The Mail is already doing some messy character assassination on Omid Scobie

There’s a good news/bad news situation happening with Omid Scobie. The good news is that the British media will absolutely commit to giving Scobie’s new book, Endgame, millions of dollars in free publicity by talking about Scobie and the book for months ahead of Endgame’s November release. The good news is that even though the media is attempting to smear and degrade Scobie, he doesn’t have to stay quiet – he can issue corrections and give interviews and speak his mind. The bad news? Holy sh-t, they really are going after him, like they’re trying to destroy his career, his credibility, his livelihood and a lot more.
While the attacks on Scobie have been consistent for years, they’re picking up the pace this summer. The fact that Scobie pushed back Endgame to add new chapters on the coronation seems to have broken people’s brains. All they’ve really got to cry about is that he’s a “Sussex cheerleader” and the palace won’t like his book… which means that the book will be pretty successful. So it was funny and scary to read the Mail’s attempt at direct character assassination, with this story: “Omid Scobie’s TOTAL transformation! His sycophantic portrayal of the Sussexes means they trust him to ‘tell their truth’. What WILL they make of the news he lied about his age (42), changed his looks, barely talks about his seedy old K-pop website…?”
I was going to excerpt from this messy, bilious smear job, but it reads like someone gave confusing and racist parameters to an AI chatbot. The Mail seems to be saying that Scobie ran a K-Pop site which objectified women (unlike the Mail, right??) and thus, something something, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t a real feminist because Omid Scobie!!! The Mail piece once again relitigates the sourcing on Finding Freedom, like there wasn’t a huge court case won by Meghan about all of that and more. Anyway, I stopped reading the article at some point, so I missed the reference about a “gold Range Rover,” but Scobie gave the story the time and attention it deserved with his eight-word response.
As if I'd get a gold Range Rover
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 9, 2023
Scobie ate.
Perfect response is perfect.
As if I’d get a gold Range Rover. 🤭🤭🤭
Omg, that’s perfect. No gold Range Rover but that response is absolute gold.
@Jais, yep short, sweet and completely destroys their hate filled rantings. I’m so looking forward to this book coming out and the screams that will follow it from one Palace to another, maybe, hopefully the likes of the mail, LEVIN, Morgan and Clarkson and a few Royals will spontaneously combust 😂
Mary Pester, spontaneously combust? We wouldn’t be so lucky.
Angela levin is out retweeting hater conspiracy theories but she still gets invites to programs but Omid is a villain for not being non stop critical of the Sussexes.
And criticizing him about his looks or age… that is beyond the pale. I won’t be shocked when the more overt racist comments show up. (If they haven’t already. I didn’t read the article ).
@Nic919 Yep. That “transformation” crack is definitely about his appearance. At some point, they are going to hint/allege, backed up by “sources”, that he is transgender.
He knew they were going to come for him.
Honestly, I am going to buy and read his book, but I’m not expecting there to be a lot of truth bombs in it. So its funny to see the british press ramp up their character assassination months in advance of the book being released. Someone really is freaking out over what “could” be in the book.
I think that this is really really personal to the Rota because they know Scobie’s non-sycophantic books sell and theirs don’t. They are jealous and enraged at his success.
He’s so much more attractive than the lot of them combined too. And a good writer. I agree he knew they were going to do this. I certainly did. They have one game plan and they always follow it.
The gold range rover thing is really funny! With personalised number plates! LMAO
His publisher (Dey Street Books) is a Murdoch company so unlikely to include anything that would be detrimental to Murdoch and his “invisible contract” with the royal institution. Maybe much of it might be about individual journalists’ dealings with the royal institution. Some industry secrets maybe? The Sussexes pretty much pulled back the curtains and shared enough for me to understand the workings and the villains in the ecosystem. Additionally many of the reporters have showed their hands while they were speculating about what the Sussexes would share in the docuseries and the memoir as they tried to get ahead of the Sussexes’ story.
That being said, I’d like if he comes out with facts from the tabloids behind-the-scenes (the collusion, racketeering, the fake sources, the trading of stories, unlawful information gathering) that corroborate much of what the Sussexes shared. But as I noted earlier, Murdoch’s company is his publisher so I’m not holding my breath or setting any high expectations about what his book will include.
I think he means well when it comes to ethical reporting but he is powerless to effectively challenge the powerful forces with that media ecosystem. I expect the tabloids will try to continuously link him to the Sussexes which is likely to also drum up more negative speculative stories about the Sussexes over the next few months leading up to his book’s release date.
I do hope Omid and his family remain safe from the sycophants amid all of the negativity.
I think Murdoch would be perfectly happy to dish dirt on the RF as long as he could do it from afar. Having Scobie do it is a double bonus – Murdoch gets the dirt out there so his papers can add to it and, at the same time, he can pretend to be shocked and then trash Scobie and H&M.
I’m thinking though that the people who could freak out the most about his book would be the royals more so than the journalists. The rest of the rota are jealous of his success and that he’s freed himself from the sycophancy that they probably resent having to perform while simultaneously can’t stop themselves from doing. My guess is KP would be the ones most worried bc he witnessed a lot of what went down.
oh I think its the royal family freaking out the most too. But they’re doing it through their go-tos like they always do.
Definitely becks1. Now that I’ve thought about it a little more though, there are probably some scared journalists too.
Angela Levin for one. But just also, some others too. Would love to see him blow up Valentine Low of the bullying claim’s spot. Dan Whooton and Christian Jones. Also, Omid went on a lot of those royal trips, so you never know. I do think he’ll make royal reporters look like sycophantic fools. But the real danger is how it’ll shed light on the royals part in the invisible contract.
I skimmed through it and his response stems from this callous claim:
“He is said to have once owned a gold-coloured Range Rover with personalised number plates.”
Only the royal rota has bad taste in everything.
I’ll definitely get this book from the library if they order it. But l totally don’t understand the reference to the gold Range Rover.
Edit: And l just saw @Selene’s comment, so now l get it.
Interesting timing. Why do this ish BEFORE Scobie’s book is actually published? So, if he wants to, Scobie can add yet another chapter to his book — naming names, including quotes, and describing patterns of abuse that pervade the British media and beyond. Sell more copies, munch more popcorn.
Go Omid! Laugh all the way to the bank. I hope he goes in hard on the Firm and the whole sycophantic press system. Unlike Harry, he does not need to try and preserve any “family” ties.
The British media really hate seeing racial minorities win. The court case made it clear Meghan and Harry did not work with Omid Scobie on his book finding freedom. So he doesn’t have more access than them. In fact his detractors are usually spoon fed by the palace so they actually have more access than him. They’ve all written books about the royals so Omid didn’t get more opportunities than them. Why are they so angry?
They are bitter and angry because the Asian man made more money than them. Omid co-wrote Finding Freedom with Carolyn Durand. She made just as much money as him but you never hear about Carolyn because a white woman making money doesn’t bother them as much as a Asian man doing it. Omid, Carolyn and the other royal “writers” are all in the same game. The game of writing half truths and taking educated guesses but Omid’s success burns their little racist souls. Just like Meghan’s success burns them and its why they exclude Carolyn and lump those two together all the time.
What’s the difference a gold range rover and golden carriage?
Boom!
Fully expect to see William modernize the next coronation with a gold Range Rover and a sun roof from which he can stand and wave out of.
And he can be buried in that like his grandfather was in his green truck.
The color of the person riding in it?
👆 this
Brilliant @ Amy Bee!!
Though they are lost as to the difference since Omid can buy his own but Charles’ taxpayers paid for his!!
AC, padded seats, seatbelts, power steering, and beverage cup holders?
That response was chef’s kiss. He gave it the exact amount attention it deserved while destroying it with a single sentence. He ATE.
It’s always fun to watch older media types go up against millennials and Gen Z’ers … hilarity often ensues.
I’m a bit puzzled by the choice of publisher for this book and its apparent ownership. Who was the publisher of Omid’s first book Finding Freedom?
Same publisher, Dey Street Books.
So I should expect the book to focus on the actions of the royal family and crown and not on the criminal 4th estate that is the BM? I started reading Finding Freedom and got about a quarter of the way through it. I didn’t like the way it was written, and wasn’t interested enough to finish it. I think I will read this one to see how Omid dances around the Royals and RR collusion. I also think an intelligent and critical analysis of the role of the crown in the C21 is very much needed. UK and its place in the world is at a crossroads and seems due for a reset.
I read a book titled Meghan Misunderstood and thought it was fair and informative. I understand it didn’t get much publicity because it came out around Covid and Omid’s book took up all the oxygen. I recommend it.
tamsin, I read Meghan Misunderstood and thought it was good. The author really did his research and talked to LOTS of people who actually knew Meghan. I recommend it, too.
He outsold them with his last title and testified in court recently………
That is all it takes to get them on their high horse…
Simply put, abuse based on envy…
There is a British demographic – including the media – which really chafes to see a successful non-white person. Anytime they can say or do to demean or diminish a racial minority makes them feel better.