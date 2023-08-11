Nick Bullen: Prince William & Harry need someone to broker ‘an intervention’

At this point, the standard operating procedure for royalists is to acknowledge, in a roundabout way, that Prince William is the problem, generally and specifically with regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While King Charles is a dogs-t father and a horrendous grandfather, I buy that he is more than open to making some kind of peace with Harry and Meghan. Would he actually go out of his way to achieve peace? No. He wouldn’t. But he’s more conciliatory than William, who is full of rage. Speaking of, royal commentator Nick Bullen has some thoughts about the “entrenched” feelings between Harry and the Windsors. Even Bullen says, in that particularly roundabout way, that William is the problem.

On Harry’s trip to Asia: “I’m sure everybody managed those diaries to make sure there was no crossover whatsoever,” True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital. “Harry hasn’t even been going to old friends’ weddings. So, those moments where they might bump into each other aren’t happening, let alone the choreographed moments.”

On Will & Kate’s summer plans: “William and [his wife] Kate [Middleton] are going to be spending time at Balmoral this summer,” said Bullen. “They’re going to be staying up in a cottage that was a favorite of the queen’s when she was alive. William and Kate have taken it over with their children for this summer. So, it’s nice to see the traditions are continuing.”

Charles is eager to make peace with the Sussexes: “I’m told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open,” said Bullen. “I think, probably, he more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships. We all know things are still very tense between William and Harry, but I think the king does want to repair [things]. … There is probably an open invitation to visit the king whenever they can. And he would love to see them. Look, he’s the king. He’s not going to be able to make it to California very often. They don’t have official roles. They don’t appear to have a 9-to-5 job. So, I would say they’ve probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish, and I’m sure the king would have them there.”

William & Harry’s beef: “I think there is so much water under the bridge between William and Harry that how they intend to find that common ground is beyond most royal commentators. I think there needs to be a brokerage from another person. There almost needs to be an intervention. It requires both parties to be willing to come to the table. But I think it’s going to be very difficult to see how this is going to happen. People have such entrenched views. [During] the coronation, the seating plan was carefully worked out [so] that they wouldn’t have to have an interaction. … I think it will require big apologies from both sides. But whether they’re going to come or not, I think it’s pretty unlikely.”