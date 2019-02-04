Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter after laughing about 21 Savage’s deportation

21 Savage has been around for a few years. He was associated with the Atlanta music scene, and he’s been nominated for Grammys and I guess we just assumed this whole time that OF COURSE he’s American. As it turns out… he’s British?!?! 21 Savage – aka Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – was arrested by ICE this weekend because he apparently overstayed his visa. He’s being deported back to Britain?!?! How does this even happen?

Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta Sunday morning, with authorities claiming he’s actually from the United Kingdom and has overstayed his welcome. The musician, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has long claimed to be from Atlanta and been associated with local rappers — but US Immigration and Customs Enforcement say his persona is fake. 21 Savage entered the US legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006, said ICE spokesman Bryan Cox. He’s been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court for being here illegally and for being a felon. In October 2014, the rapper was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia. His attorney told TMZ she’s working to get her client out, “while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding…Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy,” Dina LaPolt said. Abraham-Joseph, 26, is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including album of the year for “Rockstar” alongside Post Malone.

I looked up some interviews with 21 Savage, like this one he did with The Breakfast Club. You guys, he does a perfect Atlanta accent!! Usually, British people are terrible at regional American accents! 21 Savage does better accent work than Colin Firth, Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes put together.

Anyway, Black Twitter was making memes about 21 Savage all day yesterday, and Demi Lovato happened to tweet that the memes were hilarious. And they attacked her… for laughing at their jokes?? It’s a weird thing. So that’s how Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter because of 21 Savage.

Demi Lovato started off laughing at someone else’s situation then turned herself into a victim. This is peak white woman. pic.twitter.com/8FfX30GFsT — Wee-Bae Brice 🇩🇲 (@Bos_Laflare) February 4, 2019

twitter: *making memes of 21 Savage being deported and being British* Demi Lovato: these memes funny! twitter: pic.twitter.com/w9QNwTbCPn — zander (@alezander) February 4, 2019