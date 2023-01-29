The Telegraph published a photo to ‘exonerate’ Prince Andrew from rape, trafficking

Prince Andrew has clearly hired a new publicity team and they are TERRIBLE. For the past week, we’ve been inundated with all of these breathlessly contemptible stories about how Andrew will try to overturn his settlement agreement with Virginia Giuffre and how he’s assembled a “war chest” to clear his name. There’s an outsized focus on trying to “discredit” Virginia, who was abused and trafficked for years by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell when she was in her teens. Part of Virginia’s story is that Andrew forced her to take a bath with him at Maxwell’s London home, and following the bath, Andrew raped her. She was 17 years old at the time. Well, check out the Telegraph’s cover on Saturday: a photo arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell’s family to “clear” Andrew. But wait, it gets so much worse.
A photograph that the family of Ghislaine Maxwell believes discredits the Duke of York’s accuser has been made public. The image shows the bath in which the Duke is alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with a teenage girl. Two of Maxwell’s acquaintances are sitting in the bath, fully clothed, wearing makeshift masks depicting the Duke and Virginia Giuffre.
They posed for the image in an effort to prove that the bath was too small for the kind of behaviour alleged by Ms Giuffre, and planned to use it as part of her defence during her sex trafficking trial. The photograph was released after it emerged that the Duke hopes to overturn the multi-million pound settlement he struck with Ms Giuffre last February.
Ian Maxwell, 66, an elder brother of the shamed British socialite, said he was happy for the Duke to use the image if it helped his case. Ms Giuffre accused the Duke of raping and sexually abusing her three times in 2001, when she was 17. In a 2011 interview, she claimed she and the Duke got into the bath where “he started licking my toes, between my toes, the arches of my feet” before they went into the bedroom and had sex. In Dec 2019, she told BBC Panorama: “There was a bath and it started there and then led into the bedroom.”
Mr Maxwell told The Telegraph: “I am releasing my photographs now because the truth needs to come out. They show conclusively that the bath is too small for any sort of sex frolicking. There is no ‘Victorian bath’, as Giuffre has claimed, which is proved both by the attached plan of the bathroom and the photos themselves.”
So here we are, with the invisible contract visible to all – the Telegraph running rape and trafficking apologia on their front page on behest of Prince Andrew. One of the oldest conservative newspapers in the UK publishing a photo – provided by a family member of a convicted abuser and human trafficker – which they claim “disproves” Virginia’s story. A word about the actual photo – it disproves nothing. There clearly is room for two people.
Keep in mind, Andrew is the same human trafficking rapist who sat down on BBC Newsnight and said he felt he needed to break off his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in person, and that’s why he stayed at Epstein’s New York mansion for years after Epstein took a sweetheart deal from the FBI on all of the pedophilia, abuse and trafficking charges. Andrew didn’t have to step down as a working royal because of Virginia’s many statements – he stepped down because of HIS OWN statements in that Newsnight interview. For all of this talk about Andrew wanting to clear his name, he was the one who sullied his name in the first place.
First off, that bathroom is really gross. Second off, one needs to prove it hasn’t been remodeled in, I don’t know, twenty years! Third of all, ya did it, ya know ya did it, we all know ya did it, so shut up about it! And finally, Andrew be like: I might have raped a bunch of teens (don’t forget, my pedo-adjacent, pedo-apologist king brother married one), but AT LEAST I DIDN’T LEAVE THE FAMILY! (Bish, ya need to!)
Do they actually think this proves anything? Thousands, probably millions of people have had sex in airplane bathrooms. Finding a position in said tub wouldn’t be difficult at all.
The Telegraph (apart from being absolute garbage) is old school conservative. So they probably think that you can only have sex in the missionary position, lying on a bed, under the covers. 🙄
If the background of this all was not so deadly serious this would just be pathetic to a hilarious degree.
Was kinda expecting to see the picture of Epstein and Ghislaine at Balmoral. Or the one of Kevin Spacey and Ghislaine throne-sitting at BP. Either way, this should disabuse people of believing The Telegraph (all formats) is a cut above or more serious than the rest of the abysmal British press.
Am I missing something? How does the photo of two adults in the tub prove that two adults don’t fit in the tub? Anyway, if people want to engage in “that kind of behavior” they will find a way to make it happen in places like closets and airplane lavatories, that tub is plenty of space. [Ms. Giuffre was there against her will.]
Nothing is accomplished by this narrative that Virginia Giuffre is a liar except to potentially drive her lawyers back into court to argue (with receipts) that the Sweaty Nonce is in violation of the court approved settlement agreement of a year ago. And they can argue that he is using the now well known royal family playbook: never smear someone yourself; use others to do your dirty work. I’m a little surprised this hasn’t happened yet, but I sure hope it does.
Bbbut the photo proves that two grown ass adult men with middle aged spread easily fit into the tub, with space for one to stretch out. Can’t KC3 do something about Andrew? Tower of London, perhaps?
That dumb photo just proved the opposite — more than ample room for sex. These people are idiots.
WTF,The Telegraph should be absolutely ashamed of printing this. What next, a headline claiming “Jimmy Saville, just misunderstood”.