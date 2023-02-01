“Stop trying to make Carrie Bradshaw & Aiden Shaw into a thing!” links

Stop trying to make Aiden Shaw & Carrie Bradshaw into a thing! They were terrible together and they’ll still be terrible together. [Go Fug Yourself]
CNN’s hard-right rebrand has earned the network its worst ratings in years. [Pajiba]
Please, I would burn this haunted doll in a cleansing fire. [OMG Blog]
Vote on Dlisted’s Hot Slut of 2022. [Dlisted]
Lainey on Prince Andrew and that bathtub photo. [LaineyGossip]
Dr. Phil is ending his show. [Seriously OMG]
What the hell is going on with animal thefts from zoos? [Gawker]
Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring because of his health problems. [Just Jared]
Batgirl was never released because it was so “bad.” [Jezebel]
Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” is #1 on a lot of charts. [Egotastic]
Woman exposes men messaging about her looks during work Zoom. [Buzzfeed]
Kanye West was being financially scammed by those Nazi douches too. [Towleroad]
Didn’t Sharon Osbourne make this huge deal about moving back to england because she didn’t like the US anymore (imo because the orange stain was voted out so racism had to become a tiny bit more discrete now and she was called out for how openly racist she was)? I remember some rage from her about that and it appears they never left?
And good riddance to Dr. Phil – he became so problematic, can’t believe he made it this long.
YES!!!! This is music to my ears that Dr. Phil the pathetic, power hungry, money hungry, exploiting Dr. is off the air finally!!! Now let’s clean all of these toxic other shows that are still on the air!!!! Though I don’t watch these shows, I did enjoy Phil Donahue and Oprah occasionally but daytime TV is a dumpster fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Re: Dr. Phil. To my incredible shock, apparently Dr. Phil is still the second highest watched talk show on tv??? Only behind Live with Kelly and Ryan. 2 million people on average watch the current Dr. Phil season….!!!!! I had no idea. He’s been so problematic for so long, I thought his popularity had waned, but I guess not. Sigh.
Carrie treated Aiden badly each time they were a couple. The second relationship they had seemed rushed, and it was out of character for Aiden to demand they get married…Now. He had not even finished the renovations to the apartment and had just moved in with Carrie. I did like him better than Mr Big though.
Aiden’s nice, but he’s a total mismatch for Carrie. Let it go, already.
In a way Mr Big was too. I found it unrealistic that Carrie would keep wanting him back after the way he treated her. He was practically stalking her after she got involved with Aiden. Natasha was Big’s wife and Carrie should have changed the locks when he started pursuing her. Carrie also would trash Natasha. I think Big and Carrie brought out the worst in each other. Realistically, Big would have moved on after he married Natasha and if he wanted to remarry it would not be to Carrie.
Aiden deserves a much better woman than Carrie.
But the last time they dated Carrie wasn’t the widow of a billionaire. All Aidan has to do is convince Carrie to marry him without a pre-nup, and it’s cha-ching Mr. Shaw.
I actually think Aidan was the best boyfriend Carrie had. She was a drama addict and was addicted to messy relationships. All of her boyfriends treated her like crap. Big, the Russian even the author guy dumped her with a friggin post-it. Aidan is the only one who didn’t treat her badly. Truthfully, I could NOT comprehend who in their right mind would marry a man who did them so much dirty and then to top it off LEAVES THEM AT THE ALTAR, and doesn’t even bother to grovel for forgiveness in person. He sends EMAIL?? GTFOH!
‘Truthfully, I could NOT comprehend who in their right mind would marry a man who did them so much dirty and then to top it off LEAVES THEM AT THE ALTAR, and doesn’t even bother to grovel for forgiveness in person. He sends EMAIL?? GTFOH!’- Mel
I agree, but there are people here on this blog who routinely act like it’s a great love story for a very similar story because it involves their celebrity faves.
And I watch it out of of nostalgia’s sake like I guess enough other people.
I couldn’t get over the episode where Carrie gets SUPER upset that Aidan bought her that new laptop because she felt some nonsense about how it undermined her ability to fend for herself. And then, a mere few episodes later, was almost evicted and even under threat of this acted like a diva about the apartments available to her – she COULDN’T fend for herself.
And she should never have even spoken to Big again after the altar thing. That would be the last straw for me. Cold feet and doubts, I get. But completely bailing? No.
@ Mel
Sadly there is a market for that type of relationship.
Look at Ben and JLO, Ben cheated on her and then publicly humiliated her, getting drunk, and sleeping with prostitutes the day before they were supposed to get married, then blamed her for years for his career slope instead of taking accountability for his actions. Ben went on to cheat on Jen, with multiple women and cheated on women he was with after they were split and people still think the whole J Lo, Ben Affleck think is some great love story.
Somehow Ben who cheated on almost everybody, he’s been with is an upgrade from A rod, who is also another cheater.
@ Coco, I am sickened by the constant publicity of Bennifer 2.0. I think JLo needs to deal with the inability to be by herself and Ben needs to deal with his addiction problems. Why are they trying so hard to sell their romance?? Seems suspicious to me……
I never watched Sex and the City, but I completely agree about JLo and Ben. What’s worse is all the people blaming her for everything bad that happened when he’s a lovebombing cheating creep. She’s got horrible taste, and I hope he’s changed, but well.
@ BothSidesNow
Yes, the whole relationship feels like one big PR stunt because if you’re so happy why do you have to keep telling the media how happy you are and running to the paparazzi every 5 minutes to do photo ops?
@ Emily_C
Yes, every time they’re a picture of Ben looking unhappy or drunk they blame JLO and say how she going to leave him and unlike Jen.
I hate that the woman in Ben’s life gets blamed for his drinking and the responsibility is put on them to fix it.
Wait, they are still carrying on with this show? WHY??
I am astounded that it is still being filmed. I watched the first 2 episodes and I was done after that. Why??
Are SJP and what’s-his-name Patrick still pushing this show simply because SJP is money hungry and couldn’t hack it with other shows as well??
The reboot was hysterically bad. It was soooo bad.
SJP just won’t let this go, why doesn’t she try to produce and develop new content like say Reese Witherspoon. And her little girl next door persona is a whole act, she uses her minions to bully people. Cynthia and Kristen better watch out if they ever deign to refuse to continue.
SJP is aging much faster than the actor who plays Aiden. She looks so much older than him now.
He was a total DILF in the ´To all the boys..’ series.
Anyone remember him in Northern Exposure?
YES! I loved him Northern Exposure.
He’ll always be “Chris in the Morning” to me. 😀 I loved him in Northern Exposure.
I’m pretty sure that Corbett is a trumper, so…you know…F*CK HIM.
Wow. Really? That’s your comment??
I feel like they are making her look bad on purpose. Maybe to show the grieving widow side. Aiden looks so much younger than her. Why can’t they put makeup on her and do something with her hair? She’s Carrie Bradshaw. Why would she walk around looking like this?
Please vote for Freya as the Oslo/Norwegian government decided to kill her as she was attracting to many visitors
It broke my heart as she was fine in the UK & we loved her 💔💚
Why did they euthanize Freya when they should have euthanized the public for her treatment?
I remember reading about this and was outraged 💔💔💔 The fact that they euthanized a defenseless animal was criminal!! I will vote for Freya!!
It’s good to see that Freya is currently the front runner with 40.77% of the vote!!! Everyone vote for Freya!!
💔 Freya was killed over that? She couldn’t have been rehomed somewhere with plenty of basking rocks? Gaah, humans can be the worst. I LOVED Patty Lupone’s mask rant but voted Freya!
Stop cancelling amazing shows and rebooting 90s crap.
Number one Carrie Bradshaw Shaw just doesn’t work.
Number two they are fundamentally different people. Doesn’t make either one of them bad just different.
Aiden liked the outdoors rugged Life with a dog and Kentucky fried Chicken in a bucket.
Carrie liked fine dining, hotel life not cabin life, I don’t think she enjoyed the dog all that much especially when he started chewing her shoes.
Aiden could never understand why she needed two exits for the bathroom and that says it all.
As for her to continue making the show enough people are watching it that they keep it on. It is her working life and as we all do she’s working where she gets paid well and get some enjoyment. The hours apparently work for her the pay is great why not.
When Carrie started wearing the engagement ring on a chain around her neck, Aiden should have broken the engagement then and there. Carrie showed she did not care for the dog when she let the leash go when Mr Big was following her around saying he’d break up with Natasha.
No thanks. All the SATC should have ended years ago.
Aiden was way too good for her. They were such different people
Wait. You’re telling me his last name is Shaw?
So like…IF they got married and she like, hyphenated her name…she would be Carrie Bradshaw-Shaw?
Yikes. Writer oversight 🤣
EXACTLY!!!
So stupid lol
I never noticed his last name was Shaw. I keep seeing posts as to why this show is still on. It has a huge following.
Aidan deserved better. Still does.
SATC + 2 awful movies. It has run it’s course.
I understand SJP makes good $$ keeping it alive, and the fashion is fun to watch.
But the entire premise was 4 good friends living in NY w/careers and bfs.
It was a show of it’s time, IMO.
Samatha was the star part, not SJP for me.
If they want to continue, why not start a new storyline w/SJP and a completely new romantic lead for her?
OTOH, I like John C in everything I’ve seen him in and if he needs work, fair enough.
Maybe bring Aiden in as an extra friend with Carrie but not a romantic partner.
Re: Dr. Phil
BYE! See ya. Get out.
I can’t believe he kept that hot mess of a show on the air 25 years.
My dog could have done a better job!
I was amazed at how many people watched that garbage and agreed with him.
Yes, daytime tv is terrible. I’m WFH these days, I have Youtube on (sound turned down) with birds singing or nature shows. Cooking shows sometimes. Gotta have some sound in the house besides the furnace running, but daytime tv is lousy.
Re: Jeremy Pope link above.
I have no idea who he is. Very handsome man. Plus, excellent steel tips boots he’s wearing. 👍
Carrie stuck it out with Big because she finally snagged a moneybag. She can claim independence all she wants, but she wanted to be a NY society woman and Aiden was not gonna provide that, although he was comfortable.
Remember how she made a big scene with Big outside her apartment before leaving for Paris. That was because the artist was the only one closest to Big to provide her with the lifestyle she felt entitled to. This show did a disservice veering away from the original source material and making Carrie a woman whose end game was being a trophy wife.
Carrie wanted to be with Big because he treated her like crap and strung her around for years. It has nothing to do with money. I’ve seen women go through this with losers that are broke.