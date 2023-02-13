Blake Lively quietly welcomed her fourth child at some point & didn’t announce it

Blake Lively is super-fertile, my God. It feels like she’s always pregnant these days, so much so that I totally forgot that she was pregnant for much of 2022. She was pregnant with her fourth child, and she gave birth and didn’t announce the birth. People only found out that she and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their youngest when Blake posted a photo on Super Bowl Sunday.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six! The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump.
Many of Lively’s followers left comments in the post that pointed out the absence of a baby bump.
“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” wrote Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld.
The couple’s new arrival joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8.
LOL, I also forgot that they already have three daughters too. I wonder if that’s what this was all about – trying for the boy, trying to get a son. There’s been no confirmation on what Blake had (she spared us a gender reveal) so we don’t know if she and Ryan are now parents to four daughters or what. We probably won’t know until Taylor Swift reveals it in her next album. Or are there Mystery Baby Lively-Reynolds clues already in Midnights???
Congrats to Blake and Ryan! And Mystery Baby’s big sisters!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Instagram.
(FILE) Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. They are reportedly donating $100,000 each to Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, and Northern Westchester. : Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife/actress Blake Lively pose with daughters James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds at a ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Dedication of the 2,596th star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2015 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
(FILE) Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $400,000 to New York Hospitals Amid Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. They are reportedly donating $100,000 each to Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, and Northern Westchester. : Actor Ryan Reynolds and wife/actress Blake Lively attend a ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Dedication of the 2,596th star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2015 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Manhattan, NY – Blake Lively is pregnant! The Gossip Girl alum shocked reporters at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit today by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet.

Pictured: Blake Lively
Manhattan, NY – Blake Lively is pregnant! The Gossip Girl alum shocked reporters at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit today by showing off her baby bump on the red carpet.

Pictured: Blake Lively
Somewhere the Worst Chris is prepping his wife for another baby to bare for him.
Did you see the profile on Worst Chris’ current wife in the New York Times recently? 🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️
Def have the feeling that if Blake and Ryan had a boy, they would have announced.
@ janebee- saw that profile – so bad!
They don’t seem like they care about “trying for a boy”-they just want a big family. Congrats to them.
Ryan said in an interview that he came from a family of all boys, so he hoped for a fourth girl since he was already an expert in that. (It was clearly a rehearsed, PR line, but good for him for being smart enough to not be a misogynist a-hole about it, even if he “wanted” a boy.)
Yeah, it’s weird/outdated…my husband openly hoped for a girl when we found out we were pregnant. My dad loved being a “girl dad”. I can easily see not caring…
After having one of each I can confidently say that whether you have a boy or girl doesn’t mean much of anything in terms of the personalities you get. I came from a female-centric upbringing and thought I wouldn’t know what to do with a boy, but my boy is the sweetest, cuddliest nature-loving person. My girl didn’t want to wear skirts or dresses until kindergarten and is super athletic and funny and loves bathroom humor. I feel like unless you, the parent, are very one way or the other feminine vs masculine and will heavily try to influence your kid you’re just gonna get a unique little kid who has a bit of both types of characteristics.
Agreed, these two aren’t trying for a boy, they are just really into each other, and having a big family. It’s very sweet.
I bet it’s another girl and they name her Olive or Anastasia.
Or have a feminine name for a baby boy
They may go for a Welsh name this time, with Ryan co-owning Wrexham FC.
How do i put this…ermmm I am more surprised that people are still having four or five children in this day and age.
Being rich sure helps.
I am not just talking about affording children though, so much to consider now.
Honestly, if I was rich I would not be one and done. I would shoot for 3 or 4 babies. We aren’t rich though, so here we are.
Given the state of the planet I’m surprised anyone is having children.
I’m always afraid to be the one saying that. Two people in my life had babies during the pandemic, fully planned. I get that there was plenty of time to work on getting pregnant in the early days of the pandemic, and if you were already leaning towards growing the family, it seemed reasonable. But what a terrifying time it must have been to be giving birth in a hospital, in some cases without your co-parent in the room.
My area is very economically mixed. The only people who have 3+ kids are the families are wealthy enough to live on one income or very low income and not able to make enough salary to cover child care. Everybody in the middle has 2 kids max. (Of course, I live in the US, where social investment in the well-being of our next generations is a perennially low priority.)
there’s a rumor that the baby is another girl named Daisy Mae because that was the only name referenced on Midnights. 😂
Haha I love that the Swifties have sniffed that out for us. 🙂
That’s hilarious. My son had a stuffed cat when he was about 4. He named it Daisy Mae Sunshine. That’s my morning laugh for the start of this work week.
We currently have a real cat named Daisy May Sunshine! ☀️
I heard that rumor! I like it because my sweet dog is named Daisy Mae!!
I’d like to know the gender and name, but of course, they don’t owe us that. Behati Prinsloo also had her baby and revealed nothing about it. We still don’t know the name or gender of Jude Law’s baby with his new wife (and the baby is over a year old, I think). Again, they don’t owe us, but I’d like to know. I guess they will eventually tell us since we know about their other kids. Congrats to all.
I would like to add to your list, Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, their baby was born last October and there’s been no other information. I agree, they don’t owe us any, but the curios, nosey side of me would like more.
I still don’t know the names of Christian Bale’s kids. Maybe it’s since come out, but if it has it missed me. He and the others mentioned above show that it is possible to keep things quiet.
Maybe it wasn’t entirely possible for the most famous of all people at any particular moment in time – Angelina and Brad at the height of craziness over their relationship comes to mind – but if Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively go away CLEARLY no one is following their every single move. And they’re quite famous!
That why I laugh with certain people pop up in paparazzi photos all. The. Damn. Time. It’s like, yo, bud, you’re fooling exactly no one. Put down the cell phone.
FWIW, one of* Christian Bale’s kids was in the last Thor movie so they are listed in the credits.
*he may have only one child, I dont know, I just remember that one was in the movie.
Ah, there you go! I haven’t seen the newest Thor film yet, so Google tells me that his daughter’s name is Emmeline (long rumored to have been her name, but not confirmed) and his decade-younger son is named Joseph, also in the film.
But I didn’t know – and no one did, not for sure – until they were in the film and had to be credited for it. It can be done!
Not that there’s anything wrong with people wanting to talk about their families. It’s fine, whatever, it’s basic human desire to talk about the people that are most important to us. What drives me crazy is when lower-rung celebrities act like they have no privacy whatsoever. Give me a break. Is it likely that all even vaguely famous folks have people who cross lines and can feel like they’re in fishbowls from time to time? Sure. But they don’t always have to play in, and they’re not required to use their children as props to push themselves forward in the public eye and it’s disingenuous to pretend as if they have no other choice.
See, I don’t know if those are perfect examples, because there’s a different level of information expected when the woman is famous vs when the man is famous. So men who marry non-celebs do have an easier time keeping things private, and not only because interviewers are likely to take them more seriously as professionals and not ask prying questions.
When both people are famous, it’s harder. And I would also say people who are at the tip top or who are more respected by the intellectual classes also get more privacy easier.
I like when people choose to keep it private info, and are able to live pretty normally under the radar. I’m not really a fan of either Blake or Ryan, but they do seem to give their family privacy.
It always amazes me how some celebrities can completely hide their pregnancies and sometimes give birth without anyone noticing. It CAN be done!
It doesn’t have to be done though. They are like us in that celebrities have choices in how they present, conduct and share their lives.
Honestly at this point, large families are for the rich. It used to be a sign of lower social standing – breeding like rabbits or whatever – but in our topsy turvy world of inequality, it’s now very much a sign of having the means to afford that many dependents, that much time off work, that much health coverage, that much childcare, that much fertility treatments/surrogate, that much future college expenses, that much everything…
This isn’t directed specifically at Blake and Ryan. They’re cute, she’s fertile, they’re young, talented, successful and can do whatever they want.
It’s just my internal monologue whenever I see families with more than 2 kids these days.
I find this interesting because I am definitely middle class and almost everyone I know has at least 3 kids. From where I am, 3 seems to be the new normal number, with several people having 4. I know as many couples with 4 kids as I do with 2.
But I am also Canadian, not American, so healthcare costs isn’t a factor and we have paid maternity leave.
Totally understand your point, and this used to be my first reaction as well. But then I remember that access to contraception and abortion was severely limited in many states before Dobbs and it’s even worse now. So you just never know how someone’s family expands and why.
It’s my first thought when I see those mommy bloggers on IG with their curated everything and “My morning routine with 4 kids” and all I can think is “What does your partner do? How can you afford all this?”
Third child is absolutely a status symbol for city families in the social welfare/heavily subsidised European country where we currently live. If you intend to send your children to private school+extra-curriculars/camps, continue with travel abroad and ski trips, maintain a house/apartment with sufficient space/bedrooms in a large capital city… with three children, that is a lot… In our wider circle of acquaintances, the only families doing this are subsidised by grandparents/family money.
In my middle class British world its two kids or none. Most couples have two, I don’t know anyone with 3+, even when I think about families on our street who I don’t know well. Weirdly they almost all have two of the same gender.
I know quite a few families with three or four kids, and a couple with five. But I’m in my 50s. My neighborhood is popular for families, and the younger ones I see moving in now seem to have fewer kids. Three max, usually just two. There are more dual income households than there used to be, which probably has something to do with it. That and the cost of education etc.
Anything more than three seems like a lot to me. We had the financial means to have a third child, but it would have restricted a lot of things for us, particularly travel. And my husband was working very long hours and traveling a lot when our two kids where little. He already felt like he didn’t have as much time with them as he wanted, so adding a third seemed like a wrong move for us.
But Blake and Ryan have the means and the time, so four is doable for them. I hope the baby is healthy and all is well.
In one way I guess I admire their attempt at privacy but their forever coyness with their children’s births and children’s names is a little annoying. I feel like kids are like marriage – why hide the fact that it happened? It’s a good happy thing.
From a security and privacy standpoint, it makes perfect sense to me.
You call it coy, I call it no one caring. Blake can walk as many openings of a envelope she wants but no one talks about her. The article literally said Gossip Girl actress, a show that ended over 10 years ago.
I feel like this is typical for them; the baby’s name just gets revealed down the road but they don’t make a big show of it.
Congrats to them!
Wow, I thought this one was their third?! lol. Congrats to them!
Ryan said in a interview recently that they never find out the gender before birth (he could be lying, but a lot of people do like a surprise). She was still pregnant in mid-January, so she likely had the baby in the last couple of weeks. I don’t think they have ever announced a name or birth, I think it just comes out in time. I know with their third, people figured it out from Folklore and the song Betty and then they confirmed it.
I also don’t necessarily think they were trying for a boy. They have always said they wanted lots of kids, they both come from big families.
Ryan has recently said he knows and prefers girls now and is looking forward to another girl. He also said that in childhood his brothers were really competitive with him or something like that.
Honestly, if we’ve learned anything in recent years you can’t tell anything about who a child will become based on gender assigned at birth. The freedom to live one’s truth in our new world has granted us that, but even in a rigid gender binary it would be weird to assume sisters are less competitive than brothers.
I’m her age and had my second 7 months ago and am so exhausted and overwhelmed. It seems like a lot of wealthier people are having three or four now as more of a status symbol. I have to remember that having four kids for the wealthy is way easier than having one or two kids for normal people. If I had a nanny, housekeeper, a cook and a big house with tons of room, my life would be so much easier. I also remember it’s very likely they have night nurses that take care of the babies so they can sleep during the night. I haven’t gotten more than 3 hours of interrupted sleep since baby was born and it’s hell!
Guys I’m currently pregnant with my third kid and find all this talk about people having kids as a status symbol downright absurd and offensive. Believe it or not, some people just really love babies and kids and love being parents. Some people have two siblings and want their kids to have two siblings. Some people want a lot of grandchildren one day. Some people aren’t wealthy but have the means to have the three kids they always dreamed of and so they made it happen. It’s me, I’m some people. And apparently so are Ryan and Blake. Except they’re wealthy.
Congratulations on the new little one to come!
The following is not intended to be snarky, but kind of sounds like it might be (I don’t mean it that way, though!) Ask my mom, who has three kids, how “lots of grandchildren” has worked out…my two are her onlies, lol.
My sister and BIL are happy dog-parents and intentionally child-free, and my brother married a woman who had 4 kids from her first marriage and they decided not to have any more. So out of three kids, she and my dad have two grandchildren (yes, they tried to have a close relationship with my brother’s stepchildren, and no, that didn’t happen.) But as kids go, they’re supremely awesome ones if I do say so myself. 😜
I’m one of 8 and my husband is one of 5, we had 5. We aren’t wealthy, solidly middle with a family home and a vacation home. My youngest is 19. Four of them say they’re unlikely to have kids at all, citing the state of the world. One daughter said she may.
My 26 year old niece, is on baby number 3 and 4, twins. She just passed the bar, her husband is an architect. They’re not wealthy; they live in CA, lol. To each his own choice.
In the US, for many families the point at which you add a third kid is usually the point at which the daycare costs often outstrip one persons salary…so they ( usually the woman) become the stay at home parent.
And yes, in the upper middle class here it has become a tell tale sign that they can exist nicely on one salary…
I thought it was pretty much settled that Taylor Swift wrote “Daisy” into a song just like she did for Betty. Blake and Taylor are long time friends so maybe they leave the announcing to her.