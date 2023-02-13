Did Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly break up after three years together?

Megan Fox posted (then deleted) this Instagram over the weekend. The message: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” paired with photos of Megan looking great, plus a video of Megan burning something. Megan’s fans think she’s burning Machine Gun Kelly’s love letters. That theory might have legs, especially since this post happened at the same time that Megan deleted all of her photos with MGK, and then she started following Eminem and Timothee Chalamet on IG. Now, the problem is that these are photos of Meghan behind-the-scenes at the “Cash App And Visa’s h.wood Homecoming Party” in Miami, which she attended with MGK. Does that mean that they fought at the event and she decided to dump him there??

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly got together in early 2020. I was actually somewhat grateful for him at the time, because meeting MGK got Megan out of her toxic off-and-on cycle with Brian Austin Green. Finally, Megan had a way out and a new man. But it felt like MGK was just as toxic as BAG. Megan believed they were twin flames, soulmates and two halves of the same goth heart. They drank each other’s blood and he gave her an engagement ring with thorns on the inner ring, so she would bleed if she ever removed the ring. Gross.

Now, Megan and MGK just attended the Grammys together. I was actually surprised to see them there together, because there have been murmurs of a breakup for months now. I really don’t know. The streets are saying that he cheated. But the streets lie!