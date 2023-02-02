Prince William ‘feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted’

It’s certainly interesting to watch as Prince Harry said clearly and repeatedly, on camera and in print, what he wants and what he will and will not do. He would like to eventually have a relationship with his father and brother. He wants an apology from them to his wife. He will never return to the UK permanently, nor will he ever be a “working royal” again. In Spare, Harry also detailed William’s violent assault on him in the kitchen of Nottingham Cottage – go back and re-read those passages, because they are still haunting. The way William was burning with rage and unable to be reasoned with, the way William isolated Harry and attacked him, first verbally and then physically, all because Harry wouldn’t agree that Meghan needed “to go,” that Harry wouldn’t sign off on William’s orchestrated destruction of Meghan. In the aftermath of all of those revelations, William has assumed an air of grievance, as if Harry had “attacked” him and betrayed him. Now, the abuser wants people to know that he can’t trust Harry. O RLY.
The royal rift continues? Prince William “wants to move on” after the release of Prince Harry‘s bombshell memoir, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. William, 40, “has made no effort to speak to Harry” following the debut of Spare in January, the insider tells Us.
Senior members of the royal family — including William and Charles, 72 — have not officially commented on Spare‘s revelations. A second source tells Us, however, that the future monarch is growing more wary of his younger sibling.
“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” the insider says, adding that “there has been a massive breach of trust” due to the “leaking” of certain stories.
[From Us Weekly]
Again, there’s no denial. There’s never been a denial that William physically assaulted Harry in NottCott, and then “lunged” at Harry repeatedly just after their grandfather’s funeral. There’s never been a denial that William regularly spoke and wrote torrents of abuse directed at Harry and Meghan. William can’t say that he’s mad about Harry LYING about him. William’s mad that Harry “leaked” certain stories. Harry didn’t leak anything – he told his story, which includes being neglected for much of his life and being repeatedly physically and verbally abused by William.
It’s also fascinating to watch as Charles and William’s difference of opinion plays out ahead of the Chubbly. Charles does want to make some kind of peace, Charles has wanted that all along, for an end to his sons’ many dramas. William doesn’t want peace, he wants capitulation. William keeps raging about how Harry “can’t be trusted” and that Harry is “smoke and mirrors” because William can’t deal with the fact that he can’t control Harry in any way.
William IMO is smoke and mirrors and not to be trusted. Wills playing victim again. Pathetic.
Exactly – WanK are the smoke and mirrors couple.
“WanK” that’s hilarious!
It is. However I can’t claim authorship, someone else on CB originated it first.
Okay, that’s so much better than my “Keeny weeny”
OMG WanK is the perfect moniker for them. Inspired even. He is right…he has lost his control over Harry and can no longer trust that Harry will keep quiet and be abused like a proper victim. But Will is the smoke and mirrors. Harry is absolutely who he has always said he is.
The Royal family is always about projection. You can tell what they are doing by just looking at what they claim H&M are doing. Pathetic but predictable
Uh-huh, sure. Except that what I think is that William’s pride has been battered, and his cover blown. He knows full well that Harry leaving left a huge gap in so far as Work goes. Harry and Megan have been gone three years. What has William actually achieved in those three years? That’s right, sweet f-a. Earthshot? How much work did he actually do on that? I’m thinking sweet.f-a. William is a shirker, not a worker, a fact that he would have preferred be kept hidden. He must have chewed out both the insides of his cheeks by now, with all the anger he carries.
LMAO at a guy who spends millions to throw a party for environmental scientists… and doesn’t invite the scientists, calling his brother, who has produces actionable results, “smoke and mirrors.”
I am so tired of this man baby and his tantrums
And charles doesn’t want peace. Not at all. He just wants people to think he does. I believe he’s more than happy to see the back of harry, meg, and their kids. He just wants his youngest son to remain silent
TRANSLATION: I can’t continue my two-faced, abusive, back stabbing, leaking ways because Harry might call me out on it AND release the other 400 pages he held back.
Right Harry says to your face what William will say behind your back. I know whom I trust and respect more. Harry is saying there will be a lot less covering up of abuse or protecting abusers. So don’t try me, Willie. And Willie cannot handle that his abusive ways will be called on the carpet. That’s not how he was raised!
It should be the other way around.
Reading about the attack brought me back to some documentary I saw many years ago about Princess Margaret. There was a part about how happy she was with that fellow who was divorced, and how she had to do a radio broadcast to tell the British people that she left him because they, the people, had her heart first and foremost. I always thought that was bullshit. I wonder how Margaret was actually treated. What precedents were set with her? I think the RF is just repeating what they did to her with Harry, except this time it isn’t working. All that to say: I don’t think William is in a vacuum here, and I suspect his family sees nothing wrong with what he did and is continuing to do. It’s just the way things are done in that family.
Margaret chose to stay and enjoy all the perks Royal life.
Giving Margaret just a bit of grace… I’ve read in several places about the poor education she received as a child, and the amount of control she was subjected to throughout her life. She was all of 25 when she decided not to marry Peter Townsend, which frankly was an understandable decision given that her family absolutely did not support that relationship and going against her family’s wishes would have endangered Townsend’s military career further than it had already been damaged by association with her.
Harry talked about life as a royal being basically held prisoner in a gilded cage, and Margaret’s entire life story is an example of how badly that destroys a person’s spirit.
Not to mention Townsend groomed her, and when her husband treated her like shit he was still a much-beloved figure in her family.
Margaret was spoiled and bratty, but yeah, it didn’t come from nowhere.
William only “wants to move on” if Harry returns (without Meghan) to be his abused, gaslighted scapegoat once again.
And Charles only wants peace on his terms which are very much like William’s.
Neither has any intention or interest in providing Harry with what he wants which is a loving father and brother who do not abuse him or his wife and don’t collude with the media to destroy them.
Massive breach of trust is on you Billy. You physically attacked your own brother and used the trash tabloid media to abuse your sister-in-law. Fuck off forever.
Yep, and stay fucked off. The end. I don’t have enough foul names for that ridiculous man.
So, this is not a “leaking of certain stories.” Harry did not “leak” anything. Harry said it with his whole chest, using his words, putting his face to the story. What William did for years to Harry was “leaking.” (btw, I kind of want a “William Leaked First” shirt, like the Han Shot First shirts from A New Hope lol).
And yes, it is really interesting, looking at the aftermath of Spare, about what has been denied and what has not. Like stans/bots insist that the whole thing is a fraud because Harry did not get an Xbox the birthday after his mother died. (I think he said he was told that was what she got him, because he did not remember.) Anyway, they’re hyperfocusing on things like that, where Harry is very clear that it is his childhood memory after a very traumatic experience, and not on the things like “William assaulted Harry” because they know that’s true. They know Harry was constantly thrown to the press. They know someone at either CH or KP leaked the original Sussexit story. etc.
none of the real bombshells in the book are being disputed in any way shape or form.
Absolutely, Becks1. I was waiting for the onslaught of counter-narratives about Will and Kate in the aftermath of Spare, but it never happened. I assumed that if Harry’s book portrayed Will as violent and distant and Kate as arrogant and mean, there would be multiple stories about how nice they both were and how normal they both behaved despite their circumstances. But…crickets. Every defense of those two has been based around the notion that Harry shouldn’t tell tales out of school, which ain’t gonna get it done in 2023. They must be ridiculously unpleasant.
People have been posting old videos of Harry and this bully on Twitter and with the information and context we have now, they pretty much confirm what a piece of 💩 Peggy is.
Mental health advocate everyone, such an understanding and good boy 😐
Knowing what we now know, the mere sight of William makes me physically sick. This is supposed to be our “king” 🙄
What a gaslighting b*tch
I love the scepticism that comes from the majority of the British public who Know that the tabloids are rubbish and don’t kiss their butts 24/7 but WHY, WHY do we always let these abusers get away. We never call them out
You are not a mental health advocate w. You’re just an abusive narcissist who believes everything should belong to him and him alone all because you were born with a golden spoon in your mouth. You’re no king, and neither are you a leader. You’re just a wimp so Shut the f*ck up and sit the f*ck down
Sorry guys. I’m mad about this
No apologies needed. I’m mad about it too and I’m American! I don’t have to tolerate William as my future King, but I feel for all those who do. I am concerned about the British people. They deserve better than Chuck and Camilla, than Will and Kate. And better than the Tories, too.
I’m not even joking when I say that I feel a little guilty that we got Harry. Not that he’s our “Prince” or anything, but he’s living in the US, raising his family here, and trying to make a difference for veterans and others here and around the world. He’s just such a mensch. When I think about him and Meghan and their kids out in sunny California, I can’t help but smile.
Everything is projection with this egg-headed bully, so this is really his own self-reflection. And it’s completely true, when it comes to William. He is smoke and mirrors – nothing we see about him is the accurate picture of who he is or what his marriage is. And he isn’t to be trusted – he’s a cheating, lying, abusive, gaslighting, lazy, pathetic man baby. And he disappears for weeks at a time doing god knows what.
These articles make me laugh so much with the first sentence saying Willy has moved on and he’s never talking about his brother again…Harry, who? says Willy. And then in the next sentence the ‘palace sources’ list grievance after grievance that Willy (or Chuckles) has against Harry, which all boil down to Harry living his own life. It’s comical and so very pathetic.
This is the bully telling you to ‘stop hitting yourself’ as they hold your arm and hit you with it. The future king and head of the church of England ladies and gentlemen!
William is a very demented damaged man. He believes what he has been told the entirety of his life and is completely lost without Harry covering his back. Right now he is reeling because Harry is long gone and he knows no one will have his back and no one will be truly supporting him without wants. Everything he does hence forth will be about vindictiveness. And that will forever be his undoing. The best man won and is gone and William can only blame himself but of course, it is Meghan’s fault. A pathetic pitiful man.
And, for that reason alone, he shouldn’t be king.
It is interesting that no one has denied that William assaulted Harry. They haven’t even denied that William bullied both Harry and Meghan.
Way to tell on yourself, Peg. “Leaking” means “bad stuff Harold was supposed to keep secret in service to ME and at great cost to himself.” NOPE.
Every day, these awful people sink lower and lower.
Projection, anyone?
Smoke and mirrors is leaking through anonymous sources. Harry put his name on it.
I hope for H&M’s sake that they never go back to the UK. I know H will but I don’t trust W. I know ppl want the monarchy gone but I do think there’s a good chance W will be king and H should accept that when that happens, he should never step foot in England ever again.
I agree, and I think that both H&M saw the writing on the wall. The Queen was probably their best/biggest ally in the family (not saying much, but..). Now that she’s gone and C&C are in charge, the landscape is a lot less friendly. And once William is king…yikes. He will see H&M as his biggest threats until the day he dies.
I hope Harry is a thorn in his foot for the rest of his days. No rest for the wicked, William.
I’m keeping my fingers tightly crossed that:
(a) H will start his Spotify podcast any minute now
(b) the podcast will be about mental health/fitness
(c) that a huge part of this mental health series will be about abuse within families
(d) that they will explore gaslighting and DARVO
(e) that H will use his life experience as examples All. Da. Damn. Time. throughout the series
(f) that BullyBoyWilly will become so incandescent with rage after seeing himself in every episode that his puppeteers will be unable to continue hiding his true character and it will spill over into the global public domain so that everyone can see who he really is.
Kingston I will join you in keeping my fingers crossed for that. I think it would do a lot of good for a lot of people, and the petty part of me would love it for him.
After reading Spare, I am struck again by the idea of “family” with the RF. They are a business more than a family. Harry was treated much differently than William from the get go. All the “We’re a normal family” and “Phil was at the barbecue” and the little anecdotes are the smoke and mirrors. There’s no warmth and no love except what came from Diana, and even that was lost. Harry’s working through the loss and trauma and dysfunction, but William is still very much the person he was when his mother was taken from him.
Need a T-shirt that says,
Good King Henry speaks . . .
Willileaks
You know it chafes Willy’s ass that Diana said that about Harry.
Would have made a great book title.
At a most basic level, there are few differences between William and his father. They are both pretty ruthless.
But KC3 has learned to ‘read the room’ and knows when to APPEAR flexible. KC3 can still provide some of the “soft diplomacy” that the government needs from the monarchy.
But his heir just gives off the airs of an ego with no impulse control. He’s undermining his own usefulness.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the kind of love that Harry seems to have for Willy. But while I might be puzzled about that, I am very sure in my own mind that despite his bleatings to the contrary, Willy does not love Harry.
I have 4 brothers (no sisters) whom I love very much and we remain very close, up to now when we’re all in our 50s. We’ve been thru a couple of traumatic incidents during our life together as a family, including the death of both parents (during our adulthood) and an attack on our home when we were children, where murderous criminals kicked in our front door and it was only the supernaturally quick reflexes of our dad that prevented them from getting inside our small house, altho it didnt prevent my oldest brother from being shot and severely wounded up to this day.
So I understand Harry’s belief that because of the traumatic death of their mother, he and Willy share an experience unique to them as brothers and I do believe H believes it binds them. However, I dont believe Willy shares that sentiment.
I know for a fact that if any of my brothers had treated me the way Willy treated and continues to treat H, I would NOT go around declaring love for that sibbling.
I look forward to the day when, thru continued therapy, H comes to realize that the love he thinks he and Willy share is not real.
I am so sorry your family went through that. How terrifying. A break-in is traumatizing and leaves you feeling so shaken, especially when it is violent as yours was. My apartment was broken into when I was in grad school, in the middle of the night when my roommates and I were in bed. He didn’t hurt us, just stole things. But we were so scared. I didn’t sleep for months.
I hope your brother is doing OK and glad to hear you all are still close.
Harry called William balding and violent and no one from KP tried to disprove it. This is the most serious hit to Burger King’s Golden Boy image since his looks went down the tubes. I wonder how much affection the British public actually has for William now, and YouGov polls don’t count.
Well, it wouldn’t be much use to try to deny the balding part. And William being bald isn’t even a big deal, IMO. Plenty of men lose their hair and still manage to be good-looking. Harry’s hair is going, but he’s likable and charismatic enough that he can pull it off.
It’s Will’s personality that makes him so unattractive. Knowing what he did to Harry makes him downright scary looking to me. And watching their joint interviews from back when they both had full heads of hair, in which Will continually derides and talks over Harry, makes it clear he was always a snide bully.
A couple of those old interviews were on twitter, and H just looks so tired of it all. He still addressed the interview in a thoughtful way, but he was just enduring the insults bc what could he do? W is speaking so fast – almost tripping over himself – trying to criticize H as many times as he can while the camera is rolling. There is something seriously and profoundly wrong with W.
So much for the press saying, “He really is an elegant man.” I’m still laughing and that was months ago … years? I think it was Dampier, if I’m not mistaken, the same idiot who tried to say Meghan said she owed credit to Kate for her successful SmartWorks clothing launch. I honestly don’t know how these obsequious ass-clowns do their jobs with a straight face.
William surrounds himself with people that tell him what he wants to hear. Simon Case who continually shown himself to lack judgement and creates drama everywhere he goes is currently on the Privy Council, Jason Knauf, who inserted himself needlessly (& unsuccessfully) into the court case against the mail and created the HR drama against the will of the parties involves is still on ES BofD, and Christian Jones, who “left” KP after it was revealed his partner had taken money for selling stories was apparently at Kate’s BAFTA event this week. This doesn’t even get into Charles’ people. There can’t be reconciliation while their is no recognition of the poor choice of characters the royals surround themselves with. Reflects who the royals are.
Playing the victim card is about all Will has left to draw attention.
If this isn’t indicative of classic bullying behaviour and thinking, I don’t know what is. Imagine considering it a betrayal that someone is speaking out about you shoving them into an uncomfortable and unfair existence for shoving their partner into an uncomfortable and unfair existence. This is someone to fear.
I don’t believe chucky wants peace . I believe he wants to appear to want peace because it makes him look kingly . If he wanted peace he would put willy the wank in a time out In the corner and take away all his toys until he learned how to be a fully functional person.
Second, willy wanka is the biggest man baby ever / he wants to continue to abuse Harry but Harry has to remain silent about it . I hope this deranged dictating abusive A.H gets what’s coming to him soon . People need to keep bringing attention to what wily did . No one should ever forget or stop reminding people that he is an abuser, physically and mentally.
William and Kate need to get their mess together now. William is now one heartbeat away from becoming head of state and head of nation, so his and Kate’s actions should be scrutinized. The docuseries and Spare are causing people to take a harder look at the future of the monarchy; and to an extent (very little) forcing the BM to be more critical.
With everything going on in England with the Tories and Brexit throwing the country into a recession that sounds like it will be devastating and will change the balance of power leaving them virtually impotent on the world stage, it will be interesting to see if a general election change of leadership(Party) will effect how the government and public deal with the Monarchy. I get a strong feeling the subjects over there are at a pivotal point and the Monarchy which is all “smoke and mirrors” would be very wise to tread lightly and start cleaning up their family disfunction and the mess that they have made.
What more is there for William to say? All he can do is whine at this point. His behavior is egregious. He can’t control Harry or Meghan, “Spare” confirmed a lot of what we suspected and he is a lot worse. Maybe he should be working more on himself and his rages and stop being such a vindictive b*tch.
No one has ever had the nerve to tell William how inappropriate his behaviour has been towards his brother.
In platonic terms Harry used his maturity found the courage and wisdom to know what to fear.
It is not William’s lack of passion and purpose.
Nor, his constant need to use transference and projection to cope.
Who does not recognize his absurdist notion of loyalty??
Harry’s unbridled loyalty is not part of William’s inheritance.
It seems that he is issuing a “Watch me”, but what is the follow up??
Is this more of the same old, same old that has become public??
If so, it is dull and achingly boring.
Maybe Harry will give him a proper demonstration of dignified silence.
The Royal Reporters and the British media knew all along that William is a hot head a bully and is violence they knew he assault Harry more than once. There nothing in spare that the Royal family can deny because it’s the truth there evidence of the palace and the royal reporter working in step by step on stories to be in their favor there evidence of the royal family hiring former daily mail employees throwing the media Christmas party. William know he can’t deny what he done all he can do is muddled the water and play victim get his lackeys in the media to create a sob story about how William can’t trust because of Harry what finally telling the truth about William he not hiding behind sources like the royal family. William and Kate are finally being exposed for the frauds that they are and the Royal reporters know that their lies and narratives of William and Kate being the perfect normal family who are so in love and have the perfect little white family . That not true at all instead William and Kate are two jealous racist trolls who like enjoying having Meghan and Harry around to torture because they are envious of Meghan and Harry.
It’s always projection with these people. When they leak about Harry and Meghan being damaged goods and unhinged narcissists, they’re referring to themselves. The same thing is happening here.