Sara Parker Bowles: Queen Camilla is ‘an amazing granny’ who loves jewelry

Several weeks ago, Tom Parker Bowles’ ex-wife started talking. Maybe Sara Parker Bowles – she kept her married name in the divorce – was always giving interviews and I just hadn’t paid attention, but it feels like she’s suddenly being more visible. Maybe it’s because Queen Camilla’s position has been completely solidified, and the Parker-Bowles clan has been elevated to the second “royal family,” basically. Sara has also been more visible because she’s started some new stylist business, where she comes in and tells women to wear what’s already in their closet (it’s fancier than that, but that’s the basic gist). In any case, Sara appeared on a British talk show this week and she was once again chatting about Queen Camilla, her former mother-in-law and grandmother to Sara’s children.
Queen Camilla loves being a grandmother, according to Sara Parker Bowles, the mother of Freddy and Lola, two of the queen’s four grandchildren. Sara was married to Camilla’s son Tom Parker Bowles from 2005 to 2018, and in an appearance on the UK talk show Lorraine, she explained that Camilla is close to her children.
“She’s an amazing granny. She’s really hands-on, and she’s really into it,” Sara said to guest host Christine Lampard. “She wants to know everything that they’re into. She loves jewelry and she’s really knowledgeable about it. Lola is obsessed as well, so they always chat about that.”
Sara is also a stylist and fashion editor, which makes her uniquely qualified to discuss Camilla’s royal style. On Lorraine, she mentioned loving a particular look that the queen wore to Royal Ascot in June. “I love it when she wears black,” Sara said. “I think she looks amazing in all black. I thought she looked incredible in her Dior suit at Ascot earlier this year.”
She added that she thought Camilla was feeling more comfortable with fashion after spending nearly two decades as Charles’ wife. “I think she’s having fun with it, and I think it really shows,” she said. “It’s evolved naturally and she’s a perfect example of someone who’s sort of eased into their style and feels confident and sticks to what they know. I think that’s a really good way to go.”
Camilla looked like ten kinds of hell at Ascot and black isn’t her color either. Sara is so bad at styling! It’s really crazy. If anything, Camilla’s best looks are when she wears her bright floral housedresses and comfortable shoes. Notice Sara didn’t say anything about Camilla’s Gumby look either. As for Camilla being a good grandmother… I have no idea. Reportedly, she is quite close to her granddaughters. I think Camilla is absolutely closer to her kids and grandkids than Charles is with his own kids and grandkids. The difference is effort – Camilla makes an effort, Charles does not. Charles is much too self-involved to give a f–k about his grandkids.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I think Camilla grandchildren got trust funds. I wonder if Charles will give her children titles. Sara Parker Bowles likes the spotlight apparently
I actually like the look of the all black suit she’s wearing in this post, more tailored than what she normally wears. When was that from? That wasn’t the Queen’s funeral, was it?
Anyway yeah I can see Camilla being closer to her grandchildren than Charles is to his, but also, its not hard to be closer to your grandchildren in comparison to Charles, who has barely seen two of them. And we all know Camilla loves jewelry.
I agree, the black suit is not bad. It’s more flattering to her figure than many of her outfits. I don’t love the hat though.
That velvet milkmaid number that Sara P.B. is wearing is hideous and says it all about the value of her fashion advice.
Velvet milkmaid number – loving that description, Marley.
Until Camilla updates her hair, nothing is going to look great. After that, let’s get Dior and whoever is running Carolina Herrera these days to dress Queen Camilla.
I do too @ Becks1, but as a “stylist” why TH hasn’t she advised her ex-MIL to get fitted and wear a suitable BRA???? How hard is it for her to have a professional fitter come to CH and have loads of appropriate bras????
All of this money spent on clothing and she ruins every single chance to look “put together” with an ill-fitting BRA!!!
@ Marley, yes, yes it does. It certainly doesn’t scream stylist to me, or any other woman cognizant of looking polished……😳
I believe she only looks like she’s going to a funeral and is in fact at Ascot.
I do like the blue pantsuit tho for some reason.
Camilla and her camp definitely pushed that Dior rumor about Meghan
Most likely.
Meghan pushed the Dior rumor.
No she didn’t.
SouthernChick, the Dior rumor was (IIRC) a Mudoch publication fairytale.
@SouthernChick, nope….try again.
Stop.
Yes. Please. stop.
Comment graded for F in being childish – try harder next time
Is the she likes jewelry a little dig at Can’t who we haven’t seen wearing any of the royal jewelry lately?
I also took this as a dig against Kate.
How deliciously delightful!!!!
Definitely could be. Camilla loves jewelry so much she’s keeping it ALL for herself…..
We know how much she loves jewelry because the queen was still warm when Camilla began raiding her jewels.
@Brassy Rebel: Spot on. She was probably rummaging through the jewellery boxes before the Queen had even breathed her last. Dreadful woman. These sycophantic articles about just how wonderful Camzilla is are stomach-turning.
What she said….(@Brassy Rebel).
Little kids are probably the only ones who understand granny Cowmilla’s slurred go get me another drinkie and don’t care when she passes out mid garble. What the holy hell is Sarah wearing? A blue dish rag dress. Her shoes! The hat! I’m screaming 🤣
Lol mid garble! I love your post Southern Fried!
The only people Camilla truly cares about are her kids and grandkids. I’m convinced she doesn’t even live Charles, getting the crown was just the endgame for her like it is for Kate.
Ha! I saw this air and she said the comment about looking good in black while the photos up were of that blue jumpsuit 🤣 I loved it. Even a stylist in the family wasn’t going to touch that blue ensemble with a 10 foot pole.
Does Camilla love jewelry so much that she hung on to Charles for decades just to access the royal collection? Every time she went to bed with him, she said to herself, “Close your eyes and think of diamonds.”
Yes!!!
Charles purchased some of Alice keppels jewelry collection for Camilla. So she already has those
And you can be certain that when the wicked witch of the West dies it doesn’t convert to the Crown. It’s all going to her children.
I’m not getting why Camilla’s ex-daughter in law feels compelled to embiggen her in the press. What’s she getting out of this?
If she’s starting a business or trying to get more PR for her business, then she’s more likely to get asked on morning shows or whatever if she’s willing to talk about Camilla, and she probably has permission to do so from Camilla as long as what she says is positive. That’s my take on it anyway. this is about using her royal connections to get more PR for her business.
But I thought using royal connections to promote a business was a no-no? Or is that a rule once again only reserved for the ginger prince and his biracial wife? 🤔😒
SHE’S a stylist and fashion editor? Good grief.
Going by the outfit Sara is wearing above, I want to scream! She calls herself a stylist? And she pretends to have good taste? And she wants to tell other women what to wear? Run ladies! Run away so fast that you leave smoke in your wake!
Maybe Keen could assist her in her choices??? They both dress horridly and certainly incapable of choosing the right accessories too!!! A match made in heaven, I think!!
Came here to say the same. This woman is wearing what looks like a cheap halloween costume if a renaissance dress is a stylist?! 😂
Her outfit looks like she raided a toddler’s costume box. Good grief.
Little House on the Prairie. I’ll never believe anyone will for to her for fashion advice.
Btw, I’ve never seen a pic of Tom showing him to be remotely attractive. Was Andrew fugly, because Tom really lost out in the looks dept.
The black fit better than normal. That Dior looked better than usual. Her normal housedresses are mostly not good to me. I hate them and think the late Queen looked much better. I know they’re easy to get in and out of. But.
Yup @ Ann, her black look above looks well fitted, simple but clean and not gaudy with excessive accessories, I will give her that! But Cowmilla should dump the house dresses as she IS the QC isn’t she?? She’s not popping to the corner store, she’s representing the BRF as QC!!!
I like the black suit – it’s chic and doesn’t overwhelm her with fabric. Not sure what “amazing granny who likes jewelry” has to do with anything – maybe it’s better she should be an amazing Queen Consort?
I have to constantly remind myself that underneath that heartless, cheating racist , horsey exterior, they might be a human, someone mum and grandma.. I really am trying people.
@ Over It, you are better woman than I am. I am surprised that neither she nor Keen haven’t immediately burst into flames once they cross the threshold of a church…….
Did any of us not know that camzilla loves jewelry!! She’s been flashing it ever since she got her hands on the Queen’s jewellery chest!
I know, right @ Mary Pester!!!!
Hell, even Charles gifted her a bracelet at or around his marriage to Diana!!!
All I can think about when I see photos of Camilla are the comments about her being “fragrant.” She must smell like the interior of an old country pub.
I don’t like Camilla as a person, but as Joe Biden would say, “Come on, man.” A lot of Camilla’s clothing looks pretty good for a not-thin woman in her 70s. She knows the silhouette that works fort her. A lot of these comments amount to body shaming. (Although I do agree about a better-fitting bra). Go ahead and destroy her for her racism, her manipulative behavior, etc. But not everything she wears is a miss. As to the jewelry, it’s clear that she loves jewelry, and she knows how to wear it, unlike her daughter-in-law. I don’t see a problem with wearing inherited jewelry to a funeral. I fully intend to wear my mother’s jewelry to her funeral as a tribute and a thank you. Just like you might wear a scarf or some clothing that was given to you from the loved on.