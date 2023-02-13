Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts commercial, with a J.Lo cameo, was great

One of the few Super Bowl commercials with an actual plot and actual creative energy was, unsurprisingly, Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts ad. Reportedly, Dunkin ambassador Ben pitched this idea to Dunkin and he “wrote” the script, he directed it and he even wanted his wife Jennifer Lopez to make a cameo. The result was fantastic – Ben working at a Dunkin in Medford, Massachusetts, talking orders at the drive-thru window, and then J.Lo pulls up and questions if this is what he does all day when he says he’s at work. “Grab me a glazed” is such a great line for J.Lo.

It was so funny and cute. Honestly, one of the best ads of the night. Dunkin also posted the outtakes, and I can see why some of these weren’t included in the commercial – most people were good-humored about it, but I wonder how long Ben was causing chaos at this Medford Dunkin.

One week ago, we were talking about how Ben looked utterly miserable with J.Lo at the Grammys. Sources close to Bennifer claim that Jen is “over it” – “it” being the conversation about Ben’s misery. Apparently, Jen “knows how much Ben hates awards shows and was over it the very next day.” This Dunkin ad was actually a great way to sort of change the conversation – now people are like “wow, they’re cute together.”

CB is covering many of the other Super Bowl commercials in a separate post, including that bonkers Bradley Cooper one.