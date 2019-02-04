“The Hobbs and Shaw trailer is awesome, right?” links

The Hobbs and Shaw trailer is awesome, right? [Pajiba]
Idris Elba, Jason Statham AND The Rock? Any 1/3 of those will get me to come to your stupid action movie.
— celebitchy (@celebitchy) February 4, 2019
To answer the question: YES!! It’s cheesy, it’s over the top, it makes no sense, and I LOVE IT.
Plus! IDRIS ELBA being a baddy? YES!
I’m obsessed. With all of it.
I cannot WAIT to see this movie.
Way too much of a cheese and testosterone fest for my liking.
That Queso made me want to gag. God, I hope for whoever ate it’s sake that it tasted (and sat) better than it looked.
This is going to be like when I found myself cheering for Killmonger. I can get awfully ambiguous feelings about the right bad guy.
Holy Crap, this trailer! I can’t stop giggling with excitement and anticipation!
Kristoff St John. 😥
Very sad.
Idris, sigh.
Pass.