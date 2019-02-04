Maroon 5′s Super Bowl Halftime show was pretty boring, but was it flat-out awful?

I’ll say something nice about the Super Bowl Halftime show: it was not as bad as it COULD have been. As I watched it in my stomach-bug haze, I was like “well, it’s not really cohesive and it seems dated and weird, but it could be so much worse.” Maroon 5 was the headliner, but they got “cameos” from Travis Scott and Big Boi. Travis tried to deliver something with a somewhat strange “rock” version of “Sicko Mode,” but the Big Boi part was just kind of odd. Like, if you’re going to get a cameo from Big Boi, really blow it out and do more than just one song, “The Way You Move”? Big Boi just looked like he was there for the paycheck, or there to just guarantee that Atlanta was represented in some way. Here’s the Halftime show:
What I found somewhat startling and funny was how many OLD songs Maroon 5 performed. I had their first album, Songs About Jane, which came out in 2002!! They did “Harder to Breathe,” “This Love,” AND “She Will Be Loved,” all from their first album. They also did “Girls Like You” (sans Cardi B), “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” It just felt like maybe Maroon 5 didn’t have the kind of strong discography that would have made for a really good Super Bowl jam session.
Also: why does Adam Levine get to go shirtless but Janet Jackson is still blacklisted for an accident? Shirtless Adam Levine isn’t some huge treat either – he looks like a human doodle, or Guy Pearce in Memento (a reference straight out of the era of Songs About Jane). Mostly though, it just seems like this year’s Halftime show is being criticized for being hella boring. Which…yeah, it was. *shoots flamethrower into the crowd whilst singing a cheesy love song*
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Was just awful.
I will never understand the huge appeal of Maroon 5. They are so average. I would struggle to name a song with a gun pointed at my head.
Me neither. I don’t hate them but I really don’t get the appeal. And watching Adam “I’m too sexy” Levine slowly strip was so dumb! He was wearing 4 freaking layers when the performance started, which you know was done just so he could remove one every 3 minutes or so. Honestly, I found it funny, which I’m sure wasn’t the intention.
I’ve always wondered if Moves like Jagger was ironic because he’s the opposite of everything Jagger was back in the day.
Gladys Knight should have done the half-time show.
And I’m serious about. I have long said that some of these legendary women performers would do the best halftime show. Aretha Franklin would have killed it. It’s too late for Aretha but not for a Gladys Knight or a Diana Ross. or a Darlene Love These ladies would have everyone in the stadium and at home up on their feet, singing along. They can bring on younger performers with them.
Adam Levine canon sing. And that halftime show/ sad striptease was pretty awful.
#I stand with Kap. Beige and boring!
It was bad. I got nostalgic about their Songs About Jane but other than that they could have kept their performance. I don’t know much about Travis Scott to comment and they should have had Big Boi and a bunch of ATL acts do the half time show.
“why does Adam Levine get to go shirtless but Janet Jackson is still blacklisted for an accident” – my thoughts exactly. Well, it probably has to do something with the same argument as people rationalizing why there is nothing wrong about men pulling down their pants in front of their co-workers. It is supposed to be be funny or ok, while women need to hide they bodies if they don’t want to be accused of being seductive and provoking poor men to assault them.
It was very bad- totally disjointed and weird, but I guess that’s what happens when you can only get a couple random performers? Adam running around shirtless seemed skeevey to me, and there weren’t any cool visuals or anything.
Apparently being boring and terrible was the theme of the night though! That game was awful.
Most disappointing. Made me miss some of the better performances of years past.
The worst
The Puppy Bowl halftime show with Purr-oon 5 was far superior. Adam Feline was great performing “Meows like Jagger.”
I love how many people were mad that there wasn’t more SpongeBob involved in the show and also that the producers dangled that appearance for weeks apparently because even they seemed to understand that they had a boring show on their hands.
Also, sleeves aside-Adam Levine’s ink looks like he was going for a role in a movie in which he plays an ex-con, but no one involved did any kind of research so they figured this is what one would look like and what kind of tattoos they would have and then they did a bad job applying them.
A part of me was hoping Mick Jagger would do a cameo during “Moves like Jagger”. Now that would be fun to watch.
The censors must have been busy bleeping out most of Travis Scott’s performance.