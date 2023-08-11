Nick Bullen: Prince William & Harry need someone to broker ‘an intervention’

At this point, the standard operating procedure for royalists is to acknowledge, in a roundabout way, that Prince William is the problem, generally and specifically with regards to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While King Charles is a dogs-t father and a horrendous grandfather, I buy that he is more than open to making some kind of peace with Harry and Meghan. Would he actually go out of his way to achieve peace? No. He wouldn’t. But he’s more conciliatory than William, who is full of rage. Speaking of, royal commentator Nick Bullen has some thoughts about the “entrenched” feelings between Harry and the Windsors. Even Bullen says, in that particularly roundabout way, that William is the problem.
On Harry’s trip to Asia: “I’m sure everybody managed those diaries to make sure there was no crossover whatsoever,” True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen told Fox News Digital. “Harry hasn’t even been going to old friends’ weddings. So, those moments where they might bump into each other aren’t happening, let alone the choreographed moments.”
On Will & Kate’s summer plans: “William and [his wife] Kate [Middleton] are going to be spending time at Balmoral this summer,” said Bullen. “They’re going to be staying up in a cottage that was a favorite of the queen’s when she was alive. William and Kate have taken it over with their children for this summer. So, it’s nice to see the traditions are continuing.”
Charles is eager to make peace with the Sussexes: “I’m told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open,” said Bullen. “I think, probably, he more than anybody, wants to repair the relationships. We all know things are still very tense between William and Harry, but I think the king does want to repair [things]. … There is probably an open invitation to visit the king whenever they can. And he would love to see them. Look, he’s the king. He’s not going to be able to make it to California very often. They don’t have official roles. They don’t appear to have a 9-to-5 job. So, I would say they’ve probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish, and I’m sure the king would have them there.”
William & Harry’s beef: “I think there is so much water under the bridge between William and Harry that how they intend to find that common ground is beyond most royal commentators. I think there needs to be a brokerage from another person. There almost needs to be an intervention. It requires both parties to be willing to come to the table. But I think it’s going to be very difficult to see how this is going to happen. People have such entrenched views. [During] the coronation, the seating plan was carefully worked out [so] that they wouldn’t have to have an interaction. … I think it will require big apologies from both sides. But whether they’re going to come or not, I think it’s pretty unlikely.”
[From Fox News]
What continues to amuse me is that there’s this sense in the UK and among British commentators that some kind of rapprochement NEEDS to happen, that the brothers cannot simply hate each other forever, that some things are simply unforgivable and there’s no coming back. This entire industry and the entire monarchy institution simply bet everything on Harry crawling back to them at some point and agreeing to their terms. What is so unprecedented to them is that A) he doesn’t want to come back and B) he doesn’t need to come back. That’s why they’re still fussing over “what can be done, someone needs to stage an intervention!” I agree that William needs an intervention though.
Yep Peg does need the intervention. The whole monarchy needs an intervention on how to end it. Harry has moved on. He will not be submitting himself for more abuse. He is done.
Why in the holy hell do people think that Charles would like to see the Sussexes and his relationship with Harry is better than Harry’s relationship with William?
Charles tortured Harry at his grandmothers funeral. He pulled his security and put his life and his child’s life and his wife’s life in danger. He evicted him from the only safe home he had available in his home country that was a gift from his grandmother?
Charles straight up hates Harry. He wants to do any and everything he can think of to hurt him. He’s a terrible human.
Snort.
IJBOL!
Camilla sees her grandkids all the time. Charles can’t make a trip to visit his? Couldn’t bother to show up for a Christening? Every real leader in the world makes a point of visiting family. Yet this faux leader cannot.
Camilla’s family is intact, even her ex husband follows them everywhere 🙄 and Charles’s family is ruined 😠
“and Charles’s family is ruined.” Just the way Camilla like it.
Swaz, when that article was published a while back talking about how Cowmilla and her ex were still thick as thieves it almost made me wonder if they had been playing the long game this whole time. Charles and his mommy/ daddy issues have caused so much damage.
It’s amazing that they’re suggesting that Charles couldn’t possibly find the time to visit his family in California. I mean, he’s the king. He can do whatever he wants. I think he just doesn’t want to.
If he can find the time to vacation in Romania then he can find the time to visit his son, DiL and grandchildren in California. It isn’t like being a constitutional, i.e. non-governing, monarch is a 9-5 job either. The Windsors, even the monarch, vacation more than they “work”, and that included Elizabeth II.
He could go to California this week instead of spending the next three weeks at Balmoral.
“ This entire industry and the entire monarchy institution simply bet everything on Harry crawling back to them at some point and agreeing to their terms.”
The original plan was that Harry would stay by William’s side forever. Do the bulk of the work, come up with all of the ideas and give William the credit. They planned on him being the shadow King. Because everyone behind the scenes know that William is not capable.
Also for him to be William’s scapegoat in the press. Pre-Meghan and the children, they would have preferred him to remain the troubled bachelor Prince. Post Meghan and the children, they would have scapegoated her as well. Then Archie and Lili would have grown up to be the Scapegoats for the Wales children.
These people have no plan B.
Exactly. This is their summer break. Ain’t nothing stopping Charles from getting on a plane to visit his son and grandchildren. Harry and Meghan would welcome it. I have no doubt Harry would LOVE to show his father the new life he created for himself. The million dollar question is does Charles want to see it?
Yeah, it’s BS. He couldn’t even “find time” when Harry was in the UK. The king simply doesn’t care to see his son or grandchildren. If there ever was a man who should’ve been childfree it’s him, for his childrens sake.
Snuffles: yep, you got it. Even when they were young and went clubbing together, it was always Harrry pictured fall into or out of a cab or doorway – party boy. But there were always rumours that W was as “bad”,, but a future king could not be seen in this state, so Harry took the fall even then.
@Snuffles
The thing is everyone knows this. Harry had the ideas than when he married Meghan she had great ideas than WanK became jealous. Couldn’t tolerate that the spare and his wife had the better ideas. They sat on their asses for years. Oh well Harry and Meghan are so lucky to be out of this mess and those backstabbing people. Worked poor Harry to exhaustion and nearly drove Meghan to suicide. I say let them all sink. Seeing the happiness radiate from Harry yesterday warms my heart. Him and Meghan are spreading the light.
I wouldn’t trust him around the Kids
He doesn’t even need to visit California, he just needs to stay in the UK and see Harry when Harry is over here, as opposed to running off to somewhere in Europe (pretend busy) to avoid his son!
And ensure Harry gets the security he needs!
What is this all about? Charles could visit his grandchildren in Calif, bla bla bla. Are we talking about the same individual who took back Frogmore Cottage, thus conveying a clear signal that his son, stepdaughter and grandkids will be forever unwanted in his space?
Taking back Frogmore was bluntly indicative that Charles wants to seal and solidify Harry’s family’s alienation from him. So I don’t see the point in elaborating family gathering scenarios, at this stage. Taking back possession of Frogmore boils down to “be gone forever”.
When someone shows you he is a monster, don’t overlook the message. King Charles has made his intentions cristal clear, hasn’t he?
King Charles will do anything to reconcile with Harry, except do anything. He’s never been to California to see them and has many free weeks every year, so the idea that he can’t go “too often” is hilarious. When William ascends Harry will be fourth in line, at least until George has children. It really weakens the monarchy to have the fourth in line AWOL at the coronation, but there’s no way William would invite Harry. So who does that make look bad? Not Harry.
And given that Harry made very clear that Charles insulted Meghan when he told him to get himself to Balmoral because Granny was dying, there won’t be a reconciliation there either.
Yeah, while William is a problem, so is Charles. Like you said @ciorog, he insulted Meghan while on the phone with Harry when his grandmother had just died. He evicted them from Frogmore. That eviction was huge imo. Charles is pretty equally to blame for there being no reconciliation. William needs an intervention on so many levels that don’t even have to do with Harry.
I believe it was said of his namesake, ‘never said a bad thing, never did a wise thing’ This in a nutshell is charles.
And yeah, the only way to start fixing this mess for him to show up in CA. And that’s only a start. Harry said what he said. Apologize -especially to his wife. Heck he doesnt even like men giving his wife flowers, or hugging her to familiarly. Imagine insulting this soldier’s wife?
@ Wannabefarmer, that’s right!! As soon as Charles is ready, IF he ever is, he simply needs to fulfill Harry’s terms first, and that is to apologize to Meghan.
Is Charles simply too proud to take the first step and apologize? Charles knows that the ball is in his court as Harry has mentioned it time and time again.
Come on Charles, be a man and apologize. It’s that simple.
Wasn’t there reporting in the lead-up to the coronation that Harry proposed talks with a mediator present and the RF was all THAT’S NOT HOW WE DO THINGS!!!!!
Apparently the Sussexes suggested a mediator during their meeting with Camilla and Charles last April but Camilla scoffed saying that’s unnecessary.
So I wonder where Will is staying whilst his family is stuck in « a cottage that was a favorite of the queen’s when she was alive. » it seems an odd detail to include.
Especially when they have their own home in Scotland already.
I wonder if the cottage is that home? Like if this story is just getting all the houses at Balmoral mixed up?
Or maybe William stays in the house and Kate in the cottage? Or William at Balmoral and Kate in the house?
No, no one is needed to broker an intervention between the abusers and the abused.
These people need to get over their Sussex obsession. Charles&Camilla + William&Kate are the guilty parties, Harry and Meghan are the victims of years of abuse.
ROTFL laughing about Scotland. No, Bill and Keen are not spending the summer in a 3-bedroom cottage on the estate. Kate isn’t welcome at Balmoral and W&K aren’t sleeping under the same roof in any home in the UK.
Or just imagine – Willy gets his own room (bc of course he does), the boys share a bedroom & Keen & Charlotte do too 😹
William needs extensive psychotherapy to deal with his anger issues and overarching narcissism.
@JADED, hell yes, a couple of months in a phsyc ward could work for William, but they would have their bloody work cut out! Charles is a royal scum bag, he can trot of around the world to suit himself, but he can’t be bothered to visit his own son and sons family. Megan and Harry don’t need the Royals, but every day its becoming more apparent that they need him. There is such a concentrated media campaign for the British (dysfunctional) Royals every time Harry is out doing good things and this will carry on right up to and including invictus. They don’t just need him,, they are afraid of him, because he shows them how it’s done EVERY TIME
That would require them admitting he is flawed and we know they have literally hidden relatives and declared them dead that were disabled.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I think William has serious neurological issues that they will never admit. First of all, if a pregnant mother experiences trauma, it often passes onto the child and can affect their development is a wide variety of ways. I know this as a fact because I have discussed this with my psychiatrist. Diana was traumatized and suicidal during her pregnancy with William and literally threw herself down the stairs and bruised her pregnant belly.
Then there was the traumatic head injury William incurred at age 8. Then he experienced the trauma of losing his mother. Add that to the fact that this family just doesn’t do therapy and thinks sucking it up is the way to go. William is a big old mess. At bare minimum he’s got rage problems that he literally can’t regulate even if he feels bad about it afterwards. That’s a problem. There is no telling how many people he has hurt whether emotionally or physically with his uncontrollable outbursts.
He’s not well and he’s not fit for this position.
@Snuffles
Youve stated it beautifully and succinctly.
This is the scope of the RF problem in a nutshell (altho they wouldnt admit it for all the stolen treasures in the world): how do you solve a problem like Bully the Rageaholic, Would-be King, BEFORE he becomes king and, therefore, more exposed to the world for who and what he truly is.
As the proverb goes: “The higher the monkey climbs the more he is exposed.”
Translation: The further an unsuitable person is promoted, the more obvious his inadequacies become.
Also known as: The Peter Principle.
As per their modus-operandi, the managers of that institution, the royal cage, will keep up their ostrich pose and allow the fires to smother around them until it turns into a blaze. THEN they will spit out a PR statement or 2 and do one or two smoke-and-mirrors “engagements” or devise a “new, never-before seen or done, most superlative thing in the world!” and awards programme and have their cumbolo in the britshidtmedia put a gag order on themselves as they look-over-there-not-over-here, and all the subjects in the land will remain schtum on Bully The Mad King of England.
As a young child William was hit with a golf ball. He required a brain operation, with the trauma of his mother’s death and marriage into that family.
He has become………..
Is there a cure for jealousy though?
It is a disease, so the cure is to get some self esteem……acceptance of self after a good dose of self awareness.
Embrace the vulnerabilities they are the strength…
Or—hear me out—they could just leave Harry alone and let him get on with his life. There is nothing his family has that he wants. He doesn’t need to reconcile with those horrible people and has seemed to accept that it’s not happening. They, OTOH, can’t seem to quit him.
Yeah, this whole thing is coming across like recommending marriage counseling to two people who divorced several years ago, had no children and have no remaining shared assets. And one of them moved to another continent.
There is no need for them to reconcile. There is no need for them to ever interact with each other again. They can both just get on with their lives.
The End.
What these stories scream is that the tabloids are desperate for stories involving the Sussexes. Or William is a controlling bully who is obsessed with his victim that got away. Then again, it’s probably both.
Hard agree.
Charles didn’t even go to his granddaughters christening. He’s as bad as his Pegs.
Harry wrote a whole book about what happened and deserves an apology from them both.
The only reason the tabloids want a reconciliation is because they’re not finished destroying them yet. Hoping Harry knows that. Don’t open that door!
Or because the Sussexes’ are a success due to their talent and charm……..
William Physically Assaulted His Brother!
Admit to the world Harry is needed back because William is unfit to rule and the monarchy would tank on his watch.
All this being true, Kate thinks that she can replace Harry….
A ridiculous notion, so as long as the Wails have a say, Harry is well within his right to choose peace of mind; it is better to have Harry let them keep their delusions of grandeur…..
The King can visit Cali anytime he wants. The former Queen visited Kentucky numerous times for horses and it was informal.
This family is a mess.
Oh, puh-leez, they can miss me with this 9-5 business and how Charles can’t travel as king. He went to Romania right after his coronation to commune in his bijou cottage with the rustic countryside and his ancestor, old Vlad, for a week. And as POW he could have attended his granddaughter’s christening in California. But that’s all water under the bridge indeed. Harry is well rid of the noxious lot of them all and reconciliation is just a pipe dream. The glaring point is that they need Harry more than he needs them.
Exactly. Nick Bullen must have missed the part in SPARE when the QE2 told Harry, “Your father does exactly what he wants to do.”.
Seems to me that Harry inviting his family to Lili’s christening was a final effort at reconciliation and since it was rejected, I for one, as an observer, think that Harry and Meghan have done their part, and they can “move on” with some hard earned peace of mind. Harry made every effort: stayed to honour the late Queen and Harry attended the coronation, subjecting themselves to abuse. I will not say they subjected themselves to humiliation, although the Family and the RR tried- they both were exhibited exceptional grace and dignity. And why is it that apologies must be made on both sides? They started a smear campaign against Meghan and Harry, and scape-goated them both, causing them to leave, and to tell the truth in an effort to bring all of this to an end. They need to apologize for telling the truth, and allow themselves to be driven to suicide?
The year is 2053
Daily Mail: Queen Kate is actively working behind the scenes to help King William and Prince Harry resolve their decades long rift
Give. It. Up. I’m so over this. Prince Harry noped out in 2019. Why would he ever ask his wife and his children to willingly walk back into a dungeon filled with starving lions
Honestly, that was the part that stood out to me here – he’s saying they need an intervention, he’s not saying it should be Kate.
Hi @ Becks
Thanks 🙂 I did understand the article. I could have been a bit more clearer in my messaging which is simply to say that this is never going to end. Whether they get The President of The USA, professional hostage negotiators, or aliens from another galaxy to intervene. Harry simply does not need them or their bs anymore
Kate was an easy, lazy example of what I was trying to convey
Apologies
LOL don’t apologize! I wasn’t correcting your comment, just adding to it because the lack of Kate here stood out to me, when a few days ago she was back to being the secret weapon or whatever. Now its just “a mediator,” not Kate specifically.
And I agree completely, it is never going to end. Until Harry is back in the UK fulltime living under William’s thumb, its never going to end (and I think we know he’s never going back so its never going to end.)
So it’s never going to end…
There is definitely a groundhog’s day quality to all these stories. It’s rather sad. Harry is breaking the cycle or attempting to escape the cycle and all they wana do is drag him back in.
The Year is 2053
Daily Mail: Queen Kate is still working behind the scenes to reconcile King William and Prince Harry. But she may have missed a problem closer to home with Prince George’s latest interview causing consternation in the halls of Buckingham Palace…
Oh really? Harry and Meghan don’t have official roles or a 9-5 job, so they can pop over to the UK to visit Charles whenever they want? The last time Harry was in the UK, Charles fled to Romania.
And Nick might want to google his idioms – “water under the bridge” means “let bygones, be bygones.”
Even Nick want to dictate how the private Sussexes’ interact with their relatives…..
This is what happens when gossip rags gain control over the government and the Head of state….
Honestly, that misused turn of phrase might very well be the least dumb thing about this whole article.
And I’m including the BYLINE in that!
I think the stupidest thing they have done was to kick them out of Frogmore Cottage. They now have no reason to return with their children since they don’t have a secure place for them. They need a secure place since the press and family have drummed up the crazies with their constant attacks against them. Why would they bring their children there if they don’t have security for them to be out and about. Very spiteful of them and they don’t deserve to be around those sweet innocent children. King Charles can’t complain about not seeing his grandchildren (which I believe he doesn’t care whether he sees them or no)t since it will bring up the questions as to why he took away Frogmore. He played himself.
Yeah, this is exactly where I’m at. The petty gloating by the press when the Sussexes were evicted was so short-sighted. There is no reason for the family to visit at this point. Charles made that clear. And now the press is like why can’t they make up? Well, William assaulted Harry and his father evicted him. Seems pretty clear why they can’t make up at this point.
To speak to having any share of family assets… even I, an ordinary middle- class person, can expect to inherit a share of my parent’s home/assets under normal circumstances. That this man (Harry) has no family home in the UK (where he’s born a prince of the ruling family) to call his own is mindblowing. They have so so so much loot, and couldn’t leave one of their sons a single, safe home speaks volumes to their greed and malevolence. It’s not intervention Harry needs, it’s protection
So true!
Agreed. They didn’t even bother to read the book and see that Harry was verrryyyyy generous to his father overall. He clearly understands and even empathizes with his dad. Harry now has no reason to come.
Harry and Meghan are going to continue to do cool things globally and be successful. They don’t need to have the support of the stale and pale monarchists to thrive. But every time they succeed it really highlights the lack of depth in the working royals.
To think that I as a bystander who read his book can see that he is a kind and empathetic person who put other wants and needs before himself. He is always figuring out how to make some else life better. Is he perfect no but he doesn’t say he is. He seems to be the first to point out his faults. He goes 100% for his charities and that his family didn’t appreciate it. His dad can’t see beyond bigging up his wife and his brother continually tries to one up him and is failing. Harry and Meghan don’t need them and they the royals most definitely need them. Harry told the truth in his book and they are big mad for being exposed. Particularly Camilla and WanK.
Angie, ITA. All of them are angry because Harry told the truth in Spare.
It doesn’t track that Charles can’t make a trip to California. He visited Romania privately. Didn’t Camilla go to India for some kind of spa trip last year? They can absolutely travel internationally in a private way. The Queen came to America to look at horses years ago. She wasn’t doing official engagements. It can happen. It’s not a one-way street. He just wants them to bend and come to England with the kids.
Yes, she went for a “spa” trip.
Undoubtedly to dry out.
Either that or some sort of medical treatment for an illness they don’t want to talk about.
1. What on earth does Harry need to apologize for? Stating the truth? Not being willing to be abused or allow his wife and children to be abused? For being the hotter than William?
2. This article which claims Charles is too busy to go to California to visit his son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren was published at a time when *checks notes* Charles is on vacation for a couple of months.
3. For everyone else, a firm reminder: getting along with biological family is great but if that is not possible YOU HAVE EVERY RIGHT to not interact with them. This complete and utter nonsense of “you must find a way to compromise!” with abusive (or dismissive or self centered or whatever) family members simply because you share DNA is bullshit.
@bluenailsbetty – Thank you for #3 on your list. My husband walked away from his family years ago, and (although difficult) it was the best thing he could have done.
What I can’t wrap my head around is why people often say this:
“But they’re FAMILY!! How can you just turn your back on them?!”
Instead of this:
“I can’t believe your own FAMILY would abuse you in this way!”
Thanks for sharing such an important reminder.
Thank you. I’ve been gaslighted for years by all my paternal relations. Why is it that I feel guilty cutting ties? Toxic families all have a sub to ‘Toxic Family Weekly’ and their head is our wonderful Royal Family. Don’t forget they were held up as ‘an example’ to their subjects.
@bluenailbetty
It appears that the higher up the british hierarchy you are or the more deeply mired you are in the butt of the british class system, the more congenitally incapable you are of understanding and/or accepting your Item #3.
Foolish speculation. William and Kate need to apologise to Harry and Meghan and that is something they will never do.
Spot on…
The constant speculation about the Sussexes gives me a kick every time. They spin various narrative to publish propaganda clickbait articles to earn their income off of the Sussexes because they’re the ones that are interesting.
This: “They don’t have official roles. They don’t appear to have a 9-to-5 job. So, I would say they’ve probably got the ability to make a visit to Scotland should they wish, and I’m sure the king would have them there.”
None of the royals have a 9-to-5 job. That’s a fact. The Sussexes have a business and a foundation to run with far less staff and financial resources that the toxic royal mafia family. They have moved on and are thriving away from the toxicity.
If the toxic royals want to broker an intervention they have the time and resources to hop on a flight to the US to meet the Sussexes. No need for the Sussexes to go to Balmoral to be gaslit and abused. Harry left the door open for them to take accountability for what they did. They don’t want to so the tabloids will just have to settle for continued propaganda spin about interventions and rapprochements. The Sussexes have paid a steep price financially and mentally. They do not owe that toxic royal mafia family/institution anything. I think that’s the consensus of reasonable people who’ve watched the abuse unfold.
You can sense the desperation by this guy for Harry and William to reconcile. I agree with everything Kaiser has said. The Royal Family believed that Harry would be begging to come back to the fold within a year.
It gives meaning to the phrase “Shut or close the barn door after the horse has bolted”, the media finally have complete access to the Royal Family and the Crown Jewel of public attention has left the cesspool..
The media has asserted themselves as gate-keeper(s) and reputational specialist(s), somewhat like awarding credit score randomly…
With Harry and Meghan gone …..
What to do?? Who to consume??
“I think there needs to be a brokerage from another person. There almost needs to be an intervention. It requires both parties to be willing to come to the table”.
“And then we, the royal commentators and hangers-on, need to know all the details.”
Nah Chuckie is just a big a problem as Willy. Chuck can’t share the spotlight, Chuck banned Meghan from Balmoral after the Queen died and leaked it, Chuck is making sure the Sussexes don’t have adequate security in the UK, Chuck evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore, and Chuck didn’t go to his grand daughter’s christening.
The difference between Chuck and Willy is that Chuck appears to be fine with the Sussexes being in the USA. He just doesn’t want them in his back yard. Willy doesn’t want them to have ANYTHING at all ANYWHERE which is why he has been obsessively traveling to the USA every year since they moved here.
Yes, I think you’ve hit on it. Charles doesn’t care if he sees Harry, Meghan or his grandchildren ever again. He’s already king, he’s got Camilla, and now he just wants everything to be quiet in the forest with his mushrooms. William is the one eaten up by jealousy – he can’t stand that, even with the higher title, he’s still the lesser brother.
Agree. Your second paragraph describes the distinct difference bw Charles and William pretty well.
I am curious about which “cottage” the Waleses are now taking over. This, of course, after the Queen had “gifted” a different cottage to both Harry and William that she then turned around and gifted to the newly-married Cambridges, leaving Harry out in the cold. This cottage-go-round is ridiculous but I am curious, since Charles and Camilla will be staying at Birkhall, will there be no host actually staying at Balmoral? Or, will that duty fall on Anne?
And the British press wants the Sussexes reconciled with the wider clan, 🤪
@May
I think it’s Craigowan Lodge which has 7 bedrooms (no info on # of baths😜). Apparently E&P would stay there for a few weeks in July before moving into the big house which was open to tourists until August.
The Wails are playing happy families in Scotland for the summer? Hahahahahahahaha.
No.
Are the Royals in several ways like the Amish community here in America? Yes, they are – offspring are held hostage by what they don’t have or know. They don’t know how to live on their own, make their way in the world on their own. Some get out post Rumspringa and find their way. Harry has found his way, no reason to go back to work horses until they’re dead or milk cows at 5am. He’s free, totally independent. Why would he give that up?
This False Narrative that Harry has to apologize to William is so freaking Ridiculously what exactly does Harry need to apologize for ? . Last time I check it was William who has spend a 5 years trying to destroy Meghan and Harry lives it’s william who waged a fully racist vile disgusting campaign against Meghan while she was pregnant with Archie . It was William who physically assault Harry at his home it was William who leaked untrue stories about Meghan it was William who gave Jason the go head to try to undermine Meghan lawsuit. The royal reporter know damn well Harry doesn’t own William a apologize for nothing this whole narrative that Harry has to apologize is just a nonsense. Harry did nothing wrong he choose his wife and kids he has nothing to be sorry for .
I think he’s supposed to apologize for telling the world that william assaulted him. For telling the world a senior royal had concerns about skin color. He was supposed to keep it in-house and he didn’t. William will likely never get past that. It doesn’t matter that he’s the one that actually did those things to Harry.
@Cella
You and the trolls who are trying to put words in Harry’s mouth better get it right: Harry hasnt “backtracked” on anything!
When H joined Oprah and M in their interview and O asked Harry WHO it was that had expressed “CONCERNS” about the possible skin color of their then unborn child and “WHAT THAT WOULD LOOK LIKE OR MEAN FOR THE MONARCHY” H said he will never reveal who that person is.
So, sowwy……no “backtracking” there. Just confirming what his wife had told Oprah and the world about the closet racist in the royal family.
And as for the trolls “using Harry’s words” as proof that the windsors arent racists? In the first instance, Harry never said his relatives were racists. That info came from the shidtmedia who put words in Harry’s mouth, as they are wont to do. Altho, to give the shidtmedia their due, you could infer from what H said that it was a case of “if it walks like and duck and talks like a duck…..draw the logical conclusion.”
What H said was that his relatives, as well as himself and everyone of us, has “unconscious bias.” That is, preconceived notions about others.
HOWEVER, he said, when our biases have been pointed out to us and we learn further and better particulars BUT still refuse to change our views, then THAT suggests it is racism thats driving your beliefs.
This !whole narrative about “Charles loves Harry, wants to see the grandchildren” is disgusting. I think its even worse than the Baldemort situation. What kind of “loving” father or grandfather behaves this way? Its a mockery of anything remotely considered loving. I truly wish Charles would keep Harry’s name out of his mouth. Its like when abusers claim how much they “love” you while they are punching you in the face.
William and Charles are both trash.
Harry took out the trash. Now he has a brother in Nacho who truly loves him and has his back, and a mother figure in Doria. Plus a wife and children he adores.
This really sounds like a William problem to me. The tabloids are so desperate for “reconciliation” because Harry has peaced out and still his usual charismatic self, doing what he lives. Meanwhile William is just there being his usual tightly wound sour self. So exciting.NOT!
“I’m told that the king continues to reach out to Harry and Meghan and that the door is always open,” said Bullen.”
No, if that were really true the king would never have taken away Frogmore Cottage from the Sussexes.
That’s the bottom line, for me. A father took away a home that had been gifted to his son and his wife by their grandmother, out of sheer pettiness.
I don’t know why the British media finds it impossible to understand that Harry and Meghan are not coming back. Where does one start mediation with a father who took his son’s house away? It’s over.
“I think there needs to be a brokerage from another person. There almost needs to be an intervention. It requires both parties to be willing to come to the table.”
Does that sound like a family or a business? This sounds like they want Harry to agree to their terms–I wonder if the grey men will get to look at everything that the Sussexes want to do and then change it. The way they changed the Suits’ scripts. The fact that this is worded the way it is tells me that this has nothing to do with family.
This entire article and comments remind me that just as Harry would have been a great King, his mother Diana would have been a great Queen. Can you imagine: the outreach, the care and concern, the sheer warmth and joy that Diana would have brought to the role? But noooo … instead, Salty Isle is stuck with Seabiscuit.
Historically, royalty has never been about compassion or care for the monarch’s subjects. It has been and continues to be about upholding a system of dominance (wealth and privilege) for the royals and aristocrats. The charitable affiliations/patronages in place for the past 150 years or so are to support a propaganda narrative that the media facilitates for the system to continue to be accepted and embraced by the subjects (taxpayers) who finance the royals.
Diana’s and Harry’s authenticity and compassion did not fit the core of that toxic institution, hence the threat they posed to the status quo when they empathized with the needy and eclipsed the heirs because they were adored while serving the institution. They didn’t rely on deference, they simply cared about those they served which is why Diana said she wouldn’t be queen of the UK and Harry said he didn’t want the institution, he wants a family. She knew she didn’t fit the institution’s mold for the role. She wanted to be the queen of hearts because she cared. Harry wants his family to be safe and he wants to be of service to others.
The royal institution and existing ecosystem (including the government and media) operates like a mafia. The media wields the weapon (propaganda) for the royal institution and ecosystem to remain intact.
Charlie made a choice of Cammie Knickers over his sons and that is his cross to bear.
Harry and Meghan have accepted that the apology they are owed will not be forthcoming and that without it there is no way forward to a reconciliation.
William has a deep problem which will surface the more exposure he is given and when his mask slips. The media is well aware of the issues and need a Harry and Meghan to deflect all the shit coming up but that is getting harder to do the more time elapses and the more the Sussexes achieve on their own.
Kate……….what is there to say about a nonentity?
Honestly the brothers’ reconciliation, if and when it happens is none of my business (or anyone else’s for that matter). That said, if I were in Harry’s shoes, I would have a hard time forgiving anyone who’s actions continues to endanger me, my spouse and my children. This isn’t some “harmless” soap drama (even of it feels like it to some). The rabid tabloids and their feeding frenzy and the nitwits that they radicalize, are a real and present danger to Harry and his family. William and his team encourages the tabloids in their madness. Harry’s family is alive and well no thanks to William and the BR family. The fact that they do not care if Harry and his family live or d*e is frankly unforgivable.