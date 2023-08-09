Elon Musk might need surgery before his cage match with Mark Zuckerberg



Back in June, Elon Musk threw a tantrum about the launch of Threads, Meta’s new social media platform that was introduced to rival Twitter X. Is anyone here on Threads? I downloaded it but haven’t really used it yet. Anyway, Grimes’ (maybe) ex-boyfriend was throwing a hissy fit while X-ing with his Blue Check Bros when he ended up challenging jiu-jitsu enthusiast Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match. Lizard Boy responded (via Threads) by saying “Send me location.”

After the press cycle for that machismo died down, details were scarce other than the cage match is supposedly taking place in Las Vegas and being streamed via Twitter X, a site that has fallen so far since Mr. Free Speech took over that it could barely handle a couple hundred thousand people watching Meatball Ron’s presidential campaign announcement. Well, now we have a bit of an update. While talking to each other across their competing platforms (ugh), Musk suggested that they donate the fight’s proceeds to charity and Zuckerberg called his bluff by throwing out August 26 as a fight date. Musk, a very serious person who did a live stream on Friday to prove he could lift 45lb weights, responded on Sunday, saying, “Umm idk, I may need surgery!”

Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to an in-person face-off in late June. It’s unclear if a physical fight will actually end up happening, but Musk and Zuckerberg have continued to fuel interest in the potential match through online jabs at one another — most recently on Sunday, when Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk added that the fight’s proceeds would go to a charity for veterans. On his Threads social media account, Zuckerberg responded: “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?” In a follow-up post, the CEO of Facebook’s parent company Meta said he wasn’t “holding his breath” for a fight. “I’m ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed,” wrote Zuckerberg, who is actually trained in mixed martial arts and posted about completing his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year. “I love this sport and will continue competing with people who train no matter what happens here.” Earlier Sunday, Musk said was training for the fight by lifting weights. He later addressed the timing of the fight — noting the date “is still in flux” due to a scheduled MRI and the potential of surgery. “I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow,” Musk wrote Sunday night. “May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week.”

[From HuffPost]

Hahahahahahaha what a tool. I mean, they’re both tools, but just like with that $44 billion he spent on Twitter, Musk is writing checks he can’t cash. Of course once a date gets proposed, he suddenly may need surgery. What’s his next excuse? He overslept? He thinks he hears his mommy calling and has to go home? Alien abduction? He has to wash his hair?

I don’t really care if this happens or not. I guess on one hand, we could see a smarmy billionaire get knocked out and it will be meme’d into oblivion. But on the other hand, this whole thing is pointless and dumb. At this point, does anybody other than the Blue Check Bros really want or expect this cage match to actually happen?