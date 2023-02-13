Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly break up after three years together?

Megan Fox posted (then deleted) this Instagram over the weekend. The message: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” paired with photos of Megan looking great, plus a video of Megan burning something. Megan’s fans think she’s burning Machine Gun Kelly’s love letters. That theory might have legs, especially since this post happened at the same time that Megan deleted all of her photos with MGK, and then she started following Eminem and Timothee Chalamet on IG. Now, the problem is that these are photos of Meghan behind-the-scenes at the “Cash App And Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party” in Miami, which she attended with MGK. Does that mean that they fought at the event and she decided to dump him there??
Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got together in early 2020. I was actually somewhat grateful for him at the time, because meeting MGK got Megan out of her toxic off-and-on cycle with Brian Austin Green. Finally, Megan had a way out and a new man. But it felt like MGK was just as toxic as BAG. Megan believed they were twin flames, soulmates and two halves of the same goth heart. They drank each other’s blood and he gave her an engagement ring with thorns on the inner ring, so she would bleed if she ever removed the ring. Gross.
Now, Megan and MGK just attended the Grammys together. I was actually surprised to see them there together, because there have been murmurs of a breakup for months now. I really don’t know. The streets are saying that he cheated. But the streets lie!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Instagram.
their appearance on the Grammys red carpet was so awkward that at the time I said something was definitely up with the two of them. so I’m not surprised.
Their relationship seems toxic AF but MGK is dirtbag sexy to me so I get the attraction. I would love to see her pull back and go underground for a while, relationship wise. (Or date Em lol)
Honestly one can only hope…
This relationship has made her relevant again, there’s no way she’s gonna give that up. She hasn’t received this much attention since 2010.