Yet another crusty old man disrespected Duchess Meghan & called her untalented

United Talent Agency – UTA – is a big Hollywood agency, representing actors and creators like Charlize Theron, Wes Anderson, the Coen brothers, M. Night Shyamalan and Harrison Ford. UTA’s CEO is a man named Jeremy Zimmer, and Zimmer is in the South of France this week, attending the Cannes Lions event. Zimmer used his time at the festival to diss the Duchess of Sussex:
In 2020, Spotify’s stock spiked on the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed an exclusive deal with the streaming platform. But when the deal fizzled last week, the leader of one of the biggest global talent agencies, whose business is increasingly focused on audio, said he wasn’t surprised.
“Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer said over coffee at La Majestic during the Cannes Lions advertising festival. “And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something.”
It continues to astound me how often Meghan is solely being criticized for the end of the Sussexes’ Spotify contract. Meghan actually produced a massively popular and award-winning podcast, and Spotify still refused to give Archetypes a second season (luckily, Archewell owns the rights to Archetypes, so she can shop it somewhere else). But my point is, all of these nasty old men are so insanely focused on Meghan, meanwhile Harry didn’t produce any pods. Reportedly, he did have some good ideas, ideas which were rejected for some reason. Anyway, of course Meghan is talented – that’s why UTA was trying to sign her, before Ari Emmanuel and WME signed her.
United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer may have blasted Meghan Markle as “not a great … talent“ — but a stream of his own agents still tried to sign her, sources told Page Six.
Zimmer hit out after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s deal with Spotify imploded last week and it was revealed the audio giant won’t be making another series of Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast. “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer told Semafor at the 2023 Cannes Lions advertising festival last week.
But an industry source sniped to Page Six: “So then why did Jeremy have multiple agents trying to sign Meghan? They were in serious pursuit. One of their agents was recently actively pursuing her.”
Page Six has reached out to UTA for comment. A source familiar with the situation said Markle never met or spoke with UTA agents.
Yeah, that was my first instinct too – that this wasn’t even about Meghan or Spotify, it was about professional jealousy between UTA and WME, Jeremy Zimmer vs. Ari Emmanuel. I imagine there are many Hollywood power brokers who are salty that Meghan didn’t choose them. Still, the sheer amount of crusty old men who are publicly taking potshots at Meghan and Harry these days… how unprofessional.
That Page Six story also added some new information – a rumor that Meghan might sign on to a brand ambassadorship with Cartier (I wouldn’t be mad about that) and that Meghan is about to announce something big – this is the “calm before the storm” and “Meghan has an ace up her sleeve.” Well, get to it, Meghan!! Announce your sh-t on your terms, before Rupert Murdoch’s machinery scoops you!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
What a jerk. All these butt hurt older white men being toxic she rejected them
You go Meghan. I’m looking forward to your next moves.
I bet he made a pass at her and shut him down.
He probably wanted to discuss dinner over dinner at some out of town hotel the sleaze.
Serious Piers Morgan vibes.
Pretty personal attack. Another one with an ego that was hurt. I hope she burns them with success.
The way he takes it so hard that she rejected him. These people are scary.
And I’m sure H&M were more than happy not to continue with Spotify. Might have even been their request. Then what?
I can only hope that the time of old, crusty old white men is coming to an end. So exhausted by their whiny, snowflake selves.
First, its so disheartening to hear yet another person bash Meghan just because they can. Like I am so TIRED of it, and its not about me personally. I can’t imagine how she feels.
Second – I do love how this story was very quickly twisted to “UTA tried to sign Meghan and couldn’t.” It takes the bashing and just makes it look petty and personal and unprofessional.
Why was there any need for him to mention her at all if she is so talentless? I’m sure he could find plenty of people to level that charge at. Himself, for one. He’s just someone who lives off the talent of others. It’s amazing how everyone manages to ignore the fact that the podcast topped the charts and won awards. I wish I were that bad at something (sarc).
Meghan is just a magnet for guys like this. Guys who spend all night hitting on you and trying to buy you drinks, but when you finally give them a firm “no”, they call you an ugly stuck-up bitch. Isn’t that kinda what happened with Piers Morgan, too?
Something about Harry and Meghan, but particularly Meghan make people go FERAL. Like, lose their gawt dayum MINDS.
How many decades has this man been in the business? He should know better than to publicly go on record with his feelings. It’s beyond unprofessional. Why should his clients trust him now?
That said, the way these men are FURIOUS at losing their opportunities to work with them shows how high value they are. He wouldn’t have given them another thought if they weren’t EXTREMELY bankable.
God, I am so tired of everyone and their brother taking pot shots at MM.
I’m glad people spoke out about how unprofessional his comments were though. All this prick had to do was not say anything but god knows when it comes to MM, everyone loses their ability to be a professional in their desperate need to take a swipe at her.
I hope MM gets huge deals and they’re announced soon.
lol usual old white men needing to have the last say. of course they will bad mouth her after losing her to WME. as much as i want meghan to have financial success in whatever she does…i hope she’s not gonna be the face of cartier…especially as they’re getting called out for greenwashing by using images of amazonian tribe devastated by illegal gold mining and promoting an initiative to help indigenous people that never happened. she can rep better labels.
What is it about Meghan that makes these people lose their minds?
Beside the fact that she is beautiful and intelligent, she is profoundly happy and that drive nut unhappy people, men and women.
She has all the things they want (but can’t have) that they think she doesn’t deserve. And she didn’t have to do too much/sell her soul to get them.
This is just getting ridiculous. The more people pile on Meghan, the more it just looks like bitter haters hating. Both this guy and the Spotify guy are being massively unprofessional. Archetypes won awards and viewers from countries around the world. Spotify was name-checking it up until the break-up. At this point, I’m questioning what went down at Spotify. Something happened to cause this acrimony bc they’re acting like a dumped boyfriend. And this guy should be fired. The people he reps should be mortified.
This guy is absolute trash. Just like all the other old, crusty, racist white men who are obsessed with Meghan.
But I love how Variety immediately published an article with quotes saying how unprofessional this guy is and why would anyone want to work with him if he’s going to talk shit about people. Hoping that’s WME at work and hoping they start to do a better job of slamming anyone and everyone who is badmouthing Meghan and Archewell. Enough is enough.
At first I didn’t think the Dior or other brand partnerships were a good idea. But now, screw aaaaalllll of them. Yes to the Dior partnership. And hells yes to the Cartier partnership. In her first ad she can wear Diana’s watch and all the heads on Salty Isle can explode. I want Meghan in the megastar stratosphere. I want new projects announced. And new partnerships and honors and awards. And huge new contracts. And all those nasty old white men can kiss my black ass!
They tried to bury her, but they forgot she was a seed!
“ Hoping that’s WME at work and hoping they start to do a better job of slamming anyone and everyone who is badmouthing Meghan and Archewell. Enough is enough.”
Oh, definitely. Although I doubt WME would go attack dog on anyone and everyone, this one was easy. No doubt everyone in the business knew that agencies were pursuing Meghan.
I absolutely hate unprofessional professionals, and wouldn’t want to do business with them.
I also despise people bringing up others for clout. Add a dash of misogynoir, plus the fact that this guy probably only knows M&H via Murdoch rags or Faux Noise, and it’s the same old, haters showing their true colors.
And while UTA may deny because of sour grapes, the fact is that WME clearly wasn’t the only agency interested in repping Meghan. Because they all know what she will bring to the table.
From the initial report at Variety it sounded like a bidding war for Meghan:
“The signing represents a crown jewel for WME, one might say, as numerous agency rivals have tried to land the public figure formerly known as Meghan Markle since she and husband Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.”
I guess if the fail starts randomly praising some actors we can assume the are represented by this ass.
Some want attention so they criticize Meghan and get positive clicks from bots and derangers. Just disgusting
Meghan dodged a missile if UTA was trying to sign her. This is beyond unprofessional.
This is the point where i do think Ari needs to take action and bring back the a**hole Ari from the 90s/00s that made him so famous because you can NOT allow a rival agency to publicly trash your talent because their bitter she signed with you and not them. There are lines and Zimmer crossed pretty much all of them with this stunt to the point that even Variety put out an article about people in Hollywood being shocked and dismayed that he would say something like this publicly. It’s one thing for a sports guy like Bill Simmons who is known for being a racist a** to talk stupid it’s another for the head of one of the biggest talent agencies in Tinsel town to say something.
The Cartier rumor is interesting; for some reason I’d never even thought of her doing a watch endorsement but that would make a lot of sense for her since she’s always been a fan and when Suits took off she bought herself one with the intent of passing it on to her daughter. It could very well be BS but while Page Six,like all Murdoch rags, is very bias and works a clear agenda they do have better Hollywood sources than the UK tabloids do( though that’s not saying a lot).
Ari doesn’t need to get into a public pissing contest with this asshole. But I could see him poaching some of his clients as payback.
Has anyone watched Girls 5 Eva? The character, “Lou” is all these guys
A case of sour grapes that Meghan signed up with WME instead of UTA.
Is Priyanka Chopra under UTA?
My only comment on this and all other spotify related comments , is spotify need to pay the full deal of the contracts regardless of it be cut short, because the back lash of this with their own staff bad mouthing her which then opened door for others to abuse she needs to be compensated. Mean while Spotify keep sending me emails as part of their marketing to listen to Archetypes, i listened when it came out i would have listened again when season came out so i could get a refresher and do a comparison
This is white supremacy (and jealousy) at work. Meghan’s rejection of the BaRF is seen as a rejection of whiteness and all the shit they think people aspire to, hence the hyper attacks on her (and not Harry). They weren’t saying all these things about her until she got with Harry and told his family to suck it. They have to knock her down because her rejection is an affront to them and they have to right the “order of things”.