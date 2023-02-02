Scobie: Princess Kate’s Early Years work is ineffectual because of her ‘limitations’

It’s been Keen Early Years Week, where the Princess of Wales has launched yet another awareness-raising campaign centered on Kate going around, telling people that the early years are important. Shaping Us is no different than the Five Big Questions, which was no different from Big Change Starts Small (rip to that initiative). None of these “campaigns” are any different and none of them actually does something substantive. It’s all white noise, gurning, wiglets and gloss. It’s Kate preening for the cameras and telling everyone that she’s a credible expert and a big girl doing important work! As I said, we’re past the point where Kate is a chaotic neutral – the messaging has gotten harmful. Even credible childhood development experts are coming out and saying that Kate’s fluff is dumb and unimportant, that these resources should be focused on actually solving very real problems for kids. All of this and more made it into Omid Scobie’s latest Yahoo UK column – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Kate’s 2012 ‘listening and learning’ charity visits: Chatting with her press secretary at the time, I was told how the duchess’s “keen interest” in childhood development will likely lead to projects focused on supporting the young. A month earlier she had also taken on a patronage with Action on Addiction, a charity working with those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction and the children affected by it. “Right now she is listening and learning… in the future she hopes to find practical ways to contribute,” the palace aide explained.
All of Kate’s sound and keenery, signifying nothing: It’s an extremely important subject. But after 12 years of work, the goods being delivered right now feel light. Some within the early years sector have already voiced frustrations. “We are well accustomed to MPs and royalty visiting early years settings, praising the invaluable work of practitioners… but nothing is done,” a statement from the Practitioners of the Early Years Sector group says. “The time has long passed for ‘awareness’. We need action – long-term investment and funding in the early years.”
Kate’s big-girl problem: And this is where the Princess of Wales will no doubt find herself stuck. Because while elevating the importance of helping children in their first five years of life to thrive is certainly necessary, there are very few options available to Kate when it comes to actually helping solve the main issue at the heart of Britain’s early years crisis – funding. Budgets for preventative services for children in the country have been slashed by more than £400m since 2015 . And 4,000 early childcare providers have shut down in the last year alone due to chronic underfunding.
More slashes to the social safety net: Cuts have also seen the closures of children’s centres nationwide, despite the fact they help prevent more serious social services intervention at later stages in childhood. Britain’s social care system, which is already on its knees, estimates that over 15,000 young people will be taken into care over the next three years. As the country falls deeper into its cost of living crisis, and childcare providers raise prices due to funding pressures, is Kate’s awareness project really able to do much at all?
Ineffective royal work: If anything, Shaping Us exposes the ineffectiveness that the Royal Family’s charity work can have. Because it is almost impossible to make an impact in this field, or even usher in the smallest of change, without considering all the social factors that have an impact on early development. And that cannot be done without stepping into policy or politics — the one thing Kate can’t do as a working member of the Royal Family.
The Art Room disaster: Two years ago The Art Room charity Kate first visited in 2012 shut down its facilities for good after it became no longer financially sustainable. Shrinking school budgets from the government were to blame, and while Kate was able to shine a light on their work through the odd royal engagement, her limitations as a royal patron meant that she would never be able to lobby to keep it going.
The third landmark announcement: This week’s awareness drive launch is the third “landmark” announcement by the Princess of Wales on this topic in as many years. The message is essential, and she makes a serious case, but no matter how many versions of it we hear, Kate’s hope and a wish are unlikely to bring the necessary solutions. Given that Kensington Palace says this is her “life’s work”, I hope she can eventually prove me wrong.
While I know what Scobie is doing here – and god knows, he has his own set of limitations as part of the royal press pack – it would be interesting if he actually came out and said it. Like, he’s going too far to half-way excuse Kate here: “while Kate was able to shine a light on their work through the odd royal engagement, her limitations as a royal patron meant that she would never be able to lobby to keep it going.” Kate could easily brush off the shackles of her royal patron “limitations” if she wanted to. She could have hosted fundraisers for the Art Room, she could have used her staff to come up with some kind of scheme to raise money online by selling the students’ art, she could have done a lot more than she did. It wasn’t because of the limitations of the royal role, it was because Kate is lazy, dull and unimaginative.
THAT is the larger problem – while the royal-patronage system is deeply flawed, all of these people could do a lot more without being called “political.” And seriously, if the point of Kate’s dumbf–k Early Years campaign is to raise awareness of just how basic and fundamental it is to give children a head start in life, why is that political? That’s the argument she could make, if she had two brain cells to rub together. “All kids need access to nursery schools and Head Start programs” is only a political hot potato if you think poor children don’t deserve to be nurtured.
This lady’s inability to bring meaningful change or do anything meaningful in regards to her (sister’s) “life’s work” is England’s great shame.
She is a simpering, preening, cosplaying mess. This is the 3rd or 4th relaunch since 2018. From the huge amount of negative comments, the general public is not fooled and are quite fed up with her antics.
It doesn’t help that people online have been circulating the video of Molly Wright’s Ted Talk. She’s seven, and she was more articulate and gave more concrete information than Kate has done in the three or four years she’s been an Early Years Advocate.
Kate’s critics are being very kind to her, she should be grateful; her sister in law was not that privileged.
THIS is England’s great shame?!?!
well, I guess there’s a discussion about the topic in her defence, UK government is completely terrible at the moment corruption from the tory is just unbelievable. But the sad thing is those people who need the support that Kate’s mentioning are going to continue voting for the same party, so no ones wins in this scheme. everything about the U.K, at the moment is pointless.
Exactly. And like I’ve mentioned before, she’s releasing this “campaign” at the same time as teachers walking out on a mass strike to protest inadequate pay and underfunding for schools. The education situation is pretty bad here in the U.K. preschool and nursery kids are also affected by this
@EA- this! 👆
The problem is Kate is complicit in the Tory gutting of social services. Her fake project is a smokescreen of euphemisms and trite platitudes, not just for her own incompetence, but also for the horrors Tory policies have wrought in England.
If there is a national discussion to be had in England, as Kate is allegedly trying to foster, shouldn’t it include, ya know, the actual state of reality in England? But Kate is putting on this farce wherein you can mumble treacly nonsense about early years and call it “important.” It is NOT important. What is ACTUALLY happening to English children is important and none of that factors into her featherbrained “project.”
I’m especially aghast after listening to a lengthy discussion about the WTO’s current assessment of England’s economy. I really feel awful for the English, particularly for the kids who had nothing to do with Brexit and are going to see some of the worst times in England in many, many years. No wonder the British press only wants to talk about Meghan.
I wonder if Scobie is slyly insinuating that that RF is in cahoots with the Tory party. Maybe I’m giving him too much credit.
The fact remains that the RF courtiers (such as the bee the fly and the wasp, in Harry’s memorable terms, and therefore everyone they hire) are part of the revolving door between palaces, 10 Downing Street/politics, and media.
To say “the royal family can’t appear to be political” is f-cking hilarious when their offices are rampant with staff from one political party. How many labor sympathizers do you see working for any of them, ever?
It suits the Tory party to have Kate out there, making parents feel it’s a matter of individual responsibility while all social services for children are being cut.
Much like the GOP in the US, the cruelty is the point. The greed is the point.
Early years are important!
Homelessness is bad!
This is all that can be expected from WanK.
Ouch – she’s gonna need some heavy duty cream to treat those burns from this. No lies detected here.
its becoming painfully obvious to people outside this blog that this is nothing more than PR for her – she has NO INTEREST in actually doing anything substantive.
She IS ineffective and she IS limited – and not by the Royal institution. They WILL throw her and her grasping family to the beast and it will be karmic.
I agree. A few years ago if you’d told me the British public will be openly negative in their comments I wouldn’t have believed it. We all know that she doesn’t truly care but she needs to have a legacy project to rival what Meghan does effortlessly. Hence the copying of Meghan;s style, branding, fonts, logo, staging and even mannerisms.
Can the Royals do something substantive if they want to? The Prince’s Trust would suggest so, as would the Duke of Edinburghs awards scheme. WanK just don’t care.
Tin foil tiara time – did this area get chosen so that they could use the excuse of ‘too political’ to excuse her doing anything that actually resembled work? Or am I giving KP too much credit here? I think yes but then again the Tories are so involved in the royals that maybe someone there decided this would be a handy deflection from all their atrocious actions – blame society and the parents! The same government who are about to write to mothers not currently in work asking them why they’re not working but not mentioning any of the issues around availability or affordability of childcare. Shaming Us indeed.
@SarahCS Harry founded Sentebale and Invictus as a royal (although Sentebale was completely outside the royal foundation I think), Meghan did the cookbook and SmartSet, hell Charles put out a line of sustainable fashion either shortly before or after the SmartSet. And the Prince’s Trust has obviously been a very substantive effort over the years. So like you said, W&K just don’t care.
Now that said I do think you are giving KP too much credit about the “too political” excuse. I think they thought this would be a project that would allow Kate to mingle with babies and children, say things like “its so important to have a good childhood” and then swan off back into her palace. I think the fact that people are, at this point, expecting SOMETHING more is throwing KP for a loop.
Just finished Spare and the part about Charles limiting how many events William, Kate, and Harry could do by keeping the purse strings tight has really got me wondering about how that works. Charles is such a tiny minded, tightwad fool.
The Wales have the Duchy money now, so that isn’t a concern. But they are worse than Charles in just about every way, so this should play out hideously.
Gotta disagree with Omid. There is a LOT she can do, namely FUNDRAISE! Art Room didn’t have to close if she would’ve raised funds for it. Simply visiting once to “learn” (HA!) isn’t going to cut it for ANY of the charities. They operate on FUNDRAISING. She couldn’t be bothered. At. All.
There is one thing that she is exceptionally good at : finding the camera. She always seems to know where the camera is. In the first picture, everyone else is looking forward, but she finds the camera …
Teagirl, and she makes sure we see big blue.
I still can’t get over how puffy her face and eyes are from that video.
Its the botox and fillers – she’s had a top up and they are still settling.
Digital unicorn, just think, all the money that she spends on fillers, botox, jewellery and clothes, just how much good that vast amount could do to the “, early years” of many many children. But her vanity is the thing that will keep them without funds and her posing for her friendly paps.
I still can’t get over the photo of her in the audience from the other night. Looking along the rows there are some genuinely beautiful women. Kate is simply an averagely attractive woman, ageing badly. Without the spangly outfit, and manic face pulling, she would dissolve into that background. Someone said press photographers zoom into her in crowds, and that she pulls prepared facial freezes for them to snap. It became obvious to me, looking at the audience picture, that she operates only in isolation from other women, and with spades’ worth of photoshop. This is why she is addicted to filler and botox, and her eyes are currently skew. I’ve always thought she looked basic. Pictures from her youth, where beauty is at its prime, are downright ordinary. Pictures of her with Meghan are revealing. How she has been elevated to world class beauty status is beyond me.
ITA – she was always attractive enough in that blend in with the crowd sort of way. The whole ‘great English rose beauty’ thing came from her family PR as part of the embiggening. The sad thing is that she clearly believes her own hype and yes as others pointed out yesterday she is currently on an attention high – has been since QE2 passed. The new titles and status (within the media and family) has gone her her and Carol(e)’s head.
It will all come crashing down – this campaign is the beginning as its tone def in every way. Teachers are on strike, children are going hungry and people are struggling in every way.
We can say a lot of things about Kate, but come on. She’s hardly average looking. Yes the Botox and fillers are affecting her face but overall she is attractive. And yes, I’m sensitive to this because if she’s just average, what am I? 😂
When you see unphotoshopped pics, she’s downright plain and her skin is bad. Regardless of botox, fillers and Wiglets or the new full wig. Not eating, smoking (and whatever else), over exercising and a nasty attitude shows.
Don’t put yourself down, Lisa. If you met Kate in real life, without the fake hair, say at school drop off, you’d think she was a knackered, attractive woman, very much of a type here in the UK. You would not be amazed at her beauty. You wouldn’t think she was great looking. Give that photo of her in the audience a close look. She looks very odd and not that nice. There are women to her side and behind who are far better looking. What she has done to her face to comply with this beauty myth of hers has done her no favours.
She looks like Jim Carey in the Grinch. Her face and facial expressions are creepy.
Also, she doesn’t care about anything except how she looks and wearing inappropriate accessories to show her “importance “
She looks like she just woke up.
You only need to look at the women from the Grenfell Fire community and the cookbook Meghan spearheaded as an example of a simple solution to keep that group going. Simple. Easy. Non political. Effective.
Yeah, sure, but it also takes work, and work is for the poors, not the future Queen!
Besides, sweat might make the wiglet fall off.
And she did despite having incompetent and awful staff and courtiers. What excuse does Mumbles have.
I sometimes wonder, in an alternate galaxy where Kate is a Meghan-like worker, would her staff and courtiers also shiv Kate or no.
Just idle thinking. We’ll never have to find out because she’ll never do any work.
Yep. There are projects she can do that can make a difference. She’s just not doing them. She’s spending money on a hollow campaign as her legacy. Like Kaiser, I disagree that it’s purely bc of the limitations of her role. It becomes poor Kate. It’s not her fault. The role just won’t let her do more.
I agree @Jais..and what really irritates me is the fact that almost everyone in their criticism for this project is very kind towards Kate just like scobie..:” she means well “, “it’s not her fault”, it’s too political to really do something”, “she wants to make a difference but there are limits in the way the royals could operate” etc. Everyone treats her with kid gloves ignoring the big elephant in the room: this whole campaign costs several thousand pounds with no real effect towards little children that she’sso passionate about… why not anyone points to the fact that those money could be spend for something more practical and effective? I mean, in this site only, I’ve read several excellent ideas… I’m pretty sure that her team is aware that there are ways to really help children but they don’t want to either because of lack of interest and will or because of Kate’s obvious “limitations”. Compare her preferential treatment to the one Meghan received after the cookbook… she was even accused of helping terrorists, for God sake, if I remember correctly…
Harry also made this excuse in his book for why William couldn’t do more, but it’s bs. How did Charles do so much more? How did Harry himself, with no support from his family, manage to establish major, impressive, impactful concerns like Sentebale and Invictus? William and Kate don’t do anything because they don’t want to and they just don’t have the bandwidth.
Meghan outclassed the courtiers and did something they said couldn’t/shouldn’t be done and they all turned on her. There is no way Waity will risk having the courtiers turn on her too, not to supply a food bank with food or raise funds for early years programs.
Thank heavens for some common sense. It’s like I was saying with food banks; the royal family can’t be involved. It’s all very nice, but it’s a political issue simply because it involves money and policy. There’s very little they can touch without stepping over this line. Even mental health; it’s all very well telling people to talk and seek help, but there is little to no help for people with mental health issues within an NHS in ruins.
This is where the BRF is showing its limitations. In decades gone by, with British social deference to a hierarchy, and with an empire, it was enough for them to just “be”. In centuries gone by, the monarchy, literally and militarily, protected the emerging nation state. Neither of these are relevant any longer. However, and unfortunately, the presidential system won’t work as a UK office because it will forerun the collapse of the four nations (inc northern ireland). Can you imagine Wales being comfortable with an English president, and possibly vice versa in the long run? The fracture of the four nations would leave Northern Ireland separated, which would cause huge political and ideological problems for their historic relationship with England.
What to do? We are stuck with a useless and costly institution, and the BRF knows it. British people know it. The number of negative DM comments is rising. Wheeling out this woman and her cynical projects is making it worse. “Modern” UK monarchy is at a tipping point.
@Sparrow:
You make some really good points here, but I need to challenge the idea that a Presidential system must look like the USA or France. It is absolutely possible to design a system based on a rotating presidency – someone from England, then Wales, then NI, then Scotland etc. There is a successful model with the EU (ahem). NI itself can provide a model on the design of consociational governments using PR, allocated cabinet seats through a d’Hondt formula etc. While I get that the above is not *likely* because of the current prevailing political dynamics in the UK, the scenario you foresee isn’t inevitable, either.
That said, I suspect the dissolution of the Union is already in motion, and these concerns will be moot long before the hourglass runs out on the monarchy
Yes, and because the BRF is in thrall with the Tory gov’t, they can’t be seen to be criticizing or detouring around their egregious cost-cutting policies to provide assistance to the organizations that are being gutted. They’re going through these performative (and costly) appearances thinking they’re doing good by showcasing an issue without actually doing anything that could help them survive, but people are now seeing through the theatrics and voicing their complaints. Yesterday’s strike made that abundantly clear.
Royals need to focus on charity. Donate money or organize fundraising.
Pretend to be intelectual or expert on something serious doesnt suit them. All this fuss bring nothing to the real problem.
Ding ding ding. This is exactly what kate should be doing. Funding charities that focus on early years and give parents a helping hand. Straight to the point and non complicated and non political. Gods knows it won’t fix the problems in the UK, which are systematic, but at least she would be doing something tangible and we could actually take her serious. However i am convinced that both william and kate are utterly greedy so i don’t think the royal foundation will ever create funds for that.
Usually, that’s what foundations do; they give money to charities. Kate could easily create something like Earthshot for early childhood education. Instead, what we’re probably going to see in a year or two is yet another awareness campaign.
Yes, exactly this. As much as it enrages me to hear taking care of children, healthcare, and racism labeled as “political” issues, you could still do a lot of useful charitable work embedded in that corrupt framing.
A very balanced and insightful report from Omid.
Let’s be real here, The whole thing is ineffectual because it all started as a vanity project to one-up Meghan. This whole nothingburger started in 2019(?). Before that, nothing. One look at the promotion and the nature of this entire, (I wanna say campaign?) is deep rooted with elements of everything a la meghan. Archceotyoes promotion, a series about a little girl (still pissed she used my name. Like I’ve said before: YOU DONT KNOW ME WELL ENOUGH KATE) her fashion copykeening (bodysuit, long double breasted coats, crew neck knitwear, chunky hoop shaped earrings, red monochrome suit for a speech). Everything she does know is in some shape or form a discount copykeen edition of Meghan and more people are beginning to realise this, hence why she’s never taken seriously anymore.
Also they can’t be “political” because Willileaks the Basher always in bed (suits reference) on a regular basis with the tories
I cringe when I see “decade”. What decade? She started mentioning early years in 2018.
The decade refers to her listening and learning phase.
They’re trying to retroactively cram her engagements into a rewritten history of early childhood being a lifelong passion of hers. She had a few engagements with children, that’s all.
I think it was Camilla Tominey who claimed in 2018 that late had been working “secretly” on the early years since becoming a royal.
She’s been droning on uselessly about the “ahly” years for over 10 years now. Here’s an article from Omid from 2021 w/ a vid from @kensingtonroyal twitter stating that. She is going on 11 years of this BS and has done NOTHING. https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a36755749/kate-middleton-early-childhood-center/
We all know she could do more with this without being political. The problem is that she doesn’t really care. This is just busy work for until she becomes Queen Consort.
I don’t expect her to do much more as Queen consort. She does not like working.
She will do even less. She probably won’t work at all.
Of course she will work. At scheming against her future daughter in laws who will be younger and fresher news to the tabloid rats.
The BIGGEST problem is she doesn’t do “work”, that is a dirty word with lazy katey. The two biggest differences between this lazy sow and Megan are that MEGAN will and DOES work for things she believes in,, Grenfell was a brilliant example of this, and the fact that Megan still keeps in contact with them. Megan Also RAISES funds for those same projects and has done all her working life. Khate believes in KHATE and believes her hands are for rings, not for mucking in on anything
I’m fervently looking forward to the end of this flurry of embiggening — and it’s coming because KKKHate has such a finite store of motivation. She and Bulliam are infuriating and exhausting with all of their hypocritical performative “ME ME ME!” bullshit. I’m having visceral revulsion whenever I see pics of them, now. 😖
It’s “only a political hot potato if you think poor children don’t deserve to be nurtured”. But that’s exactly what the British establishment and their right wing tools do think. To be fair, that’s the ideological basis for the political right wing here in the US as well: the poor, including their children, should be punished, not nurtured. Since the monarchy is the Tory show pony, all of these “early years” events are just performative stunts. The message is, if you want to help poor children, give to charity because the government won’t be doing it.
I strongly agree with everything you say. Their ideology is purely based on the individual, if you succeed well done and if you’re poor, ill, disadvantaged that’s on you. The issue is that they’ve had years to quietly implement policies that align to this ideology and strip funding from everyone who needs it with the royals cheerily along for the ride.
I am already effectively being taxed more because my conscience feels its the right thing to share my income with others, be that the food bank I make a monthly donation to, one off contributions to various charities, or supporting my retired mother who can’t live on what she has/qualifies for from the state despite having worked through her adult life, including a spell in on the state payroll working in Social Services for 13 years. I’m angry but exhausted.
I feel your frustration. Please don’t give up! That’s exactly what they want because then they will have a clear field to exploit others and take more for themselves. I do hope that in the next election the Tories will be shown the exit. It’s the only hope for Britain now just as getting the Republicans out was the only hope here.
Sarahcs, I’m with you, I have cancer and care for my darling husband who has early onset dementia. Shopping is a real trial due to my physical limitations and needing someone to be with him. But like you I try and give to my local food bank. I get so sick of hearing they “can’t do this or that”, because it would be political, but we all know they often get involved in things political. Good god its like a swap shop between the Palace and government for staff. What REALLY, REALLY gets me mad is that both my husband and I are veterans and this useless tory governments is now taxing our small military pensions to give the Royal family EXTRA millions each year
Sorry Omid, it’s not her need to be politically neutral that’s preventing her from doing anything effective. There are so so many politically neutral things she could do to actually have a tangible impact on young children’s lives instead of just wafting around in expensive clothes and saying “Early Years are important” whenever someone pulls her string. Copy Dolly’s book scheme! Use the Duchy and its brands! Create a fund for art and music supplies! This could be so simple without much effort at all if she actually cared!
She’s tried to make this four-year campaign sound very big and important, but she doesn’t actually know what to do with it, so the result is that it’s incredibly vague and doesn’t actually help anyone.
And….show up to a food bank with food and then give information so others can donate. This is why no one can take her seriously. Who shows up to a food bank empty handed and then right after claim they care so much about a child’s early years?
How are the royals politically neutral anyway. They hire Tories.
Oh, they’re not at all politically neutral. There’s the staff swapping between royal and governemnt offices that you mention and the fact that they do lobby for policies and exemptions that benefit them.
The politically neutral line is only ever trotted out as an excuse for not doing good.
They’re not apolitical, it’s just an excuse not to do anything for the people. This royal family is a massive scam
I just cannot with this constant pr of what is essentially just them getting their egos stoke. It’s an illusion, a nothingburger, a mirage, a con. That’s what it is. More money getting wasted instead of being used for essential public services.
I used to think that the “monarchy” was harmless and that the UK was all that but as a person of colour who has lived here for nearly 10 years, my gosh, I realised what a pox on mankind it just is.
Going back to slavery and the subjugation of people in their native lands and not giving them a second thought, here we are in the present. Most people are still holding on to the illusion that it’s good to bow and be ruled over by people just because they won the birth lottery or married into or done whatever to gain access into it. The monarchy is useless saved for the privilege few who get to enjoy unimaginable wealth on the backs of the public and for those who want to be comforted by white supremacy.
There was a mass strike yesterday from teachers, train workers and the like, my son’s school was opened for 3 classes and his class was one of them. I was talking to one of the parents during the morning school run and said, the government needs to pay workers properly, fund public services properly but they won’t, they have all the money to squander for one man’s ghastly ego fest but none for those that truly matters. The priorities of the people in power are all wrong and it’s time for the majority of the public to say enough is enough.
Thank you for reading this article of Scobie’s for us. I refused to read it because I knew he would be straddling the fence on this one. Kate is dumb. Royal patronages under the system of the institution are worthless and nothing more than vanity projects. Labeling a project as “life work,” Suggest you have been at this a long time, which this woman has not been. Happy the professional in the field of Early Childhood are calling this woman out. All in all this woman got what her goal was, headlines, a billboard, able to convene a group of professional along with celebrities so her job is done. Nothing has changed with this woman nor her approach to being a contributing member of society, she and her husband are both lightweight airheads without an ounce of integrity or work ethic.
I agree, Kate could go much further in her advocacy for Early Years. I remember when Harry used to talk about the funding cuts to youth programmes, the press used to say he’s being political but it didn’t stop him from saying it. Kate doesn’t want to be attacked for telling the truth but she forgets that her invisible contract with the press protects her from criticism.
Yeah Scobie is walking a really fine line here. He obviously doesn’t want to tick off KP too much (he’s probably already on their “people we want to ban” list as it is), and he’s trying really really hard to give Kate the benefit of the doubt, but…..overall, he’s pointing out the weaknesses/inadequacies of this campaign – the numerous big “announcements” that are basically meaningless, Kate’s inability to follow through on anything she’s talking about (and its not just because its “political”), etc.
Someone really messed up with this “announcement” and campaign and “awareness” etc. It’s just so meaningless and empty.
I mean, he’s writing a book about the royals called Endgame. Does he really need to straddle the line anymore? He’s probably already on their watchlist. That’s one of the reasons why I can’t take Omid seriously at times. Just come out and say it damn it! This campaign isn’t real. It’s PR. The royals are political. Why care about access anymore when he’s made a sh*t tonne of money off of H&M with FF and he can make a hell of a lot more by telling the truth about the rest of them.
Yeah, that’s why I don’t fully get it, he’s already on their watchlist, lol. I wonder if he knows some things about what goes on behind the scenes (with the marriage etc) that makes him feel the need to treat Kate a bit more gently here? He’s been harsher than this with William and Charles recently.
but if you kind of look at it like someone patting a child on the head and saying “well you tried” in a condescending and patronizing tone….it seems a bit more biting.
@Becks:
Re: “patting a child on the head and saying well, you tried …” All I can think of is that Simpsons meme with Bart holding a cake iced with the words “At Least You Tried” and dumping it in the bin 😆
The bit about not engaging in politics is also false. We’ve seen the queen have special laws passed to exempt her from things she didn’t want reported/laws she didn’t want to follow, we’ve seen Chuckles the clown king lobby the government, and Willnot’s staff is filled with ex-government officials.
The problem is that a) the government that the royals align with doesn’t support these types of needed social programs, so I don’t believe they even want head start and other social programs for children.
And b) Keen has shown time and time again that she is incredibly lazy and doesn’t even care about the charities she has, let alone adding something new. We were told how much she cares about addiction and how THAT leads to all sorts of social ills, etc (same noise she’s making now about early childhood)…and then she doesn’t visit said charity for 6 years! Or she lets it get shut down, like with the Art Room. There are so many ways she could have helped raise money (and honestly, I’m shocked she didn’t have a children’s art show to raise money because that’s something Meghan did, so it already would have been on Keen’s Meghan moodboard!). And wasn’t the whole new point/structure of their foundation is that it would give money to worthy causes? Why couldn’t her foundation just have made a donation or grant to keep that place open?! Weren’t we told that the Cambridges weren’t going to do any bread and butter engagements because they’ll be focused on big impact? Ahhh right, they just meant big award shows where they can rub shoulders with celebrities.
She’s lazy and doesn’t care. This is all lip service to make her look busy and ‘keen’ and it’s gross. Im glad she’s getting slammed by childhood experts and wish Scobie would have been more frank in his article.
That picture, Kate gawks at the cameras and William looks aggravated sitting next to her.
She’s the only one looking at the camera because she’s the only one who knew a photo op was planned. A set up.
Well, he’s not wrong. The real problem is that every real societal issue is political. Of course early childhood development is political. That shit needs a budget and apparently, across many Western countries, it’s the first budget to be cut because children have no lobby. No charity in the world can combat teacher shortages and crappy salaries. No charity can solve maternity leave or non-existent daycare that forces mothers to stay out of the workforce longer. That is just a tiny example of how these royal causes will never not be political and if they continue to try and be wishy-washy about it, this is the result.
And as someone above said, even the idea that children and families should be supported is a political or rather ideological question and always has been. Politics is what shapes our daily lives. That’s why people were outraged/delighted when Diana stood up for HIV/AIDS patients because while it was a human issue, many people simply hate(ed) gay men and that shaped health policies. So again, political.
They need to get with the times. If Willy wants to continue to advocate for the evironment, that will lead him down the same path as his wife and her early childhood stuff because it’s even more political.
” her limitations as a royal patron meant that she would never be able to lobby to keep it going”
Meghan would have found a solution. Just like she did for Hubbs Community Kitchen & Smart Works.
Kate’s inability to do anything effective has nothing to do with the limitations within the patronage system, it has everything to do with her and her staff’s lack of creativity & interest. No one is asking Kate to do anything revolutionary. In the 2 years of being a working royal, Meghan used her publishing connections to create a cookbook to help fund the Hubb Kitchen, she brought food & donated clothes at engagements, she created a clothing capsule for smart works. The patronages and small businesses she included in her british vogue guest-edit were able to receive substantial donations. Hell, maybe Kate just needs better fans who would rather spend their time setting up fundraisers for her patronages than constantly trolling Meghan.
I bet if she earmarked half her annual clothing budget to dole out to one or two of her patronages a year, she could make a substantial difference somewhere.
And yet all she ever brings is … nothing.
That claymation video. If it costs say $5000, imagine if she had donated that instead. Now that’s impact. Now think of all the useless launches and PR to inform people what they ALREADY know. What a waste of public funds.
Kate’s charity work is just a vehicle for her to parade around in designer suits. It’s not meant to have any impact. That’s why she felt comfortable showing up to a food bank empty handed.
While the country is in a financial crisis she should not be seeing in any new clothes. Unless she’s selling the stuff after she wears them or she’s wearing borrowed clothes, she must have rooms and rooms of clothes ( where is she keeping all her clothes? It can’t be in the five bedroom Adelaide cottage). Anne and Camilla rewear their clothes all the time. It’s bunkers that William the future king has four pairs of pants and three sweaters which he wears over and over and this child of the middle class has to wear something new every time we see her.
This woman does not seem to know anyone who lives in the real world and can advise her. Doesn’t her mother, father, sister and brother watch the news and can call to say “Catherine girl you’re looking pretty bad in the news”.
I read his piece yesterday. He’s being entirely too generous with her. She is in a position the effect actual change. Everytime @Kaiser writes about this CBers come up with at least ten new ideas per post. She can’t do anything about systemic change but she can still do things that help on a smaller level.
Basically it means that neither Kate nor William or the Royal foundation understand fully their role and limitations vis a vis public service, charity and discipline in using charity funds.
They are supposed to use their platforms to raise funds and channel it to worthy causes for the benefit of the people. They are not a commercial entity. Therefore producing videos teasing a new project ShapingUs, holding a glitzy launch or a star studded Earthshot award ceremony is a waste of scarce funds.
Get that scobie is walking a fine line, and at the end of the day, he was direct in calling out the campaign’s shortcomings. However, the reason the campaign is falling flat is not just because of the limitations of the role and not being able to get into policy. As many upthread have said, the cookbook and smartworks are tangible ways to make a difference. It’s amazing to watch Kate be coddled even in criticism against her campaign. She is so v protected in a way that Meghan never was. Even Lainey wrote about Kate as in she means well and her intentions are in the right place. If only it weren’t for the limitations of the role, she could do more. She is afforded a lot of grace.
You can’t be an effective “tory stooge” AND help the poor. They are at cross purposes. They only want to keep their money, not shine a light on their secret funds and untold billions, and help the other aristos stay rich and powerful and get more rich and powerful.
Screw the poor.
So- jazz hands, and listen and learn.
Maybe she is not dumb.
Maybe she is a decoy mannequin- and we’re like – well she’s too dumb to do anything/help anyone.
When i think there are more insidious, purposeful forces at work behind her dumb*ss jazzhands laziness.
She is doing exactly what the tory govt wants- NOTHING
I imagine that the realization that royal “charity work” was useless also helped H&M to understand that getting out was essential.
Honestly, these people-spoiled, useless, thinking that putting on a £1000 outfit and going to a food bank actually “helped” anything?? And they go back to their palaces and count their money.
Usually I am more likely to agree with Omid Scobie than not on the RF. Here I vehemently disagree that Kate is severely limited in what she can do. Kate could rip off Meghan’s clothing initiative, but aim it at babies through preschool children to ensure that they are properly clothed. Call on people to donate food on Fridays for instance and lead the way helping out on food initiatives each Friday. Blankets: get sewers and knitters involved. Draw something and turn it into greeting cards and use that money. Highlight people who are makkng a difference and keep in regular contact with them. She’s got a whole media crew breathlessly waiting to write articles and is a member of a well to do and well connected family. She is NOT as constrained as people seem to believe she is!
Yes – this. “Early years are important” is such a huge topic that all one can do is stare at it helplessly, but if you cut it up in smaller pieces, then something can be accomplished. I think the real limitation is Kate’s ego. It’s not big enough or important enough to help people, she wants to be praised as the savior of the UK’s children and make a lasting mark for all eternity.
I also think Kate is as thick as a brick and lazy as a sloth. She has no imagination and surrounds herself with like-minded “yes” people. Anyone with initiative and smarts who speaks truth to power doesn’t last long in her world. She thinks posing in a costly, bespoke business suit clutching Notey McNotebook and a pen makes her look smart, concerned and professional. There is so much more she could accomplish that wouldn’t be seen as circumventing policy but she clearly only cares about how she looks, not how she performs.
@ML: entirely this. Even framing any of these initiatives as part of the Chubby “Big Help” for Charles’s Coronation extravaganza would buffer the “too political” criticism.
The last photo of her, in the deep green clothing, made me reflexively say “ew” at the expression on her face. It’s quite something to behold.
When the queen died, tons of people brought Paddingtons and sandwiches: continue that and merge it with child-friendly initiatives!
Her and the rich people she know kids will be fine. Why should she care about kids with working or poor families. That is what someone in the press should finally say.
The Tories don’t care about the working poor and that is why the royals love them.
I think we all agree Waity is not effective ‘due to her limitations’. But defining those limitations is where we probably disagree. Staying non-political vs only interested in photo shoots.
Having children be born with food and a roof over their head and a proper education is political. Children.
U.K……they are just like us.
You know who remains politically neutral but manages to effect real change for children?
Dolly Parton.
Her Imagination Library distributes a free monthly book to children up to the age of five. The charity supports around one million children EVERY MONTH. Dolly Parton is warm and caring and it is clear that she is passionate about helping people.
So when you stand Kate up against Dolly Parton, it becomes very clear what the former’s limitation actually is — it’s not that she can’t be political, it’s that she just doesn’t CARE. She is not sincere and it is apparent in everything she does.
I believe she is actually trying to even copy Meghan’s smiles and her skin tone. Heavy make-up on here. I really believe this. She’s trying to look far more enthusiastic a la Meghan. Truly morbid.
The royal family can effectively lobby the government to benefit themselves, but not to benefit
“the people.” That’s how they continue to rule.
She literally can’t say any of that though. I’m no Kate defender, I think that this is ridiculous, but she can’t say that all young children need access to good food and great childcare/educational programmes because our Tory government stopped all of that. And she can’t be seen to be criticising the government. The issue is is that it just makes it sound like she’s telling parents they need to do more for their young kids when they are literally working as much as they can to pay their heating bills. It’s a terrible message. Child development is hugely political and she shouldn’t have chosen it, she should just stick to shaking hands and opening train stations or whatever.
Why the hell doesn’t someone just say to her, “ffs Kate, just phone Megan and ask her how it’s done!! How many more times will this show pony trot out a vague idea in designer clothes and heels. How many more earrings are going to frame that plastic face, just to see her smile (for smile read grimace) mumble a few words, smile for multitudes of camera’s and dissappear until the next “novel idea hits her” SICK OF IT AND HER