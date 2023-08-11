Grimes: Elon Musk doesn’t hate trans people, he just ‘hates woke culture’

Maybe I’m not “smart” enough to “get” Grimes, but I honestly believe that she’s just one of those people who memorizes random cool/tech phrases and just repeats them in interviews to sound smart. She’s not a moron (Elon Musk is though) but she’s also not as smart as she thinks she is. Grimes covers the latest issue of Wired and the interview is ridiculous. Not as ridiculous as that Vanity Fair cover story, but still mind-numbingly idiotic. In the first half of the interview, she talks about music and how she’s pro-AI, and then the second half of the piece is about her personal life, her two children (X and Y) with Elon Musk, and what she learned from being with Musk. Some highlights:
What she learned from Elon Musk: “I’ve got NDAs. It’s hard to talk about things very explicitly without saying things about other people’s lives who are very private….I learned from him, like, the best internship ever. People don’t like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That’s a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality.
Musk holds people to high standards: “I know, the stuff on Twitter doesn’t make it look like that. He didn’t build the culture there. And the cultural fit has obviously been very intense. He holds his people to really high standards. Watching him, I understand how difficult it is to be a great general and do something of that magnitude. Elon has an old-world kind of discipline I really respect. And I think it rubs a lot of people the wrong way. They don’t want to be in that hardcore zone. If you’re not consenting to being in that hardcore zone, I get it. But he’s challenged me a lot. I learned a lot about running my own team and my own life. I’m now way tougher and smarter than I used to be.
What Elon learned from her: “Maybe to have more fun. I try to soften him up, to build family culture. And he steals a lot of my memes.
Whether she worries about her kids’ privilege, being the children of the richest man in the world: “A little bit. I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space.
Whether she was disturbed by Elon’s tweets: “I don’t want to talk about this too much. But take the trans thing. After that, we had a big, long conversation. I was like, “I want to dissect why you’re so stressed about this.” Getting to the heart of what Elon says helps me get to the heart of what other people’s issues are, because it’s this über guy situation. And it came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues. I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing. So let’s figure it out, because there’s a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems. He’s just on Twitter, and he’s unhappy with woke people, and the arguments happened.
Whether or not she’s woke: “Probably not. I don’t know what the term means. I think we need to change the discourse. The more people you can convince that this dichotomy is silly, and an out-of-date fight, the better. The root cause of this is people not resolving mental health stuff the right way. And not educating people on screen time where they get hooked on dopamine spikes.
I’m sorry??? “And it came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues. I was like, OK, you don’t hate trans people, you hate woke culture.” So Elon Musk joined the trans-bashing MAGA cult because he believes (and Grimes believes) that it’s all about “fertility,” and fertility issues in general or specific to transitioning are a “woke culture” issue. My head is spinning with the hurricane of fallacies here. First off: Elon’s need to make everything about procreation is really unsettling. Give a guy an emerald mine and suddenly he’s talking about how it’s every billionaire’s duty to populate the earth and dictate transgender people’s fertility levels. And “I don’t know what the term means”… lmao.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and cover courtesy of Wired.
Have to disagree. I think she’s really that dumb.
Yes I totally disagree, she is a moron. And she’s problematic. And this interview is ridiculous.
This. Not only does she sound dumb in the interview, but if you believe Elon is a good leader, you don’t know your a$$ from a hole in the ground.
More than just dumb. It’s like he fed a script that she parrots to the media. She’s an empty vessel who just absorbs everything he tells her. These are his opinions, not hers. She never had any. God what a life. I wish the media would STOP talking to her. She’s got nothing important or original to say.
+1
She makes music. That’s her wheelhouse. Other than that I don’t want to waste a precious second of my life parsing the air she blows out of her mouth hole with all the meaninglessness she imparts. But here we are. She’s clearly not that bright. Comparing a relationship with someone you had two children with to an internship is just the beginning. Being an apologist for his anti-trans rhetoric; basing it on fertility issues; then making it about anti-woke culture, with zero segues that make any logical sense. My god the brain boggles at the mental gymnastics this woman performs everyday to justify his bullshit. The only silver lining here is that her children won’t grow up in poverty but god forbid if one or both of them are trans. I wish she and he would both stfu.
Silver lining is that neither seems particularly involved in their children’s lives. Being raised by other people might be the only thing that saves them.
The awful thing is that he *does* have a daughter who is trans, with his first wife. However, I’m pretty sure they’re estranged and, although I wouldn’t normally say this, I feel like that’s probably a good thing (for her).
“Cool art space.” Enough said.
That is literally the least problematic thing about this interview. What’s wrong with wanting to bring up kids in a cool art space? She’s a musician. Where do you think Elron would want to bring them up? Probably some kind of lab.
He is awful and she sounds brainwashed/coercively controlled. I wouldn’t be surprised if she wakes up some day and leaves his dusty, overpopulating, caveman ass. Which, btw, is what “woke” means.
Posted in the wrong place. I was agreeing with @Mireille that she sounds like she is parroting Musk.
Has she been lectured by musk to tell all that shit ? I remember when they broke she dated chealsee manning the whistlebloger, who is a trans woman
“I hate open-minded culture.”
“I hate anti-racist culture.”
I mean, it really is just about a bunch of people wanting to be racist–that’s why they co-opted a term created by black people. We watched “They Cloned Tyrone’ recently and a review described it as “woke horror” and I mean, yes it did explore some racial issues but mostly I think it was called “woke” because the whole cast was black, In other words, they say “woke” because they can’t comfortably say the n-word anymore.
100%
I almost wrote “anti-racist” but the focus on trans people seemed to require an expanded definition, but I do want to honor that “woke” is a term that historically has meant anti-racist and has been co-opted for good and bad in many ways.
@ Bettyrose-yes absolutely. Plus intersectionality–black trans women are most targeted for violence.
“I hate fairness.” “Stay unconscious.”
TBH I kinda feel sorry for Grimes. She’s got herself into a pickle with a flaming narcissist with endless resources.
I don’t feel bad for her. She gets to own her shallowness.
Having been with him seems to make her feel special and smart. She thinks that she is the Elon Whisperer, and people interview her even more since she had his kids. He has a lot of money because he inherited it and grows it by not considering other people, not because he is any smarter than anyone else.
She may make music people like, but she isn’t as complicated as she wants to look. She is a pick me who got picked by the king of the incels… yeah, he is procreating, but he is still the king of the incels.
Please. She’s no victim.
Jfc can we just retire the word “woke “ once and for all? Every time I hear it anymore I become a rage machine. 🤬
Yes white people should retire that word, especially conservatives. They overuse and have run it into the ground in typical white fashion.
White conservatives have no idea what the word means which is why they over use the word.
I disagree. I think they know ~exactly~ what it means. But they can’t say it out loud because they would have to say “I’m against treating all non cis white hetero males like actual people”. So they just use “woke” as a way to side step that.
Nobody says it, but I will: the reason Elon and Grimes are so concerned about fertility, dislike the term woke and blame everything that is wrong in the world to mental illness s is because they are , at their core, nazis.
they might not know, they might not articulate it, but they are nazis.
Elon was raised in Apartheid South Africa, has over 8 children, most of them twincs and all of them ( except for one with Grimes and another who transistioned) are male. This heavily indicates he is into fertility treatments, possibly gender selection. Add to that all the tech obsession, their hatred and misinterpretation of the term woke, Elon´s tyrannical tendencies and Grimes meak, understanding, side piece act and they are just two self absorbed people with nazi or nazi adjacent thought process, both oozing from extreme white privelege and accute stupidity.
It could also indicate that he doesn’t procreate in the regular way. Fertility treatments would be required for that too. (Seinfeld voice on: “Not that there’s anything wrong with that!”)
No @SarahLee it’s what @moderatelywealthy said – they are , at their core, nazis.
I think SarahLee is agreeing. She’s adding that Musk may be using science to procreate in an attempt to control what gender/health his children have (basically eugenics, so just like the nazis).
@bluenailsbetty – you are probably right. Sorry to sarah. Cannot lie, I find Elon extremely dangerous and worrying.
WORD
💯
Yep. Straight up eugenics (which the US has a long history of; the Nazis learned from US eugenic policies).
“Elon doesn’t hate trans people–he just wants a new Lebensborn program” isn’t the argument Grimes thinks it is.
Exactly!
The connections are all there, very easy to make and it tells you all you need to know that nobody in the media, to my knowledge, does it.
Pay attention, people, Elon Musk might be an idiot, but he is dangerous one.
Yes, Grimes is shockingly conservative and Nazi given her alternative music and image. She needs to STFU.
Did so much reading to try to understand the 2016 election, and it seems that capitalism and eugenics are heavily intertwined. I’m an American and I own things, so I’m not pretending to be outside of capitalism, but social class is essentially a form of eugenics. Keeping people of similar ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds grouped together in neighborhoods, schools, houses of worship, universities, etc is all a form of eugenics. I guess I don’t really know what type of society is different than that, but if people are all given similar economic/educational opportunities and access to resources, they’re more likely to share neighborhoods, schools, workplaces, entertainment venues, etc, even if attending different houses of worship, and it’s pretty disturbing when a lens is turned on policies to prevent that from occurring in the U.S., despite our myth of meritocracy.
@Bettyrose, exactly.
@ModeratelyWealthy This is what I thought, as well. The eugenics dogwhistle is absolutely piercing.
Absolutely. Who thought this generation’s Eva Braun would be a tiny Canadian? Definitely didn’t have that on my Bingo card but yes, this reeks of eugenics.
🙂
Yeah, in general, I don’t like to call people actual nazis, but her interviews are giving him a master race eugenics kind of guy vibe for sure. Maybe not so much sending people to gas chambers, but definitely controlling fertility. Also, she said about three contradictory things in that interview. I’ve had friends like that where they’re so wrong you don’t even know where to start to untangle their logic, and so they just continue on believing they’re right.
💯
I always read her articles because they are such a mess and this one was no exception. Must be nice to have the resources to pay poorer women to carry your baby for you and then pretend you care about trans fertility. Just so much wtf? Homegirl is so privileged and up her own butt. Why tf does Elon care about other people’s fertility? There are enough people in the world ffs! Yes it sucks if at a you make age you make a decision based on fertility that you later regret but why is that elons business to police or worry about it? Just can’t get over someone who didn’t want to go thru the work of pregnancy again outsourced it and then goes around commenting on others procreation. Such lack of awareness
Elon believes that the world is underpopulated. He talks about it a lot.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/30/health/elon-musk-population-collapse-wellness/index.html
Pretty sure he thinks it’s underpopulated by *White* people.
I wonder just how much losing his first baby to SIDS at 10 weeks (I think) affected Elon and it disturbed him maybe so much he elected for IVF with his first wife to conceive multiples just in case anything else happened in the future? In case he lost another child there would be extra around? I can’t find anything anywhere that says Justine Musk (his first wife) had trouble conceiving, though maybe she did. I just wonder why he is obsessed with IVF, he also had kids using IVF with that other executive who worked for him around the same time he had another baby with Grimes via surrogacy. Reproductive technology is great but it’s almost like Elon weaponizes it instead of using it because he really wants to raise children. He just wants as many kids as possible like Nick Cannon.
Justine write an essay for Marie Claire in 2010. When their infant son died, she said both of them wanted to get pregnant again as quickly as possible so they turned to ivf.
I don’t disagree.
Grimes is just as much of a replacement theory fascist moron as he is. That’s why they are together and why they get along so well.
I was just going to say the same thing.
Seems like he sent her out to do PR for him. 🤷♀️
“He doesn’t hate trans people. He just hates Black people and the power and influence they have to make change through social media organizing.”
So Elon doesn’t hate Trans people, he’s just an asshole who thinks he should dicate the fertility choices of others?
Not. Better.
Soooo…. she seems awful.
Nope. She actually is a moron.
I read the interview, and she really is just dumb as hell.
Does she really expect people to believe he cares about trans people’s fertility? First of all, people transitioning have agency. They don’t need some tech bro pretending to give a shit about them. Surely the medical professionals involved in their care have advised them about their fertility. Second of all, isn’t he single-handedly trying to over-populate the earth? Why would he be concerned about anyone else’s child bearing potential?
Right, Like, he might care about fertility of trans people in the way that Republicans care about women being forced to procreate. In other words, he’s a misogynist and yes, a transphobe.
Right?! Hey guys I really care about your future ability to procreate so let me bully you and allow millions of other people on my SM platform bully you too, because we CARE! Also the only reason you are this concerned about other people not reproducing enough when you are a billionaire capitalist is because you are worried about not having a large enough proletariat.
I think he’s concerned that his trans daughter might not be able to have biological kids. My guess is that he gender-selected for mostly sons because males can have many more kids over a lifetime than females can. He’s pissed that one of them has gone against his generational plan to have his genes dominate the earth. (And tell me that’s not terrifying!)
BINGO.
Grimes is stupid and as much of fascist as idiot Elon.
“Just hates…”
*Just* is doing a fk ton of heavy lifting there. 🙄
This whole “wokelash” is nothing but a whitelash, and we know it. It’s a code word white racists use to devalue the opinions of Black people and hold themselves accountable for their toxicity. Like using the term “race card.” These two are entitled, privileged jerks who mistake their press coverage for intelligence.
It is 100% unequivocally THIS. I struggled to articulate this up-thread but you summed it up perfectly.
@ThatsNotOkay — LOVE that word “whitelash” and it perfectly encapsulates the idiotic word vomit Grimes spews. She’s nothing but a brainless talking head for Elon and I pray their 2 kids manage to grow up without being brainwashed into this idiocy.
If Grimes thinks SpaceX is great due to Elon’s “genius” I’ve got beachfront property in Arizona to sell her.
Elon is not a genius. He knows just enough science to be dangerous. The actual scientists/engineers who are developing ideas at Elon’s companies are the geniuses. I guarantee Elon is useless and they wish he would just. go. away.
Secondly, neither Elon nor Grimes have ever had an original thought in their lives. They parrot what other, smarter people say in an attempt to manipulate society into believing they are geniuses. Unfortunately, reporters/journalists never freaking question them deeper on those topics or push back on the ridiculous statements and they allow these two neo-nazis to continue their lies and propaganda.
She and that man are both stupid, stupid people.
Very stupid but also dangerous. I said this yesterday but Musk and Trump are two sides of the same coin. Wish we could get them in a submersible…
If she admittedly doesn’t know what a word means, she should not use it and she especially should not use it to make excuses for bad behavior. Does this woman seriously not know that the father of her two children has a child who transitioned. A child who wants absolutely nothing to do with Elon? There’s a lot more to this than “fertility issues.”
What in the actual fork did she just say? What did I just read?
She is basically telling us, Musk wants to force men who are born with a female body to carry (his?) children instead of making a choice about their own body. Kind of a disgustingly logical step of controlling everyone who is born with an uterus.
“anti-woke” is the bigot’s baby blanket
LOL yes.
What an insufferable moron and eugenics apologist
🏳️⚧️ 💕
I try hard to be scrupulously kind, but I don’t want to hear platitudes on the benefits of replacement theory from the putz who tried to be Huck Finn in her 20’s. (Seriously, google Claire Boucher Mississippi River.)
Cait – Thank you for being kind to this reader! This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all day.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/grimes-mississippi-homemade-houseboat/
so … i’m one of the few people out there who was actually a grimes fan since the beginning of her career.
i always thought she was edgy and cool and effortless. she didn’t make bland pop music for the charts or radio, never did desperate tasteless videos for attention etc. she was a different kinda artist, you know?
i’m really sad for her that elon musk happened to her.
i remember many years ago her interviews used to be all about her and her art, when she’d talk about being a confident woman who wrote and produced her own music, and created the conceptual ideas for her videos etc. i really admired her.
now, it’s all “elon this”, “elon that” every damn ten minutes.
sigh…
I’ve followed her music career since WAY before she became famous. Loved her music.
I had a bit of a reckoning years ago when she started up with Musk and began showing more and more of her true self. The conclusion that I came to is that she really *wasn’t* the charming, creative, and mesmerizing nymph-outcast that I thought she was, but an opportunistic, fame-seeking, pretentious, selfish asshole. Musk didn’t change her–on the contrary, he afforded her the financial security to drop the act and just be the self-absorbed person that she’s always been.
I’m sorry because I know it’s a hard pill to swallow but I really do think we were duped. Even here, she comes across as clueless, vapid, self-obsessed and honestly, pathetic in her relentless defense of Apartheid Clyde. This is who she’s always been, sadly.
quite disagree.
i get that people like to think of things as conspiracies nowadays, but look … culturally, things have done such a 180 in recent years, and some people (both famous ones and those in our own lives) who we thought were good people previously have become terrible, barely unrecognisable.
i don’t think that man is 100% to blame for her, um, shift. but i do think she got caught up in his magnetic field, so to speak. people who’ve interacted with bigger-than-life personas like elon will tell you that men like that do have a way of pulling you in and totally engulfing you and influencing the very way you think.
she’s an asshole now, for sure, and a moron. but i think being with elon inflated a tiny sense of ego in her (she’s not as smart as she seems to think she is) + the current reactionary culture has made some people think they’re a persecuted minority by resisting “wokeness”.
PS, there are some reactionaries out there who are absolutely vile people, hardcore racists, misogynists, etc. then, there are people like grimes, who’ve always been on the fringes of mainstream culture anyway, and just automatically gravitate towards the other end of whatever seems trendy at the moment. for people like that, their “anti-wokeness” doesn’t come from a place of active hate and bigotry, that’s why they constantly try to rationalise the people they love behaving anti-wokely (“he doesn’t hate trans people, he hates woke culture).
it’s absurd, i know, and people who align themselves with the anti-woke brigade are still doing harm regardless, i know. but i think there’s a slight difference in any case between the engineers of hate, and the passive riders.
HARD disagree. There is no difference between nazis and nazi-enablers. Nazis wouldn’t have been able to do what they did if there weren’t people apologizing, supporting, and condoning their behavior. This isn’t some instance of a poor woman being seduced by a sociopath. You yourself described her as creative, confident independent and as we both know, successful in her own right. Giving a free pass to a 35 year old white woman condoning transphobia because “fringe artist” and “manipulative husband” isn’t great, I gotta be honest. And I get that you like her music, but that’s definitely clouding your objectivity in this situation.
Of all the things that make me sick about this interview (and all of her others, really) it is her thoughts on her children:
“I think their life is gonna be pretty intense. Being Elon’s kid is not the same as being anyone’s kid. In my house, at least, I want it to be more of a crazy warehouse situation and a cool art space.”
If you can identify, understand, and have the power to combat a direct threat to your children’s wellbeing, and yet you shrug and turn away to cultivate a “crazy warehouse situation” around them… WHY ARE YOU A PARENT? WHY HAVE KIDS IF YOU WON’T ACTIVELY PROTECT THEM? I hope they have hired a million nannies, so there are at least a few actual adults in the room for these kids.
Someday after he finally crashes and burns she’ll write a book about how abusive and controlling he was. Those kids are basically hostages requiring her to placate an unstable and vindictive man. Not unlike Kim Kardashian or Angelina Jolie. Babies trap women with terrible men. That’s probably part of why he’s so obsessed with breeding.
@RNOT – yaaaaaaaas. This wins the award for most succinct correct comment of the day.
Sounds like something someone afraid of losing child support from a schmuck would say.
Many White people hate woke culture because they don’t want to lose their power. Equality is not something that works for them. So of course Elon doesn’t like it. Also, Grimes is loving the child support so she has to kiss up to him. She might want more kids with him yet, who knows. I really don’t have respect for any woman who would help this a$$hole reproduce.
I know exactly what mrs Proudboy meant with:
‘The more people you can convince that this dichotomy is silly, and an out-of-date fight, the better. The root cause of this is people not resolving mental health stuff the right way. And not educating people on screen time where they get hooked on dopamine spikes’.
I get it, all the way
She’s stumping for a man who coached their child to call her ugly.
Didn’t one of Elon’s children come out as trans? Born as Xavier but now goes by Vivian, she is one of the triplets from his first wife I think. I can’t remember if he went off on trans people before or after his daughter came out as trans with her petition to legally change her name and gender. But given the daughter’s statement about no longer wanting to be related to her father in any way, I wonder if the rest of her siblings support her and if Elon is even on speaking terms with most of his kids.
I don’t think he was vocal about trans issues before that but I could be wrong. Vivian changed her last name too so as not to be associated with him.
Elon is giving shades of eugenics with his breeding obsession.
Grimes, if he was so concerned about people’s fertility issues, why’d he cut fertility benefits at Twitter?
Yikes.
Hmmm…pretty sure they are BOTH idiots.