Prince Andrew will hit Virginia Giuffre with ‘a $100 million defamation lawsuit’

For weeks now, Prince Andrew has been screeching loudly about clearing his name and assembling a “war chest” to defend himself from the trafficked woman he raped when she was a teenager. It’s been… a lot. It’s been disgusting, honestly. Andrew’s whole thing is that he’s really stupid and obvious – he’s clearly worried that Virginia Giuffre’s gag order is set to expire any day now, and that Virginia will rip into him in interviews and a new memoir. So instead of just hanging his head in shame and living in his mansion, never to be seen again, Andrew has decided to “go on the attack.” Hit his rape victim before she hits him. There are like a million things wrong with that strategy, first and foremost that he even brainstormed a strategy to silence his victim. Speaking of:
Prince Andrew is poised to hit Virginia Giuffre with an £81million lawsuit. The duke is “ready to go on the attack” if she repeats her sex allegations against him in her new book.
“The minute she writes anything that repeats the original claims against him she will be hit with a $100million (£81million) defamation lawsuit,” a source claimed. “Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law.”
It comes after The Sun revealed he was hoping to overturn the multi-million-pound settlement with Virginia, 39, now her abuse case against a high-profile US lawyer has crumbled. Andrew is consulting top US lawyers Andrew Brettler and Blair Berk to try to get her to retract the allegations.
[From The Sun]
“Her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law” – from the same man who borrowed $12 million from his mummy to pay off a woman so her claims wouldn’t be scrutinized in a court of law. Don’t get me wrong, I think it’s very likely that Virginia will continue to give interviews and write about all of this in her memoir, and I think it’s likely that Andrew will try to sue her. He seems bound and determined to make a complete ass out of himself, so what can we do? Should we try to tell him that his unhinged campaign has done even more damage to his already rock-bottom reputation? Or should we just sit back and watch as Andrew makes another huge mess, only he won’t have his mummy around to clean it up?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid, cover courtesy of the Telegraph.
The Duke of York sits in Westminster Abbey for the service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip.
The Duke of York attends a service at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral in Scotland, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
(left to right) The Princess Royal, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, The Duke of York, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Countess of Wessex on a walkabout to thank members of the public at Balmoral in Scotland following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
Los Angeles, CA – **FILE PHOTOS** Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. It is alleged to have been taken in early 2001. Ghislaine Maxwell stands behind.
Pictured: Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts, Ghislaine Maxwell
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Andrew is spotted taking his hands off the steering wheel while driving in Windsor, England.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – Buckingham Palace has announced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has been stripped of all military titles and patronages and will no longer use his HRH title as he defends his sexual abuse case as a private citizen.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The British Royal Prince Andrew takes an early morning ride out in Windsor, UK.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM – The disgraced Prince Andrew takes a ride on his horse accompanied by grooms in Windsor, England.
Pictured: Prince Andrew
What an embarrassment he is especially after his mother had to pay off the law suit. He will put up that pathetic bath tub photo for his “defense.”
Andrew has the attitude that he should’ve been the heir. He grew up competing for something he would never be, yet demands he be treated as though he is the high and mighty one. It’s…interesting. Harry grew up accepting he was the spare. Andrew’s entitlement and superiority complex are a thing to behold. We argue here that the kids should not be treated differently by their parents. The problem is Andrew’s profound stupidity and delusions of grandeur, fed by his stupid mummy’s blind indulgence of his fat, massive ego.
Just give him enough rope… he’ll h@ng himself.
I think he really does think that stupid bath tub photo exonerates him. What a nincompoop.
What I’d love is for Virginia’s team to present that photo as evidence: “Clearly, this photo proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that two adults fit in the tub, and that foot games [or whatever weird “foreplay” he did] could ensue…”
Also… how many do you think have had sex in a standard-size bathtub like that? Out of the billions of people in the world, I’d guess at least a million. So wtf does he think that photo proves?
PLEEEEEEASE sue Virginia, Paedrew! Pleeeeease. I vote we sit by, with bottomless popcorn, and watch this cretin hang himself.
My heart jumped when I saw this. I can’t wait for the discovery phase!
Lawyers everywhere are running to get popcorn and laughing at Andrew not understanding the Streisand Effect.
What court is going to take this? “Mummy pressured me into settling” doesn’t erase the implicit guilt of the settlement with VG.
Wasn’t this entitled, pampered, sexual predator demanding his case against Giuffre be held by a jury trial last year?? And yet here we are, one year later and NOW he wants to clear his name?? What an utter buffoon.
💯💯💯
The Sweaty Nonce has very bad lawyers if this is their advice.
He’s apparently got Alan Dershowitz a trump crony and associate of Epstein egging him on.
OMG, that’s hilarious. He has been working on the frivolous lawsuits to overturn the election in my state. He was last seen begging the court not to include him in sanctions for filing one of them that was recently tossed, claiming that he’s only a “consultant” and didn’t do any actual work (even though his name is on the pleadings). He’s a complete joke. It figures that might be someone Andrew is talking to.
Talk about partners in crime…Dershowitz is as sleazy as they come. Bring it on Andrew, your brother the king isn’t going to do squat for you as you remove every last vestige of doubt about your filthy past.
The lawyers are the only ones who would benefit here. They look at Andrew with $$$$ in their eyes. They don’t care about the actual merits of the claim.
Exactly! They’re gonna bilk him out of his inheritance from Mummy.
Bilking the client of money, which in this case may never materialize, is pretty much the definition of bad lawyering.
@Brassy Rebel
It happens all the time.
Signed, A Former Lawyer Who Left Law For Exactly This Reason
They’re not the only ones who would benefit. So would abusers who want this case to intimate other victims.
“ Andrew is ready to go on the attack. Then her claims will be put under scrutiny in a court of law.”
It will also be put under scrutiny in the press and the court of public opinion. Is he that stupid? I think he is. But Charles isn’t. Maybe $100 million is the price tag he’s putting to Charles to shut him up for good.
Weren’t her claims already under the scrutiny of the court of law before the settlement? And what case did she have against a US lawyer? And who was the lawyer?
Dershowitz, mentioned above as the one egging Andrew on here.
Dershowitz has a million frequent flyer points on Lolita Express.
How would that even work? Defamed hy claims he did something that he has already paid her a settlement for doing – he is just pathetic and very very stupid
That’s my question. If a settlement is on record and a NDA wasn’t signed, how is this defamation?
All those who have had sex in an enamel bath please raise their hands.? I am quite willing to admit that my wife and I have, thirty odd years ago, but still, it counts right?
I was thinking the exact thing. Good luck entering that photo as evidence that two people can’t fit in a tub. It shows two people clearly fitting in the tub & they aren’t even trying to have sex! If it wouldn’t cause his victim so much grief and pain, I wish he would sue so all of the evidence she has could be reviewed in front of a judge.
I’d also love to hear his doctor explain that he doesn’t sweat, lol.
It was even proven in an age-old nursery rhyme. Rub-a-dub-dub, three men in tub. Now you’re trying to tell me a man and a small teen girl couldn’t fit in one. GTFOH.
I wonder how long before Charles tells him to shut up or no more $$ will come his way.
Also, 10m gbp will not got far in legal fees.
Marina Hyde’s article in the Guardian said it all!
Agreed. That article was a joy: ““Then her claims will be put under scrutiny for the first time in a court of law.” Finally! I don’t know about you but I always pay a reported £12m to settle a case out of court, when all I really want is for its claims to be heard in a court.”
Here’s the link to it – https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jan/31/comeback-prince-andrews-duke-photo-two-people-bathtub
No we sit back and watch Andrew take down the House of Windsor. And Chuck and Will are worried Harry will pull focus from the coronation?
Thank the Johnny Depps of the world for this crap. Yuck.
She was ready to go to trial once, then they offered her a settlement which she negotiated to be extremely valuable to her foundation.
I’m sorry he’s continuing to harm her in this way but there are a huge amount of people around the globe who will be sending karmic strength to her bow if he’s honestly stupid enough to do this. I hope she’s doing okay, I think about her a lot.
Just in time for Charles’ coronation! This is basically a ransom letter from Andrew to his big brother, pay him off or else he will embarrass the family in court ahead of the “most important day” of Charles’ life. But I think he may find that Chuck has a tighter hold on the royal purse strings.
In the great tradition of creepy, violent, old, terrible, white, rich perverts threatening their legitimate accusers with “Bigly” lawsuits to shut them up but then not being able to find attorneys who are willing to bet on any returns from said lawsuit, and therefore no such lawsuit happening or said lawsuits getting tossed out of court by a judge saying, “Are you serious???” best of luck to you Andrew. Once a victim/survivor finds their voice, they don’t go back. It’s worth losing everything to say your truth.
The same guy who thought the Newsnight interview went well? That guy wants to go to court? I can’t see any risk to him in this strategy. Carry on.
Granted he is that stupid I also wonder how much of this is about making noise about his plans to persuade the public that her claim is baseless, the British press’s classic strategy (see also most of their H&M articles) – ‘he absolutely could prove his innocence if he wanted to’ – and ignore the reasons he paid to stop the last case.
I’m actually worried because since the Johnny Depp case, women can now be sued & found guilty of character defamation by simply naming their accusers (although with the Depp case, the worst of it is that Amber never directly named him!!!). And I think Marilyn Manson is also suing Evan Rachel Wood too for stating that he abused her. The precedent set by whole “Men’s Rights” advocacy, boosted by right-wing judges & social media bots, is cause for concern about Andrew actually suing Virginia. Obviously it’s abusive in and of itself to sue his victim for stating the truth, but after the precedent set by the Depp trial, these days I have such little faith in the court system to do right by women, especially to do right by women survivors of rape, trafficking, and assault.
Exactly. It’s evil.
As I said below, I think in the not-to-distant future, there is going to be a docuseries about the very real harm that the Depp-Heard defamation trial (and the troll campaign that preceded it) had on victims of DV and other violence against women, especially at every level of the US legal system (if not globally). DV advocates are already seeing the impact even in everyday life. The attacks on victims have become more and more vicious. Smearing victims if you just don’t like them is quite en vogue (just look at the Jolie-Pitt nonsense). And WAY too many of the people I see doing this should know better. (Hell, I got kicked out of a FB group for lawyers for defending Heard and Jolie bc for some reason the women running it were a pack of mean girls who thought that picking on Jolie and Heard was fun and seemed to not see the very real world consequences this attitude could have. And that there were likely members of the group who had been in the same situation who were seeing their attitudes towards famous victims and that it would *almost certainly* have damaging consequences on “real” people as well).
I don’t think Andrew is well-liked enough to actually pull it off, but the Depp trial has breathed new life into abusers and made them think they can use the courts (and the court of public opinion) to continue to silence and abuse their victims. And so far they are right.
This angers me only because of the impact it will have on Virginia and other sexual assault victims. So this headline makes me feel sick because of that, but then part of me is like “okay Andrew, go for it. Sue her. Lets put your whole shady relationship with Epstein under a microscope in a court of law.”
Yeah, I read this and just think leave her alone! Leave her alone, Andrew.
So who is charles going to pay off to have a smooth coronation?
I found this very interesting article + video in the Daily Mail of all places: That the all-important photo of Andrew and Virginia is not a fake. I imagine the photographer in the video would be a nice witness against Andrew if this ever goes in front of a court of justice…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11687313/Proof-Prince-Andrew-photo-not-fake-Evidence-image-royal-Virginia-Giuffre-real.html
Paying Virginia 12 million pounds kind of ends any claim to defamation in my opinion. An innocent person doesn’t pay the money, he talks to the FBI and fights the accusations in court.
Sadly, that’s not true. Most (if not all) settlement agreements include a clause that states that settlement isn’t admission of liability. However, there is usually also a clause that says that neither party can bring another lawsuit resulting from the same set of circumstances.
Do you see an circumstances in which this could actually go forward? My understanding is what you just said– the point of a settlement is to settle and close the matter. Unless the settlement also includes a permanent gag order, Virginia should be free to tell her story, right?
First, that bathtub pic still makes me reflexively want to vomit. But this has me just amazed as a woman and an attorney. I am torn between being enraged and hating Jonny Depo and his cast of enablers more than I thought possible for making this avenue of reabusing women so popular, and wanting to sit back with popcorn and watch Virginia bring down the House of Windsor and wack Andrew repeatedly with the weight of his enormous ego. End Him Virginia…and take Dershowitz down as a puckish service! Enjoy your Coronation Chucky.
Sorry for my typing I obviously need more coffee 🤦🏻♀️
I wonder if he is angling for something from Charles or if he’s this stupid and clueless. Maybe both? Anyway, I can’t see Charles allowing this to proceed, especially not the year of his “My super sweet coronation” party.
Abuser wants his victim to submit because he thinks that she can’t afford to fight him in court. Pedo must not know how much Americans love a good GoFundMe campaign to help pay for legal fees.
Also, settlement agreements usually include a clause that deals with future claims arising out of the same set of circumstances. Setting aside settlement agreements is very, very difficult. He can bring his lawsuit, but he’d immediately face a motion to have it dismissed.
Will this happen in a US court? Won’t the FBI be dragging his ass to jail if he steps foot stateside? Come on over paedo. The water’s fine.
> Come on over paedo. The water’s fine.
(chef’s kiss)
It’s a bluff. Don’t fall for it, Virginia!
He’s trying to intimidate her into not writing a book. Fcku him, I hope it all rains down on his head. With no “Mummy” as an umbrella.
In Andrew´s head, this is a win win:
Charles wants to avoid another scandal before his coronation, so if he tells Andrew to stop with this, Andrew will walk with another millions. Bceuase, let´s face it, Andrew will bring Charles down with him if this goes to trial. He will find a way to do so.
If Charles allows Andrew to proceed, then Andrew will use the RR to harass Viginia. He is no Johny Depp with 4 decades of enderaing work to endear the audiences, but he does have the tabloids to pretend he is fighting the good fight.
Of course, we all know he is terrible
Forgive me for an education in law based mostly on TV procedurals, but, if he sued her for defamation wouldn’t he need to prove her claims were false?
Yes the burden of proof would be on him. Truth is the death of a defamation suit. Discovery is going to be lit.
A fool and his money will be soon parted.
And there sure must be a lengthy list of lawyers willing to help this fool part with his money. We can all point and laugh as other traffickers are outed, the monarchy continues to flail and incriminates further.
I was certain as a fool, pedorapist Andrew would go miserably and embarrassing broke given his history… it will be entertaining to see him ruin the monarchy and bankrupt himself simultaneously even faster than any predicted.
Between Andrew and Fergie, the queen’s inheritance will be spent in a year.
Andrew is delusional.
He should keep outta sight, drop all this BS and be grateful he isn’t in prison.
Where’s Andrew getting the money for a lawsuit? The fact that Charles is paying for his security and still letting him live in Royal Lodge is … telling.
I hope he goes all out and exposes himself for the idiot he is. His hubris is interesting to observe. Ultimately, he is going to look the fool and even more salacious details will be exposed as other victims come forward. I can’t wait. I predict he’ll be broke in a couple of years.
Lawsuits are allegations and shade. But a book will need to have proof behind allegations and if she publishes then you know she has the proof (unlike self-published Scammy). The only thing I want to know from her book is what the actual payoff was. I’ve always guessed it was much higher than 12 million.
No law background here, but it makes sense that if Andrew’s attorneys can question VG under oath, her lawyers can get him up there and question him until the cows come home. Think how many people do not want him to be questioned under oath. If he lies under oath , which I think is likely, he’s in big trouble as well.
After reading Prince Harry’s memoir, it’s obvious that TRF never admits when they are/were wrong. In their minds, they are above reproach.
Andrew’s the one avoiding the FBI. Why is he hesitant to make a statement to the officials? Could it be that he is afraid he may incriminate himself?
Andrew is running scared with the news of Virginia’s memoir, so what does any self-serving, arrogant, narcissistic pervert do when they’re threatened? They tilt at windmills. They fluff up their feathers and point fingers. They act all butt-hurt and indignant, but if he thinks some kangaroo court is going to find in favour of him he is wrong. He’s already proven beyond a shadow of a doubt what a pathetic and ridiculous liar he is, and anything he tries to throw at Charles to squeeze him for money will be debunked. Charles has some very powerful people around him and won’t hesitate to use them to take Andrew down. The BRF is looking worse and worse every damn day and I’m here for the Fall of the House of Windsor.
Some day, in the not-too-distant future, there is going to end up being some kind of docuseries about how the Depp-Heard defamation debacle absolutely changed the way that powerful men, especially celebrities, used the courts to bully and abuse victims. And how that had a trickle-down effect on “regular” people as well. DV experts are already seeing these effects. And you can see it in the way that people reacted to the Jolie-Pitt story as well.
Suddenly, it is okay to disbelieve victims again if you just don’t like them. Or if you once had a crush on their accuser.
But, Andrew is suffering from two issues here: (1) he’d likely be bringing this suit in a British court which has a different defamation process (one that allowed Heard to rightfully win in the UK) and (2) he’s not actually well-liked and I’m not sure there’s any amount of money that could make a troll campaign like the one that Depp used to taint the public and, eventually, the jury pool to side with him.