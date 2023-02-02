Sky: Princess Kate’s Early Years campaign lacks urgency in the cost of living crisis

Something I’ve been thinking about in recent days: the Princess of Wales’s big “launch” of her awareness-raising Early Years campaign, Shaping Us, kind of ended the days-long backlash to Kate and William’s empty-handed visit to a Windsor foodbank. William and Kate were being roasted on social media all weekend for their tone-deaf, hour-long poverty tourism, but now no one is talking about it. Kate managed to successfully change the subject with her keen launch. Except that days into the “launch,” there’s definitely a growing backlash to Shaping Us. It doesn’t help that Shaping Us is nothing new – this is a relaunch of a campaign which Kate has allegedly been working on for years, and after all of these years, Kate doesn’t have anything except a creepy claymation video and the same old basic message: pay attention to me as I talk about how the early years are important. Even the keen-defender royal rota are starting to question Kate’s whole Early Years deal. From Rhiannon Mills’s piece for Sky News:
A few years ago I called up a member of the Kensington Palace press team. They sounded exasperated about a two-page spread in one of the papers about the Princess of Wales’s eyebrows. Just her eyebrows. Can you imagine living that life where every part of your appearance is picked apart, and often overshadows what you have to say.
This week it’s clear the Princess of Wales and her team want to do everything they can to get past that. This is her week where she wants to start a national conversation “to revolutionise the way the UK thinks about those early years of a child’s life” and “to make this her life’s work”, a palace source told me. In cinemas, on billboards, on social media, and from celebrity ambassadors, you’ll see campaign material for “Shaping Us”.
The research makes the compelling case that as a society we simply don’t focus enough on what we can all do – not just parents – to help children in those first five years in life to thrive and become happy healthy adults. But as Kate was surrounded by cameras and crowds in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, the location for the launch of the campaign, it felt like there was something missing. This didn’t feel like the urgent call to action she wants it to be.
Kate is competing against a lot of noise, and I don’t mean just in the market, but in society generally. At a time when so many families are struggling with the cost of living crisis, when day-to-day worries are centered around heating their homes and feeding their children, this needs to be a campaign that grabs you and I’m not sure that it does at the moment. She wants us all to wake up to the fact that we can play a part in making sure children don’t fall through the net, but how do you make people care when they’re struggling enough with their own problems?
[From Sky News]
This is probably the closest the Rota will get to saying Kate’s keenery lacks substance and her endless flashy self-promotion comes across as extremely tone-deaf in the UK’s cost of living crisis. Kate is burning through money on claymation videos, billboards, Meghan copykeening and insubstantial messaging, all while children’s programs are shutting down or seeing their budgets slashed. Coming on the heels of Kate and William’s foodbank poverty tourism, is this the message she wants to send? “Look at me in my new McQueen suit, buying billboards to say nothing.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid, KP.
Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA
Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA
Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA
Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA
Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Pictured: Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Pictured: Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
I hope that the criticism just intensifies. Katy hasn’t been roasted enough and she deserves every bit that she’s gotten, getting and MORE. What a waste of money, time and resources.
For her to even get roasted is huge. The Empress is naked and we all know it. She has no substance, no passion and definitely no charisma. She’s all about rank, curtsies, tiaras and jewels. The RF is falling apart before our very eyes and that’s why Charles wants his Chubbly so badly for the distraction. Pomp and Pageantry are all that’s left for them.
It has been a thing of beauty to see Kate getting roasted this week because it’s so long overdue. She’s been skating by for the last 5 years on Meghan’s back–literally like an ice skater with blades on her feet slicing across Meghan. It’s so glaringly obvious now to the masses how they relied so heavily on H&M to bare the brunt of all their shortcomings. People are finally waking up and seeing what a nothing burger lightweight she is.
It won’t. Palace sources are busy looking for something sussexes related to distract from this mess as we speak.
Oh, it will. Meghan has continued to maintain a low profile and people are starting to point out that the BM manufactured outrage against her and H is only just that- manufactured outrage. In the last couple of days with the spotlight fully on Kate, I don’t think I’ve ever seen this amount of criticism towards her and Will before. With strikes raging across UK, it’ll only get worse for her if she keeps up. She’s piling up hatred towards her and her kids with the constant show off of new expensive clothes, lousy videos and billboards while children in UK literally cannot feed! Funny enough, the only thing that can help Kate right now is to stay away…at least, until she has something that can produce tangible results, in real time, for the people! I will say, one thing she has going is that she and her husband are incredibly forgettable! Two days after, and her campaign has all but fizzled out. If she’s sensible, she’ll lay low and maybe give Andrew center stage! She may not realize it yet but apathy towards her and Will, will serve them well!
The people need to start calling for the government to take back some palaces, dismantle them for parts, sell them to billionaires, and use that money to fund the poor, a category in which more and more citizens are falling. This French Revolution spin-off cannot come soon enough.
Or transform them into apartment units where people can live for a decent price
This. There’s a lot of underutilized space in those palaces, interiors & exteriors as well. Lots of parkland for the under-fives, their older sibs, parents, grandparents–everybody could benefit from that open space.
Where I live we have this awesome program through our government which supports early childhood.
This is essentially it- Child and Family Centres offer free, high-quality programs for families and children from prenatal to 6 years old. You can learn and play with your child, meet people and get advice from early childhood professionals
I go weekly to ours and we get snacks/tea/coffee and right now they have an indoor gym time to allow for gross motor movement.
Does this type of free programming exist in the UK? It seems so easy instead of wasting this money, which I assume has be raised through their charity, to have places apply for grants/scholarships/something meaningful.
I hope the conversation and critical review and her goals continues because what a giant waste of money when people are struggling.
Also a side note: that outfit as expensive as it likely is. Is doing her body no favours. The rule of 3rds should really be explained to her stylist. From shoulders up it looks great…. Below that it’s making her seem oddly shaped, lanky and emphasizing her thinness.
It did used to exist and it was called Sure Start. Sure Start children’s centres were everywhere under the new Labour government and their impact was beginning to be seen in data concerning children’s health and school readiness.
Then the tories cut the service and shut the whole lot down. Yep, those same tories that Kate snuggles up to at her early years roundtable events.
This is why you keep hearing the words Sure Start everywhere you look with this coverage. It’s a mess
Kate has unintentionally accomplished one thing with her keenery. We all now know about the Sure Start program in Great Britain and how when the Tories got in they shut the whole thing down. Is the Labour Party smart and effective enough to grab this gift and run with it? They should be putting up their own billboards promoting this now defunct program as the answer to Kate’s dreams about “the early years”.
@bre
Are you from Germany?
My friend goes to a similar program.
This is exactly what SureStart did and its loss is felt! There’s loads of church baby and toddler groups that provide this a morning a week but they all cost money. Plus your baby gym classes, wriggletots etc, but again, they cost money. SureStart closing has created a two tier society: kids whose parents can afford those groups and kids whose parents can’t. And Kate is right: that has an impact! If Littles don’t go to groups like that they start nursery (which is free from age 4) with a lot to learn about socialisation etc.
Sorry, I have so many feelings about SureStart closing!
@BRE
Kate in her thinness is trying to compete with Willie’s Rosebushes.
More playing to cameras.
It was surprising to see a member of the royal rota criticise Kate. I think it would mean more if it came from the tabloids but that will never happen. Kate’s press team are a bunch of amateurs as they don’t get that the press only talks about Kate’s clothes because she never says anything of substance on her engagements.
Surprising and welcome. Would love to see even more state the obvious, aside from Rhiannon and Omid. Bc the hollowness is impossible not to see. I’m just imagining the rota covering these events. They have to be talking amongst themselves and saying and? And what else? But v few of them will write that.
Hopefully this will get the ball rolling and give more RRs the confidence to speak the truth. No one wants to be the first one to break ranks, but now…
The eyebrow comment is fascinating!!! However, she has zero leg to stand on, nor will get my sympathy. Yes, it is frustrating that as a woman, our appearance is judged and scrutinised, and often the thing men (#notallmen) think about or speak about as opposed to our ideas. HOWEVER, she had KP deny that she was taking botox, which is only making her eyebrow situation worse. Since she decided denying the botox was more important than say, standing up against the racist abuse her sister in law was undergoing, or CORRECTING the record about the fact that she was the one who made her black sister in law cry, she cannot complain about the fact her eyebrows received 2 pages in the papers.
Also, if the team were actually keen to get past that, they wouldn’t have her wear yet another new, expensive outfit during the COL crisis.
Kate herself is responsible for the fact that her outfits is all people talk about. And it’s because it’s the only thing she has to offer. She had 10 years. 10 years in where she could have made a difference or set something up and all she did was have babies and shop.
Yeeeeeep. Which, fine, if she wants to be known for her outfits and babies only, then that’s on her (whether that’s an acceptable vocation when she is paid by my taxes, is another conversation). However, if she wants to be known for other things too, she needs to do the work. Doing the work doesn’t mean bringing 9 photographers to a 1-hour ‘engagement’ where you freeze pose and give scary eyes and grins because you can’t move your botoxed-eyebrows, but want to seem like you care, because we all know you don’t.
12 years, not 10. Makes it even worse.
Kate is finally being outed for the lightweight that she is. But that red suit is outing her aging by her neck.
She was always a lightweight imo. Not using her degree,no career and the worst she pretends to be an expert
@Tessa, You’re really on point. If K stopped all the fa’keenery and pretense and did something with her degree, it would be amazing and life altering for so many young ones.
Imagine if once a month. Only once a month, because once a week is too exacting for K, once a month every month — K hosts an art class for children at “a” palace. Everyone gets a picture, a tour, a meal, a smock, art supplies to keep, K teaches a class, and the children take home their creations. For so little? K could actually inspire a generation of artists for two hours a month
Brave of Sky….
The issues of being unable to heat your home, or pay for food for your children, worrying what next – do not sit well alongside a mumbled message or finger wagging from a woman with 4 palaces and a ton of staff – telling us to wake up and do more.
Also her message isn’t a key to unlocking anything. ‘Shaping us’ – well what does it mean?
Does poverty shape us?
Does cold shape us?
Does living in fear shape us?
Obviously the answer is yes and yet what does she propose happen?
She is asking parents, already frightened, to understand that this will all impacts on their children over their lifespan. Not everyone has the privilege or means to be able do change their circumstances. Unless she has a pot of funding in the millions from the Duchy this message is scolding and not supportive or useful.
The Conservative government have almost completely dismantled SureStart – a proven method of supporting families who were or who might be struggling. Unless she calls them out on how this behaviour negatively impacted on ‘shaping us’ – whatever is the point of this?
Sky is owned by Murdoch. Not brave at all.
Indeed. No action made by a Murdoch outlet is done out of bravery.
There was a video on Twitter of a 7 year old girl doing a Ted talk, about the early years, and she was brilliant.
That red suit screams Nancy Pelosi. Perchance William made an offhand comment once admiring Pelosi’s style?
That red suit actually screams Meghan.
I love this so much. All of the royals* are utterly useless and Kate is the worst of them.
*I’ll grant that Charles is technically intelligent and has done impressive things in building up businesses within the family properties as well as trying to do things with the environment…but he’s useless and ineffective about helping the public at large.
So are we just going to skip over the fact that this royal reporter is admitting to casually calling up KP staff while listening to them complain and explain about a spread article about Keen?
Nope we are not. But it’s not the first time that reporters have admitted to getting briefed by the palace just to lie in our faces and claim that such things don’t happen.
When they decided to stay quiet about the attacks on Meghan and in some cases even provide help to write them, they opened up a Pandora’s box to eventually go after all of the family. And in the hierarchy of who gets protected over others, kate is at the bottom of the list now that H and M are gone. Had kate denied the crying story and not just let it go on (and this is being generous and pretending that Camilla put out the story in the first place) then she would have more to stand on. But petty stories have been given free rein and they are now targeting her.
Kate should be hanging her head in shame. But sure Kate, go buy more new outfits to show off in while children hoard what little food they have.
The professionals and aristos they like to invite to celebrate there empty vanity projects must laugh themselves silly over her and Peggy..
“Buying billboards to say nothing.” That pretty much encapsulates the whole thing. It’s legit bizarre.
They billboard is a direct competition to “one up” Spotifys advertising of Archetypes with Meghan. This entire thing is just unbelievably vain. Have to wonder which one of them will publish a book to try to show up the Sussex’s🤔 who have two books published, and Spare is breaking records weekly.
The eyebrow comment cracked me up, because it did not have to be included at all and was clearly a swipe at the current state of Kate’s face and her wonky eyebrow.
This line:
“She wants us all to wake up to the fact that we can play a part in making sure children don’t fall through the net”
Is that what she wants? Is that the point of this? And if so, how do we play that part? What is it that I should be doing that I am currently not doing? What is it that the writers on this blog should be doing that they are not doing, to ensure that “children don’t fall through the net”? What should any of us be doing that we are not doing?
That’s where this campaign ends up just failing. Yes yes awareness. Yes yes we know she can’t be political. (or so they tell us.) But surely there is something between “awareness” and “political” right? I mean I’ve seen Facebook memes with more information than this campaign.
For example, I saw one just 20 minutes ago in my feed about how children process our facial expressions and the tone of our voices something like 30 seconds before they process what we are saying, so its important to make sure you are moderating your expression and tone appropriately to make sure the child processes your words appropriately and they feel safe with what you are saying. Now I have no clue if that is true. but it was SOMETHING, right? It was something that stuck in my head (even if just for 20 minutes lol) and made me think about how children process what we’re saying. It described something that many people may not fully realize, and gave a one sentence solution for what we can do going forward now that we know.
(again no clue if that graphic was accurate, just bringing it up to show how in a few sentences you can convey a great deal of information.)
I feel like this campaign is telling someone who is on a diving board on the deep end of the pool with no water – “do you know you’re on a diving board?” and the person says “yes I’m aware” but the campaigner never says “well there’s no water so don’t jump.” Or something. It’s a messy analogy lol but its what came to my head. Like she’s not even fully explaining the problem, and there is no solution offered, even a very basic or obvious one.
There are several problems with the awareness campaign, the main being that it’s condescending to pretend that most people don’t know that it’s important to provide young children with a good head start. Not only is it something that has been discussed in academia for over a century, but there was an actual program in place in the UK to help with that very issue. Kate pretends that nothing existed until she got Catherine Quinn to start the PR push and pretend that this is Kate’s life issue.
It clearly isn’t. Kate never did any volunteer work pre marriage on this issue and she very rarely visited schools and nurseries prior to the announcement in late 2018, coincidentally days before Meghan launched her successful cook book. Kate visited more sports types events that had kids.
Part of the problem is that people can see she isn’t sincere about this and showing up in a new designer outfit and posing for photos doesn’t help kids. And that video doesn’t do much of anything except appear to shame women who have a job outside the home. Everything about this is very shallow.
I also thought, “Wait, wait, wait? That was the message she was trying to convey?” Either the article is bad at reporting Kate’s central message, or Kate’s central message is hollow and, as I’m reading it, plain weird. I had not understood at all that she wanted society at large to be personally involved with this. Wanting everyone to be on board with more funding? Sure. That’s logical. But this makes it sound like she wants adults to go around making the day of a 5 and under brighter.
Are people in the UK supposed to approach random small children now? “You two, how old are you? Oh, you’re four? Lovely! You are strong and hard working and kind! Have a wonderful day! But your brother here is six? Tough luck, kid. Cross your fingers for reincarnation and a better start next time.”
I had sort of the same reaction. I’m not a parent, so–what is it I should be doing in this societal effort?
Style over substance, as usual.
Not offering any kind of solution, no pointing at existing programs — like Sure Start, which their good friends the Tories mostly dismantled.
Just reinventing the wheel, so that madame gets to parade around like the Mumbling Copykeen that she is.
And I liked Airrly Yarrs better than Shaping Us, which reminds me of… dunno, shapeware?
I live in the US and the mornings financial news said the UK is the only tip 6 economy that is actually in recession If that is true why isn’t the RF tightening their belts and actually doing some real work?
Yep we are currently the worst performing economy in the west, even worse that Russia!!!!!
Our country is literally falling apart and she can do it spend thousands on new clothes and fresh botox, repeating the same bullshit every year.
She’s an idiot and no amount of turd polishing will ever change that. She is fast becoming the new embarrassment to the RF.
I saw this tweeted yesterday by a former Australian politician ;
“UK’s decline. By the end of next year average British family will be poorer than the average Slovenian one. By end of decade the average British family will be poorer than the average Polish one. Why would Scotland stay? On the way to strategic irrelevance.”
Meanwhile the Wails have 4 houses and Kate debuts more bespoke mcqueen while listening and learning about food banks and this new mess. Even her ‘fans’ are subdued.
This is why H&M should stay away from the Chubbly. All that money, gold, and crowns are going to look awful in the context of how the economy is going. Things are about to get rough for the UK and they would do best to stay far away from it.
I’m starting to wonder if the royal rota are becoming resentful that WanK can’t/won’t compete at the level the Sussex’s are at. I’m sure they would LOVE to have something to brag about and claim that that Will and Kate are better at this service/philanthropy game than the Sussex’s and are more effective because they are royals that stayed within the system. Or to simply be able to say “See! If Will and Kate can do this within the institution, then Harry and Meghan could have too! But they left because they were selfish and greedy!”
But WanK is giving them nothing to work with.
Lol, WanK is giving the RR exactly what they’ve always given them. It’s just that, since H&M, the RR have become accustomed to a richer diet. After feasting on filet mignon, it’s hard to go back to Burger King.
@Eurydice, perfect comment
I must say I love this for the press. They chased out the most dynamic and charismatic royals and now stuck with boring lightweights William and Kate
There is a clip on social media from a little girl, Molly Wright who made the case for and of the importance of a healthy environment with the possibility of proper connections for children’s brain growth, empathy and proper social interactions.
She used clips in the TED talk to illustrate her presentation.
I am unsure if Kate can be more effective that Molly, because if done properly she would have to go against the present day governmental policies.
I will repeat my former comment where she could’ve used these resources by helping an underfunded school, library, after school program or fund programs for toddlers.
The timing is also tone deaf, there is a strike? by the teachers, this is following the NHS work stoppages.
Molly has succinctly covered what is needed, she is less than ten years old.
There is no useful explanation for this except public relations as a cooing mechanism for fear.
* public relations as a coping mechanism in the face of fear of erasure from a population that is becoming more unsettled with their government.
I remember one of the main talking points when Kate turned 40 was about her new confidence. I’m not sure I’d call it confidence but lately, particularly since the Queen died, she’s looked very… smug? I wonder what’s behind it.
My guess is that she has moved a rung up the royal ladder, which finally puts her above her more accomplished sister and sister in law.
She’s thrilled to be Princess of Wales. This is what she wanted. She’s so happy to finally be married to The Heir, rather than the heir to the heir. Remember how fast they changed their social media handles after the Queen’s death was announced? Less than 15 minutes to go from Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to duke and duchess of Cornwall. She wants the duchy money, she wants the Wales title, and now she has them both and so far she has escaped any additional work expectations etc.
No wonder she’s smug.
Perfectly stated, and I couldn’t agree more.
However, I really do believe she (and W) are on borrowed time with the UK media now. They’ve been muzzled for too long.
So….. the issue here is that this campaign needs to “grab” lower and middle income families to tell them TAKE CARE OF YOUR LITTLE KIDS (not the big ones it’s over for them) NOW? While they struggle with cost of living? Jesus Christ I am at a loss.
Pretty sure most families understand that the well-being of their babies and toddlers is important. I bet a lot of them go so far as to care about their older kids too! How is brow beating them to be more AWARE helping anyone??
This Campaign has never been nothing more than Vanity project for Kate this whole thing came together because Kate couldn’t handle being upstaged by Meghan cooking Together cookbook. A project that to this day helps woman and children with meals . While Kate project is just for herself she gets to get her pictures taken spend money buying billboards buying clothes copying Meghan style . Kate is a dimwit empty headed Tool she doesn’t do anything of value I’m glad people are finally waking up the Royal family doesn’t do anything for charities all the money in the world these people have Kate has five homes access to billions of dollars yet all she can come up with a clay video word salad and walk around a market asking vendors who living paychecks to paycheck how their childhood was . Kate and her lackeys pick this project because she and her advisor thought she be able to get pictures of her with white babies and adorable white toddler and every Kate Stan would automatically start comparing her to Diana and praise her on social media.
Was Kate ever this smiley and “manic” before Meghan came on the scene? I think not. Of course not.
Well this is what happens when you treat people like idiots. Anyone can see Kate’s “campaign” is just empty noise. What is it actually saying? What is it recommending?
“Raising awareness” and “start a national conversation” (that again) are completely meaningless, just soundbites – and rather hackneyed ones, at that.
There really is a shift in how the Press are reporting Royal matters here (UK) though, which is interesting. It’s slight, but it’s definitely starting.
Timing is everything, and this is not the right time, Kate! Pay attention to the world around you! The economy is in tatters & you wear a new McQueen suit? Teachers are striking & you tell everyone how important the first five years are? You shut down a marketplace at lunchtime & mumble at the vendors about their childhoods but buy nothing? (Still not sure what the heck that was all about.)
It lack urgency and seriousness. Wasty Katy.