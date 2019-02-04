Maroon 5′s Super Bowl Halftime show was pretty boring, but was it flat-out awful?

I’ll say something nice about the Super Bowl Halftime show: it was not as bad as it COULD have been. As I watched it in my stomach-bug haze, I was like “well, it’s not really cohesive and it seems dated and weird, but it could be so much worse.” Maroon 5 was the headliner, but they got “cameos” from Travis Scott and Big Boi. Travis tried to deliver something with a somewhat strange “rock” version of “Sicko Mode,” but the Big Boi part was just kind of odd. Like, if you’re going to get a cameo from Big Boi, really blow it out and do more than just one song, “The Way You Move”? Big Boi just looked like he was there for the paycheck, or there to just guarantee that Atlanta was represented in some way. Here’s the Halftime show:

What I found somewhat startling and funny was how many OLD songs Maroon 5 performed. I had their first album, Songs About Jane, which came out in 2002!! They did “Harder to Breathe,” “This Love,” AND “She Will Be Loved,” all from their first album. They also did “Girls Like You” (sans Cardi B), “Sugar” and “Moves Like Jagger.” It just felt like maybe Maroon 5 didn’t have the kind of strong discography that would have made for a really good Super Bowl jam session.

Also: why does Adam Levine get to go shirtless but Janet Jackson is still blacklisted for an accident? Shirtless Adam Levine isn’t some huge treat either – he looks like a human doodle, or Guy Pearce in Memento (a reference straight out of the era of Songs About Jane). Mostly though, it just seems like this year’s Halftime show is being criticized for being hella boring. Which…yeah, it was. *shoots flamethrower into the crowd whilst singing a cheesy love song*