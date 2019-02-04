“The Hobbs and Shaw trailer is awesome, right?” links
  • February 04, 2019

  • By Celebitchy
  • Links

The Hobbs and Shaw trailer is awesome, right? [Pajiba]
This is what a spotter does in football and this one is so hot [Dlisted]
Bradley Cooper looked hotter in the screen test for A Star is Born than he did in the actual movie [Lainey Gossip]
Love After Lockup recap (My mom watches this! This is CB) [Reality Tea]
Trump is not doing jack sh-t, we knew this [Jezebel]
Fashion from the Director’s Guild Awards [Go Fug Yourself]
This is what Sophia Bush should have worn to the SAGs [RCFA]
Boy Scouts are changing their name now that they accept girls [Towleroad]
Disgusting bowl of queso becomes meme [The Blemish]
Conan O’Brien had fun at the Sam Adams brewery [Seriously? OMG]

11 Responses to ““The Hobbs and Shaw trailer is awesome, right?” links”

  1. Fluffy Princess says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    To answer the question: YES!! It’s cheesy, it’s over the top, it makes no sense, and I LOVE IT.

    Plus! IDRIS ELBA being a baddy? YES!

  2. Erinn says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    That Queso made me want to gag. God, I hope for whoever ate it’s sake that it tasted (and sat) better than it looked.

  3. Biting Panda says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    This is going to be like when I found myself cheering for Killmonger. I can get awfully ambiguous feelings about the right bad guy.

  4. Anya says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Holy Crap, this trailer! I can’t stop giggling with excitement and anticipation!

  5. Boxy Lady says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Kristoff St John. 😥

  6. minx says:
    February 4, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Idris, sigh.

  7. Gigi La Moore says:
    February 4, 2019 at 1:04 pm

    Pass.

