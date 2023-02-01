“Stop trying to make Carrie Bradshaw & Aiden Shaw into a thing!” links

Stop trying to make Aiden Shaw & Carrie Bradshaw into a thing! They were terrible together and they’ll still be terrible together. [Go Fug Yourself]

CNN’s hard-right rebrand has earned the network its worst ratings in years. [Pajiba]

Please, I would burn this haunted doll in a cleansing fire. [OMG Blog]

Vote on Dlisted’s Hot Slut of 2022. [Dlisted]

Lainey on Prince Andrew and that bathtub photo. [LaineyGossip]

Dr. Phil is ending his show. [Seriously OMG]

What the hell is going on with animal thefts from zoos? [Gawker]

Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring because of his health problems. [Just Jared]

Batgirl was never released because it was so “bad.” [Jezebel]

Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” is #1 on a lot of charts. [Egotastic]

Woman exposes men messaging about her looks during work Zoom. [Buzzfeed]

Kanye West was being financially scammed by those Nazi douches too. [Towleroad]