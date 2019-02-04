Lily Rose Depp ‘rejects’ the idea that she has a career because of nepotism

Lily-Rose Depp probably would have always found a way to be famous, regardless of her parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. But let’s be real: Lily-Rose has been famous since she was a child, she was famous since birth. Vanessa is one of the most celebrated French actresses/models and Johnny Depp was one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Of course it helps that Lily-Rose looks so much like her mother, and that she has that “beautiful ingenue” look. Lily-Rose covers the latest issue of Vogue Australia, and she spends part of the interview talking about how hard she works. I get that so many of these nepotism girls don’t want to say “nepotism,” but do they really believe that they’ve had the same struggles as people without famous parents? Some highlights:
She’s known Karl Lagerfeld for years: “The first time I ever met Karl [Lagerfeld] was when I went up to the studio with my mum. I was really little and I had been with my mum to have all her fittings, which was so exciting and magical, and she was trying on all the amazing dresses. She used to say hi to Karl so I remember meeting him and I think it’s really rare to meet someone like Karl, because he’s obviously such an icon in so many ways, but he was so sweet, down-to-earth and really caring. “My mum would tell me about him [Karl] and about the house. My respect for him has grown as I’ve gotten older and been able to work with him in a more personal sense. I’ve always admired him and the house.”
On privacy: “My parents have always wanted me to have as normal of a life as possible and have really taught me to value privacy and your personal life. There’s definitely something to be said about not giving everything away. It’s complicated enough to navigate being in the public eye when you’re young and growing up under that spotlight. It’s just really knowing what I am okay with sharing and knowing what I want for myself.”
Working on Yoga Hosers when she was 16: She had her ‘a-ha’ moment and acting became her focus. “That’s when I realised that this is what I loved to do,” says Depp, who left school before completing her final year.
On nepotism: “It is obviously a really easy assumption to make to think that I would just have roles landing on my doorstep because of my name, but that’s an idea I’ve always kind of rejected. I’ve always been under the impression that I have to work twice as hard to prove to people that I’m not just here because it’s easy for me. I feel like you’re not what your name is. If you’re not right for something, they’re not just going to hire you because your name looks good on the post.”
To all the Kendall Jenners and Lily-Rose Depps and Gigi Hadids of the world: you do realize that “working hard” is not the same “getting your start because of nepotism,” right? I feel like that’s a fundamental thing that none of these model/actresses get. First of all, they didn’t have to bust their asses for years in obscurity just looking for a break. Their “breaks” were handed to them on silver platter – see: the fact that Lily-Rose has a Chanel contract, just like her mom. We’re not going to think less of these people if they just acknowledge that OF COURSE they had a leg up, of course they had a lot of help. And no, I don’t believe Lily-Rose “works twice as hard” as some model/actress without famous parents. My God.
that doesn’t mean it isn’t true, dear.
Yup. She got her first role in Tusk because her dad agreed to be in that movie. Kevin Smith has talked about this on his podcasts, how he knows Johnny because their kids went to the same school(…? I think… anyway, they know each other through the kids), and JD called him and said his daughter was interested in acting and could Kevin cast her. At some point you have to be judged on your own merits, but pretending you never had a massive advantage is dumb. Getting your foot in the door for regular people takes years & years of hard work, if it even happens at all.
Hahaha! Just because she rejects an idea does not make it untrue.
She’s another slim, pretty, blonde, white girl. Here in LA, there are TENS OF THOUSANDS just like you, and more coming every day trying to break into acting and modeling. W/out her parents’ pedigrees and introductions, she most likely wouldn’t get a second look. And if she did, it’d still take YEARS to break in.
The delusion runs deep with these kids.
It’s sad, honestly.
“The first time I ever met Karl [Lagerfeld] was when I went up to the studio with my mum. I was really little and I had been with my mum to have all her fittings, which was so exciting and magical”
That alone tells her all she needs to know. She’s had connections since birth that aren’t afforded to girls who had to really work for it. I don’t doubt that she works hard to maintain what she has… but she still didn’t have to work AS hard as other girls’ did, and they still have to work harder in the long run because they don’t have mommy and daddy’s names to cut them slack if they mess up. She might FEEL like she has to work twice as hard – but it’s only in a small area of her life. She has to work twice as hard to quell the calls of nepotism because of the huge breaks she’s been given … due to nepotism.
She looks better with the hat on. That’s a big forehead.
Ha ha – just posted that comment myself. Hair loss clinic in her future.
That’s a bit below the belt; she’s spoken about having anorexia in the French issue of vogue (or Elle?), and hair loss, particularly around the forehead/temples isn’t uncommon and take a while to grow back.
Oh RLY?!
I guess she’s better looking (with the hat on) than CZJ’s daughter who they’re trying to foist on the masses as a model, bit seriously- neither she nor Christie Brinkley’s daughter nor Cindy Crawford’s daughter nor the Hadids or Jenner’s would have careers if it weren’t for their famous parents. And how sad that she didn’t finish school.
Kaia and Lennon Gallagher are the only nepotism models that actually have the “look” for it, maybe Bella in editorials. The other ones are honestly bland.
I find her looks striking, while Kaia is just so ordinary.
I don’t dislike Lily but why is it so hard for any of those girls to say “I was given a very big opportunity due to who my parents are but I still have to work hard”.
that’s right. gigi might have had a shot, she’s really beautiful. bella wouldn’t be able to be a model if there weren’t for so many surgeries money bought her. kaia isn’t that striking, I don’t think she’s an obvious success. the same goes for kendall. maybe they’d win somebody’s trust or catch an eye, but probably not.
Also, she is 5’3″.
the first thing she says is she’s known karl for many years. now…which little girl could meet karl? would a kid who’s mom wasn’t a chanel model be able to meet karl? work for chanel out of the blue?
It is nepotism. I don’t think karl should’ve chosen somebody else. it’s okay to choose whoever you wish for your campaigns, but she should admit she got the job because she’s vanessa paradis’ daughter.
Mkay. How about all these models move to Ohio, change their names, ditch their phones full of contacts, work at a Chilli’s to earn money, shop at Target and Macy’s for clothes, have a make up bag full of NYX and Neutrogena and do this for a year. Then try to hustle your way into the business and get seen.
She looks better with the hat on. And yeah, sure L-R, you TOTALLY worked so hard and hard to fight for go-sees … oh why am I bothering. Feeling salty today so will leave her with a simple Eff Off.
Girl, please. she still has a famous boyfriend whom they call paparazzi.
Trump voters “reject” ideas like science, facts, proof. Things like the existence of racism and/or that racism is a bad thing.
So the born rich and famous white girl is in “good” company.
I feel sorry for her b/c having a junkie for a parent is a nightmare no matter how much money you have.
But reality of nepotism cannot be “rejected” b/c it doesn’t flatter her/her narrative.
Clueless child. And yes I mean that to be condescending.
Also in what world is Uncle Karl down to earth???!
“I would just have roles landing on my doorstep because of my name, but that’s an idea I’ve always kind of rejected.”
Yet 10 lines above she says she met Karl Lagerfeld for the first time when she went to his studio with her mother. Oh yeah I randomly met Karl when I was a kid too.
She’s basically giving textbook example of the entire concept of being willfully ignorant, nee defiant, of massive inherent privilege. The idea that if you “work hard,” that means you deserve it and are “self made.” It’s ridiculous on its face even without skipping past the very the idea that, even if hours are long and traveling is tiring, modeling, which requires no education or special skills beyond extraordinary genetics, is the farthest thing from “hard work.”
To be this obtuse you must ignore that the massive amount of opportunities you received that others didn’t. The ease with which your path was cleared, over other equally gorgeous women, based on your last name. The many contacts and “family friends” you had which opened doors for you people that have been working 20 years couldn’t even imagine. That you had the extraordinary freedom to not actually need the money you earn for, you know, survival, unlike most trying to make their name in the business. That you’re likely (not always, but often) spared the various indignities and horrors that often accompany a business based on looks, because your parents are “somebody” whom the creeps and lowlifes that haunt the modeling business don’t want to upset.
It’s ALL privilege. All of it. Including the extraordinarily stupid decision to forego school because she’s pretty and rich. And the ability to be this blindingly obtuse in interviews—or, hell, even BE interviewed, which most at her career stage would not be—is ALL BECAUSE OF YOUR DANG LAST NAME.
I don’t think she has an “ingenue” look at all — that means “innocent and unsophisticated.” She always affects this “seen it all,” unimpressed and over it look. She’s beautiful though, and I definitely think she should stick to modeling over acting, unless she can figure out how to make another face.
I think she’s wrong: Nepotism can get you far and she’s benefited from it.
But I agree with her about her having to prove herself more than her peers. She may as well be the best actress in the world but there would always be people complaining she’s only getting accolades because of her parents.
However, I’d wager this last thing is much less of a drawback than nepotism is a push. So stop complaining.
“says Depp, who left school before completing her final year.”
Yep, lots of high school drop outs have massive opportunities thrown their way. They just have to work hard and they’re turning down jobs left and right. 🙄
Oh dear lord, not the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree is she?
Having famous parents to make introductions…
Having wealth that would support her if she didn’t have connections…
Nepotism and wealth allowed her the opportunities others don’t have. Keeping jobs is up to her and her work ethic, but the hardest part is getting through the door. And she had plenty of help there.
Privilege comes in many forms, being born into that family came with multiple privileges. She needs to be able to acknowledge this
not nepotism but she is like 5’5” and homely and on the cover of vogue and only met Karl Lagerfeld through her model mother? excuse my run on sentence but please girl bye, poor little rich girl
Delusional. Lily has never had to have a retail, or restaurant job to support her while she tries for years to break into the industry. She doesn’t have to wait for the bus to take her there, she has a chauffeur. These girls are hired for they’re name recognition and social media followers. She made this claim while talking about growing up knowing Karl Lagerfeld. That’s why he hired you half wit!