David & Victoria Beckham have been married for 24 years! [LaineyGossip]
Rob Schnieder is backing Robert Kennedy Jr. Gross. [Dlisted]
My nemesis Laura Dern looked terrible in Italy, hahaha. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The Idol created the worst scene on television. [Pajiba]
Some non-alcoholic drinks if you’re having a Hot Sober Girl Summmer. [Jezebel]
Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid had dinner in Paris. [JustJared]
More of Ascot’s dramatic hats! [GFY]
A civil war within the Duggar Family. [Starcasm]
You can buy a Barbie-branded Xbox console. [Buzzfeed]
SCOTUS will not hear a case about a charter school’s dress code. [Towleroad]
Sienna Miller’s Glastonbury look. [RCFA]

7 Responses to ““David & Victoria Beckham’s 24th anniversary is coming up!” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    June 27, 2023 at 12:32 pm

    Congrats on 24 years married. I’m certain they will be posting, posting, posting photos for days. 😁
    Maybe Vic will actually smile? Maybe?

  2. Becks1 says:
    June 27, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    That is a spectacularly bad look on Dern, lol. The shoes!!

    24 years for the Beckhams…..well well. I have to admit I’m surprised.

    And finally…..I love mocktails and fun drinks for the summer. I drink alcohol, but I like a break sometimes. I love to drink in general – so I go from my morning tea to my big Stanley full of water and I drink that all day long so by the time the evening hits, I’m so sick of water and need something else fun to drink. LaCroix are fine but I want something better and not just wine, you know? I get excited when restaurants have good mocktails too even though they’re not always cheaper than the regular thing, lol.

  3. BlueNailsBetty says:
    June 27, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Wow, just wow. Has Laura Dern finally given in and accepted she is Kaiser’s nemesis? Because that dress and shoe combo reeks of defeat.

  4. Yonati says:
    June 27, 2023 at 1:11 pm

    Laura Dern Duggar, the 23rd child of Jim Bob and Michelle.

  5. rawiya says:
    June 27, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    Oh Laura. You know, I was going to say that Kaiser and the comments above were being too mean. I didn’t like the sleeves, but the dress didn’t look *that* bad. I made the mistake of scrolling down and saw the shoes and well. Comfort over everything? I guess. She has to dress herself, right, because no one would let a stylist put them in that. Right? RIGHT????

    • Josephine says:
      June 27, 2023 at 1:33 pm

      I’ve been on a rant about stylists lately. apparently their job is to promote ugly designer clothes because it’s definitely not to dress someone in a stylish, attractive way, flattering way. there is no other explanation for putting somone in $1000 shoes that are hideous and don’t even look comfortable. crocs would have been better.

