother’s friends cleared about a million, but this was back in 2017-ish.
The big difference there is that he wasn’t a multi-millionaire football player trying to make even more multi-millions! The greed of some people boggles my mind.
why does one person have that much money?
I have zero sympathy for either of them. They’ll write down the losses against gains for quite some time and they’ll be fine. Their lives will continue to be golden.
I thought they agreed to be paid in FTX in exchange for promo, but didn’t realize they actually put their own money into it. Smh.
Morons. They/he would have been better off putting 84 million into Monopoly money, people actually use that shit.
Zero sympathy.
Brady supposedly net worth $350M. G supposedly $400M.
So T&G lost money on crypto? Who cares?
The 1% is ruining society.
No one needs that level of wealth.
Then we have the Gates, Musk, Woz, Bezos, Geffen, Cruise, Ri, McCartney, Clapton, Springsteen, all the Kardashians, etc., etc. the level of wealth hoarding is obscene.
These celebs are off the top of my head. Count in all the international businessmen, oil people, BRF, on and on.
Don’t get me started on their foundations or charities either.
Mike Rowe is a perfect example..He established the MikRoweWorks Foundation to give scholarships to people to be trained in trades like plumbing, welding, electricians. All fine and good I have donated myself to this foundation. I am still working class myself.
Now, my gripe is I find Mike Rowe has a personal wealth of $35Million. Is he donating from his own money to this foundation? IMO, a minimum of $100K a year should come from him. Write it off. Still a multi-millionaire many times over.
Sorry for this rant. Have a good Tuesday CBers.
Tom: football football football✔️. Brains umm… not so much. Hopefully Giselle wasn’t as stupid with her money but who knows.
They dumped how much into pretend, non-FDIC-insured, money? Wow. Just wow.
I understand why working class people got sucked into crypto. It was a way up the ladder because Lord knows companies fight daily to not pay a living wage. But Tom & Giselle, who’s combined net worth as a couple was, close to a billion dollars (if you believe the interwebs)? And, if that’s an exaggeration, I am sure combined they were worth several hundred million, because apparently they could afford to fork over $80 mill to a fledgling currency. They got in on this out of pure greed and stupidity. Good news for them, even if they took a loss, they are still living much better than most. They are fine. Good thing Giselle has her high dollar modeling contracts and Tom his record-setting tv commentating deal to fall back on. As for guesses on why they divorced, this crypto collapse probably didn’t help their marriage.
It’s funny how everyone is like “crypto is obviously a dumb scam” now.
Rewind to a year ago – I couldn’t turn a corner without falling into yet another endless conversation about how it “was the future”… And people LOVED being smugly superior, like they know something smart, something that you were too dumb to get, when you said it was unsustainable.
I mean it was really like watching grown adults tell each other that the emperor looked fabulous, and shushing you as a know-nothing child when you said “but he’s naked!”
I don’t have advanced tech degrees but I do have an EMBA so the bubble was clear
But the condescending way ppl dismissed me was next level. Found out that when FOMO is in play, people HATE to be told that the exciting thing is really not, they’re not missing out. Because then there’s no excitement, no chase. And some ppl live for that, not the result.
I can’t stand Reese Witherspoon anymore after she made it a feminist thing! Like getting into NFTs and crypto is what women should do!
The actor Ben McKenzie was one of the very few pointing out the idiocy of “mining” and the insanity of buying investments that weren’t backed any *anything*.. just literally buying nothing.
At least the Dutch tulip bubble sold real tulips.
