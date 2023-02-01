Princess Kate’s Early Years awareness campaign slammed by credible experts

I was quite confused by the Princess of Wales’s visit to the Leeds Market yesterday, because the stated goal was to promote her idiotic Shaping Us awareness campaign, and she apparently wanted to talk to market vendors about their childhood. There was another purpose for the photo-op though – she was unveiling some billboard or something for Shaping Us, and she actually talked to vendors about what they thought of her campaign. Like… they sent her to a market and tasked her with asking working people what they thought of her billboard? Meanwhile, one of the flower vendors was just trying to make a sale and he ended up getting the scoop of the day:
Kate politely ignored a distinct wolf whistle as she made her way through the busy market.
Optimistic florist Neil Ashcroft tried his best to make a sale, giving the Princess his sales patter as she inspected his merchandise before gifting her some of her favourite hyacinths.
“No doubt William will be buying you some red roses,” he said. Mr Ashcroft revealed afterwards that she had replied: “I don’t think he will do.”
The florist, who has run the M&D Flowers in the market for 32 years, lamented failing to make a sale.
“I offered her a discount. I said I would give her a card and knock off the VAT,” he said, but to no avail, although he did enjoy talking to her. “She acted very genuine.”
[From The Telegraph]
I’m surprised she didn’t hiss “he better not get me ROSES.” And if you’re going to send Buttons to a market, give her some cash so she can buy some stuff. These are working people and they’re just trying to earn a living, and Kate’s all “what do you think of my billboard, how did your early years shape you to the florist I see before me?” Buy something or move along, damn it. Speaking of Kate’s busy work, an authentic group of credible Early Years experts has questioned why Kate is sucking up time, money and resources for an awareness-raising campaign:
The Princess of Wales has launched her new early childhood plan in Leeds, but a campaign group has said long-term investment is required instead of raising “awareness”.
The group Practitioners of the Early Years Sector said: “We are well accustomed to MPs and royalty visiting early years settings, praising the invaluable work of practitioners from David Cameron to Gordon Brown and the Queen Consort. But nothing is done. The time has long passed for ‘awareness’. We need action – long-term investment and funding in the early years.”
The group said early years’ centres are “having to close, with staff laid off due to being constantly underfunded and under-resourced…. Childcare providers are having to turn to food charities to provide nutritious meals for children while stagnant government funding still is not being directed to the sector – the paltry government funding of early years that is provided does not cover the provision of any food.”
The group also said that no early years experts were on the team that wrote a key report for the princesses’ Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
[From Sky News]
Thank you, Practitioners of the Early Years Sector, for speaking the truth. Yet another awareness-raising campaign which does nothing but waste everyone’s time and money, and it’s just busy-work for Kate, it’s just Kate turning up at events in her new frocks and wiglets, mumbling about the Early Years. “The group also said that no early years experts were on the team that wrote a key report for the princesses’ Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood” – I could have told you that! The “report” was basically “the early years are important, baby brains are important” and that’s it.
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Pictured: Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Pictured: Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 31 JANUARY 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Kirkgate Market in Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she is meeting vendors and members of the public for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign which is raising awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leeds, England, United Kingdom
When: 31 Jan 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Finally! A voice of sanity!
Yeah! Finally someone to say it as it is! And “baby brains” are important lol do not pun about her hormones lol
So cheap! Never bringing anything and not buying to encourage local business people in a market!! Pa, give her some cash!!
Yes! I was wondering when someone with some knowledge would stand against up the avalanche of fluffy and at the same time cynical nonsense
It’s galling. Wasting time and money on this vanity project she has no real knowledge about just to complete with Meghan. That’s what it comes down to. She could be heading up fundraising efforts to put money back into the preschools that need it. Or appeal to the government but no. It’s all wigs and new ugly frocks. Awful woman.
It absolutely is galling. She’s literally prancing around playing pretend serious business woman just to show off pretty new outfits and show the UK, see, I do important stuff that requires carrying a notebook too! And these stans just eat it up like soup and twist themselves into pretzels defending how utterly simple and elementary this all is, trying to convince themselves it’s rocket science.
I don’t know what her campaign is about. Yes raise awareness about the early years being important but what else? Why is it important? What does she want to do to help? And a thousand of other questions. It doesn’t seem there’s an actual goal.
I wouldn’t have believed it if i hadn’t seen it with my own eyes but it seems like this pr tour is blowing up in her face a bit.
People really aren’t satisfied with just awareness. They want action
I’m surprised the Kate fans are not even buying this mediocre campaign, they praise her for everything. Elizabeth Holmes made a post on her Instagram and the comments were not in favor of Kate and she had to close her comment section (no one was bullying Kate, they just weren’t buying this campaign) I’m glad people are opening their eyes when it comes to her. Finally.
Well we know that Kate “fans” are just racist, jealous Meghan haters. I doubt many of them really admire or love Kate.
@Chloe, the PR should blow up. Vapid twat. Her first reveal after five years of learning was, Don’t be poor. This new reveal based on her media, Don’t be a black man.
Experts have been warning for decades at this point that the cutting of schoolbudgets, daycare and other initiatives that are supposed to help young families will grossly impacted children, especially the younger ones. And now miss keen thinks she can just walk in, claim 10 years of listen and learning and all she has to say is that early years are important and that there needs to be more awareness.
I would be pissed too.
Awareness isn’t the issue.
So yes it should blow up in her face because if you really pay attention it all just so ridiculous and empty. Which is only more frustrating because it’s such an important issue
I mean, this is the stupidest subject to try to raise awareness about because people are already f***ing aware! It’s like raising awareness that eating oranges during long sea voyages prevent scurvy, or raising awareness that wearing shoes prevents getting splinters in your feet. Shaping Us is Pippa Tips level of inanity.
@Tigermcqueen: you mentioned pippa tips and i laughed. It really is just as empty and obvious as her sisters groundbreaking book on party tips
@TigerMcQueen what is so infuriating about her awareness campaign is that her original Early Years survey results showed that the majority of respondents were already aware. Most respondents felt that all of the formative years were equally important, and that included the 0-5 group. Only a small group singled out the 0-5 as the most important. Kate latched onto that and is trying to raise awareness of something that is only a partial truth. It really is a stupid goal to try and say one phase of childhood is more important than another, rather than saying that there are specific gains that are made in the 0-5 years that one can focus on. Then say what they are–attachment, verbal skills, nutrition, play/socialization. Just walk away from the mirror for five more minutes Kate and say what people should focus on.
As argued here by many more compassionate than her, life doesn’t stop coming at you when you turn five years old. Her husband’s traumatic post-year five childhood is right there, staring her in the face. Kate’s insane enthusiasm for her “discovery” is embarrassing. Yesterday’s appearance with the flowing hair, the expensive McQueen coat and useless little handbag, the cat call, and the cordoned-off crowds excited to meet her feels like Kate’s vision of what it must be like to be Meghan. Meghan, Meghan, Meghan. She wants to be Meghan and needed a cause and a slogan. That’s why the campaign doesn’t go any deeper.
I saw one comment on twitter that was like, she’s raising awareness so that people are aware and can then lobby the government for change, since she can’t lobby the government.
Let’s pretend that’s what she’s doing. WHO do I call about this, WHO do I lobby, WHAT am I specifically advocating for – “better early years for our children?”
That’s not getting into the idea of someone whose FIL meets weekly with the PM needing her minions to lobby for her.
The lack of specifics here is just mindblowing that I’m not surprised its blowing up a bit. She’s coming across exactly how she is – lazy, vapid, unintelligent, etc. That’s the problem. This campaign is supposed to be her “big moment” and instead people are seeing that the princess has nothing BUT clothes to offer, you know?
So, no thesis. No call to action. No observable, measurable work product. No lifting up of others.
We’re aware.
Even for “awareness”, this is extremely lame. Awareness of what?? I could see an awareness campaign with 3-5 things about early years that you want people to know (disclaimer: not an Early Years expert so just guessing on these!), like how reading to babies impacts brain development (with commit to reading x books/month to child), visual stimulation of being outside/in nature, nutrition, etc.
I actually think a well thought out, targeted awareness campaign with concrete and practical information that people could use would be viewed favorably. Stage 2 could then be linking/highlighting resources for those activities (people mentioned Dolly Parton Imagine library as example). But, what she’s doing so far is not even informative or at all helpful info to be aware of. 0-5 years being *important* on its own, as the whole dang campaign, is not a useful thing for everyone to be aware of…
Apparently there was an early years program in the UK called Sure Start that covered this area and was very successful but was recently cut by the Tory government. So this “awareness” campaign is pointless just like everything they do if they’re not going to enact anything substantial.
The Royal Family can’t get involved in politics so she couldn’t really advocate for the return of Sure Start or any other specific changes that would make a difference as suggested by the EY practitioners quoted in the article (additional government funding etc.) So, while I agree her whole Early Years thing is pointless and she has no relevant expertise I’m not really sure what she can do at a practical level.
That’s the thing with all of these “campaigns”, isn’t it? That the most effective solutions are usually systemic and therefore political. But I am absolutely certain there are still plenty of community groups and non-profits that are doing practical work on this front that she could visit and develop fundraisers and awareness to support. I don’t know of an urban burrow in my city that doesn’t have a community group focused on improving access to early childcare, after school programs, parent and child classes, postnatal parenting groups, etc. There are definitely things out there, if only her team was remotely interested in looking.
As many have suggested she can do something with tangible results. Set small achievable concrete goals. Dolly Parton’s books program is a good example.
@tricx: there is plenty she can do for early childhood without getting political. Supporting charities that already do this line of work and try to support parents as best as they can is one thing. I don’t understand why she doesn’t just set up a fund specifically for this. Or give out grants to charities that provide support for parents and young families or research centers that already focus on this
Like we’ve stated so many times regarding kate and her “work”: she doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel.
Look to The Princes Trust.. I am no fan of Charles, but he set the trust up and raised money and has made a real difference to the lives of many young people. Ok there is a bit of dodgy cash in carrier bags, but there has also been a huge amount of good done. This is the sort of thing she could be doing. But it takes work, it takes the time to have the cocktail parties etc where the wealthy donors can be schmoozed and persuaded to donate to the cause. I would say the same of the Dof E Award scheme which is popular in many Commonwealth countries… but I am not sure how that is now funded, but originally it was through donations to a charitable trust (I believe… but prepared to be corrected.)
Can’t or won’t….. we all have to make choices about what matters most and Kate makes her priorities clear with every single stunt.
And yet, TQ managed to get herself excused from certain laws. (Ahem, political) King Charles has campaigned for environmental things (political). Sounds like an excuse. And, even without making it political, she could have actual centres that provide the things needed for children as a charity.
If she can’t get political then she could donate money to organizations that CAN do something or bring food to a food bank since food security is a major issue for early childhood. This is why no one can take her seriously.
I hate to break it to you but the RF are ALWAYS involved in politics – that benefit them. That’s another fairy tale they tell along with never complain.
The Grenfell cookbook and smartworks had tangible results. Surely, something similar within early childhood could be done. Raising awareness for 10 years(even though it was only announced in 2019?) is just not going to fly. Even her supporters are struggling to praise this empty campaign.
But they don’t mind being political when they hire tory politicians or the tory press. or the Royal family having meetings with the Tory government. It’s all BS.
Especially since the Tories and the Royals are rowing the same boat, it makes the claim that she can’t do anything even worse.
The entire royal family sees Tory members of government socially and the royals even hire from tory membership.
M can carry those tiny handbags in a stylish manner and looks comfortable. K uses them as a shield to stop the plebs coming to close.
And apparently, there’s no money or even a credit 💳 in there.
But Will claimed Kate did the shopping and she has been photographed out shopping, so she has to pay somehow. Does she get all the stores to offer freebies?
I think Kate rarely shops except for photo ops.
Kate only started carry top handle bags after she saw Meghan doing it when she joined the family. Before Meghan, Kate preferred to carry clutches.
So she took up the florist’s time and didn’t even buy some flowers even when he offered a heavy discount? Instead, he gave her hyacinths. Maybe she got all bent out of shape because he suggested William would be giving her roses. That’s the kindest spin I can put on it. And raising awareness of things most people are already well aware of is just their way of trying (and failing) to appear useful.
I’d like to believe the gifted hyacinths were because Kate strongly reminded him of Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced “bouquet).
“Keeping Up Appearances” reference! Hyacinth Bucket (pronounced Bouquet!) is one of my favorites. 😉
That’s hilarious. Thanks for the laugh and memories, from a Brit.
My fav part of this whole story! 🤣
Well I think you’re being rude and dismissive about awareness campaigns! Until Kate brought it to my attention, I had absolutely no idea that children didn’t emerge from the womb as 6-year-olds, or that it was inadvisable to chain them up to a pipe in the basement with a bowl of water and toss them some stale bread crusts every few days.
Surprised she didn’t snap at him ‘you don’t know me well enough to talk about my husband buying me flowers, how dare you!!!! I’m owed an apology!! SOB”
So does she think she doesnt need experts on her team, or did it not even occur to anyone to be affiliated w people who know what they’re talking about? Is it stupidity or vanity or both? These people just don’t know how to do anything right
Manda it’s just a vanity project. Just like william doesn’t actually give a fig about the climate, kate doesn’t give a fig about kids that aren’t her own.
Oh I’m sure about that, at least not poor kids or kids of color. But, doesn’t she want to do the best job she can? Wouldn’t vanity dictate you at least try, or get people who know what they’re doing to make it look like you try? I just don’t understand why she isn’t embarrassed by her own mediocrity
@manda; I honestly think the criticism isn’t reaching her. I saw a few clips of her visit to the market yesterday and she was on a high. It was just so obvious that this was her feel good project. She happily posed for the camera’s in front of the billboard as if she was a movie star on a red carpet and she was LOVING it. As long as she gets to enjoy the attention i really don’t think she cares much.
@Chloe Do you remember when Harry said no matter what is going on behind the scene, they have work to do and have to put on for the cameras and crowd? One of the RRs tried to defend her yesterday, but that didn’t go as planned. Plus, I saw a couple of RRs called her out about “awareness and wanting more. They wrote an article. It was Rihonne Miller, however., you spell her name. I think she is aware. She’s just keeping up appearances.
Maybe experts don’t want to be associated with this BS?
This is probably it, which is stupid too, because she could be used to get a pretty wide audience. But yeah, without action, it’s an empty gesture anyway
Is William’s, um, gardening hobby widely known amongst the UK public? Because I really, really hope that florist is just a shady motherf–ker after our own hearts.
I hope so too!
Omg. Didn’t even think of that🌹🌹🥀
I thought it was more because Valentine’s Day is coming up, but I enjoy that theory more lol.
Ooooooh! Oh my gosh, buying roses lol. Ha, that does put a different spin on why Kate was weird about the comment! I doubt that’s what he meant, but maybe it was triggering for her
Ah, but how perfect for heir’s wife and king’s DIL, she’s dull, vapid and useless. That’s all Chucky and his Kween can handle for competition.
Kate” Early Years. Everyone who is living was 4 once. But you are 4 only once. This is important!”
I am sure even her team are laughing behind her back at this falacy. It’s embarrassing that they have to make up stuff for a woman of her age and resources. It’s like entertaining a child, it’s a shame that Carole didn’t instill some work ethic during all her scheming.
I think carole tried but when she figured that kate wasn’t the sharpest, just shifted her focus to making sure she married rich.
About kate’s team: they are probably just as clueless and disengaged as she is.
Yeah was gonna say, at this point, her team seems just as clueless.
Carole enabled her bad work ethic and Kate never had to support herself. Carole wanted Kate near the phone should will call.
Exactly. I bet she regrets never showing an interest in anything AT ALL during her youth, education, and early years of marriage. Trying to pretend you have a social passion after all this time is a joke and an insult
Geez, she can’t even be bothered to buy a few things at the market after using the vendors for her own promotion? The woman pays thousands of pounds for bespoke coats, and she apparently couldn’t muster a few coins for flowers or some ingredients for dinner. It’s such an easy win – “oh, how special, we’ll have this fresh pasta tonight!”.
I’ll bet her security and entourage also prevented other customers from making purchases.
I’m glad that the early years practitioners are calling out Kate’s stunts for what they are.
I saw some photos yesterday, I think on Twitter, that made it look, as if all of the members of the public were held back from entering the market, while Kate was there. If my understanding of them is correct, then you are so right. not only did she not buy anything, but she probably also actively prevented vendors from making sales to others!
IKR? It’s like they’re constantly looking for new ways to stuff their feet in their mouths and low-key offend people
Such a win-win for her. I know that her defenders will say “well if she bought something there then she would have to buy something everywhere!” First – she doesn’t often go to these types of venues/settings, so its not going to come up every week. Second, so what if she does buy something every time she visits a business or a shop, rather than them giving something to her? She should be embarrassed, refusing to buy a bouquet of flowers from a local florist but accepting free flowers instead.
They say that? LOL. She would NOT have to do that for every place she went to and they know it.
Yup. She cant buy something bc then she would have to do it all the time. She can’t donate bc then everyone would expect donations. She can’t actually pitch in and help bc then she would be expected to do it all the time. etc.
@Becks1
Couldn’t she have bought goods in excess to donate to the food bank and followers to send to hospitals
It’s amazing how dedicated to doing nothing, she is
@Becks1 I mean what’s the problem with that? She does 100 “engagements” a year, maybe 50 or 60 of those are at actual places. If she gave a thousand pounds at each place (which would probably be a huge boon to them), it still would come out as less than what she spends on wardrobe yearly to go to these events. As an argument given her spending budget on clothes (which we know is underreported) it doesn’t stand up. They don’t give because they think their presence is the gift like medieval kings.
This reminds me of when Meghan was on Ellen and she did that skit with the vendors on the lot. The lady with Crumbl cookies said that afterwards Meghan purchased cookies from her and was also very sweet. A simple gesture of kindness that Kate couldn’t muster up even though her bank account has grown exponentially.
Another cliche by the flower seller she is so genuine.
100000% this
The stats for how many early care centres closed for good during covid is horrifying and the government did so little to help the industry, all while wasting billions on companies who couldn’t even make any/adequate PPE equipment so none of it was used. Maybe she could raise some awareness about that.
A really bad outfit. Overlong unflattering coat and tiny purse.
I personally think the boots are hideous
They are indeed horrible. To me, as a Brit, this is a classic look of ours – long dress/skirt over knee high, chunky heeled, black suede boots. Can anyone else help me on this? Are these boots a universal thing, or just us!
Doubt he was trying to shade her. He probably genuinely believed William would be surprising her with bouquet and doing something romantic for Valentines Day, when it is quite obvious he never has and certainly never will.
What a sad state of affairs. A tame awareness campaign sucking up scare funds and resources. Who should we blame ?
Kate, The Princess of Wales and The Royal Foundation for overreaching beyond their skills sets
The Press for scrutinizing and not seeking accountability on the awareness programme
I mean the press for not scrutinizing the programme.
Isnt it their role to hold the rich and powerful to account.
They lost that purpose two hundred fifty years ago. The press peddles in propaganda. There have always been tabloids, gossip columnists, and press spin. Any neutral paper has long since been bought out by the wealthy. We don’t get unbiased news from anyone. The public has to be the critical thinker and put two and two together by gathering info from several sources. The onus for protecting democracy, unfortunately, is on the “uneducated” plebs and “unwashed” masses.
Of course not…. it’s H & M’s fault…. everything is H&M’s fault. Always.! (This is sarcasm)
This whole mess is generating so many negative comments across social media here in the UK.
A lot of it is very considered and thoughtful, one comment I read called it obscene and all it will achieve is making parents feel inadequate, but no comments from her about the number of under 5s dependent on food banks and a lot of families clearly aren’t ‘thriving’.
There are also a lot of hate comments, saying this is a coordinated personal attack on Khate by the Sussex Squad because their girl is shining.
Just want to thank @zebz for telling me yesterday that I was not being extra about the font. The Shaping Us font with that green background behind Kate looks a lot like the Archetypes font. Just saying. Maybe it’s a trendy font that everyone is using right now? But why wouldn’t you want yours to stand out apart from what your sil does?
This woman is a complete idiot. The research is already available. What early learning programs need are resources not someone using this field of study as a vanity project. The most insulting part is foisting herself in this critical field with zero credentials while adding zero substance. Either her folks, advisors are idiots as well or these folks just enjoy seeing her make a fool of herself because she does with her every utterance.
She has visited Mary of Denmark, whose foundation has teamed with experts to create e.g. anti-bullying programs and programs for refugee children, and these programs have actually had impact. She has met Prince Daniel of Sweden, whose Generation Pep project has worked to get children interested in sports and physical exercise. Not to even mention Daniel’s MIL, Queen Silvia, whose Childhood Foundation is working globally to help abused children. She has visited many organizations and academic bodies who could have told her about actions needed and results of research. But now she’s behaving as if she’d re-invented the wheel and keeps telling early years are important. Did she need her questionnaire to prove that? Does she really think her message is so powerful it will change the world? Could she tell us how this environment she’s talking about is created for children, and what she’s actually doing in order to help? I read in some article that her campaign was successfully launched. What made that launch successful, and someone please tell me how all those celebs are going to be involved.
These are all excellent examples of how she can have more impact without getting political. I didn’t know this about other royals so think you for it. But this is the type of work she SHOULD be doing.
The root cause of the problem is Kate herself. She doesn’t care about helping people. She cares about making herself look good and the only way she relates to royal “work” is that they are photo ops for her. She’s just too lazy to make an effort beyond dressing up.
The more I have learned about the other royals the worse the British royal family in general and Will and Kate in particular look.
Which key report are they talking about? Because there was that one “key” report that supposedly was co-authored by London School of Economics and Harvard’s Center on the Developing Child. Was that a lie or was it some other “key” report, like the pie chart? Isn’t that why she went to visit Harvard when she was in Boston?
Does the House of McQueen need a sales boost on their end of season coat sale? That’s the only reason I can conceive of for this outing.
Kate should have bought a couple of buttercups, or something, truly.
But I agree with the experts, and everyone else: the awareness campaign is nothing more than “rich lady preaching to the poor”. Poor Kate, she has no concept of money, or of structural inequality. The poor should mind their children, as they’re told, and they can always eat cake if the cost of living crisis eats into their bread budget, do not bore her with details, she has to go buy yet another coat. Ugh.
Even poor people have access to the internet. What they don’t necessarily have is access to good childcare, healthy pediatric diets, safe and warm home environments, and the time to adequately attend to their kids needs.
Florist Neil is one of us. That quip about ROSES gave it away.
I’m sorry but is she wearing a child-sized belt? She’s got it on the first hole (i.e. belt is at its widest position). I can’t imagine there are many full grown women who could wear it even using the same hole, much less any of the other ones.
I think it’s an adult-sized belt that’s been cut down behind the buckle. That way she doesn’t have the other end flapping around.
Oh oh, articles screaming “this experts won’t be invited to the coronation!!!!” are coming soon!
So forgive me if this has already been covered somewhere (I’m guessing it has) but when I read that her Aunt by marriage to Diana’s brother (Countess Karen Spencer) started and has been repeatedly honored for a charity called Whole Child International that focuses on the emotional needs of society’s most at-risk children and is well-regarded, peer reviewed, and (the Dalai Lama gave his personal endorsement) and named her daughter “Charlotte Diana” three years before Kate named hers “Charlotte Elizabeth Diana” I almost fell out of my chair. Maybe that’s who she’s copying? LOL https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Karen_Spencer,_Countess_Spencer
Excuse me, that’s “Aarly Yers” to us peasants.
I’m shocked but not surprised that not a single expert was involved in her Keen report. I AM surprised it took this long for experts to call out this nonsense for what it is – useless.
Kate’s early years campaign (spoilers ahead):
Year 1: EARLY years are so important.
Year 2: Early YEARS are so important.
Year 3: Early years ARE so important.
Year 4: Early years are SO important.
Year 5: Early years are so IMPORTANT.
“I don’t think he will do” Hmmmm she and I finally agree on something.
He will not do indeed.
Her whole personality is just oooof. It’s like someone picked her up from her shoulders and dipped her in a giant bowl of mediocrity. And yet she seems so pleased with herself…
Kate has officially reached Marie Antoinette levels of infamy.
If she weren’t so awful in so many ways, I might feel sorry for her. She seems to think she did something—my hands were in a lil movie and wrote phrases! I hired claymation creators!—but it is all going over like a big pile of manure on a summer day. That would hurt most people, but I honestly don’t know if she is aware, or made aware, of the giant failure she’s sitting atop. I guess her minions just tell her it’s great, so for her, it IS great? Or will William scream at her for making him look stupid yet again??
If you want to create awareness by just showing up and posting about it, it works with issues like missing people or a humanitarian crisis. Someone might just have seen someone come by looking like the picture of the missing person or someone might just want to go to a place to donate supplies.
I don’t think it works much with things like this, if you don’t put money behind it, or a lot of networking power or immediate things the general public can do.
Then it’s just: “okay, something needs to be done, but I’m no expert so not qualified to do anything really.”
Baby brains are important, but don’t you dare mention baby hormones!
Brilliant! That is so funny.
This needed to be said.
I wonder what would happen if the public’s anger with Kate’s fluff and nonsense on this issue were to derail the whole project and call a halt to it. Would the newly minted, passionate early years campaigner carry on, despite the criticism, and fight the cause for the rest of her life? Or would she ditch it, sigh a deep sigh of relief that it’s all over, cross it off the list and ask her team to come up with some other cynical attempt at “Kate looking socially relevant” and worth our money. Me thinks the latter. Which shows exactly how deeply Kate feels about this whole early years scam of hers.
She’s sooooo bad at this. She’s been married to the Rager long enough to be better at this.