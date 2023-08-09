Sara Parker Bowles: Queen Camilla is ‘an amazing granny’ who loves jewelry

Several weeks ago, Tom Parker Bowles’ ex-wife started talking. Maybe Sara Parker Bowles – she kept her married name in the divorce – was always giving interviews and I just hadn’t paid attention, but it feels like she’s suddenly being more visible. Maybe it’s because Queen Camilla’s position has been completely solidified, and the Parker-Bowles clan has been elevated to the second “royal family,” basically. Sara has also been more visible because she’s started some new stylist business, where she comes in and tells women to wear what’s already in their closet (it’s fancier than that, but that’s the basic gist). In any case, Sara appeared on a British talk show this week and she was once again chatting about Queen Camilla, her former mother-in-law and grandmother to Sara’s children.

Queen Camilla loves being a grandmother, according to Sara Parker Bowles, the mother of Freddy and Lola, two of the queen’s four grandchildren. Sara was married to Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles from 2005 to 2018, and in an appearance on the UK talk show Lorraine, she explained that Camilla is close to her children. “She’s an amazing granny. She’s really hands-on, and she’s really into it,” Sara said to guest host Christine Lampard. “She wants to know everything that they’re into. She loves jewelry and she’s really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that.” Sara is also a stylist and fashion editor, which makes her uniquely qualified to discuss Camilla’s royal style. On Lorraine, she mentioned loving a particular look that the queen wore to Royal Ascot in June. “I love it when she wears black,” Sara said. “I think she looks amazing in all black. I thought she looked incredible in her Dior suit at Ascot earlier this year.” She added that she thought Camilla was feeling more comfortable with fashion after spending nearly two decades as Charles’ wife. “I think she’s having fun with it, and I think it really shows,” she said. “It’s evolved naturally and she’s a perfect example of someone who’s sort of eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know. I think that’s a really good way to go.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Camilla looked like ten kinds of hell at Ascot and black isn’t her color either. Sara is so bad at styling! It’s really crazy. If anything, Camilla’s best looks are when she wears her bright floral housedresses and comfortable shoes. Notice Sara didn’t say anything about Camilla’s Gumby look either. As for Camilla being a good grandmother… I have no idea. Reportedly, she is quite close to her granddaughters. I think Camilla is absolutely closer to her kids and grandkids than Charles is with his own kids and grandkids. The difference is effort – Camilla makes an effort, Charles does not. Charles is much too self-involved to give a f–k about his grandkids.