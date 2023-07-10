The Mail is already doing some messy character assassination on Omid Scobie

There’s a good news/bad news situation happening with Omid Scobie. The good news is that the British media will absolutely commit to giving Scobie’s new book, Endgame, millions of dollars in free publicity by talking about Scobie and the book for months ahead of Endgame’s November release. The good news is that even though the media is attempting to smear and degrade Scobie, he doesn’t have to stay quiet – he can issue corrections and give interviews and speak his mind. The bad news? Holy sh-t, they really are going after him, like they’re trying to destroy his career, his credibility, his livelihood and a lot more.

While the attacks on Scobie have been consistent for years, they’re picking up the pace this summer. The fact that Scobie pushed back Endgame to add new chapters on the coronation seems to have broken people’s brains. All they’ve really got to cry about is that he’s a “Sussex cheerleader” and the palace won’t like his book… which means that the book will be pretty successful. So it was funny and scary to read the Mail’s attempt at direct character assassination, with this story: “Omid Scobie’s TOTAL transformation! His sycophantic portrayal of the Sussexes means they trust him to ‘tell their truth’. What WILL they make of the news he lied about his age (42), changed his looks, barely talks about his seedy old K-pop website…?”

I was going to excerpt from this messy, bilious smear job, but it reads like someone gave confusing and racist parameters to an AI chatbot. The Mail seems to be saying that Scobie ran a K-Pop site which objectified women (unlike the Mail, right??) and thus, something something, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t a real feminist because Omid Scobie!!! The Mail piece once again relitigates the sourcing on Finding Freedom, like there wasn’t a huge court case won by Meghan about all of that and more. Anyway, I stopped reading the article at some point, so I missed the reference about a “gold Range Rover,” but Scobie gave the story the time and attention it deserved with his eight-word response.

As if I'd get a gold Range Rover — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 9, 2023