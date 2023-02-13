Sheryl Lee Ralph performed the Black National Anthem for first time at the Super Bowl

I love how obsessed we are, as a society, with Sheryl Lee Ralph. She’s been around forever, but Abbott Elementary has suddenly made her a household name in her 60s. What’s great is that she’s being invited everywhere and she’s saying yes to all of those invitations. For the first time ever, the NFL wanted the Black National Anthem performed at the Super Bowl, and they invited Ralph to sing it. “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is a 123-year-old song beloved by the Black community, and Ralph did a beautiful rendition of it. Of course, people are complaining that this song made the Super Bowl “woke.” Imagine being that stupid and racist.

There were people complaining that Sheryl lip-synced? To which I say… at this point, everyone’s lip-syncing. Rihanna lip-synced too, call the cops. When approached for comment about the alleged lip-syncing, Sheryl Lee told THR: “Does it matter? Does it matter? No. Thank you.”

I missed this last night, but Babyface was invited to sing “America the Beautiful” – a nice rendition, I think.

Here’s Chris Stapleton’s performance of the National Anthem. I thought it was good/fine, honestly. I prefer female singers doing the anthem, but Stapleton’s countrified version was acceptable, and clearly a lot of the football dudes loved it. Loved that Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur was invited to sign the anthem too!!

4 Responses to “Sheryl Lee Ralph performed the Black National Anthem for first time at the Super Bowl”

  1. Ange says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:18 am

    I never knew there was such a song, it’s lovely.

    Reply
  2. Mcmmom says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:20 am

    We sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in my church. These haters need to get over themselves.

    Reply
  3. Beenie says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:21 am

    Ah!! A song that doesn’t conform to my specific personal experience as a white!!! Shut. It. Down!

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 7:31 am

    They sing that song a lot now before NFL games – maybe before every game, I’m not 100%. It’s not always televised but sometimes it is. So anyone who is throwing a hissy fit about it just hasnt been paying attention (among other things.)

    I thought her version was very good and I liked that better than Stapleton’s National Anthem.

    Reply

