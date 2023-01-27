Prince William finally met Earthshot finalists for the first time in Windsor

At this point, I really do believe that Prince William and Kate are the dumbest ones in the Windsor clan. It’s a close race, and I’m not saying they’re the only morons. But the sheer volume of unforced errors coming from William and Kate is truly astounding. If the British media actually made the barest of efforts, William and Kate’s idiocy would be completely exposed. Think of their gleeful colonialist staging during the Caribbean Flop Tour. Think of their inability to bring donations to refugee centers and foodbanks. Think of how incapable they are of speaking without offending everyone.
One of the worst mistakes was William’s decision – cosigned by staff!! – to refuse to invite the Earthshot finalists to Boston in December for the big Earthshot Prize ceremony. William made a point of flying in celebrities and pop stars, but not the environmentalists and scientists he was supposed to be honoring. Well, this week, there was a small acknowledgement that “mistakes were made.” The Earthshot finalists were invited to Windsor for a “retreat,” and William met them all for the very first time. D’oh!
The Prince of Wales was deep in conversation with the finalists of the 2022 Earthshot Prize this afternoon at a retreat in Windsor, telling one woman her story was ‘unbelievable’. Prince William, 41, met with the innovators for the first time at the Earthshot Prize Fellowship Retreat in Cumberland Lodge at Windsor Great Park, which is part of the Earthshot Prize’s Fellowship Programme.
The father-of-three looked comfortable in a sharp suit, warming himself up with a blue jumper, as he chatted to each the finalists from this year’s awards which took place in Boston in December and asked how he could help them achieve their goals. He looked engrossed in conversation as he spoke, engaging in one of his greatest passions, while the finalists told him about their plans for 2023 and the years to come.
He spoke to Min Wang, whose company, Desert Agricultural Transformation, turns desert sand into agricultural land. She invited William to visit one of her project’s sites in China. He said: ‘If I am passing by I will be visiting all of your projects. I have made a note to my team.’
He added: ‘So by year 10 I will still be visiting Earthshot projects.’
He then met Charlot Magayi, whose company Mukuru makes clean and reliable cook stoves for low-income households in western Kenya. Ms Magayi grew up in Mukuru, the third largest slum in Kenya. Her business focuses on providing families with clean stoves that are less likely to expose them to harmful air pollution in their own homes. William gave her a particularly warm greeting. ‘Congratulations,’ he said. ‘The last time I saw you you were surrounded by children. Your story is unbelievable.’
William went into private group sessions with the finalists, where they spoke to him about their hopes and ambitions for the year ahead. As part of the retreat, the attendees will hear speeches from Christiana Figueres, former UN Climate Chief and Chair of The Earthshot Prize and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, environmental activist, geographer and Member of The Earthshot Prize Council.
Later this week, attendees will travel to London where they will attend a forum at Deloitte and will have the chance to meet advisors and potential investors for their projects.
“Attendees will travel to London where they will attend a forum at Deloitte and will have the chance to meet advisors and potential investors for their projects.” Something which, again, should have happened IN BOSTON. That was supposed to be the whole f–king point of Earthshot, spurring innovation, competition and collaboration, a race to heal the planet using millions in grant money and corporate donations, getting the best environmental minds together under one umbrella. Instead, William used Earthshot funds as his personal piggy bank to run an embiggening campaign for himself and he didn’t even bother to meet the “prize winners.” This Windsor summit absolutely seems like it was thrown together at the last minute. I doubt William did much more than wander around for an hour, making dumb faces.
Does this mean they will get their prize money now? Maybe William can “make a note to” his team about that. I sure hope they’re getting all expenses paid for this trip.
Th earthshot prize money is a bit weird. Apparently even last years winners don’t even have the full sum yet. They get it paid in terms.
That right there screams tax scam – wanna bet that the prize money is sitting in a high interest account making a nice interest for Peggy and his ‘charitable foundation’. He’s the royal Trump when it comes to charitable foundations.
Let’s not forget Peggy has a large collection of vintage cars and motorbikes not to mention the size of Wiglets clothing budget given that whenever she’s seen in public she’s wearing something brand new. Peggy has never paid for any of that – Chuck has been.
This is typically for funding programs. You pitch the project and then have three years to complete it. You may be given some money upfront, but typically you need to do work and report to get additional funds.
The problem is that they pitched Earthshot to the public as some prize for work done. But I suspect it’s to fund ongoing work. As that previous work may have been already funded through some other program.
From what I can see at the UK Charity Commission website, Earthshot was registered as a charity in April 2022 and the new trustees (including Knauf) appointed in June. They won’t have to report financials until 10 months after the end of its financial year, October at the earliest. I imagine Earthshot was still part of Will’s foundation in 2021 – not sure when that would be reported.
@ Chloe, I have nothing but empathy and outrage for the previous and current winners. They are simply puppets to fluff up Bullyiam with his EarthSh*t “prize”. These people should have their winnings immediately as the are announced. And why is he delaying the payouts???
They really need to make a bigger stink about that. The finances surrounding this are a HUGE scam.
That was my first thought— are all of their travel expenses being paid? London is not cheap. William is too stupid to offer transportation & lodging, but I doubt they’re even getting reimbursed. If KP had even ONE PERSON with a brain, so much of this criticism could be eliminated.
I hate to defend W&K, but they can’t be the dumbest members as long as Paedrew is still a member of the RF.
Well, dumb and criminal are two different things. And the Wailses are probably both (their foundation finances and the things Willy has done that would make everyone sick if we found out).
Andrew’s the worst but it’s still so hard to decide who’s the most frozen pogo in the box. But i tell you, these two… i’m out of words. I don’t know how they keep surprising me day after day. and not in a good way.
Duchessofcambridge, I think Billy boy has just confirmed he is the dumy. Who in their right mind, turns to a Chinese lady who makes parts of the desert fertile enough to grow things, and after she invites him to come and see some of her work says, “oh yes, if I’M PASSING I WILL POP IN”. does he mean passing China or passing a desert? 🤣. But, I would like to go of topic for a minute, for those of us who have read “SPARE”, did anyone else think the same as me and smile, where Harry said he had saved all the texts Billy boy had sent him, in other words YES WILLIAM I HAVE RECEIPTS LOL
“Can’t sweat, wrong hands” definitely trumps “Can you test the smell by smelling it” by a tiny margin, but I agree that they are all boxes of rocks. Except the rocks are radioactive and sickens everyone with constant exposure.
On another note, they DEFINITELY read Celebitchy. Kaiser just unwittingly became an unpaid consultant to Kensington Palace. Now if only Keen would remember the brownies…
The winners are meeting with actual consultants at Deloitte. Something might actually come of this vanity, glory-me project. Getting investors in their work would be huge. The new managers of Earthshot deserve some credit for recognizing what a debacle and money laundering or tax-dodging scheme it was and putting an air of legitimacy on it. I’m hopeful for the winners and might even feel hopeful for humanity if Earthshot manages to correct the grift and pull this harnessing and cultivation of innovation off.
Kaiser is def an unpaid consultant at this point. We need to start tracking when Kaiser states the advice and when Bill/Kathy roll out said keen programs. We can they make graphs and pie charts. I volunteer as tribute to make charts!
Jazz hands and face making
I don’t know how kate doesn’t grimace every time she looks at his face
Because she constantly pulls the same OTT, grimacing, face-pulling expressions herself. They’re mirrors of each other.
The picture I saw online from the KP Twitter shows them all sitting around in an almost dark room backlit by a huge window and you can’t see any of the winners! I started laughing because it looks like they’re trying to conserve energy by sitting by candlelight (there were literal tiny candles on the table).
I’m actually glad the Wailses advisors are as bad as they are so Peggington and Keen can be exposed for the uncaring, small-minded, stupid, lazy bullies they are. The world gets to see their true selves.
I thought, Batman called and wants his Batcave back! Don’t they know you can get energy saving light bulbs now?
I asked the same question. Why are they in the dark? So stupid. And yet, I’m sure there was some sycophant out there that praised them for doing so.
“If I’m passing by” I will definitely most certainly without hesitation visit your projects.
Translation: You and your science fair projects have never been my priority. My priority is ME and the positive attention I, WILLIAM, FUTURE KING, receive. You are a plot device.
This guy can’t even make small talk properly. “If I am passing by” is so condescending.
“I’d love to see it, but none of my ex-girlfriends are getting married nearby.”
“I’d love to see it. Any chance there’s a fancy ski resort next to it where I can go dad dancing?”
Honestly, if he REALLY cared about these projects, he would make the effort to visit each one to see and highlight the work. Do it annually over the course of a year.
“If I’m passing by” is the British way of saying, “Are you kidding me? What do you take me for, Peter Phillips?”
Someone really needs to do conversation role play with this guy and his wife. How hard would it be to say, “Thank you. I would be so honored,” and leave it at that. You know it’s very telling that that quote (and all the other clips and snippets of him and Keen sounding less than smart) is included. The press sure knows how to dangle them.
Oh absolutely, what William really meant was “WHATEVER!”
As anyone who has ever spent time working in England knows, this list is 100% accurate and necessary to survive:
https://anglotopia.net/anglophilia/british-speak-translation-chart-infographic/
Haha! Thanks for sharing 🤣
The link is amazing! So British use “corporate” speak in everyday conversations. So helpful lol. No wonder they think Americans are so “brash.”
How does one “pass by” China? What a stupid, tactless put-down. He really doesn’t give two sh*ts about this, it’s nothing but self-aggrandizement and obvious theatrics.
This is supposed to William’s SIGNATURE PASSION PROJECT, meant to last at least a decade (let’s see how that goes; he’s clearly already beyond bored with it) and he said, “If I’m passing by?”
If I’m passing by?? Seriously? What exactly is so much more important than this, that’s keeping him away (🙄)? He should be visiting them *regularly* and checking in to see what progress has been made. If he was genuinely interested in the work, he would be. And wouldn’t most people want to see their (well, “their”) money at work, see how it’s being used? From Bill’s selfish POV, he’d get a brand new photo op/fawning write-up out of each visit, and it would be an easy way to up his CC numbers.
It’s also such an insulting thing to say to these people. Absolutely incredible that this is a man who has been trained in diplomacy for pretty much his entire life, AND who has teams of people able to write his remarks for him.
But William already got everything he needed out of Earthshot. He made the headlines a couple of times, he hobnobbed with the Kennedys, got his sad little drive-by photo op with Biden, and made sure that Chris Jackson was able to take some artsy, Sussex-inspired “behind-the-scenes” photos of himself with Kate before the ceremony. (Oh, and Kate now claims she’s associated with Harvard, lol.)
That is so insulting, ‘if I’m passing by’. It’s the equivalent to ‘don’t hold your breath’. Geez Louise! And notice, he said in ten years he will have visited all projects? He’s out in ten years. They planned an end date to this, likely when they figured he’d be king & therefore too ‘busy’ & important to need this exposure any more.
He’ll “still be visiting finalists in 10 years”?? So.. one visit per year of the 2022 finalists? Isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement of his views for the longevity of the awards. You think he’d be up to a hundred Earthshot finalist projects by then. I really do fail to grasp how dumb they are most of the time.
Oh, I can’t stop laughing. Will got the Kate treatment – father of three, wearing a sharp suit and blue jumper. And he had something bland and stupid to say to each of the finalists.
And he asked how he can help the finalists achieve their goals? Dude, you’re the president of Earthshot, you’re supposed to know.
😂😂 “Will got the Kate treatment.”
Nice catch.
Too bad the Boston trip was wasted.
Oh man, “If I am passing by I will be visiting all of your projects.” Oh, for sure if he ever just happens to be in that hemisphere he’ll be sure to keep you in mind!
I’m proud of Min Wang for making the ask, but it’s painfully clear that William will barely travel to Wales, let alone a country which isn’t a former colony.
This is what I say to people that I never want to see again – “Oh, if I’m in that part of town, we should grab a coffee!” “Oh, yes, we totally should!” *both of us looking at each other in full realization that we will never, in fact, grab that coffee and do not want to see each other again* “Okay, bye!” “See ya!”
If only he had connections at Netflix, he could make a whole documentary series with each episode him visiting a finalist in their home country and highlighting the need their project addresses and the progress they are making.
Netflix wouldn’t touch his boring ass with a barge pole. He manages to make everything he touches turn to dust.
Netflix wouldn’t take on his supposed environmental documentary where he tried to embiggen himself by taking credit for work done by the government and by Charles.
@Chaine now THAT would actually be a good idea – a series that highlights the winners, the challenges they have faced, and what they are doing now with a view to giving them actual exposure and investment opportunities. The winners get attention and much needed $$$, William gets an excuse to not live with his wife and to play his favourite role, white savior. Everyone wins! The BBC would eat it up.
I guess this is a test of whether or not Will’s advisors are reading CB!
I had the same idea, Chaine. Honestly, even a short YouTube series with Will and Kate visiting the winners/contestants in various countries is exactly what they should be doing. Will and Kate as *Kara and Nate* should be their angle, but they’re so unpleasant and useless and old-fashioned it would be a disaster.
He’s got a whole ass BBC in his back pocket.
That comment raised all of my hackles, too. How brutally revealing of his focus and priorities! Once again, it’s not the cause — it’s HIM — and the world simply exists at his convenience. So much for this being a passion of his!
If I’m just passing by…in china? Like what?
Makes note to staff to never go to China.
*says something racist immediately after
He’s also too stupid to realize that making a trip like that would actually be a breeze for him, a mini-vacation.
Think about it: other people do all of the planning, so all he needs to do is literally walk outside and get into a car taking him to an airport. It’s far enough away that it would take a few days from start to finish, giving him a break from Kate and the kids (for argument’s sake, let’s just pretend he actually lives with them).
Most of the time would be spent traveling, so he’d basically be able to BS around on his phone in privacy, call his mistresses, rage-text his friends, binge some shows, take naps— whateverTF it is that Bill does with all of his free time.
Then he gets there and can take a day or two in a luxury hotel to overcome his jet lag. The actual visit? He’ll be there for about an hour, tops, and get not only a fresh new batch of photos, but he’d be praised for traveling all of that way because he just CARES SO MUCH about Earthshot.
Then he turns around and does it all again. Somehow, he would manage to make every single one of these steps count as separate engagements in the CC, since apparently even stepping off a plane in a foreign country is considered “work” for W&K, FFS. And he’d be doing all of this on the taxpayer’s dime!
If I was him, I’d be doing this as much as possible! It’s win-win for him in every way. (Sure, he’d probably make *at least* one culturally insensitive comment, but everyone around him would laugh and pretend it wasn’t offensive, because he’s the POW.)
And his dumbass supporters would absolutely eat it up; they’d claim it shows how committed he is (lol).
William is such a lightweight.
Yes he is a lightweight.. I wonder if he is bored and done with this vanity project now. Haven’t seen anything about when, where or if the vanity project will take place next year since it was such an epic failure in Boston.
He should have introduced them to investors in Boston and in London. He should highlight each winner for a week on his social media. Maybe use his contacts to get them on a morning show. Ugh. He’s so lazy and small.
“Congratulations on no longer being surrounded by children!”
What was that comment about?! Why did he bring up children? Were they hers? He’s being his racist old self if they were. “Remember, Africans, no more than two kids to a couple. Unlike for me. I’m to be king. And all whites—we need more whites to balance you out.”
This was such an odd comment that I looked her up – Charlot Magayi dropped out of school as a teen to care for her newborn daughter, but that’s hardly being “surrounded” by children.
Since a big part of her innovation is making stoves that are safer for children under 5, she sometimes appears in photos with families to highlight the benefits, maybe that’s what William is talking about?
But the comment makes it sound like she’s normally barefoot in a kitchen somewhere with ten screaming children. On it’s own, I might shrug it off, but in light of William’s history of hypocritical demands that Africans have fewer children, this seems offensive.
I had to look her up, too! She literally has two children. Fewer than the Wales’. Like what even was that comment!
Pure racism for a white man with THREE kids to derisively characterize someone who has two Black children as “surrounded by children”. Lowkey insult from the Great White Future King of Salt Island.
There was absolutely no need to go to Boston. This is what he should have done in the first place. Windsor Castle is an iconic address and would have bought just as much (if not more) attention to the ceremony. I will give him credit for FINALLY meeting them but, it feels more like he’s only doing this because he was called out and not because he’s naturally enthusiastic about meeting them.
Agree
Agreed. Windsor and BP and London itself are incredibly prestigious and the whole thing should have happened there. The ties to the JFK legacy were incredibly weak anyway–did Caroline or the kids present at Earth Shot at all? I remember watching the short clips of W at the JFK museum and it was obvious that he had no idea what the original Moon Shot was even about. It was as if he hadn’t even read the cliffs notes on the space race or the Cold War. I just thought the positioning was very odd–the playbook was old fashioned (the JFK’s are more associated with NYC and Long Island and Martha’s Vineyard than Boston at this point), and it seemed sort of pointless. I kept waiting for W to pretend to be interested in JFK or his legacy and he just…wasn’t. He should be able to at least fake an interest. And if he can’t, then just hold it in his backyard. His PR team is incredibly bad.
The Boston location for the ES gala was announced on the anniversary of the moon landing. That’s probably the extent of what Will knows about the supposed connection with Moonshot.
Wasn’t the visit to the Greentown Labs meant to justify travelling all the way to Boston? But that makes the decision to exclude the finalists all the more shabby. How much more would they have gained from a networking event in a cleantech incubator compared to Kate showing off her latest notebook?
I think the ONLY reason for going to Boston was so that the US could be dazzled by the Wales’ star power, their big glitzy party with all the celebs, they would “conquer” the US, and that would really show Harry.
Unfortunately for William, that is not quite how it panned out. Oh well.
(For me, the cursory “meeting” with Biden in what looked like a car park was a particular high point).
If it had really been about Earthshot, the nominees and winners would have been there.
@Jensa, ditto to everything you said
Well, this American was not dazzled, and I bet POTUS wasn’t either, with that pityf*ck of a meeting. I would love to hear what Joe said in the car on the way out.
Yep. People I know have been saying how last year and this year’s events were a mess and just money wasters. That if he wants to really do this, it can’t be about him. It should have been a summit with agenda items and lots of networking along with break out sessions and discussions.
How do you give away millions without ever having visited and reviewed the work of the contestants? I wonder if any of the others involved with ES visited the finalists. If they did, that’s what the televised show should have been about instead of being about celebs performing for the cameras. I would have even watched if it had been about the people doing the actual work.
We don’t know yet that they have actually given out millions. I have deep dived into the usual sources and there is not one word or any documentation that prize money has been paid out.
Have they all signed NDA’s? If I won a million-dollar prize and didn’t get it, I would be giving interviews or asking questions on social media.
They’re not really prizes, they’re more like grants – so they’re given out in instalments over a number of years. And there may well be conditions attached to payment of the later instalments, that wouldn’t surprise me at all.
@Jensa Then why is it literally called a “prize” with an award ceremony?
Burger King is still miffed he made a supposed ten year commitment to Earthflop. Makes a note to staff for them to find a way for him to bow out and somehow blame it on Harry.
Corrective PR, once again.
William’s body language is indicative of nervousness.
Why are they not smart enough to feature the work of the winners? Aren’t they the ones that can make an impact on local environmental issues? Seven million dollars would have been plenty to send a crew to each winner and make a documentary and find an appropriate broadcast or streaming service. He really is all about embiggening himself. I just cringed when I
read the “if I’m passing by” response which is right up there with the “we can only give you a smile here and there” response at the Ukranian refugee centre. And shouldn’t they even get a tour of Windsor castle? The room where the retreat took place looks like a dump. Bet they tried to do it as cheaply as possible.
‘Why are they not smart enough to feature the work of the winners? ‘ Given what we know about the rf’s attitude about ‘overshadowing’ this seems like a conscious choice for William to NOT be upstaged by the winners.
It’s so uncanny how PW mirrors his kids expressions so much. The first photo looks like Georges expression all the time and the finger pointing one looks just like princess Charlotte. William looks so childish always making faces.
Time and time again, he has shown us that he is poorly advised.
Or it might be that he’s so pig-headed that he won’t take good advice.
I bet William has been trying to get an Earthshot behind the scenes documentary made, ala Invictus Games, and has been turned down as Earthshot is transparently a vanity project. Hence, project cleanup, pretend William actually wants to meet the winners.
Re a documentary – there was BBC series to accompany the 2021 awards, featuring one episode devoted to each category followed by the awards ceremony. This was shown in a somewhat less than primetime slot, i.e. late weeknights repeated on weekend mornings. I can only assume the ratings weren’t good as the 2022 awards didn’t get the same treatment. However the 2021 finalists did not attend this week’s retreat (or at least not in person).
I haven’t even read through everything but ‘it’s a close race’ has me dying laughing. Ugh these idiots
Was he embarrassed into hosting the finalists after being called out on inviting everyone but the actual recipients to his vanity awards show? So this is basically a do over?
Except they’re a day late & a dollar short, as my mother used to say.
The talking points being given to the Kensington Palace bots on Twitter are “it’s ok that they flew to Boston for no reason because they flew commercial!” — as though that justifies a waste of a trip when they forbade the winners from coming (but celebs were welcome to fly in on their private jets). I can’t think of one thing Will and Kate (and of course Charles & Camilla) have done correctly since the queen’s death. Who is advising them?
Crackheads would be more competent advisors.
Did the winners actually got the prize money?
The money is being doled out in tranches — I believe they’ve received the first tranche, the second will come a year later, and the final when the project is completed.
Where did you find this info, Jaded? I have looked all over for actual amounts and times and can’t find anything. Link? Would appreciate it.
Let me see if I’ve got this straight. After having a red-carpet event in Boston, Will has the finalists fly in from China and Africa (among other locales) to attend an event at Windsor Castle, after which the finalists will attend a “forum” where they might secure real funding, as opposed to the Earthshot “prize” money.
This entire debacle certainly seems environmentally friendly, it’s definitely not wasteful to have dozens of people travel excessively and unnecessarily across the Atlantic so you can hobnob with celebrities.
I’m glad that the finalists may have a chance at actually getting real funding (though I’m sure it will come with some sort of exclusivity or transfer of IP ownership to Deloitte, which, yuck), but I can’t help but wonder how much more funding Earthshot could funnel to the winners if they weren’t spending exorbitant amounts on paying appearance fees for celebrities and travel expenses for Kate’s Boston wiglets.
“More and more, I keep feeling like the only response to the Wails is, “These f*ckers. The audacity.” That’s it, that covers 90% of my reactions to what they do ( and their sons of omission).
It’s his “signature event, I just read a whole article months after the big pr event, and there’s still only 2-3 winners and what they did named.
And I. Agree with whoever said up thread , just host it at Windsor castle and then have the Deloitte type events and that’s it. Less wasteful, actually useful.
In Spare, Harry said something towards the end about suddenly noticing how fancy the castle he was in was, and wondering if it had always been like that and he hadn’t noticed. And I think that’s why they haven’t hosted stuff at the castles, it’s just one of granny’s hang outs with moldy bedrooms.
But when will the 2022 winners get their prize money? We know that the 2021 winners are still waiting…
Didn’t they say the Earthshot prize winners weren’t invited to the Boston event to reduce their carbon footprint, or something like that? Now they invite them for workshops. That could have been done at Boston. And I remember wondering about their own and the celebrities’ footprints at the time.
He is so embarrassing. At age 40 he has no true passions and interests of his own. I hope the finalists and winners are able to get more funding and support for their various projects despite this PR fail. Also, have they announced the next location for the awards? Or have they given up trying to compete with Harry? Lol
What a douchebag. I imagine most it went something like this. “Hello. Welcome to the palace. This is all quite impressive to you after spending a lifetime in a hovel? It sure was grand of me to invite you. How is your project coming along? Huh… Interesting–” already scanning the room for the next cheaply dressed peasant he has to talk to.
LOL his ridiculous hand motions always kill me.
William is very goofy looking, he looks similar to diana who is a great beauty but her beauty didn’t translate well to a man.