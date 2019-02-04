The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship

I was sick as a dog all day Sunday, but I managed to watch some of the Super Bowl. I felt like… it wasn’t a great game? The commentators were talking a lot about how defensive both teams, the New England Patriots and the LA Rams, were being in the first half, and that was evidenced by the halftime scoreline: 3-0, Pats. In the second half, the Patriots managed to squeak out the win, 13-3. It was one of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls of all time. But hey, it got Tom Brady his sixth Championship ring, and now endless sports-analyses pieces are being written about how Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs and the Patriots are the football dynasty to end all dynasties:
Place that hate in your hands, hold it like a fistful of beach sand and then let it slowly dissolve through your fingers until it is going, going, gone. The New England Patriots deserve nothing but your unmitigated respect and admiration. Simply put, we likely will never again see anything like them in our lifetimes.
For the 44 states in the union that don’t call the Patriots the home team, Sunday night should mark the end of a dysfunctional relationship and the beginning of something pretty special. New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, winning ugly to claim its sixth championship since the day in September 2001 that sixth-round pick Tom Brady took the field as a gaunt and barely coordinated game manager and started developing into the finest football player who ever lived.
It’s time for the nation to embrace the non-debate. The Patriots’ dynasty is the greatest in the history of American sports, college or pro, and the contempt for it outside Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut should be eliminated along with the Rams.
And yet… I feel nothing? I always feel nothing when the same people or the same teams continue to win. It’s boring. But hey, I always root for the underdog, not the dynasty. I guess this means that Brady will avoid the retirement questions for the rest of the year, and he’ll likely feel that he has the go-ahead to keep playing until he’s 45.
Also: I’ve always thought that Pats’ wide receiver Julian Edelman is “the hottest Patriot,” so I’m pleased that he received the MVP title.
By all accounts the game was dull as dishwater all the way around, so the glory is most manufactured. The Rams may have lost but they held New England to 3 points for most of the game and they only won by 10, so I don’t think they have a lot to be ashamed of.
I wonder if Fat Nixon still thinks football is dangerous now that his basic bitch friend won the Super Bowl again? If he shuts down the government again, will they serve the Patriots McDonald’s too? You know, because it is beautiful AMERICAN food? Will Gisele let her husband go this time? Ohhh, the anticipation.
It’s just that simple – one day at a time he works his god forsaken arse off every day to get to this point. Brady is the GOAT. We will never see this again in ANY sport in our lifetime. I’m going to choose to be in awe of his commitment-it’s beyond the limits of mere mortals, like me..
Um, @Babarabar, gonna challenge that, hard. If you watch basketball like so many people, you might remember someone named Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Might have heard of Lebron James formerly of the Cleveland CAVS, Miami Heat, and now Lakers. Might wanna check out tennis as well – ’cause we got Serena, Venus, Nadal, Federer in the modern era..
Eh, I want to like the Pats, really, I do….but I just cant with TB. I even like Giselle in all her goopiness…but I just…nope.
Most boring Super Bowl but it gave the oft-overlooked Patriots defensive players a chance to shine, even though it cost Patrick Chung a broken arm. They all stepped up. For me, the most exciting moments were when Vivienne Brady, Londyn McCourty and whatever her little cousin’s name is, all grabbed the microphones from their fathers during the interviews after the game. And then Phyllis Harrell, mother of the McCourty twins, stole the interview away from all of them.
Great season, Rams fans. Your team played a tough game last night. better luck next year.
And now, Duck Boat Parade tomorrow but today is Red Sox Truck Day AND Beanpot Monday. Go, Sox, Go Celtics, Go Bruins, Go BC-BU-Harvard-Northeastern!
Edelman was suspended the first four games of this season for performance enhancing drugs.
He’s a cheater. It’s the patriot way.
Exactly. The Patriots have been cheaters for a very, very long time. The NFL has been complicit in allowing that team to get away with murder for years- allegedly the NFL is very invested in the Tom Brady legacy + image his team projects to the world.
The game, the half time show…. all a big snooze fest.
Enjoy your tray of cold McDonald’s burger and fries at the White House, Tom!
His wife won’t let him eat that.
Glad I didn’t watch
That was a super boring game, and I thought Brady played pretty terribly for most of it.