Princess Kate recycled an expensive Alessandra Rich dress for a charity visit

Prince William is out and about today, doing the second day of “events” related to the flop launch of Homewards, his homelessness project. Given that William’s office has blanketed the British media with out-of-touch quotes about how William is the savior of homeless people, I thought that Kensington Palace would have demanded that Kate stay home, to give William all the headlines. Turns out, not so much. Kate stepped out today to open a new charity office. Hilariously, King Charles and Queen Camilla are also out and about today – looks like no one got the memo that this week belongs to Pegwards!

To be fair, Kate’s event today seemed pretty low-key. She even repeated a dress from her closet – she previously wore this £1,335 Alessandra Rich dress to the Wimbledon men’s singles final last year. The dress is very Kate – polka dots (or fabric buttons!) and ruffles, something which was designed with a sense of whimsy but Kate wears with earnestness. Everything’s so matchy-matchy with Kate too – the navy-and-white heels with the white purse… I think the shoes should have been different, but that’s just me.

The event was opening One Small Thing’s new Hope Street center. One Small Thing provides housing and support to recently incarcerated women as they re-enter society. This new center will provide housing for five women (you read that correctly) who are re-entering society. So this is sort of like a half-way house too, which is sort of what William is trying to do.