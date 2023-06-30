“VP Kamala Harris listened to ‘Padam Padam’ before her visit to Stonewall” links
  • June 30, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

VP Kamala Harris listened to Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” before she visited the Stonewall Inn for Pride Month! [OMG Blog]
The last “Birthday Sluts” of Dlisted. We’ll miss you so much!! [Dlisted]
Margot Robbie’s Barbie promotion fashion is amazing. [LaineyGossip]
Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson ripped into Clarence Thomas. [Jezebel]
Review of Indiana Jones & the Dial of Destiny. [Pajiba]
This is one of the Fug Girls’ best headlines ever. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jennifer Lawrence filmed a Dior commercial in NYC this week. [Just Jared]
Someone spent $650K on the clown doll from The Poltergeist. [Seriously OMG]
Lily Rose Depp looks terrible on the cover of Vogue Australia. [Egotastic]
Therapists share instant “red flags” in relationships. [Buzzfeed]
Hayley Atwell’s glam squad actually did good work in Seoul. [RCFA]
Russia is ramping up attacks on LGBTQ people. [Towleroad]

  1. Ameerah M says:
    June 30, 2023 at 1:10 pm

    I have liked all of Hayley’s dresses and hated her styling (minus the chartreuse dress which I think the styling with that was spot on). Now I hate the dress and like the styling. LOL

  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 30, 2023 at 1:26 pm

    I didn’t realise Kylie M has a big following in the US – I love the new track.

  3. Say Whaa? says:
    June 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    It’s Ketanji, not Kentaji.

  4. Plums says:
    June 30, 2023 at 4:34 pm

    Bit OT but I don’t have twitter and refuse to sign up at this late date, especially post-Musk. so I can’t go to any twitter links anymore unless they change their minds about requiring logins to view anything. (The only thing that truly pisses me off about it is losing the public service aspect of following local officials for updates during emergencies)

    I don’t suppose people can start moving over to spoutible or something?

