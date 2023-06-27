Princess Kate recycled an expensive Alessandra Rich dress for a charity visit

Prince William is out and about today, doing the second day of “events” related to the flop launch of Homewards, his homelessness project. Given that William’s office has blanketed the British media with out-of-touch quotes about how William is the savior of homeless people, I thought that Kensington Palace would have demanded that Kate stay home, to give William all the headlines. Turns out, not so much. Kate stepped out today to open a new charity office. Hilariously, King Charles and Queen Camilla are also out and about today – looks like no one got the memo that this week belongs to Pegwards!
To be fair, Kate’s event today seemed pretty low-key. She even repeated a dress from her closet – she previously wore this £1,335 Alessandra Rich dress to the Wimbledon men’s singles final last year. The dress is very Kate – polka dots (or fabric buttons!) and ruffles, something which was designed with a sense of whimsy but Kate wears with earnestness. Everything’s so matchy-matchy with Kate too – the navy-and-white heels with the white purse… I think the shoes should have been different, but that’s just me.
The event was opening One Small Thing’s new Hope Street center. One Small Thing provides housing and support to recently incarcerated women as they re-enter society. This new center will provide housing for five women (you read that correctly) who are re-entering society. So this is sort of like a half-way house too, which is sort of what William is trying to do.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.
The Princess of Wales during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.
The Princess of Wales reacts as she is welcomed by Edwina Grosvenor, founder of the charity One Small Thing during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.
The Princess of Wales (right) with Edwina Grosvenor (centre), founder of the charity One Small Thing during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.
The Princess of Wales (right) with Edwina Grosvenor (centre), founder of the charity One Small Thing during a visit to the Hope Street residential community in Southampton, Hampshire, to officially open their pioneering community which will pilot a new approach to supporting women in the justice system.
Per usual, she looks fussy and those wiglets look dry and raggedy.
Ugh. Kate is so basic. Everything is always so fussy and matchy. And what’s in that tiny little purse?!
Her EYES when greeting that poor woman. Take it down a notch dear gawd.
Lady Edwina Grosvenor is sister to the current Duke of Westminster, so Kate is turning it on, because she wants to still have access to that private jet.
Thank you Nic919, the whole ‘laying hands on a royal’ seemed a bit weird (never mind that Kate looks like she needs to be restrained). This explains a lot!
Honestly, Kaye, I wonder whether she’s able to take it down a notch. I was raised by an overbearing, profoundly insecure, social-climbing mother who expected me to appear and behave in a very certain, narrow way with her and out in the world, and I was severely penalized if I didn’t comply. And Mama Carole doesn’t come across as a warm, tolerant person and parent. I watch myself with people and see how incredibly reflexive, reactive, and canned my behavior is so much of the time with them compared to my private, far more subdued baseline. Sure, we’re all a little different depending upon who we’re with, but the contrast and energy difference in my own behaviors is huge and can be exhausting. It’s taken me years, immense work, a lot of self-awareness, and no small amount of pain and exhaustion to take it down a notch, as you say. Kate’s exaggerated facial expressions can be so jarring and incongruent with what you’d expect to see, and I wonder what kind of number her mother did on her with her social aspirations and pretensions. I can’t imagine that she ever saw and accepted Kate as the unique, beautiful little child she would have been.
Als much respect to Lady Edwina for her education, achievements, and her work in the world!
Crazy buggy eyes! Scary
I think a lot of the facial expressions come from her over use of Botox where she is trying to force her face to move and also due to the freeze framing she does for the camera – making sure they get her looking ‘engaged’ when everyone around her is reacting differently. She behaves this way when the cameras are on her.
@girlninja, yep, and it looks like that poor lady in pink is trying to restrain a manic Kate (god just look at those scary eyes) from going full batshit crazy
Princess Cathy’s body language is always so awkward. It’s cringy.
I’m sure that I would never live up to the standards and criticism imposed on Kate and Meghan – why is it okay to do this day after day? I seem to remember Meghan stating in the Oprah interview that Kate was a good person and you didn’t have to hate her because you supported Meghan…
At least she wore a repeat? From a whole year ago?
I think she is getting ready to just hang out at Wimbledon for a while and so was told she has to do some other work before the tennis starts. Or she is just trying to steal William’s thunder lol.
There are events in Holyrood coming up so I am sure she will break out new outfits then. That said, the frilly dress with baby purse to visit a halfway home for women who were incarcerated isn’t really reading the room.
Good point. This could have been a day for her to actually wear the pants and separates she invested in.
Ohhh hell! If she’s heading up to Edinburger (yes its my spelling mistake cos thats what I call Edinburgh) then that means one thing and one thing alone …. something tartan! Or at least some sort of check. Hope my fellow Scots give her an earful.
I think we will see alllll new outfits for Scotland. and probably new outfits for Wimbledon too.
Diana got oodles more done and was more welcomed wearing jeans and a sweatshirt.
Her dressing up for this halfway house visit is like the Queen Mum wearing furs and jewels to visit bombing victims in WWII. I always thought good old Mum would have done better in pants with a shovel.
I think Kate & Lady Edwina are dressed equivalently (is that a word?). They’re rich ladies doing charity work. I noticed the tight sleeves on Kate, and pretty close-fitting sleeves on Lady Edwina, and wonder what that would mean for the rest of us with normal sized arms. Could we even wear those brands, assuming we could afford them.
At least the shoes look wide enough for her bunions.
That’s what I said too. At least, there’s room for those bunions.
What’s with the stupid little purse? It’s not like she’s got to carry her car keys or wallet.
Her cigs and tranqs?
Ha, love it!
A micky of vodka.
She would love to live in a Betty Draper world, do nothing, look pretty, smoke ciggies with neighbors all day and look the other way when the husband stays in the city for the night for the “work thing”. Ahh, poor cookie born a bit too late.
Both of the other women are wearing more modern, appropriate and interesting outfits. Kkkate really needs to cut that hair – I’m beginning to think she has things growing it in, it’s such a mop.
The other women didn’t time travel from the 20th century. LOL
I’m obsessed with Lady Edwina Grosvenor here. She’s wearing flats and is the same height as Kate, who is used to towering over everyone. She looks happy, relaxed, and normal – and she’s the sister of the Duke of Westminster so very old school aristocracy. She’s 2 months older than Kate but she comes off as a Woman – someone who has done things, and has experience and knowledge to share – compared to Kate’s juvenile comportment.
They’re clearly family friends, so it helps with the easy interaction, but man – what a comparison.
I didn’t realize she was a criminologist but she’s really the example of what someone with money and privilege can do and not just be a mannequin.
She looks gorgeous that peach pink dress is to die for on her.
Honestly, I think that is what throws me off so much about Kate at appearances like this. She’s 41. She’s not a child, she’s not someone lacking experience at this point (or shouldn’t be.) She’s a middle-aged woman who has been doing this now for 12 years.
and yet at events like this, with people her same age, she still comes across as so child-like, so out of her depth and inexperienced. I think its a combination of her clothing choices, her expressions, and honestly the extreme photoshop as an attempt to make her look younger than she is.
But theres always this lack of interest, this sense of playacting or something, IDK.
The Queen did not come off like this in public. Anne, Camilla, Sophie – for all their faults – do not come off like this in public.
The Grosvenor ladies are 6’ tall.
Hope Street is a really fantastic and innovative project for women who leave prison and their children. As someone who has done work with the prison population it’s been amazing to see the careful work behind it as it’s been built. The UK has a pretty small female prison population BUT little in the way of post release support.
One Small Thing and it’s founder are doing some really innovative work to bring attention to the reasons women end up in prison and the after effects for them and their children. If you are interested they have a podcast ‘JUSTICE’ which explores the issues faced by women leaving prison.
I’d be so embarrassed meeting professionals dressed like an American Girl doll.
Nailed it!
Lol perfect description
Oh, noes! The first comment is about what a woman is wearing!
Anyway, the peplum is terrible. They are trying to make it look like she has a shorter waist, but instead it accentuates how long her torso is. No more peplums, Kate! A simple belt at your faux waist will do the trick!
As for the charity visit, what’s it like, Kate, visiting a place that hopes to reintroduce women into society who’ve previously been incarcerated, when so much of your family and in-laws should be incarcerated but escape accountability by being wealthy?
I love the charity’s mandate.
She needs a brightly coloured shoe with this dress. Red would be classic but hot pink or yellow would be amazing.
Kate’s shoes are awful! I wear a fuschia shoe with navy and white. That’s my go to pop of color for that combo.
My go-to neutral shoe was always red.
You can see in the profile pic that the wiglet isn’t blended. Does she just plop it on her head & call it a day? Why doesn’t she cut that mop?
I love the pink dress. Anyone know who makes it?
It’s a British brand, Me & ‘Em.
Me too I can’t stop staring at it!
I think WanK as well as KFC&C attending public events today is designed to divert attention from closing arguments in H’s case against MGN.
I thought royals were not to be touched yet here we are with the lady in pink grasping Kate by the shoulders. She did not get the memo ” You don’t know me well enough “.
Au contraire! It’s only the Black folks who get the obvious recoil and withering stare. If you’re whyte, it’s all right.
It looks as though the woman in pink is trying in vain to shake some sense into Kate.
She needs to shake harder.
The woman in pink is Lady Edwina Grosvenor, the sister to the current Duke of Westminster. I didn’t know who she was until I did a quick search but she is a criminologist (got her masters in it as well) and uses her money and connections to help with prison reform. She is was a true philanthropist does and not the nonsense that William and Kate pretend to do.
Also the grosvenor family is mega rich and so kate wants access to their private jets and money.
(She is also the same age as kate and dresses professionally without the little girl look)
The Dowager Duchess of Westminster is William’s godmother, and I think the current Duke of Westminster is godfather to one of William’s kids. Lady Edwina is also married to historian Dan Snow.
Lady Edwina then is of the aristocracy, “to the manor born”. Thank you for this info. Very interesting that Kates’ response to her seems quite welcoming.
Wiki tells me that Diana was her godmother too.
The last Duke RIP was close friends with Charles. So they’re like family to William.
I like and appreciate Lady Edwina and her partner. Her grandfather, Harold “Bunny” Phillips was very intimate with the Mountbatten family. Her mother is descended from the Romanoff family (the Tsars), I believe, and also from the poet, Pushkin.
Lady Edwina clearly “trumps” the Keene one on all those aristocratic values of old name, lineage, historical importance, old money, practical hair-styles.
Almost the same dress (and I would argue that the lack of a peplum is actually an improvement), but ~$1500 cheaper. Come on.
https://stopstaring.com/collections/polka-dots/products/raileen-fitted-dress-in-black-with-white-dot
Kate is likely carrying the little purse so she has something to do with her hands.
Perhaps the jazz hands critique is finally getting through.
But carrying a purse is a good way to alleviate anxiety in social situations.
She always so anxious, that’s why the faces & over compensation hands & enthusiastic manner.
Whatever. She has absolutely unlimited resources to help her, she just doesn’t care to try.
And her penchant for polka dots is alarming.
Kate doesn’t know how to dress. She could have changed the bag and shoes so that she doesn’t look exactly how she looked at Wimbledon last year.
Alessandra Rich has somehow pulled off making the worst of 80s style something that today’s rich women buy. Her styles, particularly the fabric choice, always look so cheap.
I think the 80s cosplay is Kate’s idea of a Diana homage. And even if years later Diana’s look and are, of course, very 80s/90s she still looks amazing because she had style, grace and personality. .
A while back, I was watching a slideshow of Diana’s “most iconic looks” (or something to that effect), and what really struck me was that most of those looks, despite being very ’80s/’90s, didn’t look as dated as they might have if anyone else was wearing them. I think it was because Diana brought a sense of fun or playfulness to whatever she wore. It was obvious that she just loved fashion and didn’t take it too seriously.
I agree Miranda, Diana just always looked present and glamorous.
Kate looks like a teen standing next to two professionally dressed women!
That dress is crying out for some ridiculously large costume earrings and yellow pumps.
She’s so boring. And seemingly incapable of change. No authenticity or humor to leaven all this dullness. She’s cemented herself with motherhood into the royal family… she should just take that win and call it a day
Kate ought to ask Lady Grosvenor ASAP for some style advice, but she’s too insecure clearly to ask for help with anything (public speaking, fashion, etc.).
This is 100% Kate style and I love that for her.
Whilst we may not like it, this is what she feels most comfortable in and I think that is important i.e. that she wears the clothes rather than the clothes wearing her.
I hope she stops cosplaying her SIL and MIL and finally does her.
Wearing polka dots is Diana cosplay.
Good lord, what is she on? Her eyes are about to bug out of her head, it’s so uncomfortable to look at. She’s either taking too much or not enough of *something*. Yikes.
This is my special Kate day! Yesterday or the day before I begged her to wear drop pearls, and here she is and they look so good on her. They fit her style, they’re classic, and they look professional and pretty.
But I do agree with someone above who said fascia shoes would have been ideal with this outfit. But still. A non fussy earring that is appropriate for the outfit and occasion is a big win for Kate.
As others have said Edwina Grosvenor is brother to the Duke of Wedtminster who is one of George’s godfathers and her mother was a godmother to William. Edwina is also the wife of the historian / broadcaster Dan Snow. This is a terrific woman who does proper charity work and was greatly involved with prison reform. She manages to work despite having 2 or 3 children. Her family are loaded but great philanthropists. Kate would do well to follow Edwina’s example.
Just to add on her sister is married to one of the Van Cutsems and had a huge society wedding. Edwina and Dan Snow were married in a registrars wearing anoraks.