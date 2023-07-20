Sara Parker Bowles (Tom’s ex): Queen Camilla is ‘the human face of the royal family’

Months ago, before the coronation, the Times of London tried to do some kind of image-rehabilitation on Tom Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s middle-aged son. Tom is a well-connected food writer and… well, let’s just say, that Times piece was an education. I finally put all of the pieces together about how the gossip about Prince William and Rose Hanbury traveled around those circles and what role Tom and Camilla played. Well, Tom was married to Sara Parker Bowles for thirteen years and they have a son and daughter together, both of whom were included in the coronation. Sara and Tom have been divorced since 2018, but she’s kept his name personally and professionally. Which is why it’s so interesting that now Sara is getting her own interview and profile in the Times, all to promote her new business: Wardrobe Revivals. Sarah basically consults with women and tells them how to put together outfits with the pieces already in their closets. For £500 a session. Some highlights from this very name-droppy interview:

She received an email from the palace: “It said, ‘The King would like to know what Lola wants for her birthday.’ It was just surreal. Like language from a fairytale.” She has known her children’s step-grandfather, the 62nd monarch of England, for 20 years. They call his queen “Gaga”. The children, she says, have until now been relatively blasé about it all, holidaying at Balmoral and generally hanging out on the edges of history. “Birkhall was never glamorous,” she says. “But it all feels different now. It’s who we are, but it does feel different.”

Her divorce from Tom Parker Bowles: “It will be a source of sorrow for ever. I’ll never not be sad about it, but one day we’ll be able to say we are really good friends.”

Her son Freddy got to be the king’s page at the coronation: “He wanted to go in the gold carriage, but he didn’t get to. Then his face on the balcony — I could see he was just like, woah! My favourite part of the whole day was that he did a little wave that he wasn’t supposed to. I was quite obsessively watching him. But I knew by then he was going to be OK, that I could sort of let go.”

How Sara and Tom met, her thoughts on Camilla: “I knew who Tom was because my friend had been at Oxford with him. But I remember going back to his flat, seeing a picture of [his mum] and thinking, ‘This is f***ing bonkers.’ It was still the hate years. [Camilla] wasn’t accepted at all. She didn’t talk about it. She was just very brave and uncomplaining. Tom was worried it would happen all over again when the Queen died, but it has been the opposite. Camilla was really, really nervous. She wanted the people that she loved around her. [The King] wasn’t nervous at all. But Camilla didn’t ask for any of this. She’s the human face of the royal family, because she’s not part of it. You need those outsiders really.”

Sara’s thoughts on Kate: “She looked absolutely amazing and that’s pretty hard to do in blue, white and red ceremonials,” she replies, fashion editor mode engaged. Then she softens. “There’s a new confidence to her, which I’m so happy to see. Because it’s a pretty sh-t job.”

Tom never sold out his family: “He was always really strict about not doing Hello! or anything. I probably would have got a bit high on it all and said yes. But he was right because, when the sh-t hits the fan, if you’ve sold your story, they come after you badly.”

She went to the Sussexes’ wedding? These days she feels more resilient, thanks to a blue velvet dress from the ultra-cool label the Vampire’s Wife that she wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. “I felt really good that day,” she says. “But the comments online…” She shudders. “They actually made me stronger because I knew that I’d got it right. I just thought, ‘I don’t give a sh-t what you think about me.’ ”

Post-divorce life: “It’s taken a long time to feel better. Men just go and find someone else. [Her ex-husband’s girlfriend, Alice Procope, died in 2021 of a cancer that went undiagnosed during Covid.] No criticism of Tom; that’s how men deal with it. Whereas I turned 50 this year and society just makes you feel invisible. I have real beef with how women my age are perceived.”

Camilla’s happy ending: “Camilla was always in it for the right reasons. It’s not right for someone to have gone through what she did, but it’s come to fruition — not being Queen, but to be with the person that you love…. Whenever I get cross with Tom, I say, ‘Who do you think you are? Is your mum the Queen of England?’ And now, actually, she bloody is.”

I would imagine this kind of interview was cleared by the palace, especially since she’s definitely parroting some palace-issued talking points about Camilla. But I also think Sara comes across well, like she genuinely gets along with her former mother-in-law, that she has affection for Charles and Camilla. It’s always been said that Charles spends much more time with Camilla’s kids and grandkids than his own – Sara and her children have probably spent more time at Birkhall than Harry, William and their children. “She’s the human face of the royal family, because she’s not part of it. You need those outsiders really.” But only when they’re white, I guess.

50 Responses to “Sara Parker Bowles (Tom’s ex): Queen Camilla is ‘the human face of the royal family’”

  1. Flowerlake says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:42 am

    The conniving part of the human face.

    Reply
  2. MrsBanjo says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:45 am

    She’s helping people with their outfits? Are people actually paying her? Because 😬.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      July 20, 2023 at 8:50 am

      Kate should hire her. She could do with learning how to shop her closet rather than Farfetch and Net-a-porter.

      Reply
    • Geegee says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:00 am

      Are those cat ears on her wedding hat? Is she kates stylist? It would make so much sense if she was kates stylist.

      Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:48 am

      Prior to her marriage, “Sara Buys” worked for UK Harper’s Bazaar.

      Reply
    • Wannabefarmer says:
      July 20, 2023 at 12:35 pm

      Seriously, she helps people put together their wardrobes. She her own client? She should fire herself because, lordy, who dressed her? Meghan is a really nice human being, I’m sure she would help her despite her deplorable MiL.

      Reply
    • Someone else says:
      July 20, 2023 at 4:22 pm

      Who is she styling? Jokers and Pranksters? I mean, part of dressing is a good foundation. Have she ever heard of shapewear and good bra? and her shoes are ugly.

      Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:46 am

    No she is the horse face of the royal family. She is also a conniving scheming home wrecker. Why are they trying to make her something she isn’t ? She is famous for one thing and that thing is a kings side piece.

    Reply
  4. M says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:46 am

    “Camilla didn’t ask for this” No she had a years long affair with a married man, destroyed the self esteem of the man’s wife, and then continued to weasel her way to the crown by scheming for decades, demolishing anyone in her path.

    Reply
    • Geegee says:
      July 20, 2023 at 8:58 am

      She didn’t ask for it because that woman doesn’t ask for anything. Diana called her the Rottweiler for a reason. She just takes what she wants. She plots and maneuvers and rolls over anyone in her way, leaving bodies in the streets. She has been working towards this goal since her divorce from andrews Parker bowles, possibly before.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      July 20, 2023 at 9:09 am

      She did when she undermined and gaslit Diana.

      Reply
  5. seaflower says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:46 am

    Given the outfit she wore to H&M wedding, i would not let her near mine even if she paid me

    Reply
    • Cessily says:
      July 20, 2023 at 10:11 am

      Came here to say the exact same thing, especially after viewing the photos. She very obviously isn’t hired for her talent or style but the last name she kept. As for Camilla if you need people to constantly “tell” the public how great and wonderful you are because no one can see it by your own actions and behavior just reads like what it is a propaganda fluff piece. They need to just give it up.

      Reply
  6. WiththeAmericann says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:48 am

    This woman wants to be paid to tell people what pieces of their wardrobe work together? Yikes. Just yikes, based on the photos of what she thinks works together.

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:49 am

    It’s a lie that Camilla never wanted to be Queen.

    Reply
    • Amy says:
      July 20, 2023 at 12:51 pm

      But, but … She never wanted ANY of this!

      Does the entirety of England smell like horsesh!t, or just when the royals (and royals “adjacent” like this idiot) are present?

      She couldn’t flaunt scoring the Princess of Wales title the way she wanted because of the looooooong shadow Diana casts over it, but that woman wanted to be queen so bad she could taste it.

      Nobody is THAT in love.

      Reply
  8. HeyKay says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:51 am

    Did Camilla pay this woman to say this?
    I’d say yes.

    Reply
  9. girl_ninja says:
    July 20, 2023 at 8:58 am

    The face for horse bits.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:01 am

    Step granddad could not be bothered with his two grandchildren in the usa

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:11 am

    Hey Sara what did Camilla go through. Charles has heavy handed spin for.her which us what you are parroting. Diana was hurt and gaslit by Camilla and Charles for years

    Reply
  12. Eleonor says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:15 am

    If Camilla is the human face, try to imagine the rest of them all.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      July 20, 2023 at 10:57 am

      She talks about Camilla as if she’s some big outsider. She’s not an outsider — she was a mistress for years, and she’s done nothing, ever, with her life, but drink, smoke, marry, have an affair, torture a young woman, divorce, marry again, hang out with the most vile tabloud writers, drink some more, cackle.

      Reply
  13. Southern Fried says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:16 am

    This is a counter to hopefully prop up the Side Piece who people still despise. So much for the years of trying to rehab Cowmilla’s image. Yeah I’m sure the exwife of the scuzzy son of queen hoe is just a super person.

    Reply
  14. Denguy says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:29 am

    She said, of the least of the horse-faced royal.

    Reply
  15. Tessa says:
    July 20, 2023 at 9:58 am

    Tom used his royal connections to promote his books talking about sir and mum. I notice that no talk of how her kids get along with their real grandfather Parker Bowles. Weird that Freddie Parker Bowles wanted to ride in the gold coach

    Reply
  16. Jaded says:
    July 20, 2023 at 10:51 am

    That dress is doing her no favours, and she sounds crass AF.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    July 20, 2023 at 11:24 am

    This email made me irrationally angry on behalf of Archie and Lilibet: “It said, ‘The King would like to know what Lola wants for her birthday.’”

    Charles and Camilla are just gross. If the story of their relationship is a fairy tale, then Camilla is Maleficent, without the redeeming features.

    Reply
  18. Jais says:
    July 20, 2023 at 11:58 am

    It’s really something how some people are given the all clear to openly talk to the media whereas others are called fame whores for just breathing.

    Reply
  19. Lizzie says:
    July 20, 2023 at 12:23 pm

    Evidently all ex’es named Sarah/Sara will say anything to stay in the king’s good graces.

    Reply
  20. smee says:
    July 20, 2023 at 12:24 pm

    Here’s a free wardrobe revival – donate that navy blue sausage casing of a dress and those hideous sandals immediately.

    Reply
  21. Amy says:
    July 20, 2023 at 12:42 pm

    The jokes writes themselves with these people.

    Reply
  22. Flower says:
    July 20, 2023 at 1:28 pm

    In what universe is this woman charging 500 GBP as a stylist ?

    She looks like she threw together the last of the sales crap at SHEIN.

    Reply
  23. Eurydice says:
    July 20, 2023 at 1:37 pm

    “Human face” doesn’t mean anything. Humans are capable of great evil.

    Reply
  24. Well Wisher says:
    July 20, 2023 at 1:50 pm

    These actions have greatly reduced the stature of the Royal Family; in the absence of the late Queen.
    As an almost adjacent, Sara gets to hawk her wares name drop her designer gown (the label is now in administration); while the King’s son is out because He made her-mother-in-law uncomfortable…

    Why is the rota is surprised about the low ratings of all-things-royal; based on interest and attendance?

    Reply
  25. Tree says:
    July 20, 2023 at 7:40 pm

    “Please everyone treat us like royalty”
    ” why isn’t anyone asking us to attend things”
    “dont… forget about us”.

    Camilla family got no boost from her being queen. That’s the story.

    Reply

