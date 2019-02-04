Travis Scott didn’t propose to Kylie Jenner live at the Super Bowl, just FYI

There were several big questions heading into last night’s Super Bowl. Would Tom Brady win his sixth Super Bowl ring? Would Maroon 5 suck? Would there be any reference to Colin Kaepernick? And would Travis Scott propose to Kylie Jenner live, in the middle of the Halftime show? That question about Travis Scott didn’t come out of thin air – he had made references to the idea that he wanted to propose to Kylie in some big, major way. Many assumed that if he was going to do it, it would be during the Halftime show. It didn’t happen. What happened is that Travis came out in a circle of flames and… performed a very strange version of “Sicko Mode.” And that’s it.
Now, it did seem like Kylie and baby Stormi were there, in Atlanta, for Travis’s performance. Kylie posted this Instagram video of Stormi watching Travis on stage. I think Kylie and Stormi were probably in some kind of backstage green room at the Super Bowl, don’t you? Apparently, Kylie was the only one from the Kardashian-Jenners to go to Atlanta to support Travis. I wonder why none of the other sisters went? Do you think they were boycotting because of Colin Kaepernick too? Hm. Anyway, People Magazine points out that Kylie did seem to be wearing a diamond ring, so maybe Travis did propose, he just didn’t do it on-stage.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.
