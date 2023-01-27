The Waleses provided zero info on food bank donations, but they made a fan-cam

Yesterday, the Prince of Wales and Princess of Wales left one of their four homes and traveled 10-15 minutes to the Windsor Foodshare, a food bank for the food-insecure people in the Windsor area. William and Kate arrived empty-handed, and they played around with a shopping cart and cracked “jokes” about who was being more useful (neither). They met with some of the food bank workers and jazz hands were flapped. All in all, I heard that they barely spent an hour on this photo-op. That hour was enough to get them an extensive People Magazine write-up, complete with quotes from one of the food bank workers. The quotes sound like they came straight from Kensington Palace, stuff like “They were comfortable in everything they were doing. They’re such a lovely couple….They wanted to be involved, they wanted to be hands-on and not just come and see what we were doing. They asked, ‘Can we physically get involved and do stuff?’ I’m more than happy for more hands to help.”
You might say “hey, even if they turned up to a food bank empty-handed, at least they raised awareness and made it abundantly clear where people can donate, right?” LOL. No. They posted photos on their Instagram with no details about how and where to donate. On Twitter, their staff made a lil’ fan-cam of William and Kate “working” at the food bank, with zero links to any Windsor Foodshare accounts and zero information about where to donate. William and Kate are worse than useless.
Meanwhile, William and Kate want credit for thinking about volunteering during King Charles’s three-day Chubbly. One of those days is supposed to be “The Big Help Out,” aka a national day of service. Keep in mind, this is more than four months away and the Keens want advance credit for thinking about volunteering. No wonder the British media keeps asking “where’s Meghan?” These two are amazingly bad at this.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales visit Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 26 Jan 2023
Credit: Cover Images
Genuine question. How long were they there? It seems to me they weren’t there long enough for Kate to take her coat off. If they donated a full afternoon of their time to helping with the packing/sorting of food I could forgive them not bringing a shopping bag of stuff. Otherwise, as far as I’m concerned this was just another “photo-op.”
Barely an hour
Thanks Chloe. So it was just another photo-op. Shameful.
Kate spent more time getting her hair blown out than they spent at the engagement.
Well the staff at the charity were hands on, while W & K were Jazz-hands on. Typical.
Photo ops are their work. I don’t think any of the royals hang around for more than an hour at any stop. Princess Anne does three to five stops a day when she is working. She breezes in and out.
At least she does more than 1 photo op a day.
@Tacky – Stop with the “whataboutery” Princess Anne is “old school” so I’m not really expecting much different from her. However, William and Kate are supposedly looking to “modernise” the monarchy. What better opportunity than volunteering for an afternoon at a place just down the road? Especially, when Kate is an “Early Years Development” expert. She could have used the opportunity to highlight the importance of regular healthy meals are to Early Years Development. Honestly, sometimes I get so cross at these two and their half-hearted attempts to appear interested in good causes.
@Laura D chill, I wasn’t whatabouting, I was pointing out this is how royals “work.” It’s quite clear William and Kate are not interested in modernizing an anachronistic institution that is inert to change.
They claimed that they would be taking fewer patronages so that they could spend more time focusing on each one. They’ve managed to have fewer patronages, but we’re still waiting on that second part.
You can’t compare the Dolittles to Princess Anne. She has been a tireless part of Save the Children and some 300 other charities and actually works. She’s also a very good and knowledgeable public speaker which can hardly be said for Mumbles and William the Incandescent.
Maybe this is how they work, but they could write a f*cking check to the organization and set up a link on their social media so their fans can make donations to the worthy cause. Useless excuses for human beings.
Eh….their job is to get publicity, not to actually “help.”
I know KP read celebitchy to get ideas on how to “be better”. So I’m torn. There are so many super easy ways – ie less labor intensive for W&K – to actually help and make a difference. It would be child’s play to enumerate them here. And I want them to help the people who need it. But at the same time, they obviously don’t want to. Or to give them the type of grace Harry does – they aren’t “allowed to”. (Insert eye roll. Harry just doesn’t get it) But I want them to be better in that in would help people so I want to dash off a list of things that would make engagements like this so so much more impactful with minimal work required. I just …. Sigh.
@Moxylady, I hope KP keeps making the same dumb mistakes with W&K in their pr “work itinerary. The daily mail was full of negatives reviews from the salty island. They made comments like this is a publicity stunt, to the royals call this work, to does the royals think we (the British people), are stupid. we know that this is for publicity. One person even said you go there and don’t take any donations with you. They even criticized the press for printing over 20 photos of this non news. Either C&C are telling the press to focus on W&K because of the growing complaints about the coronation or the press is realizing their is more money in following H&M than the frivolous foursome.
I said the same thing yesterday. Had they spent the afternoon–and had they, especially Kate, come appropriately dressed for working–they could have made an actual contribution of their time; and as Kaiser posted out, had they then put in their social media some links to how other people can get involved that would have been even better. But no, not these two. Pure PR exercise for themselves, justifying their own existence.
@lauraD she absolutely dropped the ball here on the early years/nutrition link!!! Why are they so bad at this basic stuff?? Bringing a box of food/getting stuck in with a pinny and hair upstyled packing up some boxes ready to go out/suggesting some easy recipes with basic ingredients would have been so easy!! Heck even linking a study showing how good nutrition helps brain development to their IG would have been relevant and a positive thing!!! Nobody is expecting them to go all Marcus Rashford on the UK Gov but this helps precisely nobody
It’s just another photo op, never anyone else with these two
They really think their presence is enough. They can’t even comprehend doing anything more than just being there. And that in a nutshell is why the monarchy will never be modern. And BTW, Kate looks a fright. What’s wrong with her hair? Left your brush in the other house?
Her hair looks like she applied some heavy product to make it more voluminous or something.
Her hair looks like she slapped on a shake and go wig and didn’t both to blend it in with her actual hair.
Yep, I said in yesterdays post that it looked like they just plopped the wiglet on her head but these pics make it look even worse. It looks like straight doll hair.
When your Jessica Simpson clip on extensions go wrong
No link to donate? Soooo lame.
The video is lamer…especially the part where it shows Willy shaking hands and it speeds up.
Interesting note though: lots of Willy front and center in the video… very very little Kate. And nothing with them together. Quite telling.
Hi Rapunzel. You bring up very good points. Re the donations. I’m in two minds. There is no way they and their team didn’t talk about whether to take food. I think it would’ve looked like the rich handing out their leftovers to the poor, and they decided against. It is possible they donated privately, in which case a mention on their site would be a good idea. IMO they have no business at a food bank. They are an insult to people far less fortunate; it’s poverty tourism and I’m still cross they went to my charity Church on the Street.
Re not much of Kate in the video. It’s because she looks awful in most of the pictures and video. Not like her photoshopped self. She probably demanded to be left out. Hence one shot of her from a distance and one of the back of her head! Strategic stuff.
A big box of canned goods, baby formula or other high need item would have looked infinitely better than rocking up empty handed. I doubt anyone would have criticized them for showing up with something (as long as it’s practical and not expired of course) even if it did look like it came from their kitchen.
They should have brought something for the staff, coffee and scones if it was morning or pizzas in the afternoon. They also could have committed to delivery of a truck load of food once a month for six months. I checked the website and they exist on donations. Why do they even have a foundation if they cannot even help a food bank.
I don’t think they talk with staff before hand about bringing stuff. At all. They truly believe that their presence is a huge gift somehow and that they are owed charities time and effort.
Also. I think that they are worried if they give once it will never end. So they show up empty handed not realizing that that looks worse and will effect them more poorly in the long run than actually donating.
Heck! They could even say during this time of crisis, they will be doing things differently as they realize that so many are effected by the current issues and they can not stand by and not help. During the crisis.
It gives a very tidy timeline to their being more “money on” with hands on.
Jesus. The links to donate, the link to the place they visited, a list of items that are always needed and welcomed, a video of Kate or William or heck- GEORGE – reading a list of things to donate in conjunction so that people are able to make a meal as opposed to just random food items.
Why don’t they align with the food channel in the UK and start a series of balanced meals from inexpensive available ingredients that they see readily available at many food banks??? THATS GOOD FOR HUNGRY CHILDREN UNDER 5 KATE!!!!
Also- ASK THE WORKERS AT THE FOOD
BANKS HOW MANY PEOPLE THAT THEY SERVE HAD ACCESS TO POTS, PANS AND A KITCHEN- AND START WORKING ON GETTING PEOPLE TO DONATE POTS ETC. JESUS ITS NOT THAT HARD!
To add: I’ve mentioned before these two could highlight the reasons for the high demand of the food pantry. Did a local factory close and leave many in the area unemployed? What are the stories of the people who need help too? This could add human elements to the need for donations and a call to action.
Gosh they could even do a friendly competition with each other to see who could encourage fans to donate the most (either to this specific food pantry or to their general foundation). That would make it interesting and spur people to donate.
+1 @green girl W&K’s social media team should be FIRED, stat. I don’t believe for half a second that either one of them gets anywhere near the posting process, but ANY social media manager with a half a brain cell would know that if you’re trying to highlight and promote a charity/business/whatever, you HAVE to include links to said charity/business/whatever and most importantly, a CTA (call to action) — “donate!” “look it up!” “see the good things they’re doing!” “volunteer in your own community” — something, anything that encourages ACTION. Not just “Wheee! Look at what we did for 45 minutes today!”
They love copying M&H, so here’s the perfect opportunity — whenever M&H highlight charities on Archewell, they provide all the necessary information about them, what they do, where they’re located, how to donate or help out. It’s really that easy.
Exactly. They couldn’t be further apart if they were in different counties
Utterly useless, these two.
I may be biased but they seem to lack charm and or real motivation to help and inspire. If Harry and Meghan would have been there they would have turned on the charm.
People are being played for fools by this family and I don’t know why people are so attached and find them appealing. The fact that there are aristocrats and people feel that just showing up, grinning manically and wearing designer clothes counts as duty and work is the definition of lunacy.
I noticed that this visit got a lot of criticism from UK folks on Jobson, English and Palmer feed. Everything from showing up in the Landrover to KKhate playing with the cans. They ain’t fooling nobody anymore
Well I’m one Brit who has no time for them now. I served in the army and put my life on the line every day for Queen and Country, but I wouldn’t give you tuppence for the ones left in the UK now. The only two worth anything were driven out by this shower. Even a reporter who worked for the sun and the Mail said today, that he was told BY THE PALACE, that they had noticed he was a bit anti Royal, but if they left them alone, they could print what they wanted about harry and meghan. His name is Norman Barker
Mary Pester, so Norman Barker himself told what they said. I take it he isn’t very impressed with them. Good for him.
The one thing that the bm did that is completely disrespectful (and in my opinion bordering on treason) to the British military was telling everyone Harry had boasted about his kill number, and then TALKED TO THE TALIBAN so everyone was sympathetic TO THE TALIBAN. I’m really sorry that they did this. I am sorry for every country’s military who fought against the taliban and the service members who died are being less valued by the bm. I for one thank you for your service–you’re one of those who did what you did and that so many either can’t or won’t do. Please know that there are many people who know how valuable your service is and sincerely appreciate it.
If they want to get involved so much why haven’t they been there before to help out more often? Since it’s only 10 minutes down the road.
They don’t really want to be involved. When they say, “I want to be involved and do stuff,” what they really mean is “I want an action shot for this photo op!”
@Rapunzel 💯💯💯
Yep, that’s how I read that. They wanted action shots.
TBH looked like Willy filled a bag with food items in that 25 second video clip, so he could probably complete filling ~ 30 bags at that rate in < one hour. Kitty was seen chatting with folks throughout the clip, so no 'work' estimate for her. They didn't provide web links, but by looking up the org, we can see these BRFCo principals could have easily done more.
By googling 'Windsor Foodshare' we discover on their website they'd like help covering their "21k year" fresh fruit and veg cost. They admit it sounds like a lot, but based on 7K people they helped last year "it only works out to around £2.88 per person," and suggest different ways of giving to ensure ppl get fruits & vegies.
Speaking of giving, it looks like the 'royal reporters' shared the royal visit video with the Windsor Foodshare so they could post it on their website.
You know what wouod have been “cute”? If they had a race to see who could fill more bags in 5 minutes. Easy and then say – if we can do that in 5 minutes, so can you. Please consider donating your time to help at blah blah blah.
I will be positive: I love that color Kate is wearing. And I will be honest: These two are useless.
There has to be some worthy cause or charity that would inspire these two help beyond just showing up just for photo ops. they think all they have to do is show up and look pretty.
I wish they were called out publicly for who they really are. The British media is relentless at finding fault with H&M but these two? So sick of seeing them get praised for occasionally “showing up” to watch others work. Never get their hands dirty or make a meaningful donation. 🤷♀️
My only positive take is that they didn’t use “Watermelon Sugar” as the music in the video
THE CHUBBLY 😆😆😆😆😆
These two are so so bad at their job.
Yaaay, Kaiser used CHUBBLY!! hahaha.
Obvious PR is obvious – did anyone seriously think they would actually do anything of substance. There were being dragged on UK twitter yesterday about this – specifically being called out for the lack of bringing anything to donate with them. The #PrinceWilliamisabully hashtag was trending again for a little while – as much as the UK press want us to think the we public love the Keens, social media tells a very different story.
The 2 twats are only popular with a certain Brexit/tory loving demographic.
Unfortunately, social media isn’t real life. And not every brit is on twitter. So it’s hardly a good measurement
But likely more young people, their future “subjects” are more represented on twitter. That’s the ones they are likely aiming to impress.
Even on the daily fail people were critical and calling them out for their hypocrisy and fake PR. I’ve been surprised to be honest. Is it the Spare effect?
True but the target demographic that the Keens and Chuck want to now appeal to are (competing with the Sussex’s) and they are not shy about letting their feelings be known esp since Harry’s book came out.
Their image is toast and no amount of PR spinning will repair it – they are cooked.
Plus there are tons of sycophantic tweets in response, unbelievably fawning like “Willliam I love your sweater, you are so good at modernizing the royal family”. Omg, for real, that sad color-challenged pullover-over-button-down that looks like something a granddad would wear to Wednesday morning Bible study, no, it’s not modern.
Chaine, the suit coat over the sweater and button down shirt has become a kind of uniform. He wears it to every informal appearance in winter. He wore it to meet the Earth shot finalists. And I agree it’s not modern. That was a look when I was in high school almost sixty years ago.
You are so right digital unicorn, they snail trail around anything that looks like good PR for them, hoping that people won’t realise that Harry and Megan have “been there, done that” on so many occasions, without EMPTY HANDS. I’m afraid the British people are becoming sheep, following every article and publicity shot like junkies needing a fix of these two, when in fact they don’t care how much people are suffering because it just doesn’t compute in their brains, after all, didn’t Khate have to ask the experts “how you develope emotions!!!!
Increasingly it seems that the Royal family have got this whole Service thing arse about face. I keep reading about how Chuck is concerned about younger members of the family not taking his limelight and it seems that the criteria by which they judge their engagements is entirely self regarding. Now it’s about how much publicity they themselves get rather than about what help they actually provide. Queen Elizabeth II was no saint but I didn’t ever get the feeling that when she went out to press the flesh with us commoners her biggest concern was about whether they took nice photographs of her or said nice things about her. Ditto Anne. Is there any hope that they may course correct? Somehow, I don’t think so.
I think she did care about what the media wrote about her but up to a certain extent. She definitely wasn’t as controlling as chuckle berry and mrs&mrs keen. She wasn’t busy with looking like she was down to earth because she was a royal. She simply came there to shake hands, get a tour of the place and maybe meet the public. Acting like she’s one of the people was beneath her.
They were there for less than an hour and seemed to spend most of it talking. How much help could they have been? And how much packing could they have done? They are terrible at their jobs, and so are their staff. How hard could it have been to include the information about where to donate in the last image of the video? Or to tweet that information? It’s not rocket science, it’s the bare minimum that they could have done.
What they do here is NOT about helping other people. It is about making themselves look good (with zero effort on their part). That is why they don’t provide info on how to help the org and why the write-up is all about how wonderful Will and Kate are.
Will and Kate have really reduced royal “work” to one thing only = photo ops for their own PR. And they aren’t that good at disguising it to the discerning eye. Honestly, the only reason why they aren’t dragged more is because the royals generally don’t feature that much in the attention of people. They survive on the apathy of the people.
Kaiser,
I think every Wales article you post should weave in the fact that they have 4 homes, a $24 million annual income from Duchy of Cornwall, which consists of almost 53,000 hectares of land in 23 counties….
EVERY. TIME. And then remind everyone how they showed up empty handed and only offered a “kind word and a smile”.
Just like how the British media like to constantly remind people how the Sussex’s have a million dollar home and fifty-eleven bathrooms in every article.
💯 ⬆️
I second your motion Snuffles.
Should be pretty easy to have standard insertion words about their assets and income for EVERY post.
I’ll third the motion Snuffles but, I think you have the number of bathrooms wrong. I “think” since the release of the book they now have 58! 😉
💯💯⬆️
I third Snuffles motion!
Well said, Snuffles! They also receive round-the-clock security, for which they do not pay. One would think that all of that ^ is *almost* as important for British media to repeat as how many bathrooms are in Montecito.
Genuine question that maybe a British/UK-based reader can weigh in on: Is it considered “too political” or too direct for royals to specifically ask/encourage people to donate?
I mean Harry and Meghan used to encourage people to donate on their social media. But then again they used to get slammed by the press for their their Instagram account.
I wouldn’t say it’s political but it is hypocritical considering that they’re sitting on a mountain of wealth. However they could make a small donation and then end their message with: if you think about donating too here’s the link.
It could be so simple
Agree. Provide a link. At the very least.
I don’t know if “political” is the word but I definitely get the feeling it comes from wanting appearances to stay shallow and focused on them (for their all-important approval ratings) to avoid people turning straight around and saying “why tf are these *billionaires* asking me to donate to causes in *their* backyard?”
Hi Ginny. Food banks are controversial here. We should be ashamed of needing them and they are undercutting our government’s responsibility to feed its population. However, better that they exist to make up the shortfall. I give to food banks and give money to Church on the Street. I am angry that these two are using food banks to bolster their socially engaged profile. I hope they donated privately but I am glad they didn’t publicly. As I said upthread, there is no way they and their team didn’t think long and hard about whether to take food. But the hypocrisy of two uber rich wasters coming along with bags of groceries is too much even for them. I am really unsure of their position regarding promoting donations. I think there’s a feeling that the royal patronage of charities is enough to ensure the public financially support these groups. Research has shown, however, that their patronages do nothing. I do think it would be too “political” for them to ask for donations to a food bank, given the economic climate that has brought these banks front and centre, which is why they shouldn’t have been there at all. And let’s face it, Kate and William’s fanbase are hardly going to pack up some bags and rush off to a food bank just because their beloved royals went to one.
If it’s too political, why are there patronages? Why bother visiting a food bank at all? Is this a British cultural thing where you need to muffle the message to avoid being accused of being overly direct? Sig: ugly American.
kirk. You’ve hit the nail on the head. Food banks are a sensitive issue over here simply because they are, by their very existence, criticism of government policy. If Kate and William were sincere in their opposition to what is going on in this country re the poverty line existence of many bereft of proper social welfare, they would get my admiration. But they aren’t. This is them, trying to look socially engaged, and as such they are idiots. Other patronages are less economically controversial, in that they do not have such a direct link to poverty via lack of government policy. Given that this family relies on public funding via the sovereign grant and tax cuts, they should back off from food banks. Food banks exist to take up the slack of unfair government in the UK. At the top of this creaky monetary tree is the royal family. This is Kate in full Marie Antoinette mode. They make me rage!
I think that they just don’t want to acknowledge the crisis the UK is in because then…. They might actually be expected to do something. Like have a less ornate Chubbly.
I don’t get why Kate doesn’t auction off clothes with the money going to x charity or to be distributed between x amount of food banks for whatever the f they need most. Didn’t Diana do that? So Kate wears her jewelry, copies her clothes, but won’t copy any of her actual initiatives…. Sounds about whyte.
I’m quite certain Keen and Community Peen would deem cracking eggs as too political, if they felt too lazy to make breakfast. They pretend to demurely hide behind whatever excuse is available as yet another shield for their Do-Nothing lifestyle. “As an early years expert, the PoW understands how her children would be traumatized by seeing mummy exert actual effort outside a gym!”
Genuine Brit here (I live in cornwall). They can ask people to donate, and funds are set up for restoring PALACES and CATHEDRALS, we have “the princes Trust” notice the word PRINCES, then we have the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, notice “Duke of Edinburgh. It’s always for self promotion. No accounts to see so we don’t know where when or how with money. Now compare that with all Harry and Megan do, that is focused ON people, and all accounts are shown
Thanks @sparrow, @MoxyLady, @MaryPester and others for rounding out picture. Large % of my contribs go to food banks, etc., US culture deifies individualistic pulling oneself up by bootstaps, while denigrating “welfare queens” goes back to R-wing Ronnie (Reagan) and beyond. Sounds like BRFCo principals are trying to walk fine line here in order to maintain widespread popular support without angering dominant R-wing elected counterparts. Tricky. Maybe they should pick another PR profile area, if they can.
Think I’m going to buy Laura Clancy’s book “Running the Family Firm” to get the gist.
As I said yesterday, William and Kate’s mission is centering themselves not the charities.
EXACTLY!!! Because their purpose is to make themselves look good so they’ll continue to be funded by the public. That is all it is. The royals only started doing charity work a century ago because they were afraid to end up like their Russian cousins, i.e. deposed (and possibly dead).
So they started doing charity work about the same time they started handing out aristo titles to newspaper publishers (Rothermere)?
1000% Literally every time they make an appearance, the actual charity is barely mentioned, and there’s never a call to action in the social media. And by call to action I mean getting tagged, or a link to where to donate.
That’s all it would take, to be actually helpful and they can’t do it.
It struck me during earths hot too, they released a tiktok or reel that was a super fast cut of all the different winners or nominees out in the field, doing stuff. All they had to do was include labels of who and what was being shown and it would’ve increased awareness a million times over. As it is, I know absolutely nothing about the winners this time. Last year I think I at least heard what a few were.
Great Britain would be better off without these two pretending to help. In fact, GB would be better off without the whole lot. Where’s Meghan, they ask? Probably doing something useful with no cameras present.
This stuff is so easy to get right… If you’re in touch with the real world and have an emphatic understanding of other people and their needs. There lies the rub, I guess.
I imagine the good workers of the Windsor food share were relieved when the Wails left the building. Couldn’t these worthless royals call up a grocery store and have groceries delivered there? It’s a food bank, for gods sake.
Not even a link for people to donate to this food bank? Wow. Just when I can’t think these two can be more ignorant they always surprise me.
And Kate looks exhausted in these photos.
I’ll say it again. When Duchess Meghan moved to England she started working behind the scenes with the people of the Community Kitchen. She then collaborated with them to create a best selling cookbook so that they could generate funds and get exposure.
Bill and Katy lived up the way from this food bank and have JUST gone to visit them and gave nothing but hand gestures and plastered smiles. Then used them for personal and roy publicity. What an unfortunate and unserious duo.
Your right, but you forgot one thing, within days they were complaining that Megan had got to much GOOD publicity about it and it should have gone to them as “they visited as well”
Did he…..did he just pack one bag?
They utilize multiple types of bags there and there’s just clips of Will packing the same reusable tote.
Co-sign everyone here commenting on their worthlessness, hypocrisy and incompetence at their “jobs.”
Kate is looking really rough in these photos. It seems like official photographers are labeling on far less photoshop these days. 🤷♀️
May we PLEASE get a series of posts dedicated solely to K’s wonky eyebrow and W’s clenched fists? Thank you. 🤣
“King Charles’s three-day Chubbly.”
Chubbly. Omg. Mourn me fellow commenters, that just killed me dead.
The Chubbly — I love it!!!!
SECONDED!! Perfect title for that bloated mess of an event.
There’s another clip online of the women talking to Keen about the generous donations they’ve received and Kate laughs and backs away and says she’s just learning, she’s just learning. Her entire body language read I’m not here to donate so don’t guilt me. I’m supposedly just here to learn and to be photographed listening and guffawing before I get to go back to Adelaide and start my weekend.
Learn what? That people are hungry? That food donated will help feed them? I know this is all performative and BS but honestly, they need to just retire saying that phrase. No one needs 11 years of “learning” about societal issues that have been around since before you were born. They want it both ways, they want to look like they care about issues, so people don’t kick up too much of a fuss about the millions they take in each year, but they don’t want to actually give anything. If the 2 pounds or whatever that the taxpayer pays to them per year went to foodbanks, imagine the differences that would be made. They need to just stick to sports and going to like the opera, this poverty tourism is disgusting.
dee(2) – Re: “2 pounds or whatever that the taxpayer pays to them per year” – I’ve never seen any verifiable analysis of that calculation, or seen explicit assumptions used to calculate the supposed tourism value generated by monarchy, some of whom ‘work’ (BRFCo). Would be interested to hear if that per capita cost is just accepted as fact by taxpayers, or whether they question the numbers.
I saw the video and it was unbelievable! She probably felt the need to emphasize to the lady that she was not there to donate (God forbid!) but just to learn. Learn???? Not even to help volunteering? At this point, her team should avoid like the plague anything donations and volunteering relating in the future for her and opt for the simple cutting ribbons ceremonies. I can understand their thinking…it was a good idea for her second event for the week as it was so near to Windsor and we all know how she avoids to move and work. I mean, the meeting for early years was held in Windsor and they made 8 experts to go there … but she’s obviously so sadly incompetent.
IKR? What’s to *learn*? It’s a foodbank you dolts. It’s where people who can’t afford to buy food go to get food. Capiche? Foodbanks are where you donate food. Donate money. Some sweat equity unpacking, organizing and stocking shelves. The lack of understanding and empathy is literally breathtaking.
Learn? She has to “learn” about the effects of being low income? Why does she act like she’s not a commoner? My goodness, even Princess Diana didn’t perform this lofty act.
Omg, I didn’t think I could despise her more … Surprise! I could!
Did anyone else notice the quote about them saying “how can we help, we can do stuff” is eerily similar to what the woman of the Hub said about Meghan’s first couple of visits, about how surprised she was when Meg drew on her rubber gloves then washed a gazillion pounds of vegetables and rice (or something, this is from memory, not a direct quote). My point being, did anyone notice the similarity of the verbiage? Cause it sounded almost identical to me.
I see her funeral botox has worn off. 😂
You can tell she’s haggard underneath all the makeup.
Exactly. I would add that you can see she looks bad underneath the huge amounts of editing she gets.
It’s the obvious difference in her hair that gets me! If you look at the hairline down the side and then around the front of the ear, it’s so obvious that the short mousey hair colour there is her own hair and the rest is wiglets. Maybe she didn’t have time for her regular botox before this visit 😂😂😂
Resting bitch face has finally caught up with her. This is why she does the open mouth laugh I guess, it smooths out the sagging jowls.
Man, does everything these two do flop? I mean they have to clean up Earthshot and actually bring the winners in to meet William. Today there is another article about this food bank visit praising Keen for re-wearing earrings, which I assume was triggered by people loudly noticing they showed up with nothing and left after the pictures were taken. All I can say is Charles backed the wrong son.
Do the Sussex’s projects need cleanup? No, they do not. Archetypes podcast pushed Joe Rogan out of the top spot, Harry and Meghan docuseries broke Netflix records, Spare is breaking Guinness World Records.
Also, my mother used to call showing up empty handed as ‘showing up with one arm as long as the other’. LOL, miss her like crazy.
Twitter comments were brutal. I added my two cents to Twitter as well. If they had any shame or cared what people thought they’d change. But it’s all about optics.
I suspect that in due time we will see W & K begin to show with actual necessities, if they continue visiting these charities. Or they will start to provide links to the websites so that people can donate. I think that the only reason William arranged an actual meeting with the Earthsh*t people is because of the criticism he received online about the hypocrisy of hosting an award show without including, you know, the actual award recipients. The royals may gain a lot of comfort from the BM praise, but they and their staff absolutely see and read the criticism from social media and quietly try re-do foul-ups, from what I’ve observed.
If you add up the amount of hours Kate has ‘worked’ this month, it totals to a typical working day shift in an office. How does she still look so WORN out?!
IKR? Other than over-exercising and under-eating, what does she do with her days when the kids are at school? Maybe she’s taking sleeping pills or Ativan to deal with anxiety, but she looks like a tram smash as my English friend says.
It looks like alcohol abuse face to me
It’s ok, they shone a light on it. Everyone knows you can eat light. Also pay bills with it.
This is atrocious. With just the tiniest bit of effort they could have done so much better.
Top CEO is aging badly, and the abnormal weight loss is also causing her face to sag.
Genuine question. Are the lumps and bumps on Kate’s face seen in the unphotoshopped pictures due to poor or unsettled filler injections?
IMO there is a genetic ‘fall’ to her face. If you look at photos of Kate from a young age, even a teenager, you’ll see that her face was jowly and her eyes pulled down in a droop. Add into this mix a huge amount of purposeful fat loss, and her skin has lost all natural elasticity and hold. I think she has everything money can buy, inc the best fillers, but there’s no healthy canvas to work on. Just like her hair has got to a state where it can’t be helped. This is why she chose to be be removed from much of the video they made of their visit. I remember reading a woman on the DM saying that she has a photo of Kate in her cosmetic salon, as a pin up for good botox and filler! Without photoshop she looks awful.
Kate inherited her father’s prominent cheeks and jowls. Because she’s drastically underweight it’s led to some sags and bags that would normally be filled out with natural body fat. So she’s overdone the injectibles and botox to mitigate her genetics and loss of “fullness” to her face due to her deliberate weight loss. Without photoshop she looks entirely different.
If she weren’t so gaunt, her face would be fuller and she would look better. It’s that simple.
Enjoy that first picture of the Keens. Great.
OMG. The workers had to take time out of their schedule to receive and host your visit. You were more of a massive hindrance than help! 🙄
I do this at our local food pantry every month. I bring a bag of stuff from my pantry every time and help to package and handout food.
You people, as a flipping royals with your wide-reaching audience should bring several shopping carts full of goodies from your wealthy estate food brands to donate.
Focus your social media post on:
– telling people about (a) the charities services (b) why they’re needed
– asking people to help by donating food, their time or money.
– Include instructions how to do so.
Please STOP showing up empty-handed everywhere with cameras and smiles. You ARE wasting everyone’s time and highlighting just how little value you bring to the table at taxpayers’ expense.
Regular citizens and celebrities do so much more than you do.
You people are the biggest grifters and a massive scam job! A bunch of welfare prince, princess, king and queen!
This is not work. Go get a real job!
[Apologies celebitchies for my rant. I’m wearing my grumpy pants today]
They could even create gift baskets of these goodies and auction them for charity. Something, anything that would actually contribute.
@Bellah you are spot on and there’s no need to apologize for your post. All of this is infuriating and I swear sometimes I read about these two grifters and my eye starts twitching. Their uselessness knows no bounds. Meanwhile they ran out of the country the two people who actually cared and were doing something of real value.
Not to harp on personal appearance, but what is going on with her eyebrows?
Even if they couldn’t stay long, these yahoos could have brought a nice, fat donation that was the equivalent of KeenKatie’s latest gown expense. Did they though? Nope. And supposedly, William has control of the Duchy of Cornwall and that brings in massive amounts of money. They could afford a donation EASILY.
The level of stupidity is amazing.
If Kate is going to go out to support a charity and get credit for it as “work”
#1. Clearly give information on how and where to support the charity/food bank.
Repeat at the end of the visit.
#2. Make a donation check from your personal wealth.
i.e. I’m here to bring awareness to the wonderful help XX charity is doing. William and I are very pleased to donate XX amount to assist in their continuing good deeds, please join us in supporting XX.
How difficult would that be?
#3. If Kate would stop buying new wardrobes constantly, think of the good causes that money could go to.
#4. I’m kind of hoping for a good egging and loud booing one of these days. Chuck, Cam, Will, Kate, certainly Andrew. Any of them.
Have a good weekend, CBers 👍
Well said, and thank you!