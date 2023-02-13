Scobie: Prince Andrew ‘has a sensitivity chip missing’ for Epstein’s victims

In the year of our lord Beyonce 2023, Prince Andrew has spent a significant amount of time trying to convince people that he can and will launch a comeback. His late mother left him millions in her will, and he’s willing to blow all of that money to orchestrate a smear campaign against a victim of human trafficking, not to mention a woman who has credibly claimed to have been raped by Andrew. Andrew has been huffing and puffing about wanting to sue Virginia Giuffre and somehow “overturn” the out-of-court settlement he made to her last year. The only people buying it are Ghislaine Maxwell and her family – Maxwell’s brother provided a disgusting photo of two people in a bathtub as a way to “exonerate” Andrew, and the whole thing was just… despicable. So that’s where we are. Omid Scobie devoted his latest column to how no one is buying what Andrew is selling and Andrew needs to be put out on an ice floe and forgotten. Basically! Some highlights from Scobie’s piece:
Andrew’s reinvention: While much of the world has been focused on the lives of other Royal Family members, Prince Andrew has been quietly plotting his reinvention. One that he hopes will clear his name for good and allow him to finally step back into the public eye. You’d be right for feeling like we’ve been here down this road before. It’s well-worn territory. In the run-up to Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations last summer, the Duke of York was busy planning a similar kind of PR do-over.
He planned to use his mother for PR: Without royal duties to prop him up, or titles to validate his position on the world stage, it appeared to many that he would instead focus his efforts on being a steady – and visible – presence in his revered mother’s life as she struggled with illness and episodic mobility issues. It was, he may have felt, a fool-proof way of winning over the public – the dutiful son by his frail mother’s side. But when the monarch passed away in September, so did any hopes of riding on her popularity. Without the Queen to stick up for him, he’d find little sympathy from the rest of the family, who were all keen for him to remain out of sight and not tarnish their own reputations.
Andrew’s Plan B is all about fighting Virginia Giuffre: Recently I met with a long-time acquaintance of Andrew for a book I’m writing and they described a similar motivation. “The death of his mother has meant he feels comfortable revisiting this, regardless of any discomfort it may bring to the family,” they said. “He has always maintained his innocence and now he is keen to prove it.”
Andrew’s lack of empathy: But if Andrew thinks that any of this will help exonerate himself, he’s sorely mistaken. Just like the several other times he attempted to squeeze himself back into public life, he’s once again forgetting the same key weakness – a lack of empathy. It’s ultimately what turned so many off after his car crash of a Newsnight interview aired in 2019. Though the primetime special was filled with ridiculed responses, it was his lack of empathy for the victims of his pedophile acquaintance Epstein that incensed viewers the most.
The lack of a sensitivity chip: “This will always be his problem,” says an associate of the prince. “He has a sensitivity chip missing… When everyone criticised him for not showing sympathy, he didn’t see the problem. Even today, I don’t think he’s particularly horrified. He certainly doesn’t express that privately. I’d say the public can already sense that.”
Virginia Giuffre’s memoir: Over the next year he’ll have more than a few challenges to his innocence campaign. It was recently revealed that Giuffre—who had only agreed to a one year silence deal after settling with Andrew—has signed a major publishing deal. Her memoir will not only reveal more the horrors of her relationships with Epstein and Maxwell, but also provide new and unheard claims about Andrew.
Charles & William are not on Andrew’s side: Over at the Palace, both King Charles and Prince William are said to be poised to do whatever is necessary to prevent Andrew from causing further embarrassment and shame to the institution of the monarchy. “He has support privately but publicly, he is alone,” says a royal source.
The only people in his corner are being paid: In fact, other than the lawyers and aides on his payroll – including UK solicitor Gary Bloxsome and US lawyer Andrew Brettler – Prince Andrew continues to have no one in his corner. And if that’s not a sign for him to give up on this delusional comeback, I don’t know what is.
I mean… I understand what Scobie says about the lack of a sensitivity chip, and the lack of empathy. That’s a huge problem for Andrew, the fact that he comes off as an arrogant, insensitive buffoon. But surely the larger problem is that he’s a liar, a rapist and a co-conspiracist to two human trafficking abusers? Like, yes – it looks bad that Andrew is so careless and insensitive, but the larger issue is that he actually DID what Virginia said he did.
It’s also abundantly clear that the Windsors don’t actually get why Andrew is so disgusting. It’s clear that Andrew IS being “privately” supported in the family. Charles should have kicked him out of Royal Lodge and put him on that ice floe. But instead, Charles included Andrew in the Christmas walk and Andrew was given Wood Farm for the holidays, and on and on. The Windsors are sending the message that they are also quite insensitive to the very real crimes Andrew has committed.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Sensitivity chip missing translation: No morals whatsoever. Dirty ole deviant.
Women don’t matter to the windsors.
If Scobie is not officially part of the Rota Rats, I wonder how he managea to get these sources. Don’t they call him the Sussexes friend?
They (theRRs) call him the Sussexes friend to discredit him. He’s a journalist who covers the royals, so I imagine he gets his sources the same way other journalists do – connections, research, etc.
I doubt the man has any sources as Finding freedom proved he’s a great fanfic writer he just write whatever makes sense, that any regular observer can put together.
Eh, he’s been covering the royals for a decade or more. I’d imagine he has some sources, more than likely people who’ve formerly worked in the royals households. The whole FF mistruths seemed to be deliberate from Jason Knauf or the versions the Sussexes were allowed to relay by their comms team at the time. Not saying he’s always right but to say he has nothing seems unlikely. But yeah a lot of it does seem to be piecing together the obvious pieces that the rota won’t touch.
@Woke: Jason Knauf was one of his sources. Unfortunately for Omid, Jason Knauf stabbed in the back.
@Noki: The royal rota know that Omid is not a friend of the Sussexes and KP gave him approval to write his book. Their outrage towards him is performative and is being used to smear Harry and Meghan so that the royal rota can continue push forward the false narrative that they collaborated with Omid on Finding Freedom.
I don’t think being sympathetic to the Sussexes discredits him with everyone. Why is Andrew’s friend talking to Scobie? It sounds like they think Andrew is being stupid and they’re hoping he’ll reconsider. Superficially. Scobie would be a good person to get that story out.
I don’t think the royal family thinks of the victims as ‘people’.
I honestly think they believe if you aren’t royalty or a member of the ‘upper class’, then who cares what happens? You aren’t one of them so it doesn’t matter.
(I’m also awfully cynical this morning….)
I think the “sensitivity chip” is lacking on almost all members of the Royal Family.
and why Diana&Harry look like outsiders
This. And if they were born with any sensitivity, it gets trained out of them. Harry is an anomaly.
No, he’s not simply lacking empathy. That’s a misleading description. He is a horrible human being, a criminal and a sex offender AND just an all around assh*le. You can lack empathy and still not be any of that! I said this before, there is an interview with a former RPO on youtube, I think it’s on the LADbible channel. It is very clear that this man is a raging boil of a human.
Agree totally
He has been assessed by those that understand these things as a narcissist
I heard stories about him via someone married to a royal protection officer about his behaviour & how he was loathed very many years ago.His cover has been his mother and I assume now he is trying to blackmail Charlie
I can’t even read about him now as it raises my blood pressure just to see his picture
The trouble is with his pathology he won’t go away
Ugh
People in the press, royal watchers and sometimes some people on here still pretending the family is not supporting this man really piss me off. He’s confident like that because he’s secure in his place in the family. They don’t get why the public just don’t move on and let him do whatever. They will forever try to salvage his reputation. Even William.
When William drove into Balmoral after the queen died, Andrew was front and center next to him in the passenger seat. Meanwhile, his brother was scrambling to get there since William deliberately left him behind.
I get what he means about the lack of sensitivity chip and it was chilling to see it in the NewsNight interview. Like, even if Andrew is telling the truth, and he never met Virginia, never had any interactions with any of Epstein’s victims, etc – there was still something very….cold…I guess, about that interview. The nonsense about being “too honorable” so thats why he had to “break up” with Epstein in person, going to Pizza Express in Woking so he knew he couldn’t have been with Virginia that night (not “I would never have slept with someone young enough to be my daughter” or “I knew that any girls with Epstein weren’t there freely” or something, but he was at Pizza Express. Oh, and he couldn’t sweat.)
So even WITHOUT getting into his criminal behavior, the interview was problematic for the royals in my opinion. Then you start to consider that behavior, and its just obviously even more so.
It’s really still astonishing how arrogant and entitled Andrew came across in that interview. I mean I guess it shouldn’t be at this point but still.
Charles, get your house in order, or THIS is how you’ll be remembered: for not ostracizing your pedo brother, for foisting your gaslighting, insecure, racist mistress on the world, for not healing your own relationship with your kid, and for never acknowledging that racism exists in the depths of the monarchy institution or trying to root it out and apologizing to your daughter-in-law for not seeing it and correcting it sooner.
Once again a “let’s paint a different picture of Andrew” is appearing in the British rags. Just today there is a story in the Mirror that Andrew is going to “take down” Virginia and her claim against him. Seems he has even more money to try and do it. I think the Royal family are bunging him the money to try, but in their usual attempt to lump Harry with this scum bag, they have a story on the same page saying Harry IS attending the clownation and a pole (christ they love their poles, but never say where or when it was done) saying that British people don’t want him and Megan to come. Got a feeling this pole was done on staff that are working for Billy bully and botox barbie
Andrew already grossed me out but him groping his daughters bottom whilst viewing flowers left for his mum was a new low.
That was nauseating. You know it was not the first time he has done it. I feel so badly for Eug.
Yes, at this point, we know who Andrew is, and he is disgusting. But Charles and William could actually set him adrift on that ice floe. It is abundantly clear that they are fine with him hanging around continuing to attack the victim who was trafficked to him. They are more accepting of his execrable behavior than Harry who has done nothing wrong. Charles and William are just as disgusting as Andrew. Enablers.
Kaiser, I agree that they’re clueless about the real-world reaction to Andrew’s behavior, but I also think there’s a bigger element of not allowing him to flounder so that he gives up ALL the family secrets for a payout. They need to keep him close and controlled to protect themselves. It’s gross anyway you look at it.
Andrew is still in the Windsor fold because he has more damaging information on the film than Harry has.
Exactly right.. Charles and the rest of the family still acts like he hasn’t done a thing. Besides not being a “working Royal” and loosing his patronages there has been zero consequences for this man. They embrace and include him in their lives it’s sick. Especially when you view it against their hate filled racist behavior against the Sussex family and the continued briefing coming from them targeting everything the Sussex’s do or don’t do. The list of sex offenders that the royal family embraces is staggering, “you are who you choose to be your friends” was a favorite saying of my grandmothers, seems very fitting for the Royal family.
I get what you’re saying, but I think Scobie is assuming that at least some people don’t think he personally did anything. And that *even if* he didn’t do anything, he should still have the humanity to feel empathy for the victims. But he doesn’t. So either way you slice it, he’s a POS that can’t get people on his side, even the ones who don’t think he’s personally a rapist.
He’s an exceptionally priveleged moron, who committed and endorsed sex crimes, and cannot fathom that consequences are something he should have to endure.
Not only was Andrew included in the Christmas walk and given Wood Farm for the holidays but he was given a seat on the plane to Balmoral when the Queen was dying. When you consider that Harry was banned from being on that flight, it is clear to see who the Family supports and who they don’t. I’ve been saying for awhile that the objections to Andrew by William and Charles are performative and privately the don’t believe that he did anything wrong.
The media treatment of Andrew is disgusting and victim blaming. Also, Andrew is problematic on so many fronts. Esptein wasn’t the only sex offender he called a friend. Seems Charles has this same problem. Andrew was and is still possibly involved in money making scams that he got while representing the British Gov. The Financial Times wrote about his many exploits a few times, but despite there being evidence of misusing his position and potential fraud there was no follow up. Charles also has the same problems. See a pattern?
Andrew can’t travel outside of the UK or just to countries where he doesn’t have to worry about extradition. But yeah, Harry and Meghan are the worst.
One way to clarify the situation w/ the Windsors is this: think of them as the mafia (which in many ways they are anyway, what with all the stolen lucre). In “cosa nostra” the only crime is going against the family. It doesn’t matter what actual criminal acts you commit (murder, rape, money laundering, etc): the only “crime” in their book is going against the family. This is why H&M have been abused the way they have been: because the Windsors see *them* as the criminals for going against the family. Whereas the Windsors don’t see Andrew, an actual criminal, the same way as H&M because even despite all his liabilities he has never “sold out” the family. That, I think, is how the Windsors operate and how they see things. Very Godfather.
Everything about Andrew is disgusting, but this nursery rhyme adapted to skewer him made me laugh.
The grand old Duke of York,
He had twelve million quid.
He gave it to someone he never met,
For something he never did.
What on earth would Andrew do in the public eye without people vomiting at the sight of him? And you know there are scum that would actually do business with him. It’s all so gross & disgusting.