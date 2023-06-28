Raquel Leviss hasn’t committed to season 11 of Vanderpump Rules



Vanderpump Rules typically follows the same filming schedule every year. Production takes place over the summer, from around May to September, then the season starts airing later that fall or early next year. The reunion films in the spring, as the season is ending, then production for the next season picks up soon after. The VPR producers have said they felt the cast needed a bit more of a breather this year due to Scandoval, but filming on season 11 is supposed to start today. But one key member of the scandal is not yet confirmed for a return: Raquel Leviss hasn’t committed to season 11 yet, despite production and her own team’s attempts to get her to do so.

“Vanderpump Rules” resumes filming Wednesday, but Raquel Leviss’ future on the show is still up in the air. Sources told TMZ Tuesday that Leviss “still hasn’t said if she’ll be along for the ride” despite both production and her own team “working hard” to get her to return for Season 11. Leviss, 28, has been receiving treatment for her mental health since filming the Season 10 reunion in March in the midst of extreme backlash over her months-long affair with co-star Tom Sandoval. TMZ’s insider emphasized that Leviss’ stay at the treatment facility — where she’s been for more than two months — “continues to be her priority.” The rest of the current cast members — including Sandoval, 40, and his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix — are all returning, according to the report. Lala Kent recently confirmed that cameras were set to pick up this week. “That’s, like, giving me anxiety,” she said during an Amazon livestream Monday. “They sent us what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change — and I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’” Leviss last faced her co-stars at the explosive reunion, which aired in May and June. During a one-on-one interview with host Andy Cohen, she admitted she was still unsure about returning to the series. “Um, I don’t know. It’s in question right now,” Leviss said in an extended version of the reunion on Peacock, adding that she wanted to come back. A source told Page Six earlier this month that the former beauty pageant queen is eager to continue telling her side of the story upon exiting treatment. “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out,” the insider spilled. “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly.” Neither Bravo nor Leviss’ rep immediately returned Page Six’s requests for comment.

[From Page Six]

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval have both been very visible, but Raquel has mostly been in the wind since the affair scandal broke. She filmed that one post-reveal scene with Tom, and then ghosted production until she filmed the reunion, Andy Cohen one-on-one, and confessionals. She’s reportedly been in a mental health treatment facility since March, though sources on her side say she is eager to come back and share her side of the story. A lot of people speculate about Raquel’s mental state, the status of her relationship with Tom, whether or not she should return to the show, or whether or not her parents will even let her (weird!), but I can see it going either way. On one hand, Raquel clearly wanted very badly to be a reality star and achieve a certain level of fame. She’s certainly achieved infamy and I think she will want to come back if she sees a redemption path for herself. It’s hard to be as hated as she and Tom currently are. I don’t think she’s as dumb or naive as people seem to want to think. She already started to separate herself from Tom in her last confessional. I think Raquel is just taking her time to decide her angle, what she can handle, and whether it is worth it.