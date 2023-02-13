Blake Lively quietly welcomed her fourth child at some point & didn’t announce it

Blake Lively is super-fertile, my God. It feels like she’s always pregnant these days, so much so that I totally forgot that she was pregnant for much of 2022. She was pregnant with her fourth child, and she gave birth and didn’t announce the birth. People only found out that she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their youngest when Blake posted a photo on Super Bowl Sunday.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six! The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump. Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump. “Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld. The couple’s new arrival joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.

[From People]

LOL, I also forgot that they already have three daughters too. I wonder if that’s what this was all about – trying for the boy, trying to get a son. There’s been no confirmation on what Blake had (she spared us a gender reveal) so we don’t know if she and Ryan are now parents to four daughters or what. We probably won’t know until Taylor Swift reveals it in her next album. Or are there Mystery Baby Lively-Reynolds clues already in Midnights???

Congrats to Blake and Ryan! And Mystery Baby’s big sisters!