Duchess Meghan wrote affirmations on bananas for Bristol sex workers

Very few royal people actually take on “controversial” work, work that would involve sex crimes, harassment, social justice, racial inequality or (gasp) prostitution. The Duchess of Cornwall is one of the few royal figures who is really involved in some of the more “touchy” subjects like rape treatment. Enter the Duchess of Sussex – last Friday, Meghan and Harry visited One25, a Bristol charity which offers support and resources for prostitutes and homeless women. When Meghan learned about the care packages being given to these women, she decided to write messages of hope on the bananas:
While visiting Bristol’s One25 — a charity that provides support and resources for women who feel trapped in street sex work, addiction, homelessness and other issues — the Duchess of Sussex had the idea of sharing messages with the women. Instead of writing the notes on paper, she decided to write them on bananas. While helping volunteers put together care packages with food, Meghan took inspiration from a school cafeteria worker in the U.S. who wrote motivational messages to children.
“I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program,” Meghan told reporters. “On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture.” She grabbed a marker, and said, “I am in charge of the banana messaging,” and began to write words of encouragement on the bananas. Some of the messages included, “You are special,” “You are strong,” “You are brave” and “You are loved.” With each one, she drew a small heart.
“That really touched me — and I’m not even a royalist,” One25 CEO Anna Smith told reporters. “She had clearly listened and heard what we are all about — that we don’t judge, we simply offer the service and unconditional love. She totally got it.”
The food will be delivered directly to women by One 25′s “Yellow Van,” which supports around 150 women living on Bristol’s streets. The truck stocks food, blankets, first aid, safety alarms, condoms and a safe space to talk. The charity is hoping that the royal visit will help raise more awareness and funding to further help the women of Bristol.
It’s a small thing, but it speaks to Meghan’s positivity, and her ability to brush up against more controversial subjects. Keep in mind, she hasn’t even been a duchess for a full year. Give her two years, and she’ll be an even stronger activist on more controversial subjects. Anyway, because everything is awful, the British papers got a prostitute on the record about what SHE thought of Meghan’s message. The sex worker was not impressed – she called the banana messages “really stupid” and said “People out here struggle to eat and sleep and she gifts us some words on a piece of fruit. She has the means to help us more than that. It’s offensive, you know.” She’s entitled to her opinion, of course, but it’s gross to see every single British outlet pick up her comments. Meghan can’t even breathe without everyone running to the papers to insult her.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit One25 in Bristol – a charity that helps women break free from street sex work, addiction and other life-controlling issues, through practical and emotional support. While helping volunteers pack food parcels for some of Bristol’s street sex-workers, The Duchess asked if she could write empowering messages on the bananas to the women – a simple gesture and a way to incorporate positivity and kindness for those needing a self esteem boost. HRH learned of this idea from an act of kindness by a school cafeteria worker in the US who wrote messages for children, and The Duchess wanted to do the same for others in need. The food parcels, and The Duchess’s messages, will be delivered directly to vulnerable women on the streets by One 25’s ‘Yellow Van’ – part of their outreach programme. #royalvisitbristol
She has received so much criticism for this – I’m surprised. No, she’s not going to change the world by writing messages on bananas. But she was just trying to share a bit of positivity in an unexpected way. I thought it was a nice touch.
I did see that some of the criticism wasn’t because people thought the idea was dumb – some people were actually saying that a royal duchess should not be associated with a charity that helps sex workers – I think it may have been Piers Morgan actually. Or Richard Palmer – or someone commenting on their twitter. But there was a whole line of comments about how it wasn’t appropriate. That appalled me more than the negativity about the banana messages.
Sometimes I really really hate people.
Piers Morgan apparently went off about the banana messages this morning on GMB, although it wouldn’t surprise me if he or Palmer slagged DoS on Twitter as well. And I agree that the criticism of their involvement with that charity is far more appalling than bashing her for writing the messages on the fruit.
It’s not a charity that “helps” sex workers. A charity that helps sex workers would work towards decrim. This is one that tries to get them out of sex work.
Sex work is work.
You never know when a little gesture like that will make a difference in a person’s life. No kindness is too small.
It’s a sweet thought that probably really resonates with children, but I imagine grown women fending for themselves on the street could see a Sharpie message on a banana as patronizing.
The tone towards the woman interviewed is not cool.
not cool. We can’t lift other women up by using “hooker” in a derogatory fashion and implying that she’s just out to smear Meghan. She’s entitled to her opinion.
I agree. I think it’s good that she is supporting sex workers but I think I would also find it patronizing to receive a cutesey message on a banana.
Affermations on banana’s for…sex workers? 🤭 This is just screaming out for a sexual innuendo joke.
Not really. It’s somewhat dehumanizing towards the sex workers to immediately sexualize anything in relation to them.
Meghan had good intentions but idk this kinda makes her seem out of touch
I agree. Great intentions but as mentioned upthread can come across patronizing to grown women.
Did the woman interviewed….not think she can eat the banana after reading it.
I think the idea works better for the original audience – children. Grown woman might find it patronizing. But some might find it comforting. Her heart was in the right place.
As for doing more? Well, yeah, that argument is for every charity a royal visits. They don’t provide money; they provide press coverage and local interest which the charity’s hope turn into donations.
If this was for children it would be fine and it’s something they’d probably appreciate & enjoy. However for these women who are working in a dire situation I think a letter or personal visit would have been better & proved more useful. If you’re writing words of encouragement for adults do it on something they can keep & not something that will rot after 24hrs. Writing on a banana seems rather playful & almost patronizing for an adult. Not to mention the sexual innuendos linked with bananas so the fact that she chose to write on a banana at this particularly event seems strange & unfortunate.
When I was in elementary school my lunch would often include a banana with a note or a cute face drawn upon it.
They’re going to pick this woman apart no matter what she does. I think it was a lovely gesture, and its something I’ve done throughout the years of packing lunches for my husband and kids.
She’s donated her own clothes to an organization that helps women who need to build a work wardrobe. She given time and funds to countless other charities in the year that she’s been a royal. I can’t understand why she’s criticized at every turn.
I thought the gesture was nice. Sure, it won’t change anything but it was still nice. I like reading daily affirmations. I’m so sick of people/press acting like every little she does is a crime against humanity.
I don’t think Meghan and Harry care anymore about public opinion. They knew this visit would be controversial, and I applaud them for supporting a charity that many people find taboo. The One25 charity received a lot of media attention and donations because of Meghan, and the workers were pleased with her generosity.
“but it’s gross to see every single British outlet pick up her comments”
I mean… no, not really. Whether you agree with her or not – she’s exactly the kind of person to interview here. She’s someone who lives that life. She’s the person that Meghan is trying to reach AND she happens to find it patronizing. I think it’s incredibly short sighted to write her off just because she doesn’t like what Meghan did. It’s crazy to block someone who is the subject of the initiative from the press just because they don’t happen to think that this gesture was helpful. I mean, why SHOULDN’T we listen to what she has to say? And why should we use derogatory terms like ‘hooker’ to somehow undercut what she’s saying.
Look, I think it was a kind gesture and that she had good intentions, but I do see where the woman was coming from. It IS patronizing. Having a very well off woman who married a prince writing positive messages on your bananas really isn’t doing a lot in the scheme of things. It might being a smile to some people’s faces, but that’s about it – and apparently some people found it patronizing, so there’s that too. But while it was a kind gesture, it’s also kind of out of touch.
I think it’s a nice gesture.
Meghan’s going to be slated no matter what she does. She just needs to keep being herself and shining her light. The haters will hate themselves out soon enough. What a world we live in.
They’re entitled to their opinion. Not everyone is going to like something. One person disliked the gesture. Another person who is also a sex worker in Bristol was positive about this: “It’s so cold right now, it’s a struggle to raise money to get a bed for the night, so any food and bedding is a big help. I think it’s great Meghan is supporting them. It is really sweet.”
Piers and any other critic who can afford to donate, unless these people are donating, why make this a controversy while sitting on the sidelines and not doing anything? Awareness has been raised. Be positive and helpful, otherwise what are you doing? Do they actually care about these people or are they just using this to take more shots at Meghan?
This also raises a suggestion about Foundation funds. It would be great if in visiting these charities,the Cambridges and Sussexes were also able to donate. Don’t just ask others to give, chip in as well. I think it would be a motivating factor in getting other people to donate money.