“Lady Gaga reveals the first photo from ‘Joker: Folie a Deux'” links

The first photo of Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga from Joker: Folie a Deux shows that there’s a lid for every pot, I guess. [Seriously OMG]
Emily Ratajkowski & Eric Andre hard-launched their relationship. [Jezebel]
People are debating the Hays Code in the year of our lord Beyonce 2023. [Pajiba]
Tom Brady had to look up the definition of “thirst trap.” [Dlisted]
Are you jazzed for Indiana Jones 5? [LaineyGossip]
Cate Blanchett wore Loewe on Jimmy Kimmel Live. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Tory Burch has reinvented her line to look like sh-t the Kardashians wear. [Go Fug Yourself]
Beyonce looked amazing in this Balmain. [RCFA]
More photos from J.Lo & Ben Affleck’s V-Day dinner date. [Just Jared]
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gets pink for V-Day. [Egotastic]
Why do people hate Patrick Mahomes’s wife? [Buzzfeed]
The international AIDS conference will be in Munich next year. [Towleroad]
Lady Gaga already has Joaquin Phoenix doing Artpop 10-year anniversary promo 🥹 pic.twitter.com/gqHfgyqDrC
— Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 15, 2023
Are we ready for Gaga’s emotional press tours lol?
That is going to be the ultimate method battle.
Does the world genuinely needs another Joker movie? How many are there already
Hold your horses. I think, judging from this IMDb entry that Joker 2 is a
Wait for it
A musical 🤐
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt11315808/trivia?tab=tr&item=tr6369448
So tired of all the Superhero/Comic book movies.
I don’t care who stars in them, or how great the FX and CGI are I’m not watching any more of them or what ever spin offs they keep launching.
A clever, original comedy without gross bathroom jokes would be welcome.
I still don’t understand how Bridesmaids was a hit. Grown women having explosive diarrhea in the sinks and streets is not funny. It is disgusting. That is all I can remember of that movie.
Never watch another movie with MM in it.
Why do people hate PM wife?
According to her own words:
“Because I am annoying.”
🤣
I respect the hell out of that. IMO as someone who isn’t into football, has never seen her social media presence, and did watch the super bowl and was impressed that PM played that game limping almost all the way through (poor dude), I’m like: we don’t have to live with her. He does, he chooses to, they obviously love each other and that is all that matters.
I knew a woman who was the most cotton headed shrill voiced affected valley girl accented mean girl alive but she still had what appeared to be a happy solid marriage and two little boys who adored her so. Who knows lol
@ Saas, agree, as you are right. She seems to see and hear the hatred but owns ALL of it and good for her. Look, he married her and that is all that matters. It’s simply no one’s business to be so blatantly ugly towards her. They seem to be happily married and have a wonderful family.
And what’s with the hatred of his brother Jackson as well?? People are too eager to not let people live their lives unashamedly and with gusto too.
I agree with you both, so hard. I am stunned by the reactions I read on Monday, I had no idea there was a vocal part of the population that really has a hard-on for every single one of the people named Mahomes to fail.
The little brother is the hardest hit, racists are always going to be pissed that a beautiful, blonde woman is in a relationship with anyone who could be described as a POC. It surely pisses them off more that she was into him WAAAAAY before it was clear he would make even $1 off of football. It’s disgusting, but we are all braced for that one, by now.
He behaved exactly like I would expect a little brother to act, when his big brother is a football icon, at a young age. Awkward and clumsy and ultimately how most of us would react at his age, if our older brother, who is still a baby, was a really big effing deal.
I’m actually a big fan of Brittany Mahomes. Last year, she asked teachers to tweet their Amazon Wish Lists to her and encouraged her followers to get things from the wish lists for teachers. It was incredibly helpful for a lot of teachers. She’s also a supporter of KC Pet Project.
She and PM are helping to put the KC Current on the map. I went to a KC Current game last season. I spent as much time watching the throngs of young girls as they got excited about women’s soccer as I did watching the game. It was really something to see.
Haters gonna hate – and she can be a lot on her socials. But she’s out there doing good things.
For me it sounds like two things about her are obvious
1. She likes to help people
2. She is her husband’s number one fan
I kind of wanna be her friend?? She’s got Meghan energy.
I genuinely don’t understand how the toxic fanbros who raved about the Joker movie are going to like a musical? Speaking of movies nobody asked for, Indiana Jones looks like a CGI mess.
I’m from KC and regarding the discord about Mahomes’s wife, a lot of people find her and his little brother pretty annoying. Do I think they’re attention seekers? Yes. Do they deserve the hate? No. My BIL has gone to their house a few times as a contractor and says she’s always been nice.
That speaks volumes that she is nice. I am pretty certain that her haters crew of the other wives/gf’s are certainly not nice people.
OMFG! I’m going straight to hell for this one 😈
Last paragraph from Lady Gaga / Joker article:
“Oh, and I think this picture looks like two senior citizens about to sneak a kiss at their assisted living facility.”
FWIW I got no time for ageism or aegist comments. But I did think this was v v funny
I’m so excited for Indiana Jones 5. I’ve been a fan since I was a kid and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull CAN’T be the last time Harrison Ford plays the character.
I’m thrilled he’s getting one last hurrah and this is the most I’ve looked forward to a film in years. Definitely going to be seeing it at a theater.
Tory Burch shamelessly steals designs from others. Most of her handbags look like wannabe knockoffs.
I don’t understand why Burch would knock off the Kardashians? The people who wear her stuff are preppy, they don’t care about the kardashians. She’s not super unique, but still.
Tori Birch sounds like an idiot.
Micheal Kors is a blatant ripoff artist!! I despise everything that has his name on it. MK doesn’t come up with anything new or unique and simply steals everyone’s fashion and people still by his crap!! MK should be called out on his BS!! There is ZERO reason he should call himself a designer.
@ dlc, she does in this article.
I am in suburban hell surrounded by those hideous MK monogram bags. Make it stop 😭
OMG! I usually feel like Cate B can pull off any look, but Not Those Pants 😱
The dress looks like something that kHate would love though, all the extras, from pussybow to ruffles to…I don’t know what to say about those sleeves!
Beyonce ‘s look though, amazing!
💀
@ JanetDR, the only pulling off of those ludicrous jeans should be the simple act of pulling them off and leaving the store without them……..
Why Cate, WHY????? 🙅🏻♀️🙅🏻♀️
If this means Joaquin Phoenix is gonna sing, sorry, take my money
L.M.A.O.
WORD.
I heard gossip that Joaquin wanted his wife Rooney Mara to play Gaga’s part in this opposite him, but producer’s wanted a proven vocalist. Doesn’t sound like Joaquin though….
Wonderful post about the Hays Code as I didn’t know that it existed. And yet we still have Hollywood still behaving as if the Hays Code existed. Until people start calling out the atrocious actions of the movie industry, ie the Academy, nothing will change.
It looks like she’s about to French kiss Rumpelstiltskin from Once Upon A Time.