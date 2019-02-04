The New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl championship

I was sick as a dog all day Sunday, but I managed to watch some of the Super Bowl. I felt like… it wasn’t a great game? The commentators were talking a lot about how defensive both teams, the New England Patriots and the LA Rams, were being in the first half, and that was evidenced by the halftime scoreline: 3-0, Pats. In the second half, the Patriots managed to squeak out the win, 13-3. It was one of the lowest-scoring Super Bowls of all time. But hey, it got Tom Brady his sixth Championship ring, and now endless sports-analyses pieces are being written about how Brady is the GOAT of all GOATs and the Patriots are the football dynasty to end all dynasties:

Place that hate in your hands, hold it like a fistful of beach sand and then let it slowly dissolve through your fingers until it is going, going, gone. The New England Patriots deserve nothing but your unmitigated respect and admiration. Simply put, we likely will never again see anything like them in our lifetimes. For the 44 states in the union that don’t call the Patriots the home team, Sunday night should mark the end of a dysfunctional relationship and the beginning of something pretty special. New England beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII, winning ugly to claim its sixth championship since the day in September 2001 that sixth-round pick Tom Brady took the field as a gaunt and barely coordinated game manager and started developing into the finest football player who ever lived. It’s time for the nation to embrace the non-debate. The Patriots’ dynasty is the greatest in the history of American sports, college or pro, and the contempt for it outside Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut should be eliminated along with the Rams.

[From ESPN]

And yet… I feel nothing? I always feel nothing when the same people or the same teams continue to win. It’s boring. But hey, I always root for the underdog, not the dynasty. I guess this means that Brady will avoid the retirement questions for the rest of the year, and he’ll likely feel that he has the go-ahead to keep playing until he’s 45.

Also: I’ve always thought that Pats’ wide receiver Julian Edelman is “the hottest Patriot,” so I’m pleased that he received the MVP title.