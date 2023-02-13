Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts commercial, with a J.Lo cameo, was great

One of the few Super Bowl commercials with an actual plot and actual creative energy was, unsurprisingly, Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts ad. Reportedly, Dunkin ambassador Ben pitched this idea to Dunkin and he “wrote” the script, he directed it and he even wanted his wife Jennifer Lopez to make a cameo. The result was fantastic – Ben working at a Dunkin in Medford, Massachusetts, talking orders at the drive-thru window, and then J.Lo pulls up and questions if this is what he does all day when he says he’s at work. “Grab me a glazed” is such a great line for J.Lo.

It was so funny and cute. Honestly, one of the best ads of the night. Dunkin also posted the outtakes, and I can see why some of these weren’t included in the commercial – most people were good-humored about it, but I wonder how long Ben was causing chaos at this Medford Dunkin.

One week ago, we were talking about how Ben looked utterly miserable with J.Lo at the Grammys. Sources close to Bennifer claim that Jen is “over it” – “it” being the conversation about Ben’s misery. Apparently, Jen “knows how much Ben hates awards shows and was over it the very next day.” This Dunkin ad was actually a great way to sort of change the conversation – now people are like “wow, they’re cute together.”

CB is covering many of the other Super Bowl commercials in a separate post, including that bonkers Bradley Cooper one.

Screencaps from the Dunkin ad.

  1. Naomi says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:02 am

    super cute!!!

    Reply
  2. Abby says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:03 am

    This was my favorite commercial of the night. So pop culturally aware and poking fun of himself, and FUNNY. Well done Ben!

    Reply
  3. ThatsNotOkay says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:03 am

    Cute and hits the spot. Good-humored, perfect spokesperson, and a great get for Dunkin’. Well done!

    Reply
  4. Roo says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:04 am

    Okay, that was cute! I admit it. I also never realized how strong his Bahstan accent sounds. LOL

    Reply
    • Noki says:
      February 13, 2023 at 8:21 am

      Him and Matt don’t seem to have a Boston accent anymore, which to me seems like one of the more strong and distinctive US accents. Maybe their agent told them to tone it down.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        February 13, 2023 at 8:46 am

        I think they can turn it on and off, depending on the role and circumstance. They’ve done several movies where the accent was part of the role. Loved that commercial.

      • Concern Fae says:
        February 13, 2023 at 8:51 am

        As someone who lives next door to Medford, Boston accents really vary. Even people who have them tend to get more Boston when talking to someone else with a Boston accent, or when excited. Most people it just slides out occasionally and surprises you.

      • Lucy says:
        February 13, 2023 at 9:12 am

        My in laws live 90 minutes from Boston in Maine, the accent is similar. I’ve been surprised at how much variation there is within his family and their accents, these people live down the street from each other their whole lives. My MIL and FIL sound a little stronger than Ben’s, my BIL and SIL have a little less than his, and the nieces have very little accent at all. I wish regional accents were still strong.

      • Puppy1 says:
        February 13, 2023 at 9:15 am

        Mine definitely slides out if I’m “Wicked Tie-Ed”or have been drinking

      • SophieJara says:
        February 13, 2023 at 9:41 am

        My New York accent comes out when I’m drinking too! And really varies based on who I’m talking to. My mom is really opposed to accents, she believes a “standard” accent is the key to upward mobility and social standing, so she would always work any accent I was developing out of me.

  5. Becks1 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

    I liked it! I thought it was cute. Good idea on Dunkin’s part – and on Ben’s part.

    Reply
  6. Kebbie says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:05 am

    Very funny

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:07 am

    It was so good! As a New Englander I really enjoyed every part of this, from the beginning to the end. JLo showing up in the end was *chefs kiss* awesome.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:07 am

    It was v cute.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:12 am

    I liked it – was fun and cute. He seemed to be having a blast.

    Reply
  10. DouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Jen was the best part and Ben is still kinda cool.

    Reply
  11. CourtneyB says:
    February 13, 2023 at 8:54 am

    It was cute and funny and played to his strengths personality wise. And J Lo’s cameo was great. Their commercial together was way better than Gigli!

    As for the Grammys, a seat filler was near them and said they were very lived up, holding hands and JLo showed him the memes in real time.

    Reply
  12. SIde Eye says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:05 am

    I loved it!

    Reply
  13. Lily (with the double-L) says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:40 am

    Yes, hard agree. My fav of the night. A different site had a link to a seat filler’s tik tok, who sat with them at the Grammys. Apparently they were very cute and affectionate. They saw the reactions to his expressions and thought it was funny. I didn’t see those photos, only the red carpet, so I’ll have to look sometime. It was a fun read.

    Reply
  14. AppleCart says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:49 am

    It was cute and 1 million x better than Gigli

    Reply
  15. Abby's Mom says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:50 am

    I lost it when he said ‘how’s your mother?’

    Reply
  16. TeamMeg says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:53 am

    Loved it! Grab me a glazed LMAO the cutest line ever 🙂

    Reply
  17. a says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:58 am

    Cute, they both have charisma to burn. His real accent is not that strong though lol

    Reply
  18. DiegoInSF says:
    February 13, 2023 at 10:04 am

    I loved it and love them! His arms in that Tshirt also 🫦
    And JLO’s face is just breathtakingly beautiful even under the harsh outdoor lightning!

    Reply

