Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter after laughing about 21 Savage’s deportation

21 Savage has been around for a few years. He was associated with the Atlanta music scene, and he’s been nominated for Grammys and I guess we just assumed this whole time that OF COURSE he’s American. As it turns out… he’s British?!?! 21 Savage – aka Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – was arrested by ICE this weekend because he apparently overstayed his visa. He’s being deported back to Britain?!?! How does this even happen?
Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Atlanta Sunday morning, with authorities claiming he’s actually from the United Kingdom and has overstayed his welcome. The musician, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has long claimed to be from Atlanta and been associated with local rappers — but US Immigration and Customs Enforcement say his persona is fake.
21 Savage entered the US legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006, said ICE spokesman Bryan Cox. He’s been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court for being here illegally and for being a felon. In October 2014, the rapper was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia.
His attorney told TMZ she’s working to get her client out, “while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding…Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country — especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy,” Dina LaPolt said. Abraham-Joseph, 26, is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including album of the year for “Rockstar” alongside Post Malone.
I looked up some interviews with 21 Savage, like this one he did with The Breakfast Club. You guys, he does a perfect Atlanta accent!! Usually, British people are terrible at regional American accents! 21 Savage does better accent work than Colin Firth, Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes put together.
Anyway, Black Twitter was making memes about 21 Savage all day yesterday, and Demi Lovato happened to tweet that the memes were hilarious. And they attacked her… for laughing at their jokes?? It’s a weird thing. So that’s how Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter because of 21 Savage.
Welcome to 2019. Most illegal immigrants do exactly what he did and overstay VISA’s. I remember hearing a rumor that he wasn’t really from Atlanta but I had no idea he was from the UK. Crazy.
Big part of the story has been overlooked.
21 Savaged entered America when he was 12 years old!!!
His visa expired when he was 13 years old.
His parents made the decision to move to America and stay in America…
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6663565/Rapper-21-Savage-federal-immigration-custody-Georgia.html
So he’s a Dreamer? Interesting. Of course even under the Obama rules, a felony conviction would eliminate any protected status.
Guys, I don’t think he ‘does’ an accent- he moved to Atlanta when he was what, 12? He is maybe just one of those people who picks up accents quickly. I moved to the UK (from Atlanta lol) when I was in my 20′s 12 years ago, and I, for whatever reason, easily pass as British on the phone.
There is loads of research on why some people code switch accents and some dont…it isn’t always pretend. Or acting. Or a choice.
It’s so fascinating. A classmate of mine moved here to the US from the UK when she was 10. Her brother was 11. Her Liverpool accent was so thick I could barely understand her at first. By high school her accent was completely gone but her brother’s stuck. I believe 21 Savage could have picked up his current accent naturally over time.
Yep, I can see that. Also I STILL can’t understand scouse accents sometimes. It’s like my little brain just can’t process some of the words. I think its the intonations?
thank you!! I had a cousin that moved from pennsylvania to jackson mississippi when she was like 13 or 14 and she had the thickest southern drawl within ten years.
and he probably says he’s from atlanta because he’s lived there for a long time. I mean, come on. When people ask me where I’m from, I say where I currently live
Yes exactly. Many kids who move somewhere at 12 will have picked up the local accent, whether consciously or unconsciously, in a year or so.
My accent switches around all the time. If I’m around my parents and family, my Mexican accent comes out because I’m switching between Spanish and English. I live in West Texas, so if I’m working with native Texans, I get twangy because of their Texas twang. If I’m working with my clients in other states, my accent is pretty neutral. Code switching is so interesting, and often, most of us don’t notice it anymore.
I think when you move when you’re that young, it’s not even a matter of picking up the accent quickly. A lot of people who move as children have the accent of the new place.
I have a handful of friends whose families moved to the U.S. when they were kids and they and their siblings have completely different accents, as in the younger sibling sounds completely American and the older sibling has a foreign accent. This has led me to the (very unscientific) conclusion kids that move to a new place at roughly 13ish or younger will, after a few years, often sound like they are from the place they moved to.
I also don’t begrudge someone that moved to Atlanta at 11 or 12 from saying they are from Atlanta. That is young enough to think of yourself as being from there. One of my closest friends moved here from Russia when she was 14, if you ask her, she’s from Long Island. It’s the place she identifies with.
Demi is an idiot and so is black Twitter.
So lose-lose.
Lol. I know right? Such a weird story.
she was laughing at the memes and so was half of twitter. ppl too sensitive these days.
Well, except for the drug charges, isn’t this what the orange menace wanted, merit-based immigration? He’s earned a lot of money, is nominated for grammys and gives back to the Atlanta community.
The blowback that she recieved was INSANE. It was basically a whole lot of piling on of “GO BACK TO YOUR HEROIN” or “Shut up crack head” etc etc. They RIPPED her up – and it makes no sense. I’m pretty quick to call Demi out, but I don’t think she committed anything worthy of the kind of response she got. It was rough and it went way too far. There’s a way to call someone out for doing something you consider to be bad behavior without immediately going for the jugular.
Plus sending nasty messages about her and suicide. Because apparently that’s more woke than what she was doing somehow? Telling a mentally ill addict who has already struggled w/ self-harm and suicide to overdose and kill herself > laughing at a meme about a messed up situation?
This.
I can’t stand Demi, but she did not deserve this dragging. She didn’t seem to be laughing at his deportation, but the memes about how wild it was for him to be hiding that he was British. Like 95% of the memes were dumb tea and crumpets jokes, not some cruel jabs about him getting deported by ICE.
And I say this as an immigrant (I came over when I was an infant)—21 Savage has a shit ton of money to afford decent lawyers and English is his native language. He could have easily applied for DACA status, unlike the people who struggle with language, legal, and money barriers. Like sure, And yet he did not. I’m sympathetic, but it’s frustrating that someone with his opportunities and relative privilege squandered it when so many are struggling with this country’s draconian immigration laws.
Maybe he was not eligible for DACA status. Even one conviction for a minor crime could have made him permanently ineligible for it.
Except assuming all this is true (and I do NOT assume that, given ICE) he was 13 when his visa expired, which means he was maybe 11-12 when he actually came here, which is more than long enough to go to American school, and never have an accent. (He could easily have been even younger when he came to the US, if a parent came here on a student visa, or this was the last in a series of continuing parental work visas. It’s not likely that, as a young teen, he came on his own.)
For all intents and purposes, he is very much American, having spent the bulk of his young life here. Yes, he has a drug charge and, since I never heard of him till yesterday, have no idea what type of person he is (I am an old person). But lots of rich kids have drug charges, too (like, LOTS of them), and they don’t then also do tons of charity work in the local community and schools, which 21 Savage apparently has. Also, his immigration status never came up when he was convicted of a felony drug charge in 2014 and he has not been convicted of a crime since.
How was this not caught when he was convicted of a felony?
This^
You’d be surprised. My friend’s husband came over from Cambodia when he was 2, etc. He went to renew his driver’s license and update his address when they realized no one had ever checked off his citizenship. They’ve been all over the world too. They were lucky that he keeps copies of all his important papers in one spot.
@VirgiliaCoriolanus I’m curious – how does he re-enter the US without a US passport, or a valid visa? Assuming from your comment that your friend’s partner isn’t a US citizen and not in the US legally (apologies if I have misunderstood.)
It’s government, neither the left hand nor the right hand ‘talk’ to each other. Different departments.
His drug charge was a state crime. Immigration is wholly the job of the federal government. Happens all the time.
21 savage, who’s been famous for a while, has been in and out of jail numerous times and travelled internationally…..ICE has JUST gained information he’s in the US illegally??
He may have had travel permission through DACA and then lost his DACA status when he was convicted in his drug case.
I came to America from Jamaica when I was 8. That first year of 2nd grade, I was teased mercilessly for how I spoke (in Brooklyn, NY no less) that I told myself that I will mimic the American way of speaking until there was no traces of Jamaica in my voice. To this day, people are shocked when I tell them I was born in Jamaica. I’ve perfected this transformation to the point where my I don’t even sound like a NYer. It’s one of the greatest regrets of my life. It was assimilation to the point of annihilating who I was as a person.
21Savage’s story is so common. So many children, young adults are in many countries undocumented because of the choices their parents made. My question is this: did he know about his status? Did he travel outside of the US? why didn’t he do anything to change his status. Outside of marriage, as a person with money, he had several options to change his status.
I can’t believe he didn’t know about his status…surely there was some loopholing going on around his SSN and being paid for stuff? I can see that he’s not traditionally employed so an employer wouldn’t ask for evidence blah blah, but surely an accountant would? The record label must have needed legal ID to initiate a contract? I just cant believe that he didn’t know.
As a fellow assimilator, I get you re: the accent, and feeling like a part of your identity is gone with it.
To be fair, Demi was laughing at memes not at the actual situation. I’m not justifying her behavior but it’s not like she was mocking him. She didn’t create those memes. This world is cruel
#WellActually she’s Latina, but that doesn’t fit the narrative people will need to try to ‘progressify’ the hate and unhinged commentary so they’ll only focus on her father and not her mother or grandparents. Kind of similar to how MRAs will sometimes pull the ‘but u were born in ‘Merica/ U’ve lived here longer!1′ card when they don’t like what progressive women of Asian or Middle-Eastern descent have to say after they’ve pulled the Dear Muslimah card. Ridiculous.
Demi Lovato starts a lot of shit on twitter and can be very problematic, but her enjoying a meme about a messed up situation (who of us HASN’T done this at some point? Pretty much all liberals who pay attention to memes do this) is not an example of that. She wasn’t laughing about him being deported. Look how the same concern that’s drummed up for Pete Davidson’s mental health will NOT be shown for her mental health- even by liberals.
Apparently he never performed overseas? They also caught his cousin, Young Nudy (also a rapper??)
This is why CHUMP wants that WALL. To keep people like 21 Savage out of ‘Murica.
21Savage overstayed as Visa. Walls don’t stop that it, so actually this is another example showing why building a wall is a stupid idea and a huge waste of tax payer money.
The vast, VAST majority (something like 80-85%) of “illegal” immigrants in the US is from visa overstays. Illicit border crossings, at all borders, is something in the neighborhood of 5-10% and has been steadily falling since the 1990s.
I mean, that sucks for him, but it’s not like he’s being deported to North Korea.
Black twitter was laughing at the fact that he was British not him being deported cause that’s not funny. She didn’t get it so she got dragged 🤷🏾♀️
??? She was laughing at the meme of him writing his songs with a quill. I think she understood the joke. Show me where she was laughing at him getting deported. People are insane with that pack mentality. Can’t believe on my Monday morning I have to defend Demi Lovato.
? All she did was mention the memes, not make any comment about his deportation itself. Normally, I’m all about white celebrities needing to check themselves, but some of the shit that got thrown her way was uncalled for.
I agree but they felt she should ”mind her white business and stay out of black folks”. It was mean i ain’t gonna lie 😭.
My sister-in-lawi is a high school teacher in rural Michigan, and says that ICE has been known to stand across the street from campus, waiting to detain immigrant students after school. Trump’s police state is alive and well.
I still can’t wrap my mind around this!
Anyone who hasn’t seen his video for “A Lot”, which just dropped on Feb 1st, please check it out.