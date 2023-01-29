Prince William & Kate are getting cooked for their foodbank poverty tourism

It actually feels amazing to watch as one of the big discussion points on this blog becomes a national and international conversation. In this case, it’s the fact that Prince William and Kate are poverty tourists who show up empty-handed to visit poor people or refugees. Last week, Will and Kate stopped by the Windsor Foodshare, a food bank located just minutes away from their fourth home, Adelaide Cottage. Will and Kate arrived empty-handed, stayed for about an hour, posed with some food and several volunteers, and then made a self-serving fan-cam about it without ever including information about the food bank or how to make donations on their social media. This followed William and Kate’s repeated empty-handed visits to refugees as well, where they also failed to provide information about where their fans could donate. The point of William and Kate’s visits is not to help or encourage others to help. The point is that William and Kate are making it all about them. This time, their visit to the Windsor Foodshare has become some kind of inflection point.
The Prince and Princess of Wales made a “surprise visit” to Dedworth Green Baptist Church in Windsor on Thursday. The royals were pictured talking to staff and packing food supplies into bags. William asked: “What is the hardest thing? How do you start setting up a food bank?”
They were then taken to the church where they helped a team preparing 98 food vouchers which can feed just under 200 people. William packed food deliveries which feed a family of four while Kate checked food labels were in date. At one stage when she was chatting to a group of four volunteers, William joked that they should pick up the pace and stop chatting. He also joked with one volunteer that Kate usually does the shopping and laughed with another about knobbly vegetables.
A video of the visit prompted anger on social media from some, with the couple accused of being part of a “publicity stunt”.
Graham Smith, the CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic, told The National: “These visits are little more than PR for the royals. They’re aware how bad their extravagant tax-funded lifestyles look during a cost-of-living crisis. Now they want us to believe they’re rolling up their sleeves for foodbank charities. A brief trip round the corner from one of their palatial homes smacks of cynicism, not genuine concern. If they were concerned they wouldn’t be accepting the £22 million a year income from the Duchy of Cornwall or the state-funded homes.”
Another Twitter user said: “How do they not realise how offensive and insensitive this is? Multi-millionaires funded by the public visiting a foodbank. It’s obscene.”
One person added: “Such a shock and surprise a fucking camera crew were there. This country is so broken The future King exploiting the poverty of peasants for a photo op.”
Staff were reportedly told the royals were coming just an hour before.
Here’s the thing – there are ways for royals or politicians to visit foodbanks, homeless shelters and refugee centers without it smacking of hypocrisy, out-of-touch cruelty and tone-deaf self-aggrandizement. Again, none of the criticism would be this brutal if William and Kate had shown up with bags and boxes full of food to donate. Very little of the criticism would be this hostile if William and Kate were capable of using their position to put the spotlight on the charities and organizations rather than themselves. And no, none of this is the fault of the Sussex Squad. This is William and Kate being tone-deaf a–holes yet again.
Sick of seeing us being played for f*cking fools here. The Royal Family showed up to a Foodbank yesterday.. nothing but swooning press articles all day.. they didn’t bring so much as a packet of f*cking crisps.
— Mikey Walsh (@thatbloodyMikey) January 27, 2023
They deserve it and more. And instead of them taking lessons from it they sent Richard palmer to act the fool and blame the Sussex squad for making people call out their tone deaf desperate PR move
Jesus people – they donated their time, their smiles and kHate wore a special wiglet. FFS what more do you poor peasants want from us.
You can tell it was last minute as their clothes weren’t matching! Guess Peggy doesn’t have a sweater to match her at his house.
UPDATE – they are still being dragged on twitter about this. LOLZ all day – the chickens are roosting for these 2 useless twats. Even her wiglet seemed embarrassed to be there, it looked liked it was trying to make a run for it.
And the roasting is from accounts under articles posted by Jobson and Becky English and not by squad people.
I know it might blow Palmolive’s mind, but many people find it offensive to show up to a food bank for under an hour with multiple photographers and a videographer wearing clothes worth an amount that could feed a family for a month.
This is a viral moment as bad as the flop tour and a lot of the criticism is coming from regular British people.
You said (and have been saying) it best.
Also…Kates hair looks crazy. Who is she trying to fool? She must be covering up serious hair loss.
Lmao i see what they tried to do here by adding that statement from the anti monarchy group. Sorry people but the criticism comes from people who wouldn’t care either way. Not specifically from the squad or anti-monarchists.
And there were articles that they arrived with two cars and two drivers (that’s interesting)! They also brought a videographer and several photographers. How to say “This is all pr” without saying, “This is all pr”. They arrived @ 10:35 and left by 11:30. And there have been some very thoughtful comments on social media about the glorification of food banks in Britain these days. They would not be necessary if the government was doing its job.
The problem for Kate and William is that they accept money for their excessive lifestyle from the same place that could instead be providing food to the people who need to attend food banks. Royalists try to pretend otherwise but the cost of supporting them takes away from those who need it most.
And kate making comments that she was still learning about foodbanks at 41 is just offensive. She spent what is more than the annual salary of most people in one year on clothes but doesn’t understand how food banks work? That stupidity needs to be roundly condemned.
They show up with photographers and journalists who breathlessly report on it the next day. Let’s hypothesize and say they: 1. showed up with food stuff to donate…and some cash, 2. they don’t tell anyone or publicize they’re visiting so that 3. the charity/organization can release the footage when and if they feel like it will help THEM, and 4. they actually cared.
Now, I’m not comparing them to anyone in particular (yes, I am), but wouldn’t that be the smarter way to give back or at least use your position to the public’s benefit? Otherwise, you’re just tax-dodging, grifting, welfare-receiving layabouts, living off stolen wealth and flaunting it in the faces of people who are itching and itching to take it back. Get ready.
It is weird that if it’s their local food bank they wouldn’t show up and announce a private donation. Also, they could’ve scored a major PR win showing up with food they had collected from, say, the staff at Windsor castle or even members of the Royal Family. I’m not sure it will work to just show up at these places and do a photo-op to say that you are just bringing attention. They already have attention since people can’t afford food and are desperately visiting food banks.
I don’t think it’s thebtide turning, but it’s a good thing they receive criticism on some platforms anyway. They better get used to it. The press will have to revert back to criticising them too. After Spare, the press can’t poke the Sussexes too hard without drawing attention to their own disgusting practices. And the Keens just don’t give them much to work with.
This is YEARS of not actually working hard to meaningfully help the causes they supposedly support blowing up in their faces. There is no grace to extend to these two. They are vacuous leeches. They have been for years.
@Neeners, this is exactly what their basic lack of compassion comes into play. The public needs to understand that no matter how many “events” they attend or programs they visit or supposedly push for progress regarding “early years”, none of their “visits”, programs or supposed action based programs will be effective because they DON’T care!! It doesn’t matter who is bringing forth the truth of their uselessness nothing will change because deep down in their heart of hearts that don’t give ONE thought of those who are suffering.
This is the crux of the issues and unless they are given shock treatment of a brain transplant, it’s not happening. You can’t change their character or incorporate activism.
How do they not have better handlers?. One PR savvy staff member (or,gulp, genuinely charitable advisor) could have easily made this a win for them. Bringing food, sharing a bit in the video about what they learned from the visit, and yeah providing info on how to donate. 🤦♀️
It’s even more galling given that they now have access to the Duchy Originals brand – this could have been a great brand exercise for them (Duchy Originals) and Waitrose if they turned up with a Waitrose delivery van in tow.
That’s wat happens when you only hire for what school/family they come from, and not expertise. Also, do you really see Willie listening to anyone offering good advice (any advice) to him?
They could announce that a percentage of the sales of Duchy Originals go to foodbanks. That would snow an ongoing commitment.
But they don’t care.
Exactly
This reminds me of Trevor Noah’s comedy skit about poverty tourism
https://youtu.be/myPlPSvSb7k (At 2:00 minutes)
Kate orders staff to get food supplies she does not run to the store to shop and they have chefs and cooks. The they are like the rest of us spin is super patronizing
Even if this was a last minute visit, which I don’t believe for a second, how much time does it take to tell people how they can support the food bank? The answer is – there’s no excuse and W&K should shut their mouths and accept that they’ve screwed up once again.
It’s ironic to me that the other thing I’ve been seeing all over the past week is Joe Burrow’s heisman speech (yes the thirst for him dominating algorithms is kind of funny). This was a few years ago, and in it he mentions the food bank in his hometown. And I believe I saw that ended up helping raise $350k or something like that. Even with most of W/K’s supporters being bots imo, they could actually raise money and supplies for a food bank if they put 5% effort in. Just this most pathetic and useless people.
Will had to ask how a food bank is set up
Why not visit and help more of them will
Laughing at vegetables and claiming Kate does the shopping is what will has to offer.
Side observations: interesting that a) they arrived separately and b) William couldn’t go an hour without criticizing Kate – when she was chatting with volunteers he “joked” that Kate should stop chatting and pick up the pace
Yes, I know it said he was joking, and yes, she was probably chattering inanely, but so often his “jokes” involve criticizing or ragging on other people, frequently his wife and often in ways that pressure her to be less. And he apparently missed the memo that chatting with the people you’re meeting with is part of the point of visit like this … particularly when you’re not actually doing anything else meaningful like making a donation or promoting how others can donate.
He’s just so bad at this and seems to frequently be coming from a default position of mean-spiritedness and impatience.